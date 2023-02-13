When it comes to movie award ceremonies, the Oscars take the cake for being the most luxurious. Their best picture winners are the ones that go on to become world-famous movies. The Oscars alone are watched by millions of people in the US alone, so this results in the best picture Oscar winners getting seen by the same people. The Oscars are so respected that their reputation has a lot of impact on the movies showcased.

It is a very competitive category, so not all great movies are destined to win an Oscar. However, those who are lucky enough to take the award home get a lot of benefits. The Oscar winners get to market themselves as being the best movies of the year. The prestige behind the category also helps the Oscar nominees. The next time you watch a nominated movie, look for a line where the words "Oscar" and "nominated" are used.

With the award ceremony approaching, it might be time to catch up with the best picture winners list. Since the number of them is small, we have put them together below. Be sure to leave an upvote on the movie that most deserved the award. On the other end, if you believe another nominee deserved it more, share your opinion in the comments below.