Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer Slams Blake Lively’s ‘False Declaration Of Victory’ After Lawsuit Is Dismissed
Justin Baldoni speaking in a floral shirt during an interview addressing legal dispute and lawsuit dismissal.
Celebrities, News

Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer Slams Blake Lively’s ‘False Declaration Of Victory’ After Lawsuit Is Dismissed

Justin Baldoni’s attorney downplayed Blake Lively’s optimism after a judge dismissed his client’s $400 million lawsuit against the actress.

The filmmaker’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said Blake’s “predictable declaration of victory is false.”

In a statement shared with People, Blake’s legal team called Judge Lewis J. Liman’s decision “a total victory and a complete vindication.”

  • Justin Baldoni’s defamation countersuit against Blake Lively was dismissed, with the judge citing legal protections for her claims
  • Blake celebrated the ruling and expressed support for women facing s*xual harassment
  • Justin’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, vowed to fight back by amending four of his client’s original claims

They added, “As we have said from day one, this ‘$400 million’ lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it.”

    Blake Lively’s legal team called the dismissal of Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit “a total victory and a complete vindication”

    Justin Baldoni’s lawyer speaking passionately in a studio setting about Blake Lively lawsuit dismissal.

    Image credits: Nathan Congleton/Getty Images

    Blake herself celebrated the decision on her Instagram stories, writing, “Like so many others, I’ve felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us.”

    She also expressed solidarity with women who lack the resources to “fight back.”

    Blake Lively in white dress smiling against green foliage, related to Justin Baldoni's lawyer lawsuit dismissal response.

    Image credits: John Nacion/Getty Images

    The Gossip Girl alum said she was “more resolved than ever to continue to stand for every woman’s right to have a voice in protecting themselves, including their safety, their integrity, their dignity and their story.”

    In December, Blake filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, accusing him of s*xually harassing her on the set of It Ends With Us and launching a retaliatory smear campaign against her.

    Justin Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, said Blake’s statement was a “predictable declaration of victory” and called it “false”

    Lawyer speaking in an office setting, addressing Justin Baldoni lawsuit dismissal and Blake Lively legal response.

    Image credits: TODAY

    Justin, her co-star and director, denied all accusations and filed a countersuit, seeking $400 million in damages for defamation and extortion. He also sued The New York Times, which first reported on Blake’s case against him. 

    Both cases were dismissed on Monday (June 9). Judge Liman ruled that Blake’s s*xual harassment claims were legally protected and couldn’t be used as grounds for a defamation lawsuit.

    However, Bryan Freedman said Justin’s legal team can still revise or amend the original claims and continue to fight back.

    In December, Blake sued Justin for s*xual harassment and retaliation, alleging inappropriate conduct on the set of It Ends With Us

    Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively posing together, highlighting Justin Baldoni's lawyer response after lawsuit dismissal.

    Image credits: vancityreynolds

    “While the Court dismissed the defamation-related claims, the Court has invited us to amend four out of the seven claims against Ms. Lively, which will showcase additional evidence and refined allegations,” the attorney told People magazine.

    Specifically, his legal team can amend the claims for breach of implied covenant and tortious interference with a contract. The deadline to do so is June 23, Freedman said.

    The attorney added, “This case is about false accusations of s*xual harassment and retaliation and a nonexistent smear campaign, which Ms. Lively’s own team conveniently describes as ‘untraceable’ because they cannot prove what never happened.”

    Justin denied all claims and filed a countersuit for defamation and extortion, which was recently dismissed

    Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively embracing outdoors with rocky landscape and cloudy sky in the background

    Image credits: vancityreynolds

    “Most importantly, Ms. Lively’s own claims are no truer today than they were yesterday, and with the facts on our side, we march forward with the same confidence that we had when Ms. Lively and her cohorts initiated this battle and look forward to her forthcoming deposition, which I will be taking.”

    The lawyer concluded by thanking the “organic show of support from the public” and the “internet sleuth community,” who he said followed the case “with discernment and integrity.”

    Blake’s accusations against Justin remain, as the judge has not yet ruled on his motion to dismiss them. The trial is set for March 2026.

    Despite the dismissal, Justin’s legal team may amend four of their original claims

    Close-up of a man with dark hair and beard speaking thoughtfully against a blurred city night background.

    Image credits: Columbia Pictures

    In her lawsuit, Blake alleges that the 41-year-old improvised unwanted kisses on set, spoke to her about his alleged “p*rnography addiction,” and entered her trailer while she was undressed and breastfeeding.

    She also claims Justin made disrespectful comments about her weight and called her personal trainer without her knowledge, because he wanted her to lose weight for a scene in which he had to pick her up.

    Couple sitting close on rooftop at night in city with blurred lights, evoking emotion and connection between two people.

    Image credits: Columbia Pictures

    Justin’s countersuit denied the first claims, depicting text messages that allegedly showed Blake telling her co-star, “I’m just pumping in my trailer if you wanna work out our lines.”

