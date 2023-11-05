But a few unlucky netizens have met people so comically entitled , spoiled, and out of touch that it almost beggars belief. So prepare yourself to read some downright infuriating stories, get comfortable, and be sure to upvote your favorites. Don’t forget to comment your own experiences and thoughts below.

#1 One time I asked a girl in my class if she wanted an orange. She said yes and I handed her one. She asked what it was. I was a little confused. "It's an orange..." I said. She said, "No, oranges don't have this rough skin, they're just sections that you break apart" I was shocked and explained that it was the peel and all oranges had them. She said "Oh, I guess my butler has always peeled them for me" She was 16 at the time. The entire class was furious.

#2 When I was in high school, I was dating a guy whose family was relatively well to do. Living in the midwest, our winters were brutal, and this one was no exception. The pipes in his basement burst, filling the basement with sewage.



His darling mother (/s), instead of driving the few blocks to the nearby hotel, bought a last minute plane ticket to Denver to go to their condo and take a shower there, and immediately fly back home.



I wish I had money to spend as ridiculously stupidly as this woman did.

#3 This kid I went to highschool with got a porsche for his 16th birthday. Keep in mind 16 in my state is when you can get a permit, so he didn't even have a license. He got a new one later in highschool after backing out into a tree. He basically was handed admission to an Ivy league school because his grandparents had donated a building.

#4 Guy from my old school was gifted by his parents a 24,000 new sportcar. 2 months later he totalled it while texting. His parents bought him a new suv same price. Crashed it next month. Parents bought him a used POS for $2000. He ranted for months.

#5 One time in elementary school my friend had a party for all the kids in the class and his mom ordered like 10 pizzas and when they arrived they were square cut. He threw a fit because he wanted triangles, so his mom threw the pizzas away and reordered new pizza.

#6 Girl I went to college whose parents paid her a 'salary' which was more than I earned in my job. She then used to tell her parents she needed extra money for course books and go spend it on booze. Her parents didn't want her to work because it would interfere with her studies. She got f****d up so much on booze and drugs that she ended up dropping out of college and then they bought her a flat to live in.

#7 My friend; she gets whatever she wants whether it be tickets to expensive foreign concerts, albums/photobooks of music artists, a new car when she totaled her first one(I was in the car when it happened and she ran a red light like a freaking idiot) and she never does anything around the house. I was talking with her and her parents were amazed by the fact that I actually do chores around my house :/

#8 My wife's friend.



Her husband bought her a puppy, spend probably $600 on the actual dog, training, food, toys, etc.



He is the one that took it outside to pee, fed it, took it on walks, etc. Pretty much did everything to take care of it.



She throws an absolute ballistic fit because the puppy likes him more. Stopped wearing her wedding ring, changed all her profile pictures to not include her husband, etc.



Total spoiled b***h.

#9 I saw a girl throw her brand new iphone on the ground to shatter the screen and get a new one because it wasn't the rose gold model.

#10 I go to school in a fairly well off school district. I once heard one of my classmates complaining that their Mercedes that she got for her 16th birthday wasn't the proper shade of red. So of course her dad dropped like $5k on a new paintjob for her, but then she apparently decided that she actually liked the old color better. She basically had a screaming match about it with her dad, during my lunch period, in front of probably 500 kids.

#11 I grew up with a rich girl who never had a realistic view of the world. Her wedding gift from her parents was a $500k house built to her specifications. The house took a year (maybe two) to build, and during that time she and her husband lived at her parents' mansion. They had an entire floor to themselves. It was about 2,000 square feet and it consisted of a kitchen, two bedrooms, a rec area, etc.



Did she realize how good she had it? Of course not. She spent the entire time lamenting on Facebook about how "hard" it was to be "homeless".



That was a few years ago. She still posts "as someone who used to be homeless..." comments while sitting in her fancy, custom-built $500k house.



The only reason I haven't unfollowed her yet is because she's like a train wreck that's impossible to look away from.

#12 This guy I knew stole $2000 out of his parents' bank account, spent all of it, and then proceed to scream at his parents for even acknowledging what happened. They didn't even punish him. Then for the next two weeks complained nonstop about how he hates his parents.

#13 My Aunt and Uncle are wealthy. I was at breakfast with my my uncle and two cousins years ago. The younger of the two cousins, female, took 50 dollars from her father's wallet while he was in the rest room. She walked out and came back with a cd and some clothing item. The following exchange occurred. "Did you take money from daddy's wallet?" To which she replied "yes". He takes a roll of cash out gives the male cousin 50 and says "now that's fair".

#14 There was this girl in a class I had at the university that said she could not for the life of her understand how anyone could take a loan during their studies to pay for it all (at least here that is the most common way of doing it even though most people also work extra as well). She said people who did that are stupid and they make her sick.



So someone asked her how she does it and she said that her mom payed for her apartment, food, car, have fun money etc. Everyone basically just sat there with their mouths open in disbelief.

#15 Kid I know gets I wanna say 150-200 (has no job) a week from his mom (she has a very high paying job). He blows through it and asks her for more. He buys all this expensive jewelry (watches and s**t) and clothing (like $100 pairs of paints) gets anything he wants and never had to actually earn it.



Edit: kid is also in his 20s.

#16 I worked at a summer camp in Maine this summer, where the kids parents paid well over $10k for them to go to this camp. One day a kid was telling me about how his mom gets mad when he rides the first floor hover board onto the elevator and on the second floor. Instead she wants him to use the stairs to the second floor and then use the second floor's hover board.



Tl;Dr kid I know doesn't like using stairs or multiple hover boards, would rather use one hover board and an elevator in his house.



#17 There's a little s**t of a kid next door. Parents are those new age parents. Real hands on parenting. No one is better than Dylan. He's 11 and has a PS4, XBox One, drum kit, guitar and his parents for the last five years have sent him to Barcelona for a football camp. He walks around like Lord Muck. Has one of those resting smug faces. I hate him. I'm a 25 year old male.

#18 There was a kid in my fraternity whose parents were literally billionaires. We actually had a couple of them but this kid was just dumb rich. For making the deans list one semester, his parents let him get any car he wanted under $100,000 (I am not making this up). Kid got pissed because the package he wanted on his Jaguar F Type made it over 100k and his parents said fine after enough protest. At least I got to drive it sometimes though. Sick car.

#19 My brother's girlfriend's daughter screams whenever she can't have what she wants. They give her what she wants so she'll stop screaming.

#20 My cousins. My aunt and uncle can never say no to them and they have now drained my grandmothers small fortune. My other uncle contributed to that as well but now my grandmother is selling her place and moving to a smaller one because of how much money she has had to give to that side of the family. I love them but they are just spoiled as can be

#21 My college roommate and former best friend. Grew up spoiled as an only child. Huge 5 bed house for the 3 of them, fancy truck to play with with bells and whistles, daddy's credit card. When I got engaged I asked her to be my maid of honor, and she told me no because she couldn't approve of my marriage. The reason? He didn't have a bachelor's degree, so she was just certain that we couldn't be happy. 8 years, 2 kids later... I'm still poor, but very happy and have my smoking hot karate instructor husband who turned out to be a much better deal than making a spoiled princess happy.



I had plenty of other issues that came up over the years, this was just icing on the cake. Also, by poor I mean what society believes to be poor. We make ends meet, and are not left wanting, but make less than the median income for our area by a decent stretch.

#22 I've worked at a private school in the UK this past year, and I have a few examples of kids just having no idea they were spoiled, which just made it worse.



-16yr old comes into school on Monday complaining how unfair it was that his dad grounded him for crashing their plane. I asked him how bad it was, and he said 'it was only £40,000 worth of damage, which his dad can afford so what's the problem'. My jaw dropped.



-Another 16yr old asks me what I'm doing for the summer break. I tell him working mainly, with perhaps a weekend to visits a few friends. He COULD NOT wrap his head around why I wasn't travelling, going on holiday etc, then followed to go on about how he'd spend his summer at his private lake.



Saving the best one for last folks.



-On his birthday, one of the 18yr old students received a chain of hotels. A fully operating 5* chain that would all be officially owned under his name. The nerve of this kid to complain it wasn't what he wanted made me really resent working there for a while.



Edit: To those doubting the truthfulness of these statements, this was the only 3 outlandish moments I had over the year so out of 800 kids, it's a small percentage.



And to clarify, the 18yr old with the hotel was not expected to run it, he simply would get the owners share of the profits from then on.

#23 My brother. He has this notion that because he's adopted our parents "owe him" forever. He treats them like garbage and they do all they can to help him and his son. He's a 27 year old man child and I can't stand him.





And in case anyone's curious, I'm adopted too though we're not related by blood. I love my parents and just see them as normal parents.

#24 A girl I have known most of my life. Her parents treat her like she is the queen of England or something. Growing up, if there was a new toy out that she wanted, her parents bought her 5 (and if possible, in each color) because she would break her toys.



She had 2-3 bedrooms. One was big enough to be a studio apartment alone. Where did she sleep? Her parent's bedroom.



If she wanted to go somewhere, like Disney World, her parents dropped everything to start planning that vacation.



When she started driving, she had 3 new cars in 8 months. Not because she crashed them or they broke down, but because she just had to have the newest model. I think she is on her 15th car now.



Never has had a job. Her parents pay for her and now her son.



In school, she had a "tutor." I say it in quotes because the tutor just did her homework for her. I'm surprised she can even read and write, honestly. Although, reading her Facebook statuses shows me she can't write much better than my 9 year old.



The worst part was... if she didn't like someone, she had her parents do their best to try to ruin that person's life. She got her 7th grade teacher fired, claiming he was being inappropriate with her. He wasn't, he never was in a room with her alone. He was a kind, old man, but he didn't put up with her not doing her homework. He failed her in a few subjects. He was never charged or arrested or anything, no legal trouble from it, but the school did force him into retirement because they were scared.

#25 My cousin who's 8 years old.



My aunt is to blame for his spoiledness though.



He cannot except no for an answer. For example, Everytime he goes to the store with my aunt he gets a toy or a game. And if he goes with me or my grandparents or other aunt and we tell him, "No you're not getting a toy/game we're just here to pick some groceries" and the boy throws the biggest tantrums. It's so embarrassing.



Also because of this he always has to win whenever we play a game. Now not that I try to win all the time but when I play a video game or board game I play it usually with his twin sister who is a bit of a drama queen but is really mellow compared to him. We were playing this star wars millennium falcon game and his sister had won and he said "no I win" and proceeded to knock over all hers and my pieces to which I scolded him telling him that wasn't nice since he had upset his sister and I told him to apologize to which he did but still. I've heard from his sister that his friends at school don't really like to play sports or games with him because if that.



I feel bad for him to be honest, my aunt kinda screwed him up I feel by giving in to every demand he wanted his whole life and am worried how badly it'll affect him as he gets older.

#26 During one of my substitute teaching assignments, I had the joy of meeting the most spoiled teenage I had ever encountered before or since. Conrad was spoiled in a way only children of two rich divorced parents can be. Conrad was an only child whose parents used material goods and money to buy his affection.



On the first day of this particular sub-job, Conrad informed me he didn't have to do his work, he would just get his father to pay the teacher "a shitload of money" and he would get an A. I stated I didn't care what he did as long as he did not disturb his classmates and wrote his comments in my sub notes. He was placated for the day and dinked around on his cell phone until the period ended.



The second day really showed Conrad's true colors. The class was supposed to do group work and he was "working" with a group of his friends. He spent the work time continuously talking about how much he hated his mom because she bought him a used 2013 Ford Focus for his 16th birthday, instead of a brand-new BMW that he wanted. I made a comment that I would love if my parent gifted me a fairly new used vehicle, to which he commented, "Of course you would. You're a teacher and poor." I told him to get back to work and if I caught him off-task again, he would need to work alone. He was fine after that.



The third and final day of my assignment, Conrad was in an absolute tizzy about something his mother had done. Probably the BMW thing. Idk or care. What I did care about was that he kept commenting on how he was going to sabotage his mother's plane so "that b***h would fall out of the sky and die." I told him to rein in those comments as they were not appropriate for school and could get him in serious trouble. I left him with his group to continue work from the previous day.



Approxmately five minutes later, I hear nervous laughter coming from Conrad's group. He has his phone out and is showing the group something on it. I walked over and asked to see what was causing such a fuss. Conrad (the idiot) showed me his Snapchat story which consisted of a picture he took of his mother with an emoji gun pointed at her head and the text "Imma shoot dis b***h." I got to send him to the office, talk to the school social worker and the school resource officer. All because this kid didn't get a BMW and his parents couldn't be arsed to show him some actual love and affection for his entire life.



**TLDR: Kid didn't get a BMW and threatened to kill his "b***h" mother repeatedly.**

#27 Probably my ex. Her dorm room was absolutely covered in trash probably 2-3 inches deep. At no point would you ever actually walk on bare floor. She was that way because she was used to her parents and weekly maid cleaning up after her so she'd just throw trash everywhere. She lived off her mother's credit card and apparently spent 800 dollars a month on fast food. Had her college tuition paid for by her mother than dropped out three years in. After we split and she moved out of my place because we couldn't stand each other anymore, she went and lived with her mom. AFAIK she's still living in her mother's basement rent free 7 years later. I think what irritated me even more about her is that she's one of those "pull yourself up by your bootstraps" sort of people that have never needed to lift a finger to do anything in their entire lives. But to be fair, she was very pretty.

#28 My nephew, and I feel sorry for him. His parents are going through a s**t show of a divorce and because of debts both his parents are going to be financially hit very hard, he's 8 and only knows having a luxurious lifestyle. He has a room full of toys, most of them never opened, every piece of technology that comes out (iPad, laptops, consoles etc) and goes abroad a few times every year. His Parents aren't wealthy in the slightest mind you but they love to spend and show off, especially his Mum. She dresses in all designer gear so so does her son, she will not buy him normal kids clothes, all of his stuff is super expensive. His Dad is also not good with money so as a couple they were a disaster. Because he's so young I don't know how he'll cope with the change. He's already a little nightmare at times, we took him to the zoo with his neices and he had a right strop in the gift shop because there was a limit to how much we'd spend on him, even his neices who are the same age had a go at him for his behaviour!

#29 My brother: After parents paid for college he moved to Chicago to get a masters degree, parents paid for that year, as in full tuition / room and board.

Next 5 years, brother decides he needs to live in Lincoln Park because the rest of Chicago is too dangerous. Only is able to find a part time job so parents pay his rent.

Brother goes to Law School, parents pay his tuition and all expenses for next 3 years.

Year after that unable to find a job, still lives in lincoln park, parents cover all expenses.

Next 7 years, still doesn't make enough money to support himself, parents cover his expenses. He is 37 and is still supported by my folks, even has a wife and kids. Still treats my parents / rest of family like garbage when we visit.

#30 My neighbors. They moved in 8 years ago as a newly wed couple and when my family tried to introduce ourselves to them, they ignored us. Their parents bought them a $1.5 million home (all paid for, no mortgage), a new Maserati Granturismo, and new Mercedes G wagon all as wedding gifts.





All of us other neighbors have tried to be nice, but we hate them.

#31 My ex-girlfriend. She grew up in a really fancy town in Illinois called Evansville or something. We went to a really great sushi place, and she complained that the rice was too chewy and that they didn't know what authentic sushi tasted like. The sushi place. Owned by two elderly Japanese people who had lived in Okinawa for 30 years.



When I bought a new car, she complained all the time about how the seats weren't soft enough. B***h, those seats were like giant pillows!



We attended a friend's small party on a sports yacht in miami. She complained of the fish smell. We were on a f*****g yacht. On the ocean. It's going to smell like fish. I had to end things after that.

#32 Decided to get some waffles as a way to take a break from helping out at my grandfather's funeral. Saw my friend there. It turns out that she has been messaging me and thought i refused to reply when i was busy entertaining guests and my friends. She wailed loudly, saying that she has been doing too much and she feels that I don't need her in my life. All these happened in the full view of the crowded cafe and my other friends. So much for taking a break from all the ongoing drama at the funeral...

#33 My girlfriend...apparently her ex did everything for her and her parents were loaded so she never worried about money. As we were walking one time, she casually mentioned she didn't know how to fill up gas in her car. My forehead is still a little sore from that face palm.

#34 Had a client a few years ago who was a single woman in her early forties. She didn't work. Her father was in his 70s and still working as a psychiatrist, affluent but not what I would consider rich. He paid her rent of around $3k/month, her health care expenses, plus gave her around $30k per year. And yet she was super rude to him. For instance she screamed at him on the phone to "send me your f*****g tax return right now." During this time, the father's best friend was murdered by a patient. She was just mad that he told her this because it was her birthday and brought down her mood



I have met more indulged people, but never more spoiled

#35 There's this girl in my section (highschool band) and she has never packed herself. Every fight she gets into with her mom, her mom buys her expensive s**t so she'll forgive her. She's the typical "everybody loves and believes her even if she's acting irrationally" type. She doesn't even like band. She's a terrible marcher, never listens to our section leader, and had the nerve to stand right where I was sitting during a game, (I was standing too due to a cadence) Naturally, my instrument is right behind me. Her foot couldn't have been more than an inch from my $1,000 clarinet that my 85 year old grandmother bought for me. I was so ready to make her flat a*s nose even flatter. "Omg calm down it didn't even drop." At this point, I'm about to cry with frustration. Not only does she demand respect from everybody she meets, she doesn't have the decency to return it. I have been nothing but nice to her friend group.

#36 My sister.



My parents built her and her new husband a $200,000 house for free. And then she still hangs around there place so she can bum stuff off them and ask for s**t.

My wife and I can't stand it. We live in a one bedroom apartment getting by, because we would much rather earn our way then feel indebted to my parents for giving us everything in our life.

#37 A previous housemate refused to take his clothes off the washing machine and got extremely pissed if I took them out to use it (he had no bucket for the clothes and refused to buy one).



He told me that I was expected to take his clothes out and put them on the dryer. When I had finished using the washing machine and needed to use the dryer, I was expected to put his clothes on my bucket until I was finished, then return them to the drier and leave them there for him.



He refused to understand how spoiled that c**p was and he left his clothes on the machine for 3~5 days straight. There's a list of s****y things this spoiled brat did and it escalated to the point where the police was involved multiple times. Sigh.

#38 Growing up my parents were never poor or even close to be considered poor by any standards. I had a friend in middle school whose family was insanely rich, and her mom was convinced we were dirt poor. She would always make comments about how sorry she was for me, and she knows how hungry I must be. But I was never poor, she was just absurdly rich. One day she calls my friend and I to the kitchen. She has two bowls of tortilla chips. She tells me to try one chip from both bowls. I do. I tell her something like "well those are tortilla chips." And her mom turns to my friend/her daughter "see that's why you don't want to end up like her parents, she can't taste the difference between brand name and generic!"



Imagine thinking you were too good for generic tortilla chips.

#39 My sister threw a fit a few years ago because she got a black iPhone instead of a white one.



Classmate complained and spoke poorly of her parents because they got her the $600 purse she wanted.... In the wrong shade of brown. Now, these shades were incredibly close to the point where you really couldn't tell the difference. It was wild, very ungrateful girl.



Then there was a guy in my grade who thought he could buy female classmates with Apple products and would threaten to rape the ones who refused. We all came up to the school office and police station to report him once, parents threatened to sue the school and all of us if he got in trouble and cops said it was 'boys being boys'



Tldr: Grew up in wealthy area, girls threw fits over stupid shit and a guy thought he could buy female classmates.

#40 This was about 35 years ago at a high school. An 18 year old girl was drunk, sitting on the hood of her BMW, yelling at a cop saying "You can't arrest me! My Dad is a doctor, he's rich! You can't touch me!"

#41 Our school organised a skiing trip in the alps for my class. One of the girls went two weeks early to practice. Majority of the year could only just afford the trip.

#42 I had a rich friend in high school. He misplaced a diamond-sapphire ring on the bus during a field trip. Pulled out a phone and ordered a new one on the spot. Didn't even look for the lost one.

#43 Has a $2,000 purse, grew up in a million dollar house, has been on multiple expensive vacations to Europe and Asia with her family, then claims that she grew up middle class and that the reason why she's not a doctor or engineer is because of the patriarchy keeping women from doing it.

#44 A girl I am friends with: graduated college with an engineering degree, had a great job making tons of money which she quit because a guy whistled at her. She worked as a waitress for 20 hours a week and got pregnant. Her parents buy her a house with the expectation that she pays them rent. She stays at this house (which is beautiful btw) for 6 months and never pays the rent, her baby daddy lost his job and spends his days playing video games. She gets in an argument with her parents and moves in with her bfs parents. She then gets in an argument with his parents and asks to move back home. Her parents let her move back home, rent free, utilities paid for, and they watch her baby most days.

#45 My friend's roommate and childhood best friend. She moved to New York after living with her family and working retail after graduating high school, and according to my friend, was handed everything to her you can imagine. If she wanted shampoo, she had her parents leave immediately and get it for her. She literally doesnt know how to contribute to a household. Her parents got takeout and junk food and ready meals so often that she legitimately didnt know what olive oil was used for. She's moving back home with them and all I can say is good riddance, she's too stupid to be breathing in precious oxygen.

#46 Hope I'm not too late.

Let me tell you about 'Rebecca'



Single mom who is a lawyer for a big phone company. Rebecca is the youngest child with a large gap, so she's basically an only child. Here are a few things that happened in the year we were friends:

(Sorry if formatting is weird; on mobile)



Mom would always buy her Cadillacs and she would wreck them within 6-8 months.



Has worked at two different locations of the chain restaurant we worked at together. Has been fired from one twice and the other (where we met) four times. (For reason below)



Shows up to work 2-3 hours late and is never in uniform so she spends an hour in the restroom getting ready. This happened more frequently than her actually showing up on time.



Only reason she even worked to begin with was her mom wouldn't pay for her boob job. She did earn enough to get them and they are not very good.



After she's been fired once, she'll wait until there are new managers at the store, (high turnover rate) apply and be hired again.



Rebecca is in college getting her undergrad. She's currently 24, but cannot pass most of her undergrad classes. She has stated multiple times to multiple people that she expects the university she attends to pay for her DOCTORATE degree that she will complete by the time she is 26. A doctorate degree in two years without being able to pass undergrad classes? Okay.



Emailed the same university (literally emailed [university]@emailaddress) to request them to buy a multi million dollar mansion for her so she can start an orphanage. She sent links of said mansion with the email.



When she didn't get any results from the university she email Harvard wanting to apply. She posted the email on SnapChat and the first line read something like, "I know I don't have the best grades but I would be a great addition to the community!" Harvard has not responded.



Her mom bought her a very large house in a nice neighborhood so she could get away from her "controlling" boyfriend. He asked her to get a job to pay her part of the bills so she begged her mom to buy her this house.



The last I've heard of her is she ran her car into the boyfriend's house and then texted him saying, "hope you like the new decor, kiss my rich a*s." He has a restraining order against her and the detective he hired said they could, "bury her rich a*s."

#47 I had a friend (let's call him Brian) in middle school who got whatever the hell he wanted. For example, I got a Gameboy Advance for Christmas one year. I brought it in for show and tell after winter break. Poor Brian was still rocking a Gameboy Color, was quite jealous. The very next day, he had a f*****g Gameboy Advance. Also, his mom packed his lunch everyday per his specifications; it usually was beef jerky, nutter bars, and 2 packs of PEZ.

#48 My cousin's daughter is the worst spoiled brat I've ever encountered. My boyfriend only refers to her as Satan.



She and her mom live in my Aunt and Uncle's house. The father was a nice enough, hard work guy who owned a business and got along well with the family. For whatever reason there was some blow out fight that ended their marriage and he lost custody. To make up for everything that my little 2nd cousin went through my 1st cousin gave her EVERYTHING she asked for (and didn't ask for). They had a don't say no policy with her, which has turned her into a selfish little b***h.



If the little one wants to eat chips for dinner, she gets to eat a whole family size bag of Lays for dinner with a bowl of ice cream on the side. The kid wants a new kitten, screw the old cat, let's get a kitten. Oh, she screams that her friend has a pool and she wants one, guess we're digging up the backyard and installing a pool. The latest issue was she wanted a sleepover on a school night with all her friends and made my Uncle drive all over town to pick these girls up at their houses and take them out for pizza.



My cousin makes very little money so everything is coming out of my Aunt and Uncle's pockets. They both should have retired by now but they can't.

#49 My mom's old good friend was one of the most spoiled brats I know. She grew up poor, humble and lived on a farm. Worked hard to support herself and eventually was the first one in her family to go to college. Mom said that she was the smartest girl and had everything going for her. Then she met a man who was almost twice in her age and they got married when she was 25. He wasn't rich but had enough money to support her so she quit school and became a SAHM. The husband died when she was 29 and she found herself a single mom with a very large insurance policy. Enough for her to travel around the world and buy a few mansions if she wanted.



Mom said that money changed her but I think it drew out her real personality to the surface. She treated people like servants, only associated with the best brands and would throw tantrums if things didn't go her way. I met her and her two daughters a few times. She would comment about my clothes, life style and that it was so sad my mom didn't have enough money to use on me. That it was so unfortunate my mom had to work and couldn't give me a free house like she did to her own kids. I'm like, b***h, you got money from your husband. The same husband who was driving in the rain, the night he died, to go visit his lover because he couldn't stand your whiny limpy cold a*s anymore.



I don't see her as much anymore, thank god. Last I heard, she had lost most of her money due to carelessly spending it and had to move out of state to get away from the debt collectors. Good riddance.

#50 My sister.



She is 17 and has a 1 year old daughter and is pregnant with her 2nd. She lives rent-free with my parents and has never had a job. My mother does all her high school work for her because she desperately wants her to graduate despite my sister not caring. She has never had a job and has no plans for a job in the near future even though she should be done with high school in December.



My mom just bought a new car and gave my sister her "old" 2011 Kia Sorrento. Her 18th birthday is coming up and my mom is buying her a macbook. Now I am older but had a job at her age, I pay for my own car, and my mom refused to get me a mac when I went off to college (too expensive).



My sister is headed nowhere fast because of how spoiled she is even after TWO teenage pregnancies.

#51 Myself, I was given a house and a car. Fancy stuff.



I don't deserve the help I get, and I tell you: I would rather have a tight-knit and loving family.

#52 My sister.



She was loved and spoiled by my parents. Given any gift she wanted, shoes, phone, car, got to live with our dad, and even money on **MY** birthday.



My dad died when I was around 13 I believe.



I however got the opposite. Told I was selfish for asking for money. Mom rarely visited me or talked to me. When I had my tonsils and adenoids removed, there wasn't a call, text, or visit from my mother. Meanwhile when my sister had hers removed, my mother drove her to and from the surgery. Hell, she even **forgot my 14th birthday**. Saw her that Christmas. She laughed about it and said, *"Oh I forgot hahah"*. No money no gifts. Sister's 18th birthday rolls around and she gets $500.



I never really ask for much. Not even the newest phones since my Walmart phone has all the functions I need. I've had this s****y $300 laptop since 4 years ago. Same android phone from that time too. When I get money I most likely use it to buy clothes or the rare new pair of shoes. Sometimes I feel like a new video game.



Whenever my sister got money on the other hand...



* Adidas (socks, shoes, clothes)

* Watches

* Name brand clothing

* All kinds of junk food

* Video games

* Iphones



And even more to list. She threw a fit when my grandmother didn't buy her *cigarettes*. Threw a fit when my grandmother said she couldn't take the car to our mother's an hour away; packed her s**t and left anyways. Cops had to be called.



One time she choked and punched me in the face repeatedly because I 'disrespected her' and it ended up with me pulling my switchblade on her. Absolutely no punishment to her. Everything of mine was taken away though.



Too bad I missed her throat.

#53 I had a friend in high school. She turned out to be a total b***h, but had her boyfriend waiting on her hand and foot. It was absolutely ridiculous. She convinced him to join the navy (so she could be a military wife and travel the world with him), convinced him to buy her a cell phone then pay the monthly bill, he'd buy her clothes every time he came to visit from boot camp, they'd go out to eat fancy restaurants.



When she graduated high school (he's 5 years older than her) he proposed to her, but she only said yes on certain conditions, he had to buy her a brand new car (which she totaled 1.5 months later), a puppy, a giant ring and a trip to Spain. She also refused to live at the free housing the navy provides cause she thinks it's ugly. So she forces him to pay for an apartment which is greatly out of their budget. And she refuses to work more than 20 hours a week

#54 My ex gave me this speech when we broke up. "I worked hard for everything I have. I hustled and put the work in and put a roof over our heads and food on our table. I go to work for 12 hours a day to better my career..."



It went on for a while.



He was put through a $100,000 trade school for film, had every apartment paid for until he was about a year and a half out of school. When he graduated, his mom spent about 30? 40? Thousand dollars on equipment for him to go to work. He also got a new car around this time because his old car was about 8 years old. His mother funded both of us to move to Los Angeles and eventually bought us a house.



She did help with my portion of the rent. Because of her, I was able to invest the money I made working as a barista to start my own business. The first 6 months, business was slow, as it goes... I was soon making 2-4 thousand a month (this month, for example, I'm about 3,500 in) and I became good at my job. I also cleaned, cooked/organized meals and took care of our dogs.



Because of his mother, When we broke up, I was 100% independent financially. He called me lazy every day but his house fell apart without me. His dogs were dirty. The yard was destroyed. I dog sat and the only food in his fridge was Little caesars. He finally admitted that I wasn't lazy, I just couldn't do it all on my own. He still thinks he put that roof over his head all on his own.

#55 My stepdaughter because when she was in college she had a checking account and the only rule was don't overdraft. Dad never said a word about what she spent money on, just please please please pay attention to the balance and let him know when it got low. Sure Dad, okay Dad, of course Dad.. but she would time and again be in the red. Spoiled because he never cut her off. He would lecture and she would disrespect him.

I'm not her biggest fan

#56 My cousins. Both of them are drug addicts and have six figure trust funds. They went to college but when they graduated they did nothing. They literally just sit on their as*es and bring nothing to the world.

#57 Two instances, one from each of my brothers. The first, my older brother stole money (around $700) from my parents and hid it at a friends house, hoping nobody would notice and they could buy an Xbox. When confronted (both by my parents and the cops) he said "it's fine- we're rich so it doesn't matter". No, we aren't.



Then, my younger brother is being sent on an all-expenses paid first class trip for two weeks to spend time with his friends across the country. He threw an actual honest to god fit because one of the stipulations is that he needed to spend a few days with our grandparents while he was out there. My 17 year old brother was screaming and crying because he didn't want to spend two days with our grandparents who literally would go and give anything for us, who have done nothing but love us to pieces, who are too old to come visit us and haven't seen him in two years.



I don't yell much, so imagine his surprise when I sit him down and scream at him for being an entitled piece of shit.

#58 I was a special ed teacher (in a very affluent neighborhood) at an IEP meeting for one of my students. When we started talking about goals, his parents asked if our OT could teach the kid to wipe his ass. The kid was 9 and had no physical disabilities that would make wiping his a*s difficult. He just didn't like doing it, and his parents didn't want to deal with it at home so they asked us to do it instead. Our OT told the parents that she wouldn't do it because our goals all require data collection, and there was no way in hell she was going to take data on proper a*s wiping technique.

#59 I went to high school with a girl whose Dad was one of the top 10 highest paid trial lawyers in the country. Every year, she would invite a handful of friends to go with her on a Spring Break trip to The Atlantis in the Bahamas. This was an all expenses paid trip, including flying to and from the resort on her family's private jet. Still, she was always lowkey and surprisingly grounded given her wealth and privilege. Her friends? Not so much. Our junior or senior year, two of the girls she invited on the trip came back afterwards and immediately started bitching about how the trip was lame because the resort's nicest suite (literally one of the world's priciest hotels at 25K+ per night) was booked up that year so they had to slum it in one of their lesser, though still ridiculously luxurious private suites. TL;dr - Yes, these basic b*tches had the obscene entitlement to complain about their accommodations after being taken on a free, week-long vacation where their friend's family was shelling out upwards of a quarter of a million dollars per person on a Spring Break trip.

#60 I had a classmate in primary school, Jason, whose family was insanely wealthy. Dad was a lawyer and mum was a stay-at-home trophy wife. One summer, the family went on safari either Kenya or South Africa (I don't remember). Jason's family decided, instead of going on a tour with other visitors or renting out a jeep for a private excursion, they ended up buying their own Hummer, had it shipped to the nature preserve somewhere in Africa, and use that for the trip before leaving it behind when they returned to the States. You can imagine the look of pure "what the f*ck" everyone in class had, from the students to the teachers to the volunteer mum who was going to blab about it to the other mum's in her social group at Starbucks later that afternoon, when Jason was asked to present his paper on what he did over summer break.

#61 Turn down a perfectly good family made meal. Then immediately after dinner is finished insist her boyfriend go to Red lobster with her.

#62 a friend of mine used to cry and whine about how he couldnt believe his parents would get him a white car...

#63 My half-brother (genetically). His mother was so proud that she raised him, birth to teens, without ever chastising him or punishing him. His adoptive father was meek enough to go alone with his wife's "parenting."



Half-bro never had time out, or talks about what he had done, etc. Not once in his household. Oh, he was a douche. I was made to play with him because we were kinda the same age, and I tried to get out of it constantly.



He was a terror at school from day one.



Even in high school, he hadn't had enough discipline in school to make up for lost time, and did stuff like shoot sharp pencils and bits of glass at other students. Funny story: once he missed so badly that he shot himself in the eyeball. I laughed more than I should have at that. I think his teacher did too, before calling in a medical thing.

#64 My girlfriend's former best friend. She was a single child, her parents have a lot of money, and they have bought her multiple cars. She has gotten into countless car collisions where she was at fault. Her parents paid for her traffic school courses. She doesnt pay rent,despite working a job that pays 60K. The list is endless. I really wouldn't care if she didn't look down on literally everyone else that has to actually work for what they have. She also used her looks to get a promotion at a previous job that we both worked at in high school. The list can basically go on forever.

#65 My coworker. When I complimented her ring, which features a mid-sized emerald stone, she said, "Thanks, my dad bought it for me for my 16th birthday."



I said, "Wow, 16?"



She said, "Yea, it's no big deal. My dad has a jeweler he really likes." Likes it's totally normal for a father to buy several precious stones as jewelry for his teenaged daughter.



Also, she's a horse girl so...



EDIT: Sure, emeralds aren't that expensive, but the fact that she thinks everyone's dad has "a gem guy" is what I was referring to.

#66 My brother. We're poor. Been poor all our lives. But in one neighborhood when we were kids, we were the poorest family in the neighborhood. But our next door neighbor was the richest guy in the neighborhood. Had a very successful business. My brother was best friends with his youngest son and was over their house every day of the week. He couldnt help but notice the contrasts of extreme wealth and extreme poverty between our 2 households.



Every now and then he'd come home with tales of their wealth. For example, our mother did food shopping only about once every few weeks. And then she would spend only around 10-20 bucks per shopping trip to the supermarket. It was a big deal to us kids when mother spent a whole 20 bucks on a single shopping trip. We starved constantly. Yet, according to my brother, his friends mother went food shopping once a week, every week. And she always spent a minimum of at least 100 bucks on each trip. He saw the receipts himself.



Seeing how they lived, day in and day out, eventually spoiled my brother. He was always looking towards our mother to buy more expensive stuff more often with money she didnt have. His idea of dealing with dirty windows, for example, is not to clean the windows, but to buy a new and bigger house instead as if everyone replaces their homes so easilly for such frivilous reasons.

#67 I hate to say this, but it is my little sister. She is 26, hasn't finished even a semester of college & is still living with/bumming off my father & stepmother. She is the only sibling I have who wasn't required to buy her own vehicle & pay her own way once she turned 16, & it shows. My father turns a blind eye while she steals money from his wallet for whatever drugs she fancies at the moment. I don't blame her- she is doing the best she can despite being cripplingly spoiled by her parents.

#68 I worked in a decently large bookstore back in the day. One day, this foreign lady came in looking for a book, I don't remember which. She had this unbelievably arrogant air about her, like she was some kind of aristocrat or something. The computer said we had one copy, but it wasn't on the shelf where it should be. I explained to her that this happens; customers don't always put books back in the right location after they're finished browsing through them, and also that shoplifting unfortunately occurs. If the book was even still in the store, it could be anywhere. I offered to order another copy (this was before everyone shopped at Amazon.) No. She wanted us all to stop what we were doing and literally search the entire store book by book for the book she wanted, and she was perfectly serious. It was obvious she was accustomed to people doing this sort of thing for her. I subtly laughed her out of the store.