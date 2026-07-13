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Tom Cruise’s Incredible Transformation Hailed As Oscar-Worthy After Trailer For Next Movie Drops
Tom Cruise's silhouette on one knee, holding an object, inside a cabin with windows showing the ocean.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Tom Cruise’s Incredible Transformation Hailed As Oscar-Worthy After Trailer For Next Movie Drops

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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Tom Cruise has spent decades outrunning explosions and hanging from airplanes, but his latest on-screen appearance is leaving audiences genuinely stunned.

After the first trailer for his upcoming film Digger dropped online, viewers couldn’t stop talking about the Hollywood star’s dramatic transformation. Despite running just 155 seconds, many viewers felt the trailer had all the hallmarks of an Oscar-winning film.

Highlights
  • Tom Cruise is almost unrecognizable in the first Digger trailer.
  • The trailer fueled early Oscar buzz without revealing much of the story.
  • Director Alejandro G. Iñárritu revealed why Cruise was the perfect choice for the role.

Cruise’s unexpected new look quickly set social media abuzz, with many surprised to see him take on a role so different from his recent action-heavy performances.

RELATED:

    Tom Cruise showcases his incredible transformation in the Digger trailer

    Tom Cruise's incredible transformation is Oscar-worthy, as seen in this headshot.

    Image credits: David Jon/Getty Images

    Since wrapping up the Mission: Impossible franchise, Tom Cruise has yet to return to the big screen. 

    The 64-year-old actor, best known for leading blockbuster hits over the past decade, surprised fans in 2024 when he teamed up with Oscar-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu for a dark comedy.

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    On July 13, Cruise hosted a fan event at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, where he unveiled the first trailer for Digger. In the film, Cruise is reportedly playing Digger Rockwell, a foul-mouthed Southern CEO.

    Close-up of Tom Cruise's incredible transformation for an Oscar-worthy role.

    Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

    For the role, the actor abandoned his trademark youthful action-hero aesthetic. Instead, Cruise appears heavily aged and disheveled, complete with thinning gray hair, deeply wrinkled skin, and a pronounced potbelly.

    Fans are already hailing Tom Cruise’s new role as Oscar-worthy

    Tom Cruise on stage, highlighting his incredible transformation from an Oscar-worthy film.

    Image credits: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    Once the trailer dropped online, Cruise’s transformation from seemingly invincible action star to aging businessman quickly became a major talking point on social media. On X, it garnered more than 3 million views in a matter of hours. 

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    Many fans said the Top Gun: Maverick star looked “unrecognizable,” calling his transformation “incredible.” Some even predicted that the film, especially Cruise’s performance, could be Oscar-worthy.

    “We are about to see an Oscar campaign the likes of which the world has never seen,” one fan said.

    Silhouette of Tom Cruise's incredible transformation, an Oscar-worthy performance.

    Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

    A second wrote, “They’re engraving Tom Cruise’s first Oscar right now.”

    “This doesn’t feel like a typical Tom Cruise movie, and that’s exactly why I am excited,” a third added.

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    Viewers also praised the trailer’s blend of chaos and mystery, saying it made them even more eager to watch the film. Some even considered it a strong early contender for the Best Picture Oscar.

    Digger director explains why he chose Tom Cruise for the lead role

    Tom Cruise and a colleague discussing his incredible transformation, an Oscar-worthy achievement.

    Image credits: David Becker/Getty Images

    During a taped conversation with journalists at the trailer launch, Alejandro G. Iñárritu revealed the film had been a passion project nearly a decade in the making.

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    The Mexican filmmaker described Cruise’s character as “charming,” “funny,” and “dangerous.” Iñárritu said Cruise was exactly the actor he needed for the over-the-top role.

    “People often ask me why I chose Tom to play Digger. To me, that’s like asking somebody why you drink water when you are thirsty? Because it’s what you need,” he said.

    Tom Cruise's incredible transformation in his next movie trailer, hailed as Oscar-worthy, speaking to a large audience.

    Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

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    At the trailer launch, Cruise said he had long admired Iñárritu’s work and had always hoped to collaborate with him. Cruise also discussed his transformation for the role, revealing that he sought the “musicality” and “rhythm” that would fit his character. 

    “The physicality, the makeup, that is stuff that you find as you are learning how to communicate. You really have to understand the tools. It’s not one size fits all,” he said. 

    Aside from Cruise, the film also features Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Jesse Plemons in supporting roles.

    Digger is scheduled to be released on October 2, 2026.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    ma-lahann avatar
    marianne eliza
    marianne eliza
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If there's any Oscar it will be for the makeup people. So far we don't know if the actual actor's acting is Oscar worthy.

    2
    2points
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate the man but he is unfortunately a great actor.

    2
    2points
    reply
    r_oksanen avatar
    Ronja Oksanen
    Ronja Oksanen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Having a oscar worthy make up doesn't mean he's suddenly something else than a one trick pony 🙄

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    ma-lahann avatar
    marianne eliza
    marianne eliza
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If there's any Oscar it will be for the makeup people. So far we don't know if the actual actor's acting is Oscar worthy.

    2
    2points
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate the man but he is unfortunately a great actor.

    2
    2points
    reply
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    r_oksanen avatar
    Ronja Oksanen
    Ronja Oksanen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Having a oscar worthy make up doesn't mean he's suddenly something else than a one trick pony 🙄

    0
    0points
    reply
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