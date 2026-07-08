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Ryanair Mocks USA After World Cup Elimination With Savage Post
USA World Cup elimination disappointment, a player holds his head in dismay, reflecting Ryanair's savage post.
Entertainment, Sports

Ryanair Mocks USA After World Cup Elimination With Savage Post

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binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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The internet is making sure the U.S. won’t exit the World Cup quietly, and Ryanair was the latest player to join the banter.

The American dream of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup was crushed in a 1-4 loss to Belgium, marking the team’s heaviest defeat since 1990.

As the pomp and fanfare quickly fizzled out, memes mocking the U.S. team came pouring in, with Ryanair unabashedly joining the fun.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • The American dream of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup was crushed in a 1-4 loss to Belgium.
    • The defeat triggered a wave of memes, with Ryanair being the latest player to join the banter.
    • The Irish airline has made a hobby out of insulting Americans since the 2026 World Cup began.
    • They also trolled Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo last month.

    The internet is making sure the U.S. won’t exit the World Cup quietly, and Ryanair was the latest player to join the banter

    Ryanair plane taking off, representing the airline mocking USA World Cup elimination with a savage post.

    Image credits: Wayne Jackson/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    The Irish airline has seemingly made a hobby out of insulting Americans since the World Cup began.

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    They were ready to rub salt on the wounds of the national team after its loss on Monday, July 6.

    Following the match, Ryanair’s social media account reshared a tweet written by Greg that said, “I can’t think of a single thing Belgium is known for besides their waffles.”

    Screenshot of Ryanair tweet about USA World Cup elimination, mocking the USA with a Belgian flag.

    Image credits: Ryanair

    Ryanair reshared Greg’s tweet with two words of their own: “beating America.”

    The retweet caught the attention of thousands, including Greg, who responded saying, “If you’re talking about the soccer game then sure they beat 11 random Americans but come talk to me when they’ve beat our whole country in something like a war.”

    Many joked about how Greg wound up using the wrong flag, a German flag, instead of a Belgian one while sharing his tweet.

    Ryanair had a fitting answer to an X user, who said, “I can’t think of a single thing Belgium is known for besides their waffles”

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    Belgian soccer players celebrating, after the USA World Cup elimination, as Ryanair mocks the USA.

    Image credits: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    “These uneducated US Americans using our German flag, while talking about Belgium…..” one said.

    “Haha that’s the German flag,” read a second comment. “Belgium besides being good at soccer have excellent beer and chocolate.”

    Another quipped, “Belgium’s greatest achievement today might be getting mistaken for Germany.”

    Screenshot of Ryanair tweet mocking USA World Cup elimination by a country they can't point to on a map.

    Image credits: Ryanair

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    USA soccer player looking dejected after World Cup elimination, as Ryanair mocks the USA with a savage post.

    Image credits: Sarah Stier – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

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    This isn’t the first time Ryanair has trolled the U.S. in recent weeks.

    The airline shared some savagery ahead of Team USA’s July 1 game against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

    “Can’t wait for the US to lose to a team they couldn’t find on a map,” the airline said on social media.

    Another taunt ahead of the match said, “Dear America, reminder: it’s football, not soccer.”

    “Can’t wait for the US to lose to a team they couldn’t find on a map,” the airline said in an earlier tweet

    Ryanair's savage post to USA about World Cup elimination, reminding them of 'football, not soccer'.

    Image credits: Ryanair

    The low-cost airline also had some quips saved for Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

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    Last month, the football icon shared a tweet that said “Passo a passo,” which means step by step in Portuguese.

    Ryanair reshared Ronaldo’s tweet with their own input: “He needs to passo more often.”

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    USA President Donald Trump at a podium with American flags, relating to Ryanair's World Cup mock.

    Image credits: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

    Ryanair's savage post to USA, questioning a tweet about Team USA not beating France in World Cup.

    Image credits: Ryanair

    The trolling continued when the German team was knocked out of the tournament after losing to Paraguay in June.

    At the time, Ryanair scrolled all the way back to an old tweet shared by the German content creator Finn Agostinelli, who said he was traveling to the U.S. to “let the World Cup adventure begin”

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    “Quick adventure,” the airline said with a repost of his tweet.

    The low-cost airline is just as savage to its customers, too

    A Ryanair airplane on the tarmac, symbolizing the airline's presence in World Cup related discussions.

    Image credits: William Gevorg Urban/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    When it comes to interactions with customers, Ryanair is just as unapologetically witty and cheeky.

    In 2024, a flyer shared a post about booking a “window seat” while flying with the European airline, but not actually getting one

    “Finally happened to us, we booked a window seat with no window. Such an incredible experience. Thanks, Ryanair,” the X user wrote alongside a picture of a man in a window seat with no window.

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    Ryanair's savage post about a passenger's windowless seat experience, unrelated to World Cup elimination.

    Image credits: Ryanair

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    The company addressed the complaint with its signature style intact.

    “Staring at it won’t change it,” the airline said.

    The Monday match, which ultimately eliminated Team USA, was embroiled in controvery even before the game began.

    Belgian fans erupted with outrage after American striker Folarin Balogun was allowed to play.

    Balogun had received a straight red card during the Team USA’s previous victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, which should have been an automatic one-match suspension for him, as per FIFA regulations.

    Critics also blamed US President Donald Trump for lobbying to have FIFA reverse the decision, so that Balogun would be on the field for the knockout match.

    The latest chain of events has sparked a frenzy among fans, friends, and frenemies of Team USA

    Screenshot of a tweet by Buzz Patterson mocking Ryanair after USA World Cup elimination, criticizing their involvement.

    Image credits: BuzzPatterson

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    Screenshot of a tweet by Daniel Millroy responding to Ryanair's World Cup post, clarifying the German flag.

    Image credits: metaimago

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    Screenshot of a tweet by Project Polaris replying to Ryanair, humorously noting Belgium's perceived achievement.

    Image credits: tnpnetwork_hq

    Screenshot of a tweet by Joshua Neely in response to Ryanair, questioning Ireland's World Cup participation.

    Image credits: real_neely

    Screenshot of a tweet by Holly, refuting Ryanair's post on USA World Cup elimination, mentioning Spain.

    Image credits: hollyoxcoburn

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    A tweet from Greg Conforti, replying to Ryanair, asking if a near bankrupt airline says what? ...American boycott??? after World Cup elimination.

    Image credits: con40g

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    A tweet from tiii, replying to Ryanair, suggesting to try baseball, basketball, hockey, and American football after World Cup elimination.

    Image credits: tiborn2hodl

    A tweet from PablotheDiablo, replying to Ryanair, telling them to quiet down because they don't even fly to the US after World Cup elimination.

    Image credits: PabloDaleFuego

    A tweet from LibertyFor1, replying to Ryanair, calling them the worst airline and a disgrace to Ireland after World Cup elimination.

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    Image credits: libertyfor1

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    anonymouse_4 avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The US just got beaten by a country with 1/45th of its GDP and 1/30th of its population. And Ryanair is one of the few entities in the world with even less credibility to comment on it.

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    fqcl avatar
    qxva
    qxva
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    most americans had no idea what belgium is

    -1
    -1point
    reply
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    anonymouse_4 avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The US just got beaten by a country with 1/45th of its GDP and 1/30th of its population. And Ryanair is one of the few entities in the world with even less credibility to comment on it.

    2
    2points
    reply
    fqcl avatar
    qxva
    qxva
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    most americans had no idea what belgium is

    -1
    -1point
    reply
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