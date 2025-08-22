Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Good Luck To The Director”: Blake Lively Brutally Trolled After Getting Leading Role In New Rom-Com
Blake Lively posing at a movie premiere event, wearing a colorful dress, linked to new rom-com leading role news.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

“Good Luck To The Director”: Blake Lively Brutally Trolled After Getting Leading Role In New Rom-Com

Blake Lively was roasted on social media after it was announced that she would star in and produce the romantic comedy The Survival List.

The project marks the first film that Blake has worked on since filing a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni in December 2024, accusing her former co-star and director of s*xual harassment on set.

In the comments on Deadline’s announcement of the upcoming film, Justin Baldoni fans slammed Blake and called for a boycott of her project.

Highlights
  • Blake Lively will star in and produce The Survival List, her first film since filing a lawsuit against director Justin Baldoni.
  • Justin Baldoni fans flooded social media with sarcastic comments criticizing Blake’s allegedly bossy behavior.
  • The actress recently celebrated the dismissal of Justin’s lawsuit and vowed to continue to “fight back” for victims.

“Good luck to the director dealing with her drama,” one netizen wrote.

“I thought ‘the survival list’ was the IMDBs of other actors she’s been in movies with,” another person quipped.

“Wonderful news! Can’t wait to not watch it,” a separate user said, while someone commented that the film was a “big fat pass.”

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Blake Lively will star in and produce The Survival List, marking her first project since filing a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
    Blake Lively in a colorful gown at a movie premiere, related to director and new rom-com leading role news.

    Image credits: Gotham/Getty

    An additional user referenced Taylor Swift’s estrangement from Blake, one of her best friends. The pop star allowed for her song My Tears Ricochet to be used in It Ends With Us, the film at the center of the legal dispute with Justin Baldoni.

    “This movie is not getting Taylor’s music,” they theorized.

    Blonde woman in a coral embellished coat and pants posing outdoors amid trees and greenery in a casual stance.

    Image credits: blakelively

    Meanwhile, many others stood by the star and showed support for her new film. “Just to balance out the bots: count me in, I’ll watch it,” one fan shared.

    “You go girl!! You have a lot of fans and believers!” wrote someone else. “And anyone else who wants to come after me you can just take a hike because I have a right to like her and believe her as much as you have the right to dislike her and not believe her.”

    Fans of Justin Baldoni reacted negatively to the announcement, with some calling for a boycott of the film

    Blake Lively and co-star walking through a lit street scene from the new rom-com leading role film.

    Image credits: Columbia Pictures

    As per Deadline, Blake’s upcoming film will follow highbrow reality TV producer Annie, who gets assigned to a new show hosted by famous survival expert Chopper Lane against her wishes.

    “However, when a shipwreck strands them on a deserted island, Annie discovers Chopper is a fraud and knows nothing about survival, leaving her in charge of figuring out how to keep them alive. Forced to work together, they begin to discover an unlikely chemistry,” the description reads.

    Romantic scene between Blake Lively and co-star at night in new rom-com, capturing intimate city rooftop moment.

    Image credits: Columbia Pictures

    In December 2024, Blake sued Justin Baldoni, his publicity team and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, accusing the actor-director of s*xual harassment and launching a retaliatory media campaign to damage her reputation. 

    The Jane the Virgin actor denied all accusations and filed a countersuit, seeking $400 million in damages for defamation and extortion. He also sued The New York Times, which first reported on Blake’s case against him. 

    He accused Blake of trying to take creative control over the film and using her and husband Ryan Reynolds’ A-list status to “hurt” him.

    Blake sued Justin in December 2024, alleging s*xual harassment and a retaliatory media campaign aimed at damaging her reputation

    Man with curly hair and beard wearing a brown shirt, speaking during an interview about Blake Lively rom-com role.

    Image credits: CBS Mornings

    Screenshot of a social media comment brutally trolling Blake Lively after casting in new rom-com.

