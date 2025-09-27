Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Hearing Instead Of A Medal”: Paramedics Face Losing License For Saving Snakebite Victim With Antidote
Green snake coiled on branches illustrating snakebite danger and paramedics saving victim with antidote.
Animals, Health & Wellness

“Hearing Instead Of A Medal”: Paramedics Face Losing License For Saving Snakebite Victim With Antidote

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
14
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

39

Open list comments

14

A team of Kentucky paramedics is in danger of losing their licenses after administering snake anti-venom to save a man’s life.

Eddie Barnes and his unnamed colleague took the swift and much-needed action after reptile handler James Harrison was attacked by a snake endemic to central Africa—known for its venomous bites that are capable of dropping a fully grown human in as little as 30 minutes. 

Highlights
  • Kentucky medics administered anti-venom to a snakebite victim despite state law.
  • The survivor’s wife and physicians backed the paramedics’ decision.
  • The case heads to Kentucky’s medical board on September 30.

The medics may have saved a life, but they broke a law, and are now slated to face the state’s medical regulatory body to defend their credentials. 

    The paramedics tried unsuccessfully to contact the EMS director before administering the jab

    Green snake coiled on branches, illustrating paramedics saving snakebite victim with antidote facing license risk.

    Green snake coiled on branches, illustrating paramedics saving snakebite victim with antidote facing license risk.

    Image credits: Richard RoZ/Wikimedia

    According to Barnes, also a judge-executive, Harrison apprised him and his colleague of his (Harrison’s) fate if they did not administer the antidote.

    “The victim had told us that we needed to administer the antivenom as soon as possible, and if not, the first stage is paralysis, the second stage is respiratory arrest, the third stage is cardiac arrest, then he said, ‘I’m going to [pass away],’” Barnes recalled.

    And so, while they waited for the medical evacuation helicopter, Barnes and his colleague gave Harrison the life-saving jab.

    Paramedic in blue scrubs outdoors, looking concerned while discussing snakebite victim treatment and license risk.

    Paramedic in blue scrubs outdoors, looking concerned while discussing snakebite victim treatment and license risk.

    Image credits: WKYT

    It has come to light that before injecting him, the paramedics tried to contact their EMS director, but said senior was unavailable.

    Kentucky prohibits anyone but wilderness medics from administering anti-venom

    Had the medics made contact with the EMS director, however, the Daily Mail speculates that they would have likely ordered them not to administer the anti-venom.

    Close-up of a snakebite victim's wrist with medical bandages and an ID bracelet at a reptile zoo.

    Close-up of a snakebite victim's wrist with medical bandages and an ID bracelet at a reptile zoo.

    Image credits: WKYT

    This decision would have been based on a state law amended two years prior, prohibiting anyone but wilderness medics from injecting patients with anti-venom.

    “I’ll be honest with you, I think it’s ridiculous,” Barnes slammed the legislation.

    Eddie Barnes says he would do it again to save a life

    “If we had sat there and let him d**, then we would have been morally and ethically responsible, and we could have been criminally charged for his [demise],” Harrison told the outlet.

    Green snake resting on a branch surrounded by leaves, illustrating snakebite and paramedics administering antidote.

    Green snake resting on a branch surrounded by leaves, illustrating snakebite and paramedics administering antidote.

    Image credits: Waldemar Brandt/Unsplash

    Barnes is adamant he did the right thing and indicated that he would happily do it again.

    “If it came down today, I would do the same thing. You cannot put a price on a person’s life,”

    James Harrison and his wife Kristen have consulted other medics, who have reportedly backed Barnes’ decision

    Harrison’s wife, Kristen Wiley also weighed in on the controversy that is now making international news, expressing gratitude.

    Powell County EMS ambulance responding, highlighting paramedics facing license risks for saving snakebite victim with antidote.

    Powell County EMS ambulance responding, highlighting paramedics facing license risks for saving snakebite victim with antidote.

    Image credits: WKYT

    “Every physician that we’ve talked to about it, and about the course of the bite, agrees that they were heroes and did what needed to be done to save him. That’s who I want working on me in an emergency,” WKYT, a television station based out of Lexington, Kentucky, quoted Wiley saying.

    Bares and his colleague are slated to appear before the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services on September 30.

    Social media suggests that Barnes take Jameson’s Mamba to the hearing and let it bite someone there 

    Close-up of paramedic holding snakebite antidote vial, highlighting risks faced when saving snakebite victims with treatment.

    Close-up of paramedic holding snakebite antidote vial, highlighting risks faced when saving snakebite victims with treatment.

    Image credits: WKYT

    Social media has become aware of the dispute and recommended a revolutionary solution that is likely to vindicate Barnes and company quickly.

    “Take a mamba to the meeting, let it bite someone who thinks they did the wrong thing and see how quickly they would let most anybody administer the life saving anti-venom,” wrote one person.

    Another advised pointing out to the review board that there was no wilderness medic close by.