    Regarding Blake’s personal trainer, Justin claimed he had contacted him to ask how much Blake weighed “to ensure safety and avoid injury,” citing his “back issues” and “multiple bulging discs.”

    Freedman thanked the public and “internet sleuths” for supporting his client

    Blake Lively sitting on a talk show set with city lights in the background, wearing a white dress and earrings

    Image credits: Late Night with Seth Meyers

    Amid her discomfort with Justin’s behavior, Blake’s lawyers sent an email to Wayfarer Studios—Justin’s production company, which produced the film—outlining 17 provisions she requested be fulfilled before she was back on set, or she would take legal action.

    The actress’ lawsuit states that Wayfarer Studios responded by acknowledging that their “perspective differs in many aspects” but saying that her requests were “not only reasonable but also essential for the benefit of all parties involved.”

    Instagram post by Blake Lively addressing lawsuit, mentioning resources and lawyers amid Justin Baldoni's legal response.

    Image credits: blakelively

    The A Simple Favor star claims that Justin and his team orchestrated a media smear campaign against her after they met to discuss her requests.

    Blake’s s*xual harassment case stands, and their trial is set for March 2026

    Man with curly hair in brown shirt speaking during a televised interview about Justin Baldoni's lawyer responding to lawsuit dismissal.

    Image credits: CBS Mornings

    According to Blake, the alleged campaign was evidenced in text messages exchanged between Justin’s PR manager and publicist, which appear to reference their involvement in negative news articles about her and the implementation of a “TikTok strategy.”

    Justin alleged that these messages were part of an “unverified and self-serving narrative” that used “cherry-picked and altered communications stripped of necessary context.”

    In his countersuit, he claimed that it was Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, who were using their power in Hollywood to “destroy” his reputation.

    While some netizens voiced support for Justin, others joined Blake in celebrating the ruling

    Comment from Karrie Mann Miller on Justin Baldoni's lawyer criticizing Blake Lively’s false declaration after lawsuit dismissal.

    Comment by Laura Mancl-Campbell expressing disappointment, related to Justin Baldoni's lawyer's response to Blake Lively.

    Justin Baldoni's lawyer addressing the media during a statement about the lawsuit dismissal against Blake Lively.

    Comment by Kristina Fournier Todd discussing Blake Lively’s reputation after Justin Baldoni's lawyer's lawsuit dismissal.

    User comment in black text on white background about a lawsuit dismissal involving Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's lawyer.

    Comment criticizing a public figure, expressing strong disapproval in a bold font style.

    Comment criticizing Blake Lively, linked to Justin Baldoni’s lawyer response after lawsuit dismissal.

    Justin Baldoni's lawyer reacts strongly after Blake Lively’s lawsuit is dismissed, addressing false declaration claims.

    Comment by Cari Yonushatis criticizing Blake and Ryan, relating to Justin Baldoni's lawyer slamming Blake Lively’s false declaration after lawsuit dismissal.

    Comment by Barb Burton Alvarez criticizing Blake Lively's reputation amid Justin Baldoni's lawyer lawsuit dispute.

    Comment by Erin Angel expressing strong negative opinion about a woman, related to Justin Baldoni's lawyer and Blake Lively lawsuit.

    Comment by Eryn Ball criticizing someone, related to Justin Baldoni's lawyer and Blake Lively lawsuit dismissal.

    Comment on social media by Vanessa Ashley Camburn about Justin Baldoni's lawyer responding to Blake Lively's lawsuit dismissal.

    Comment by Mark Hawkins stating he needs to just take his ball and go home in an online discussion thread.

    Comment mentioning hope for lawsuit dismissals, referencing Justin Baldoni's lawyer and Blake Lively’s legal dispute.

    Comment criticizing Justin Baldoni's lawyer’s response to Blake Lively’s lawsuit dismissal and false victory claim.

    Comment by Linda Beasley criticizing a man determined to make a name for himself after lawsuit dismissal.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning Justin Baldoni amid his lawyer’s response to Blake Lively’s lawsuit dismissal.

    Comment by Anita B Bach stating it was a frivolous lawsuit in response to Justin Baldoni's lawyer slamming Blake Lively

    Text excerpt from Meredith Whitten Daly criticizing evidence and behavior after lawsuit dismissal involving Justin Baldoni's lawyer and Blake Lively.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    kdrew7878 avatar
    RedMarbles
    RedMarbles
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Odd way to present the news that the lawsuit was dismissed. Guess they figure they'll get more clicks if it's slanted negatively toward Lively, the latest woman the internet has turned on for what looks to me to be nothing that would warrant such hatred.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cyberzombie23 avatar
    TerathNinir
    TerathNinir
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He lost the case, just like whoever is pushing this Baldoni agenda on here has lost the battle to get people on his side.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
