‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Actor’s Body Found, Girlfriend’s Son’s Cryptic 911 Call Confession Revealed

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A chilling 911 call was made after James Handy was fatally stabbed in a quiet Los Angeles neighborhood.

The actor, a familiar face across decades of film and television, was rushed to the hospital but tragically lost his life in the violent incident.

A suspect allegedly living at the residence where the grisly homicide unfolded was arrested.

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Highlights Veteran actor James Handy was found unconscious in the front yard of a Los Angeles home.

A chilling 911 call was made by the suspect himself, identified as someone who was living in the house at the time of the attack.

The suspect was arrested for m*rder, and his bail was set at $2,000,000.

A chilling 911 call was made after James Handy was fatally stabbed in a quiet Los Angeles neighborhood

Image credits: imdb

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

James Handy’s life ended in violence at the age of 81.

First responders arrived at an address in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles at around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3.

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Image credits: ABC7

“On Wednesday, June 3, 2026, around 9:30 a.m., West Valley area patrol officers responded to a radio call of unknown trouble in the 19200 block of Erwin Street,” the police said in a statement.

The actor was found unconscious in the front yard, with a stab wound to his chest.

He was taken to the hospital but pronounced deceased shortly after.

The suspect made a disturbing 911 call and reported the fatal stabbing

Image credits: ABC7

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Officials said the homicide appeared to be an isolated incident and informed the public that there was no ongoing threat.

According to the police, the incident was first reported with a disturbing 911 call, made by the suspect himself.

Investigators revealed that Michael Gledhill was the son of James’ girlfriend and was living with his mother in the house when the brutal attack took place.

Investigators revealed that James was stabbed multiple times by his girlfriend’s son

Image credits: Paramount

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44-year-old Michael allegedly stabbed his mother’s boyfriend multiple times in the chest and then called 911, making cryptic statements.

“I am the son of man, I just k*lled the man of sin,” he said.

Shortly after first responders found the actor in the front yard, Michael allegedly waved down officers, saying he was the one they were looking for.

“The suspect resides at the location with his mother, who is the victim’s girlfriend,” the police said.

Image credits: 20th Century Fox

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The suspect was arrested for m*rder, and his bail was set at $2,000,000.

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James was a veteran actor with nearly 150 film and television credits over five decades.

Born in New York, the actor kicked off his acting career in the 1970s, with some of his early screen credits including Taps and Ryan’s Hope.

One of his most recent roles was the bartender Jimmy in the 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise in the lead.

The slain actor kicked off his career in the 1970s and had around 150 film and TV credits

Image credits: 20th Century Fox

Some of his popular roles include the exterminator Carl Bentley in Jumanji, Milton Briggs in Arachnophobia, and the doctor who treated Hugh Jackman in Logan.

Viewers have also seen him in TV shows like NYPD Blue, The X-Files, Law & Order, Quantum Leap, and more.

Some of his recurring roles included Captain Jim Haverill on NYPD Blue, CIA Director Arthur Devlin on Alias, and Lou Handleman on Profiler.

He was once called one of the finest character actors by director Brian Connors.

Image credits: ABC7

“With great sadness I can confirm that the gentleman who was attacked and k*lled on Wednesday in Tarzana was the actor James Handy,” a representative for the actor, Pam Ellis-Evenas, from the Ellis Talent Group, said in a statement.

“I could not have asked for a more talented, humble, or gracious client and friend than James Handy,” Pam added.

“I could not have asked for a more talented, humble or gracious client and friend than James Handy,” his representative said

Netizens shared condolences online, saying, “He was a very good actor. What a tragedy!!”

“Everyone is trying to get out of LA,” one said, while another said, “You never know what’s going on in people’s families man.”

“To everyone saying California this and that, crime is everywhere, stay safe everyone!” another wrote.

One said, “Great character actor.”

“Omg. he played in so many shows and movies! I remember him in an episode of silk stalkings and crossing Jordan,” another wrote.

Netizens shared condolences online, saying, “He was a very good actor. What a tragedy!!”