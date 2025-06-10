“Felt The Pain”: Blake Lively Breaks Silence On Justin Baldoni’s $400M Lawsuit Being Dismissed

ADVERTISEMENT

Blake Lively celebrated a key legal victory after a judge dismissed Justin Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit against her and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

The actress issued a statement on Instagram addressing the decision made by Judge Lewis J. Liman to toss out the It Ends With Us director’s countersuit, which accused the couple of extortion and defamation.

“They paid the judge,” one user wrote, a sentiment that seems to be replicated by many others.

Blake Lively spoke out after a judge dismissed Justin Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit against her

Image credits: Sean Zanni / Getty Images

Last December, Blake filed a lawsuit against Justin, accusing him of s*xually harassing her on the set of It Ends With Us and launching a retaliatory smear campaign against her. She claimed that he would go off-script to touch her inappropriately during scenes and spoke to her about his alleged “p*rnography addiction.”

Justin denied all accusations and filed a countersuit, seeking $400 million in damages for defamation and extortion. He also sued The New York Times, which first reported on Blake’s case against him. Both cases were dismissed on Monday (June 9).

“Last week, I stood proudly alongside 19 organizations united in defending women’s rights to speak up for their safety,” Blake wrote in her statement.

“Like so many others, I’ve felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us.

“While the suit against me was defeated, so many don’t have the resources to fight back.”

Image credits: Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

The Gossip Girl star said she was “more resolved than ever to continue to stand for every woman’s right to have a voice in protecting themselves, including their safety, their integrity, their dignity and their story.”

She concluded her message by thanking those who have supported her amid her highly publicized legal battle with her co-star and director.

“With love and gratitude for the many who stood by me, many of you I know,” the 37-year-old wrote. “Many of you I don’t. But I will never stop appreciating or advocating for you.”

Additionally, Blake listed several organizations that have supported her in her fight against Justin, including the California Employment Lawyers Association, California Women’s Law Center, CHILD USA, and Equal Rights Advocates.

After the latest development in the case, Blake said she “felt the pain” of Justin’s countersuit and vowed to support other women facing the same situation

Image credits: blakelively / Instagram

While Justin’s entire case was tossed, Blake’s accusations against the 41-year-old remain, as the judge has not yet ruled on his motion to dismiss them. Their trial is set for March 2026.

Blake recently dropped two claims against her former co-star: those relating to intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. “We are doing what trial lawyers do: preparing our case for trial by streamlining and focusing it,” her legal team explained.

Justin, her It Ends With Us co-star and director, accused Blake of defamation after she sued him for s*xual harassment

Image credits: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

The star is said to be “relieved” that Judge Liman tossed out Justin’s countersuit, one source close to Blake told People magazine. The insider said she “cried with relief” upon learning the news.

On the same day as the development in the case, Blake was seen smiling and relaxed at the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner in New York City, an event she attended with her niece, Kate Johnson.

Image credits: It Ends With Us / Netflix

As for her legal team, “Everyone is happy,” shared another source.

Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, attorneys for Blake, said in a statement following the decision, “As we have said from day one, this ‘$400 million’ lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it.”

They added that the dismissal of Justin’s countersuit was a “total victory and a complete vindication” for the actress.

Blake “cried with relief” upon learning the news, a source close to the star said

Image credits: Dominick D / Flickr

A representative for the A Simple Favor actress reiterated accusations that Justin was employing DARVO tactics, which stands for deny, attack, and reverse victim and offender.

“Rather than defend his case on the facts, Baldoni is now contradicting years of his own public persona – abandoning the message of his #MeToo YouTube’s, podcasts, TED Talks, and interviews,” they told The Daily Mail.

Blake claims Justin touched her inappropriately on set and exhibited “disturbing behavior”

Image credits: Entertainment Tonight / YouTube

Image credits: vancityreynolds / Instagram

The representative added that Justin “once upon a time urged men to listen to the women in [his] life … to hold their anguish and actually believe them, even if what they’re saying is against you.”

They stated that numerous organizations dedicated to women’s rights and combating domestic violence have joined forces in opposition to the actor and director.

“All are united in opposing Justin Baldoni’s attempt to dismantle a law designed to protect women who speak up — simply to protect himself.”

Blake’s case stands, and their trial is set for March 2026

Image credits: justinbaldoni / Instagram

Blake’s friend and Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-star Amber Tamblyn reacted to the judge’s decision, writing on her Instagram stories, “Proud of you, Blake. This is a win for women everywhere who dare to speak out.”

Meanwhile, Blake’s husband praised her strength. “Her coping mechanisms are just coffee, which is amazing to me,” said the Deadpool actor. “Because I don’t know how I could hold what she holds and do it with grace and strength. It’s pretty profound.”

The Blake-Justin case continues to spark heated debates on social media

