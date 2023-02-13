Nominations Weren’t Enough For These 95 Best Picture Winners
When it comes to movie award ceremonies, the Oscars take the cake for being the most luxurious. Their best picture winners are the ones that go on to become world-famous movies. The Oscars alone are watched by millions of people in the US alone, so this results in the best picture Oscar winners getting seen by the same people. The Oscars are so respected that their reputation has a lot of impact on the movies showcased.
It is a very competitive category, so not all great movies are destined to win an Oscar. However, those who are lucky enough to take the award home get a lot of benefits. The Oscar winners get to market themselves as being the best movies of the year. The prestige behind the category also helps the Oscar nominees. The next time you watch a nominated movie, look for a line where the words "Oscar" and "nominated" are used.
With the award ceremony approaching, it might be time to catch up with the best picture winners list. Since the number of them is small, we have put them together below. Be sure to leave an upvote on the movie that most deserved the award. On the other end, if you believe another nominee deserved it more, share your opinion in the comments below.
This post may include affiliate links.
Parasite (2019)
2019 | 2h 12m | Directed by Bong Joon Ho
Starring Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun and Cho Yeo-jeong
Parasite shines some light on the social/economic problems that exist in our society. This movie from South Korea won the Best Picture award during the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony. Additionally, the film helped earn the director and screenplay writer, Bong Joon Ho, two more Oscars.
This movie was amazing! Fully deserved all that it won.
Casablanca (1942)
1942 | 1h 42m | Directed by Michael Curtiz
Starring Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman and Paul Henreid
When it comes to romantic movies, you must mention the 1942 Michael Curtiz movie Casablanca. One of the greatest movies in cinema history, during the 16th Academy Awards ceremony in 1944, the movie won three Oscars in three categories: Outstanding Motion Picture (Best Picture), Best Director, and Best Screenplay.
On The Waterfront (1954)
1954 | 1h 48m | Directed by Elia Kazan
Starring Marlon Brando, Karl Malden and Lee J. Cobb
Elia Kazan and Marlon Brando are a combo that easily impresses the critics and captures the audience. During the 27th Academy Awards ceremony in 1955, both won an award for their respective roles in the production and pushed the movie to win an Oscar for Best Motion Picture (Best Picture).
All About Eve (1950)
1950 | 2h 18m | Directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz
Starring Bette Davis, Anne Baxter and George Sanders
When an aging and fading Broadway star invites a snake, in the form of a timid and cunning young woman, into her fold — trouble will always arise. All About Eve won 6 Oscars during the 23rd Academy Awards ceremony, with the biggest being the Best Motion Picture (Best Picture) award.
Rebecca (1940)
1940 | 2h 10m | Directed by Alfred Hitchcock
Starring Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine and George Sanders
The story of Alfred Hitchcock's Rebecca focuses on the life of an insecure lady settling into her new life as an aristocrat's wife without being alarmed by the ghost of his first wife. It was awarded 2 Oscars during the 13th Academy Awards ceremony. It did win an award for Outstanding Production (Best Picture).
Schindler's List (1993)
1993 | 3h 15m | Directed by Steven Spielberg
Starring Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Kingsley
Oskar Schindler, a businessman in Nazi-occupied Poland during World War II, worries about his Jewish employees as he observes their prosecution by the Nazis. Inspired by actual events and adapted by Steven Spielberg, Schindler's List won several Oscars, including one for the Best Picture category.
Moonlight (2016)
2016 | 1h 51m | Directed by Barry Jenkins
Starring Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris and Trevante Rhodes
Moonlight looks at the life of a homosexual African-American male and does so in a very respectful way. The movie won the Best Picture award during the 89th Academy Awards ceremony. It's the first movie for A24, a new movie production studio, which won an Oscar in this category.
Still on my watch list but its got Mahershala Ali and he doesn't disappoint.
It Happened One Night (1934)
1934 | 1h 45m | Directed by Frank Capra
Starring Clark Gable, Claudette Colbert and Walter Connolly
Clark Gable’s mustache is as memorable as It Happened One Night. The movie focuses on a renegade reporter who trails a young woman, seeking a big story from her. During the 7th Academy Awards ceremony, the film swept up the categories it was nominated for and took home the Outstanding Production (Best Picture) award.
The Best Years Of Our Lives (1946)
1946 | 2h 50m | Directed by William Wyler
Starring Myrna Loy, Dana Andrews and Fredric March
When three World War II veterans — two of whom are traumatized or disabled — return to their homes in the American Midwest, they find that both they and their families have undergone an irreversible change. Released after WW2, the 19th Academy Awards saw the movie winning several awards, including one for Best Motion Picture (Best Picture).
All Quiet On The Western Front (1930)
1930 | 2h 32m | Directed by Lewis Milestone
Starring Lew Ayres, Louis Wolheim and John Wray
War is horrifying — it can ruin the mental health of any soldier and destroy the lives of many innocent civilians. All Quiet On The Western Front places us in the shoes of a World War I German soldier. At the 3rd Academy Awards ceremony, the movie won 5 Oscars, one of them being Outstanding Production (Best Picture).
Sunrise (1927)
1927 | 1h 34m | Directed by F.W. Murnau
Starring George O'Brien, Janet Gaynor and Margaret Livingston
Sunrise is a romantic movie about a woman and her plot to seduce a farmer into ending his wife's life, but in the end, rekindles the love between them. The movie won an award for Best Unique and Artistic Picture, a category that was held on the same level of prestige as the Outstanding Picture (Best Picture) award.
