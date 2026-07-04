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Woman’s Post-Plastic Surgery Photos Divide The Internet As She And Her Surgeon Celebrate The Results
Woman's post-plastic surgery face with noticeable swelling, celebrating results that divide the Internet.
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Woman’s Post-Plastic Surgery Photos Divide The Internet As She And Her Surgeon Celebrate The Results

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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A woman’s dramatic post-surgery appearance has sparked a heated debate online after a video showing the results of her facial plastic surgery from Russia racked up more than a million views.

The clip, shared by NEXTA, the largest Eastern European media outlet, featured the patient sitting beside her surgeon while proudly showing off her new look.

Highlights
  • A viral video from Russia featured a woman and her surgeon celebrating her facial plastic surgery results.
  • Viewers were divided, with some criticizing her appearance while others urged people to wait for healing.
  • Medical experts noted that swelling, bruising, and tightness are common during the early recovery period.

While the woman appeared thrilled with the outcome, viewers were furious.

“This looks like a crime scene,” wrote one commenter.

RELATED:

    A woman’s post-facial plastic surgery appearance goes viral after she proudly showed it off

    A woman shows her post-plastic surgery results, her face appearing puffy and red from the procedure.

    Image credits: dr.abramian/Instagram

    The 27-second clip showed a woman, identified as Anastasia, sitting next to her surgeon as they discussed the results.

    “What do you think, kitty?” the doctor asks.

    “I like it very much,” she replies.

    The surgeon then tells her, “Do you know what’s interesting, Anastasia? That everyone will be discussing and condemning you, and all of them are going to dream somewhere in silence.”

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    Side view of a woman with staples and stitches on her scalp and behind her ear from plastic surgery.

    Image credits: dr.abramian/Instagram

    Anastasia seemed especially pleased with the changes around her forehead and brow area.

    “I was worried that we wouldn’t achieve this effect because of the previous surgery,” she said while touching her eyebrows. “But now I see they have risen just as I wanted.”

    The video’s caption read, “In Russia, a plastic surgeon shared the results of an operation on his patient — the girl is happy, and the surgeon is satisfied too.”

    The visible stitches and swelling on her face left viewers stunned and divided

    Twitter screenshot showing a woman after plastic surgery, with visible stitches and staples on her scalp.

    Image credits: Vortex99A

    A Twitter comment questioning the decision to undergo such extensive plastic surgery.

    Image credits: Anthony22475983

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    In the video, Anastasia’s face appeared extremely tight, with visible swelling around the cheeks and temples.

    Fresh surgical stitches were also seen running around parts of her ears and hairline, while her eyebrows sat noticeably higher than before.

    Her dramatic appearance quickly became an online debate.

    A woman in a white robe touches her forehead, showing her post-plastic surgery facial changes.

    Image credits: dr.abramian/Instagram

    “She’s looking scary to be honest. Doesn’t look like a human at all,” one person commented.

    Another wrote, “Why would anyone deliberately disfigure themselves? It looks like they cut through her ears and put them out of place.”

    Others made jokes about her appearance, with one commenter saying she looked ready for “the next Avatar movie just with blue paint and nothing else.”

    Still, not everyone agreed with the criticism.

    A woman with noticeable swelling on her face, possibly from recent plastic surgery, looking at the camera.

    Image credits: dr.abramian/Instagram

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    A social media comment from Roco stating that the woman's post-plastic surgery face looks like a balloon.

    Image credits: roci892_122

    A social media comment from Born Lucky implying the woman's post-plastic surgery face is fragile.

    Image credits: SMrrandom

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    “It might be just after surgery. The final results can come at least in six months,” one viewer pointed out.

    Another added, “Don’t you lot understand that this will probably happen three days after the surgery? Of course, she’ll look better once all the scars have healed and the swelling has gone down.”

    Meanwhile, a group of netizens quickly turned the debate about cosmetic surgery itself

    A woman with visible swelling on her face and prominent lips, likely from plastic surgery, directly facing the camera.

    Image credits: dr.abramian/Instagram

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    A social media comment from Katri making a humorous comparison of the woman's post-plastic surgery face to an egg.

