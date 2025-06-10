Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Felt The Pain”: Blake Lively Breaks Silence On Justin Baldoni’s $400M Lawsuit Being Dismissed
Blake Lively posing on the red carpet wearing green earrings and a bracelet, related to Justin Baldoni lawsuit news.
Celebrities, News

“Felt The Pain”: Blake Lively Breaks Silence On Justin Baldoni’s $400M Lawsuit Being Dismissed

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

-1

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Blake Lively celebrated a key legal victory after a judge dismissed Justin Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit against her and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

The actress issued a statement on Instagram addressing the decision made by Judge Lewis J. Liman to toss out the It Ends With Us director’s countersuit, which accused the couple of extortion and defamation.

Highlights
  • Blake Lively issued a statement on social media after Justin Baldoni’s defamation lawsuit against her was dismissed.
  • The actress expressed feeling "pain" from the countersuit and described experiencing "manufactured shame."
  • Blake vowed to support other women facing the same situation who lack the resources to defend themselves.

“They paid the judge,” one user wrote, a sentiment that seems to be replicated by many others.

RELATED:

    Blake Lively spoke out after a judge dismissed Justin Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit against her

    Blake Lively smiling in a white lace dress at an outdoor event, linked to Justin Baldoni $400M lawsuit update.

    Image credits: Sean Zanni / Getty Images

    Last December, Blake filed a lawsuit against Justin, accusing him of s*xually harassing her on the set of It Ends With Us and launching a retaliatory smear campaign against her. She claimed that he would go off-script to touch her inappropriately during scenes and spoke to her about his alleged “p*rnography addiction.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Justin denied all accusations and filed a countersuit, seeking $400 million in damages for defamation and extortion. He also sued The New York Times, which first reported on Blake’s case against him. Both cases were dismissed on Monday (June 9).

    “Last week, I stood proudly alongside 19 organizations united in defending women’s rights to speak up for their safety,” Blake wrote in her statement.

    “Like so many others, I’ve felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us.

    “While the suit against me was defeated, so many don’t have the resources to fight back.”

    Blake Lively posing in a mint green dress with statement earrings, addressing Justin Baldoni's lawsuit dismissal.

    Image credits: Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

    The Gossip Girl star said she was “more resolved than ever to continue to stand for every woman’s right to have a voice in protecting themselves, including their safety, their integrity, their dignity and their story.”

    She concluded her message by thanking those who have supported her amid her highly publicized legal battle with her co-star and director.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “With love and gratitude for the many who stood by me, many of you I know,” the 37-year-old wrote. “Many of you I don’t. But I will never stop appreciating or advocating for you.”

    Additionally, Blake listed several organizations that have supported her in her fight against Justin, including the California Employment Lawyers Association, California Women’s Law Center, CHILD USA, and Equal Rights Advocates.

    After the latest development in the case, Blake said she “felt the pain” of Justin’s countersuit and vowed to support other women facing the same situation

    Blake Lively addresses the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit and supports women's rights and safety advocacy organizations.

    Image credits: blakelively / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying she don't fight for woman rights in response to Blake Lively Justin Baldoni lawsuit news.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Blake Lively speaking publicly after Justin Baldoni’s $400M lawsuit dismissal, expressing her reaction and feelings.
    While Justin’s entire case was tossed, Blake’s accusations against the 41-year-old remain, as the judge has not yet ruled on his motion to dismiss them. Their trial is set for March 2026.

    Blake recently dropped two claims against her former co-star: those relating to intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. “We are doing what trial lawyers do: preparing our case for trial by streamlining and focusing it,” her legal team explained.

    Justin, her It Ends With Us co-star and director, accused Blake of defamation after she sued him for s*xual harassment

    Actor Justin Baldoni speaking at a podium during an event related to his $400M lawsuit being dismissed.

    Image credits: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The star is said to be “relieved” that Judge Liman tossed out Justin’s countersuit, one source close to Blake told People magazine. The insider said she “cried with relief” upon learning the news.

    On the same day as the development in the case, Blake was seen smiling and relaxed at the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner in New York City, an event she attended with her niece, Kate Johnson.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in an emotional scene, highlighting Blake Lively's response to lawsuit dismissal news.