Spotlight (2015)
2015 | 2h 09m | Directed by Tom McCarthy
Starring Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton and Rachel McAdams
Spotlight takes a controversial look at the Catholic religion. It sees a group of dedicated journalists investigating Boston child abuse cases, shaking up religious foundations as a result. Hosting a powerful cast under it, the movie won two Oscars — one for Best Writing and the last one for Best Picture.
The Hurt Locker (2008)
2008 | 2h 11m | Directed by Kathryn Bigelow
Starring Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie and Brian Geraghty
The Hurt Locker is set during the Iraq War and focuses on a US Army sergeant and his experience in the bomb squad while at the same time analyzing his own struggles. Jumping back to Hollywood, and more precisely, the 82nd Academy Awards, the movie earned 6 Oscars, including the prestigious Best Picture award.
The Godfather (1972)
1972 | 2h 55m | Directed by Francis Ford Coppola
Starring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino and James Caan
When it comes to legendary movies, The Godfather is one that truly deserves this title. It set the standard for other gangster movies. Having Al Pacino, Marlo Brando, and Francis Ford Coppola under one roof, The Godfather won the Best Picture Oscar during the 45th Academy Awards ceremony.
Worth every award. One of the best examples of screen writing to this day. Amazing watch and also The Godfather II.
Annie Hall (1977)
1977 | 1h 33m | Directed by Woody Allen
Starring Woody Allen, Diane Keaton and Tony Roberts
Annie Hall is loosely based on Woody Allen’s past relationship. In it, a Jewish comedian, Alvy Singer, considers how his romance with Annie Hall, an ambitious nightclub singer, ended so quickly, like his past marriages. During the 50th Academy Awards ceremony, it won over Star Wars for the Best Picture award.
All The King's Men (1949)
1949 | 1h 50m | Directed by Robert Rossen
Starring Broderick Crawford, John Ireland and Joanne Dru
Political power can play with anyone’s mind. All The King’s Men (1949) follows the rise and fall of a dishonest politician who enriches his allies while maintaining power through populist appeal. The 22nd Academy Awards ceremony was the last time that all nominated movies for Best Motion Picture (Best Picture) were in black and white, and this movie outshined them all.
The Lost Weekend (1945)
1945 | 1h 41m | Directed by Billy Wilder
Starring Ray Milland, Jane Wyman and Phillip Terry
Based on the book of the same name, The Lost Weekend is only one of the three movies to win the highest award at the Oscars and Palme d'Or in the Cannes Film Festival. The 18th Academy Awards ceremony saw this movie outcompete other brilliant films for Best Motion Picture (Best Picture) award.
Argo (2012)
2012 | 2h 00m | Directed by Ben Affleck
Starring Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston and John Goodman
When the public relations arm of the CIA is involved in the production of the movie, you are destined to create a truly brilliant film. Argo portrays the dramatized operation of saving several Americans from Revolutionary Iran. The 85th Academy Awards ceremonies saw Argo receiving an Oscar for Best Picture.
The Godfather, Part II (1974)
1974 | 3h 22m | Directed by Francis Ford Coppola
Starring Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Robert Duvall
While the first movie of Godfather is considered one of the best movies out there, The Godfather, Part II doesn't hold back any punches. Some would say that the sequel, which shows the life of now Don Michael Corleone, is the better of the two. During the 47th Academy Awards ceremonies, the movie got 6 Oscars, one for the Best Picture category.
Oh yeah! A sequel that was even better than the first part. A must watch.
Unforgiven (1992)
1992 | 2h 10m | Directed by Clint Eastwood
Starring Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman and Morgan Freeman
With the assistance of his former business colleague Ned Logan and a young guy known as "Schofield Kid," retired Old West gunman William Munny reluctantly accepts one more task. Directed by Clint Eastwood, Unforgiven won 4 Oscars during the 65th Academy Awards ceremony, one of which was the prestigious Best Picture award.
No Country For Old Men (2007)
Amazing movie. The performances and screen writing were impeccable. The book was really good too.
Gladiator (2000)
A Beautiful Mind (2001)
Really good movie and excellent all round performances.
12 Years A Slave (2013)
The Last Emperor (1987)
Forrest Gump (1994)
The Bridge On The River Kwai (1957)
The Silence Of The Lambs (1991)
Lawrence Of Arabia (1962)
The Shape Of Water (2017)
Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
Rocky (1976)
Yes, yes and yes. Adriannnnnnnnnnn. Sorry I had too. Lol
Titanic (1997)
The English Patient (1996)
I can see why it gets hate sometimes but it wasn't a bad movie...best picture...maybe...but it was good.
Driving Miss Daisy (1989)
Chariots Of Fire (1981)
Terms Of Endearment (1983)
Green Book (2018)
This movie was really good and as I said earlier...Mahershala Ali does not disappoint.
Braveheart (1995)
Around The World In 80 Days (1956)
Out Of Africa (1985)
An American In Paris (1951)
Marty (1955)
Mutiny On The Bounty (1935)
The Artist (2011)
The French Connection (1971)
In The Heat Of The Night (1967)
You Can't Take It With You (1938)
Hamlet (1948)
The King's Speech (2010)
Coda (2021)
I liked Coda. It was endearing and lovely. It's a must watch.