Taylor Swift Is Ghosting Blake Lively Despite “Groveling” Texts, Voicemails, And Emails
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively close together, Taylor wearing red lipstick, in a friendly social setting.
Celebrities, News

Taylor Swift Is Ghosting Blake Lively Despite “Groveling” Texts, Voicemails, And Emails

Taylor Swift appears to have slammed the door on her decade-long friendship with former bestie Blake Lively.

The 35-year-old singer has been ignoring Blake’s texts and no longer trusts her the same way because she feels “betrayed” and “exploited,” according to sources.

“I wonder if Taylor will do a ‘breakup’ album about Blake like she does with her exes?” one commented online.

  • Taylor Swift has reportedly "cut ties" with Blake Lively, a source claimed.
  • The singer felt “betrayed” and “exploited” after being dragged into the legal drama between Blake and Justin Baldoni.
  • Blake has been sending texts, voicemails, and emails to her former bestie, the source said.
    Taylor Swift has reportedly cut ties with Blake Lively after feeling “betrayed” and “exploited” by the actress

    Taylor Swift in an elegant blue floral gown on the red carpet, highlighting the ghosting drama with Blake Lively.

    Image credits: John Shearer/Getty Images

    The rumored rift between Taylor and Blake stems from the Gossip Girl alum’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni over the film It Ends With Us.

    The Love Story singer, who is also a godmother to Blake’s daughters, was subpoenaed as a witness by Justin’s lawyers last month.

    Justin’s team even accused Blake’s lawyer, Michael Gottlieb, of threatening to release private text messages between the two friends unless Taylor publicly supported Blake in her legal battle against Justin.

    Blake Lively smiling on a city street wearing a white layered dress and holding a small handbag.

    Image credits: TheStewartofNY/GC Images

    Amid rumors of tension between the two friends, a source said this week that the pop diva has “cut ties” with the actress, even though Blake has been “begging” to fix their friendship.

    “Even though Taylor has totally cut ties with her, Blake hasn’t with Taylor,” they told the Daily Mail.

    “Taylor has totally cut ties” with her longtime bestie, a source said this week

    Taylor Swift and Blake Lively smiling closely together in a social setting, showcasing their friendship and style.

    Image credits: blakelively

    Text message screenshot showing a comment about Taylor Swift ghosting Blake Lively and refusing to reconcile.

    “She’s been reaching out to her with texts, voicemails and even emails begging to mend what they once had,” they said. “Blake isn’t giving up on trying to get her friendship with Taylor back on track.”

    The I Knew You Were Trouble singer has not responded to any of the actress’s “pleas.”

    “She’s ignored all her grovelling excuses,” they added.

    Taylor Swift and Blake Lively posing together at an event, showcasing a close friendship moment.

    Image credits: blakelively

    Text comment saying new album material by Tom Paolino, with reaction emojis visible, relating to Taylor Swift ghosting Blake Lively.

    “The missives explain there must be some misunderstanding on Taylor’s part and that she would never do anything to harm their ten years of closeness and personal secrets,” the source continued.

    The two friends, who first connected in 2015, have supported each other over the years and attended several events together. But reports claimed Taylor was hurt after being dragged into Blake’s legal drama.

    Their friendship “has halted” because Taylor “wants no part in this drama,” a source claimed

    Taylor Swift posing outdoors in a beaded top, highlighting the ghosting of Blake Lively despite groveling messages.

    Image credits: taylorswift

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Taylor Swift ghosting Blake Lively despite groveling texts and emails.

    A source even told People last month that their friendship “has halted” because Taylor “wants no part in this drama.”

    However, insiders claimed to the outlet this week that the two superstars have made progress in mending their relationship.

    “Their friendship isn’t the same as it was before,” but they are still working towards being “on good terms,” a source told People.

    Woman in a white dress smiling by the beach at sunset, related to Taylor Swift ghosting Blake Lively rumors.

    Image credits: vancityreynolds

    Screenshot of a message showing Taylor Swift ghosting Blake Lively despite groveling texts and emails.

    The insider noted that they are not as close as before and aren’t “spending as much time together as they did in the past.”

    Taylor had no official role, except for allowing the use of one of her songs in the film It Ends With Us, starring Blake and Justin in the lead roles.

    During the film’s production, tensions struck between the two co-stars, and Taylor found herself entangled in the mess as well.

    The singer found herself entangled in the mess even though she had no official role in the film It Ends With Us 

    Taylor Swift and Blake Lively walking at night, with headlines about Taylor Swift ghosting Blake Lively.

    Image credits: Gotham/GC Images

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing friendship and star power related to Taylor Swift ghosting Blake Lively.

    Court documents revealed that Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds had a meeting in their penthouse with Justin after the feud began on set.

    Taylor was in the apartment at the time and had no idea that Justin, the movie’s director and lead, was meeting Blake and Ryan, a source previously told TMZ.

    Taylor Swift and Blake Lively sharing a joyful moment with hugs and laughter at an event.

    Image credits: Rob Carr/Getty Images

    According to the source, Taylor believed Blake timed the meeting so that the singer would arrive before Justin left.

    When they were introduced to each other, the Fortnight singer told Justin she was excited to see It Ends With Us because he was her bestie’s boss.

    “Taylor really wishes Blake hadn’t dragged her into this whole situation,” an insider told Page Six in February.

    Taylor and Justin briefly met each other during a meeting in Blake and husband Ryan Reynolds’ apartment

    Man in sunglasses hugging woman in white dress outdoors, unrelated to Taylor Swift ghosting Blake Lively topics.

    Image credits: vancityreynolds

    After Blake and Justin filed lawsuits against each other, the actor’s lawyers sent subpoenas to Taylor and her legal team.

    “This document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case,” a spokesperson for Taylor said in a May statement.

    The Lover singer “never set foot on the set of this movie” and wasn’t involved “in any casting or creative decisions,” the spokesperson said.

    Permitting the use of her song My Tears Ricochet was the only connection Taylor had to the film, they added.

    Two people smiling and talking in a casual setting, highlighting Taylor Swift ghosting Blake Lively despite groveling efforts.

    Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment

    The subpoena was dropped after Taylor’s legal team objected and called the legal order an “unwarranted fishing expedition.”

    Netizens had mixed reactions to Taylor allegedly ignoring Blake’s text messages.

    “It sounds like Taylor doorslammed her like a pro,” one said, while another wrote, “Who cares both are narcissistic af.”

    “If she’s wondering why TS is ghosting her, she should simply look in the mirror,” said another.

    Netizens had mixed reactions to Taylor allegedly ignoring Blake’s text messages

    Text on screen showing a message discussing Taylor Swift ghosting Blake Lively despite efforts to reconnect.

    Text excerpt about Taylor Swift ghosting Blake Lively despite persistent messages and attempts to reconnect.

    Screenshot of a forum comment reading who cares both are narcissistic af discussing Taylor Swift ghosting Blake Lively.

    Text comment discussing confusion about Taylor Swift ghosting Blake Lively despite repeated attempts to contact her.

    Screenshot of a comment mentioning Taylor and describing a metaphorical doorslam in a casual text layout.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing Taylor Swift ghosting Blake Lively amid texts, voicemails, and emails.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing Taylor Swift ghosting Blake Lively despite persistent texts, voicemails, and emails.

    Text post from midwestqween wondering if Taylor will still speak to her god children, relating to Taylor Swift ghosting Blake Lively.

    Text message screenshot discussing Taylor Swift ghosting Blake Lively despite repeated texts, voicemails, and emails.

    Taylor Swift and Blake Lively in separate images, highlighting tension with alleged ghosting despite communication attempts.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