    Image credits: It Ends With Us / Netflix

    As for her legal team, “Everyone is happy,” shared another source.

    Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, attorneys for Blake, said in a statement following the decision, “As we have said from day one, this ‘$400 million’ lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it.”

    They added that the dismissal of Justin’s countersuit was a “total victory and a complete vindication” for the actress.

    Blake “cried with relief” upon learning the news, a source close to the star said

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Justin Baldoni wearing a patterned shirt and vest, appearing thoughtful during a public speaking event.

    Image credits: Dominick D / Flickr

    Comment from Missy Spears questioning a counter lawsuit related to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni lawsuit dismissal.

    Blake Lively reacts to Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit dismissal with a strong emotional response.
    A representative for the A Simple Favor actress reiterated accusations that Justin was employing DARVO tactics, which stands for deny, attack, and reverse victim and offender.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Rather than defend his case on the facts, Baldoni is now contradicting years of his own public persona – abandoning the message of his #MeToo YouTube’s, podcasts, TED Talks, and interviews,” they told The Daily Mail.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Blake claims Justin touched her inappropriately on set and exhibited “disturbing behavior”

    Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni sharing a close moment as news of the $400M lawsuit dismissal emerges.

    Image credits: Entertainment Tonight / YouTube

    Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively smiling and hugging indoors, related to Justin Baldoni’s $400M lawsuit dismissal news.

    Image credits: vancityreynolds / Instagram

    The representative added that Justin “once upon a time urged men to listen to the women in [his] life … to hold their anguish and actually believe them, even if what they’re saying is against you.”

    They stated that numerous organizations dedicated to women’s rights and combating domestic violence have joined forces in opposition to the actor and director.

    “All are united in opposing Justin Baldoni’s attempt to dismantle a law designed to protect women who speak up — simply to protect himself.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Blake’s case stands, and their trial is set for March 2026

    Blake Lively and family sharing a tender moment outdoors, highlighting emotions tied to Justin Baldoni lawsuit dismissal.

    Image credits: justinbaldoni / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Blake’s friend and Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-star Amber Tamblyn reacted to the judge’s decision, writing on her Instagram stories, “Proud of you, Blake. This is a win for women everywhere who dare to speak out.”

    Meanwhile, Blake’s husband praised her strength. “Her coping mechanisms are just coffee, which is amazing to me,” said the Deadpool actor. “Because I don’t know how I could hold what she holds and do it with grace and strength. It’s pretty profound.”

    The Blake-Justin case continues to spark heated debates on social media

    Comment about Justin Baldoni's lawsuit dismissal mentioning Blake Lively and possible lawsuit rewording.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Blake Lively speaking out about Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit dismissal, showing emotion and concern.

    Blake Lively speaking about Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit dismissal with a serious expression in an interview setting

    Blake Lively speaking in an interview, addressing the dismissal of Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment discussing Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s $400M lawsuit being dismissed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Blake Lively speaking at an event, addressing Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit dismissal with serious expression.

    Blake Lively reacting emotionally to news about Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit dismissal in a candid online post.

    Comment saying they paid the judge off supporting Justin in the $400M lawsuit dismissal discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Holly Gaudaur about Blake Lively addressing Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit dismissal and legal battle.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text on a white background about Blake Lively responding to Justin Baldoni’s $400M lawsuit dismissal.

    Comment by Aria Brown discussing differing perspectives on character and story after watching HBO Max content.

    Comment praising Blake Lively and showing support amid Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit dismissal news.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    -1

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    -1

    Open list comments

    2

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP wants us to dislike the woman and cherry picks mean tweets. I also like how they share an opinion alleging judicial corruption super casually, like that's not a massive accusation to pull out of thin air.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    amylee_2 avatar
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Think the author is one paid to be on the smear campaign?? Sure reads like it to me. He's creepy

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP wants us to dislike the woman and cherry picks mean tweets. I also like how they share an opinion alleging judicial corruption super casually, like that's not a massive accusation to pull out of thin air.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    amylee_2 avatar
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Think the author is one paid to be on the smear campaign?? Sure reads like it to me. He's creepy

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda