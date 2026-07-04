Woman’s Post-Plastic Surgery Photos Divide The Internet As She And Her Surgeon Celebrate The Results

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A woman’s dramatic post-surgery appearance has sparked a heated debate online after a video showing the results of her facial plastic surgery from Russia racked up more than a million views.

The clip, shared by NEXTA, the largest Eastern European media outlet, featured the patient sitting beside her surgeon while proudly showing off her new look.

Highlights A viral video from Russia featured a woman and her surgeon celebrating her facial plastic surgery results.

Viewers were divided, with some criticizing her appearance while others urged people to wait for healing.

Medical experts noted that swelling, bruising, and tightness are common during the early recovery period.

While the woman appeared thrilled with the outcome, viewers were furious.

“This looks like a crime scene,” wrote one commenter.

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A woman’s post-facial plastic surgery appearance goes viral after she proudly showed it off

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The 27-second clip showed a woman, identified as Anastasia, sitting next to her surgeon as they discussed the results.

“What do you think, kitty?” the doctor asks.

“I like it very much,” she replies.

The surgeon then tells her, “Do you know what’s interesting, Anastasia? That everyone will be discussing and condemning you, and all of them are going to dream somewhere in silence.”

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Anastasia seemed especially pleased with the changes around her forehead and brow area.

“I was worried that we wouldn’t achieve this effect because of the previous surgery,” she said while touching her eyebrows. “But now I see they have risen just as I wanted.”

The video’s caption read, “In Russia, a plastic surgeon shared the results of an operation on his patient — the girl is happy, and the surgeon is satisfied too.”

The visible stitches and swelling on her face left viewers stunned and divided

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In the video, Anastasia’s face appeared extremely tight, with visible swelling around the cheeks and temples.

Fresh surgical stitches were also seen running around parts of her ears and hairline, while her eyebrows sat noticeably higher than before.

Her dramatic appearance quickly became an online debate.

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“She’s looking scary to be honest. Doesn’t look like a human at all,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Why would anyone deliberately disfigure themselves? It looks like they cut through her ears and put them out of place.”

Others made jokes about her appearance, with one commenter saying she looked ready for “the next Avatar movie just with blue paint and nothing else.”

Still, not everyone agreed with the criticism.

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“It might be just after surgery. The final results can come at least in six months,” one viewer pointed out.

Another added, “Don’t you lot understand that this will probably happen three days after the surgery? Of course, she’ll look better once all the scars have healed and the swelling has gone down.”

Meanwhile, a group of netizens quickly turned the debate about cosmetic surgery itself

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Some people questioned why anyone would undergo such an extensive procedure.

“I’d rather look natural and ugly than be a plastic fr*ak,” one person wrote.

Another added, “I swear to god most women who get plastic surgeries like this have some sort of mental illness.”

Others argued that people were judging the outcome far too early.

“Skilled hands can truly change lives. Well done to the surgeon, and congratulations to the patient,” one supporter commented.

After facial plastic surgery, patients often look dramatically different for a few days until full recovery

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According to Mayo Clinic, a facelift, also known as a rhytidectomy, is designed to reduce sagging skin, tighten underlying tissues, and create a more youthful facial shape.

During the procedure, surgeons lift sections of skin, tighten deeper structures, remove excess skin, and reposition everything before closing the incisions.

After the surgery, the early recovery period can look dramatic.

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Medical experts noted that swelling, bruising, tightness, numbness, and visible stitches are all normal during the first days and weeks after surgery.

Recovery guides from plastic surgery specialists explain that swelling often peaks during the first week before gradually improving.

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Moreover, patients usually start seeing more natural-looking results after several weeks, while final results can take two to three months, or even longer in some cases, to fully appear as tissues settle and scars mature.

The reality was backed by some viewers as one wrote, “Are y’all dumb? There’s some hypercorrection that is absolutely normal, so as swelling. She’s gonna have a normal face again soon.”

“Oh my god, it’s a zombie,” wrote one user

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