    Screenshot of a social media comment trolling Blake Lively after she was cast in a new rom-com leading role.
    In June, Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed both of Justin’s cases. He ruled that Blake’s s*xual harassment claims were legally protected and couldn’t be used as grounds for a defamation lawsuit.

    Blake’s lawyers, Esra Hudson & Mike Gottlieb, celebrated the ruling as a “total victory and a complete vindication” for the star.

    “As we have said from day one, this ‘$400 million’ lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it,” the statement read.

    Blake’s new film centers on reality TV producer Annie, who must survive a deserted island with a fraudulent survival expert

    Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick smiling indoors with drinks on a table, related to Blake Lively rom-com leading role.

    Image credits: blakelively

    Blake herself celebrated the decision in her Instagram stories, writing, “Like so many others, I’ve felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us.”

    She also expressed solidarity with women who lack the resources to “fight back.”

    The Gossip Girl alum said she was “more resolved than ever to continue to stand for every woman’s right to have a voice in protecting themselves.”

    Blake Lively with cast and director smiling on set of new rom-com, capturing a joyful group moment indoors.

    Image credits: blakelively

    Justin’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, slammed the statements, saying that Blake’s “predictable declaration of victory is false” and added, “With the facts on our side, we march forward with the same confidence that we had when Ms. Lively and her cohorts initiated this battle.”

    Blake’s case against the director remains. The trial is set for March 2026.

    Amid the heated legal dispute, sources claim that Taylor Swift has “cut ties” with Blake because she allegedly “feels used” and disliked being called a “dragon” by the actress.

     

    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds smiling in a stadium, highlighting Blake Lively leading role in new rom-com.

    Image credits: vancityreynolds

    The pop star, whose upcoming album will include a song titled Ruined the Friendship, has allegedly “ignored all her groveling excuses” to remain friends.

    In his lawsuit, Justin alleged that he had been “pressured” into accepting Blake’s rewritten version of a rooftop scene where their characters meet.

    He claimed Blake, Ryan, and a “mega-celebrity friend” later identified as Taylor Swift were present at the couple’s apartment where they discussed Blake’s version.

    It comes as reports claim that Taylor Swift has ended her friendship with Blake due to feeling “used” and being dragged into the case

    Blake Lively in red outfit hugging a woman in black dress, related to leading role in new rom-com controversy.

    Image credits: Steph Chambers/Getty

    Blake reportedly texted Justin after the meeting, referring to herself as Khaleesi from Game of Thrones, and Taylor and Ryan as her protective “dragons.”

    “If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons,” the actress allegedly wrote, according to Justin’s complaint.

    Many netizens were not too excited about the upcoming film

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment mocking the director of a new rom-com starring Blake Lively, using wordplay on "lands."

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying Bad idea, related to Blake Lively getting a leading role in new rom-com.

    User comment on Blake Lively getting leading role in new rom-com, with mixed reactions and eye roll emoji.

    Facebook comment criticizing Blake Lively’s role in new rom-com, mentioning director and final edits.

    Comment on social media asking if the Survivor list is about actors and crew who worked with Blake Lively on past productions.

    Comment by Nicole Sanders reacting to Blake Lively leading role, mentioning casting herself as producer online.

    Comment by Liza Marie Wickersty questioning if Blake Lively will sue the next actor too after getting a leading rom-com role.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Lionsgate amid Blake Lively’s new rom-com casting controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing dislike about Blake Lively getting a leading role in new rom-com.

    Comment on social media mentioning rewatching Jane the Virgin, reflecting audience reaction to Blake Lively leading new rom-com.

    Comment by Ryan Friese reacting to Blake Lively getting leading role in new rom-com, expressing skepticism about love interest.

    Comment criticizing the director and production team after Blake Lively gets leading role in new rom-com.

    Facebook comment by Clarissa Corona joking about Blake Lively and harassment accusations in a rom-com context.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
