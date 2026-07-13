Tom Cruise’s Incredible Transformation Hailed As Oscar-Worthy After Trailer For Next Movie Drops

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Tom Cruise has spent decades outrunning explosions and hanging from airplanes, but his latest on-screen appearance is leaving audiences genuinely stunned.

After the first trailer for his upcoming film Digger dropped online, viewers couldn’t stop talking about the Hollywood star’s dramatic transformation. Despite running just 155 seconds, many viewers felt the trailer had all the hallmarks of an Oscar-winning film.

Highlights Tom Cruise is almost unrecognizable in the first Digger trailer.

The trailer fueled early Oscar buzz without revealing much of the story.

Director Alejandro G. Iñárritu revealed why Cruise was the perfect choice for the role.

Cruise’s unexpected new look quickly set social media abuzz, with many surprised to see him take on a role so different from his recent action-heavy performances.

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Tom Cruise showcases his incredible transformation in the Digger trailer

Image credits: David Jon/Getty Images

Since wrapping up the Mission: Impossible franchise, Tom Cruise has yet to return to the big screen.

The 64-year-old actor, best known for leading blockbuster hits over the past decade, surprised fans in 2024 when he teamed up with Oscar-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu for a dark comedy.

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On July 13, Cruise hosted a fan event at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, where he unveiled the first trailer for Digger. In the film, Cruise is reportedly playing Digger Rockwell, a foul-mouthed Southern CEO.

Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

For the role, the actor abandoned his trademark youthful action-hero aesthetic. Instead, Cruise appears heavily aged and disheveled, complete with thinning gray hair, deeply wrinkled skin, and a pronounced potbelly.

Fans are already hailing Tom Cruise’s new role as Oscar-worthy

Image credits: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Once the trailer dropped online, Cruise’s transformation from seemingly invincible action star to aging businessman quickly became a major talking point on social media. On X, it garnered more than 3 million views in a matter of hours.

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Many fans said the Top Gun: Maverick star looked “unrecognizable,” calling his transformation “incredible.” Some even predicted that the film, especially Cruise’s performance, could be Oscar-worthy.

“We are about to see an Oscar campaign the likes of which the world has never seen,” one fan said.

Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

A second wrote, “They’re engraving Tom Cruise’s first Oscar right now.”

“This doesn’t feel like a typical Tom Cruise movie, and that’s exactly why I am excited,” a third added.

He’s coming for that Oscar pic.twitter.com/Ofc4MbnYGO — Cinema Now (@CinemaaNow) July 13, 2026

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Viewers also praised the trailer’s blend of chaos and mystery, saying it made them even more eager to watch the film. Some even considered it a strong early contender for the Best Picture Oscar.

Digger director explains why he chose Tom Cruise for the lead role

Image credits: David Becker/Getty Images

During a taped conversation with journalists at the trailer launch, Alejandro G. Iñárritu revealed the film had been a passion project nearly a decade in the making.

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The Mexican filmmaker described Cruise’s character as “charming,” “funny,” and “dangerous.” Iñárritu said Cruise was exactly the actor he needed for the over-the-top role.

“People often ask me why I chose Tom to play Digger. To me, that’s like asking somebody why you drink water when you are thirsty? Because it’s what you need,” he said.

Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

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At the trailer launch, Cruise said he had long admired Iñárritu’s work and had always hoped to collaborate with him. Cruise also discussed his transformation for the role, revealing that he sought the “musicality” and “rhythm” that would fit his character.

“The physicality, the makeup, that is stuff that you find as you are learning how to communicate. You really have to understand the tools. It’s not one size fits all,” he said.

I love how Tom Cruise is 64, and for the movie they had to age him using makeup in order to make him look 64. — Benjamin Sweetwood (@theAmericanBen) July 13, 2026

Aside from Cruise, the film also features Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Jesse Plemons in supporting roles.

Digger is scheduled to be released on October 2, 2026.