    Paramedic wearing blue gloves administering injection to a patient's arm related to snakebite antidote treatment.

    Paramedic wearing blue gloves administering injection to a patient's arm related to snakebite antidote treatment.

    Image credits: NCI/Unsplash

    Said individual also claimed there are contact details for wilderness medics in the telephone directory.

    One reader took aim at the root of the problem when they asked: “How did a mamba from sub Saharan Africa get to Kentucky?”

    The Jameson’s mamba is known as a shy snake, unlike its cousin the black mamba

    Man with mustache in Powell County shirt sitting in office chair, surrounded by files, discussing paramedics saving snakebite victim.

    Man with mustache in Powell County shirt sitting in office chair, surrounded by files, discussing paramedics saving snakebite victim.

    Image credits: WKYT

    Data on the export of Jameson’s Mambas is hard to come by with the most recent statistics covering the period between 2013 and 2017.

    At the time, 102 reptiles were listed for export to North America and Europe. The International Union for Conservation of Nature notes that the snake is not endangered.

    Also, it is seldom a danger to humans as it is shy—unlike its cousin, the black mamba, which is just as venomous, has a top speed of 10 miles per hour, and is known to chase people.

    The internet support for Barnes and his colleague is overwhelming

    Paramedics saving a snakebite victim with antidote risking losing license in a medical controversy about emergency care decisions.

    Paramedics saving a snakebite victim with antidote risking losing license in a medical controversy about emergency care decisions.

    Text post on social media about paramedics breaking rules to save a snakebite victim with antidote despite risking license loss.

    Text post on social media about paramedics breaking rules to save a snakebite victim with antidote despite risking license loss.

    A paramedic administering antidote to a snakebite victim, risking losing license for saving a life with treatment.

    A paramedic administering antidote to a snakebite victim, risking losing license for saving a life with treatment.

    Comment criticizing board for potentially revoking paramedics license after saving snakebite victim with antidote.

    Comment criticizing board for potentially revoking paramedics license after saving snakebite victim with antidote.

    Comment text on a white background reading that the rule is dumb and should be a no brainer, related to paramedics facing license loss for saving a snakebite victim.

    Comment text on a white background reading that the rule is dumb and should be a no brainer, related to paramedics facing license loss for saving a snakebite victim.

    Paramedics facing losing license after saving snakebite victim with antidote, highlighting challenges in emergency care.

    Paramedics facing losing license after saving snakebite victim with antidote, highlighting challenges in emergency care.

    Comment stating that people who punish paramedics should be removed from their positions and jailed, discussing paramedics facing license loss.

    Comment stating that people who punish paramedics should be removed from their positions and jailed, discussing paramedics facing license loss.

    Comment by Mark224 expressing disbelief about paramedics facing license loss despite saving snakebite victim with antidote.

    Comment by Mark224 expressing disbelief about paramedics facing license loss despite saving snakebite victim with antidote.

    Comment text asking why such a law exists, discussing paramedics facing losing license over saving snakebite victim with antidote.

    Comment text asking why such a law exists, discussing paramedics facing losing license over saving snakebite victim with antidote.

    Comment text on a white screen, stating paramedics did what they were there to do: save a life after snakebite incident.

    Comment text on a white screen, stating paramedics did what they were there to do: save a life after snakebite incident.

    Text reading They deserve medals and a parade, not a punishment, highlighting paramedics facing license loss for saving snakebite victim with antidote.

    Text reading They deserve medals and a parade, not a punishment, highlighting paramedics facing license loss for saving snakebite victim with antidote.

    Comment reading So they get a hearing instead of a medal about paramedics facing losing license for saving snakebite victim with antidote.

    Comment reading So they get a hearing instead of a medal about paramedics facing losing license for saving snakebite victim with antidote.

    Comment text expressing support for paramedics risking license loss after saving snakebite victim with antidote.

    Comment text expressing support for paramedics risking license loss after saving snakebite victim with antidote.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    dougoneal avatar
    Science Nerd
    Science Nerd
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    If the medics are prohibited from administering the anti-venom, why did they have it available? If it were the snake handler’s why didn’t he jab himself?

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Best outcome would be if that law gets revoked as result of this. That they shouldn't be charged for anything is obvious

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    binnytutu avatar
    Binny Tutera
    Binny Tutera
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This is what Emergency Room and women’s doctors face every single day all over America! Save a woman’s life by aborting a non viable or even deceased fetus or waiting until it is poisoning her and then, maybe, it will placate some old male politician and she might not d ie.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago (edited)

    In the fantasy world in the hysterical media. It's not an abortion if the baby is dead anyone but the most incredible, willfully stupid extremists should recognize that. Not one single pro-life law prevents removing a non-viable fetus. The media has highlighted people who CLAIM they were AFRAID of pro-life laws. So instead of fighting for the right to k**l babies, how about fighting for the revocation of licenses of any doctors who would make such a claim?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
