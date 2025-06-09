Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"The Judge Was Paid Off": Justin Baldoni's $400M Lawsuit Against Blake Lively Dismissed By Court
Justin Baldoni outside on a city street wearing a light pink blazer with trees and a bus in the background.
Celebrities, News

“The Judge Was Paid Off”: Justin Baldoni’s $400M Lawsuit Against Blake Lively Dismissed By Court

A federal judge officially dismissed Justin Baldoni’s $400 million countersuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on Monday.

The judge’s decision marked a major development in the high-profile legal feud involving Baldoni and Lively, which started in December 2024.

Blake Lively’s legal team recently dropped two key claims against Baldoni, though the actress’ attorneys argued that such decisions are routine in trial preparation.

Highlights
  • A U.S. District Judge has dismissed Justin Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.
  • The court ruled Lively’s original complaint was legally protected and thus was not grounds for a countersuit.
  • Lively’s lawyers called the decision a “complete vindication,” while Baldoni’s legal team has until June 23 to amend two minor claims.
    The Judge gave a double dismissal to Justin Baldoni’s legal efforts

    "The Judge Was Paid Off": Justin Baldoni's $400M Lawsuit Against Blake Lively Dismissed By Court

    Image credits: James Devaney/Getty Images

    U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman granted a motion to dismiss Baldoni’s countersuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and the couple’s publicist Leslie Sloane. The judge also dismissed Baldoni’s defamation case against The New York Times, according to ABC 13.

    According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the judge found that the lawsuit lacked sufficient grounds to move forward. According to Judge Liman, Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios production company “have not alleged that Lively is responsible for any statements other than the statements in her (California Civil Rights Department) complaint, which are privileged.”

    "The Judge Was Paid Off": Justin Baldoni's $400M Lawsuit Against Blake Lively Dismissed By Court

    Image credits: TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

    As for Baldoni’s case against the NYT, Judge Liman stated in his opinion that “the alleged facts indicate that the Times reviewed the available evidence and reported, perhaps in a dramatized manner, what it believed to have happened.”

    He also wrote that “The Times had no obvious motive to favor Lively’s version of events.”

    Judge Liman says Baldoni’s claims fall short of defamation standards

    "The Judge Was Paid Off": Justin Baldoni's $400M Lawsuit Against Blake Lively Dismissed By Court

    Image credits: Columbia Pictures

    According to the Judge, Baldoni’s lawsuit “alleged that Reynolds and Sloane made additional statements accusing Baldoni of sexual misconduct and that the ‘Times’ made additional statements accusing the Wayfarer Parties of engaging in a smear campaign.”

    However, Judge Liman wrote that “The Wayfarer Parties have not alleged that Reynolds, Sloane or the ‘Times’ would have seriously doubted these statements were true based on the information available to them, as is required for them to be liable for defamation under applicable law.”

    Baldoni’s lawsuit can still proceed, but on limited claims

    "The Judge Was Paid Off": Justin Baldoni's $400M Lawsuit Against Blake Lively Dismissed By Court

    Image credits: Columbia Pictures

    While the bulk of his case has been dismissed, the court has given Baldoni’s legal team until June 23 to amend his two remaining claims: breach of implied covenant and tortious interference with contract.

    It remains unclear whether Justin Baldoni still plans to proceed with revised filings.

    Lively’s legal team has called Judge Liman’s ruling a ‘complete vindication’ for the actress

    "The Judge Was Paid Off": Justin Baldoni's $400M Lawsuit Against Blake Lively Dismissed By Court

    Image credits: vancityreynolds

    Blake Lively’s attorneys, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, responded to the court’s decision in a statement, describing it as a “total victory and a complete vindication” for their client.

    “As we have said from day one, this ‘$400 million’ lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it,” they said, adding that they are looking “forward to the next round, which is seeking attorneys’ fees, treble damages, and punitive damages” over Baldoni’s “abusive litigation.”

    Representatives for Reynolds and Baldoni have not issued a comment about the matter as of writing.

    "The Judge Was Paid Off": Justin Baldoni's $400M Lawsuit Against Blake Lively Dismissed By Court

    Image credits: vancityreynolds

    The news received polarizing reactions from netizens

    "The Judge Was Paid Off": Justin Baldoni's $400M Lawsuit Against Blake Lively Dismissed By Court

    Image credits: horejsiii

    "The Judge Was Paid Off": Justin Baldoni's $400M Lawsuit Against Blake Lively Dismissed By Court

    Image credits: clozyoff

    "The Judge Was Paid Off": Justin Baldoni's $400M Lawsuit Against Blake Lively Dismissed By Court

    Image credits: EveryPostHits

    "The Judge Was Paid Off": Justin Baldoni's $400M Lawsuit Against Blake Lively Dismissed By Court

    Image credits: FaizAnsari28227

    "The Judge Was Paid Off": Justin Baldoni's $400M Lawsuit Against Blake Lively Dismissed By Court

    Image credits: Nljigakulive

    "The Judge Was Paid Off": Justin Baldoni's $400M Lawsuit Against Blake Lively Dismissed By Court

    Image credits: amoonlight13_2

    "The Judge Was Paid Off": Justin Baldoni's $400M Lawsuit Against Blake Lively Dismissed By Court

    Image credits: Nljigakulive

    "The Judge Was Paid Off": Justin Baldoni's $400M Lawsuit Against Blake Lively Dismissed By Court

    Image credits: _1meantvstan

    "The Judge Was Paid Off": Justin Baldoni's $400M Lawsuit Against Blake Lively Dismissed By Court

    Image credits: LegakwaSelemogo

    "The Judge Was Paid Off": Justin Baldoni's $400M Lawsuit Against Blake Lively Dismissed By Court

    Image credits: johnny9170

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    h_snyder avatar
    Helen Snyder
    Helen Snyder
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think that if you look at the facts and the lawsuit the only person that was going to gain anything was Baldoni. It was his movie with his money invested. If he didn't think that she was the right person for the part, he would not have asked her to do the movie. She had everything to lose. Her reputation, her career, her integrity. She is famous, he was not. He will lose money she will not. He traded on her fame and tried to file a lawsuit. This was a win, win for him if he won the lawsuit. The media coverage brought more people to watch the movie then probably would have without the publicity.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    create_4beauty avatar
    greenideas
    greenideas
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jkpwqggp9r avatar
    jkpwqggp9r
    jkpwqggp9r
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where in this article does it say the judge was paid off? Did anyone actually say that or is the title just clickbait?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