    Image credits: Leppalainen

    Some people questioned why anyone would undergo such an extensive procedure.

    “I’d rather look natural and ugly than be a plastic fr*ak,” one person wrote.

    Another added, “I swear to god most women who get plastic surgeries like this have some sort of mental illness.”

    Others argued that people were judging the outcome far too early.

    “Skilled hands can truly change lives. Well done to the surgeon, and congratulations to the patient,” one supporter commented.

    After facial plastic surgery, patients often look dramatically different for a few days until full recovery

    A woman's post-plastic surgery face with tape on her cheek, showing the immediate aftermath of the procedure.

    Image credits: dr.abramian/Instagram

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    According to Mayo Clinic, a facelift, also known as a rhytidectomy, is designed to reduce sagging skin, tighten underlying tissues, and create a more youthful facial shape.

    During the procedure, surgeons lift sections of skin, tighten deeper structures, remove excess skin, and reposition everything before closing the incisions.

    After the surgery, the early recovery period can look dramatic.

    A woman looking directly at the camera, showcasing her post-plastic surgery facial changes.

    Image credits: dr.abramian/Instagram

    A social media comment from Jodi Nicholas, asking about Madonna's plastic surgeon.

    Image credits: WatDaFunJodi

    A social media comment from ChipNutter, expressing a negative reaction to post-plastic surgery results.

    Image credits: ChipNutter

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    Medical experts noted that swelling, bruising, tightness, numbness, and visible stitches are all normal during the first days and weeks after surgery.

    Recovery guides from plastic surgery specialists explain that swelling often peaks during the first week before gradually improving.

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    Moreover, patients usually start seeing more natural-looking results after several weeks, while final results can take two to three months, or even longer in some cases, to fully appear as tissues settle and scars mature.

    The reality was backed by some viewers as one wrote, “Are y’all dumb? There’s some hypercorrection that is absolutely normal, so as swelling. She’s gonna have a normal face again soon.”

    “Oh my god, it’s a zombie,” wrote one user

    A social media comment from Disha, stating that the woman looks scary and not human post-plastic surgery.

    Image credits: FollowBacknfrp

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    A social media comment from Linda Daemon comparing a woman's post-plastic surgery appearance to a balloon with hair.

    Image credits: LindaDaemon

    Natalie's comment on a post-plastic surgery image, suggesting results can take 6 months to fully develop.

    Image credits: natbes

    El Zorro's playful social media comment about a woman's post-plastic surgery look, saying The Martians have already arrived!

    Image credits: ElZorro4482

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    A social media user comments on a woman's post-plastic surgery look, referencing The balloon girl from gumball.

    Image credits: 7idk_27

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    John Doe's critical comment on a woman's post-plastic surgery photos, stating Hard to believe she was uglier than that before.

    Image credits: JohnDoe75692933

    A social media comment asking if a woman's post-plastic surgery photos show a full-face transplant, sparking internet divide.

    Image credits: NottaTwit1

    A social media comment stating a woman looks ridiculous after plastic surgery, contributing to the internet divide.

    Image credits: WilliamR8255

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    A social media comment describing a woman as a zombie after plastic surgery, adding to the internet divide.

    Image credits: MBogars

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    A social media comment questioning the use of a woman's plastic surgery, highlighting the internet divide.

    Image credits: Onyeani_Kalu

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    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jfc you guys are right! She looks like someone is trying to suffocate her with a Ziploc bag

    1
    1point
    reply
    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone take the plastic wrap off her face. She'll suffocate

    1
    1point
    reply
    gaerwing avatar
    Gaerwing
    Gaerwing
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry but this is just mental illness. You have to have severe body dysmorphia to think looking like a woman in a bottle is a good thing.

    1
    1point
    reply
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    User avatar
    POST
    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jfc you guys are right! She looks like someone is trying to suffocate her with a Ziploc bag

    1
    1point
    reply
    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone take the plastic wrap off her face. She'll suffocate

    1
    1point
    reply
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    gaerwing avatar
    Gaerwing
    Gaerwing
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry but this is just mental illness. You have to have severe body dysmorphia to think looking like a woman in a bottle is a good thing.

    1
    1point
    reply
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