Taylor Swift Is Ghosting Blake Lively Despite “Groveling” Texts, Voicemails, And Emails

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift appears to have slammed the door on her decade-long friendship with former bestie Blake Lively.

The 35-year-old singer has been ignoring Blake’s texts and no longer trusts her the same way because she feels “betrayed” and “exploited,” according to sources.

“I wonder if Taylor will do a ‘breakup’ album about Blake like she does with her exes?” one commented online.

Highlights Taylor Swift has reportedly "cut ties" with Blake Lively, a source claimed.

The singer felt “betrayed” and “exploited” after being dragged into the legal drama between Blake and Justin Baldoni.

Blake has been sending texts, voicemails, and emails to her former bestie, the source said.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

Taylor Swift has reportedly cut ties with Blake Lively after feeling “betrayed” and “exploited” by the actress

Share icon

Image credits: John Shearer/Getty Images

The rumored rift between Taylor and Blake stems from the Gossip Girl alum’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni over the film It Ends With Us.

The Love Story singer, who is also a godmother to Blake’s daughters, was subpoenaed as a witness by Justin’s lawyers last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin’s team even accused Blake’s lawyer, Michael Gottlieb, of threatening to release private text messages between the two friends unless Taylor publicly supported Blake in her legal battle against Justin.

Share icon

Image credits: TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Amid rumors of tension between the two friends, a source said this week that the pop diva has “cut ties” with the actress, even though Blake has been “begging” to fix their friendship.

“Even though Taylor has totally cut ties with her, Blake hasn’t with Taylor,” they told the Daily Mail.

“Taylor has totally cut ties” with her longtime bestie, a source said this week

Share icon

Image credits: blakelively

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“She’s been reaching out to her with texts, voicemails and even emails begging to mend what they once had,” they said. “Blake isn’t giving up on trying to get her friendship with Taylor back on track.”

The I Knew You Were Trouble singer has not responded to any of the actress’s “pleas.”

“She’s ignored all her grovelling excuses,” they added.

Share icon

Image credits: blakelively

ADVERTISEMENT

“The missives explain there must be some misunderstanding on Taylor’s part and that she would never do anything to harm their ten years of closeness and personal secrets,” the source continued.

The two friends, who first connected in 2015, have supported each other over the years and attended several events together. But reports claimed Taylor was hurt after being dragged into Blake’s legal drama.

Their friendship “has halted” because Taylor “wants no part in this drama,” a source claimed

Share icon

Image credits: taylorswift

ADVERTISEMENT

A source even told People last month that their friendship “has halted” because Taylor “wants no part in this drama.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, insiders claimed to the outlet this week that the two superstars have made progress in mending their relationship.

“Their friendship isn’t the same as it was before,” but they are still working towards being “on good terms,” a source told People.

Share icon

Image credits: vancityreynolds

The insider noted that they are not as close as before and aren’t “spending as much time together as they did in the past.”

Taylor had no official role, except for allowing the use of one of her songs in the film It Ends With Us, starring Blake and Justin in the lead roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the film’s production, tensions struck between the two co-stars, and Taylor found herself entangled in the mess as well.

The singer found herself entangled in the mess even though she had no official role in the film It Ends With Us

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Gotham/GC Images

Court documents revealed that Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds had a meeting in their penthouse with Justin after the feud began on set.

Taylor was in the apartment at the time and had no idea that Justin, the movie’s director and lead, was meeting Blake and Ryan, a source previously told TMZ.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Rob Carr/Getty Images

According to the source, Taylor believed Blake timed the meeting so that the singer would arrive before Justin left.

When they were introduced to each other, the Fortnight singer told Justin she was excited to see It Ends With Us because he was her bestie’s boss.

“Taylor really wishes Blake hadn’t dragged her into this whole situation,” an insider told Page Six in February.

Taylor and Justin briefly met each other during a meeting in Blake and husband Ryan Reynolds’ apartment

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: vancityreynolds

After Blake and Justin filed lawsuits against each other, the actor’s lawyers sent subpoenas to Taylor and her legal team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case,” a spokesperson for Taylor said in a May statement.

The Lover singer “never set foot on the set of this movie” and wasn’t involved “in any casting or creative decisions,” the spokesperson said.

Permitting the use of her song My Tears Ricochet was the only connection Taylor had to the film, they added.

Share icon

Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment

The subpoena was dropped after Taylor’s legal team objected and called the legal order an “unwarranted fishing expedition.”

Netizens had mixed reactions to Taylor allegedly ignoring Blake’s text messages.

“It sounds like Taylor doorslammed her like a pro,” one said, while another wrote, “Who cares both are narcissistic af.”

“If she’s wondering why TS is ghosting her, she should simply look in the mirror,” said another.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens had mixed reactions to Taylor allegedly ignoring Blake’s text messages

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon