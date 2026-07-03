A TikTok from a medical worker seeing something spooky went viral and soon netizens were sharing their own examples of creepy things they’ve seen in hospitals. So we’ve collected some of the best stories. Be warned, some are a bit disturbing. Otherwise, settle in, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own experiences to the comments below.

#1 i had a lady sit with me while I watched twilight in the lobby of a memory care unit i worked at.



she asked me what i was watching and i sat there and explained the plot of twilight to her and she told me i reminded her of her daughter then started telling me about her family.



she felt like such a light just very sweet and I had just assumed she was out of her room confused at 3 am like most memory care residents were. I had only worked at this nursing home a few times so I didn’t know all the residents super well.



Well anyways eventually i tried to help her back to her room but i couldn’t find her name on my room assignments and when i got back from looking for the other cna she was gone. I eventually asked the cna in assisted living section and he told me the lady by that name passed away 2 weeks ago…. i’ve never felt so weird in my life. i fully explained twilight to a ghost… everyone thinks Im lying but it felt so real. she was right there.

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#2 I had a d***g patient seeing a bunch of people in her room. No big deal, most of us see people around us as we d*e. Well I’m in her room to give her 3am morphine and she is kind of irritated by all the “people” in her room. She’s looking all around her and doesn’t even acknowledge I’m there. She calls out “Who are all of these people?” I go along with it and tell her “I’m not sure. I don’t think I’ve met them before”. She then SNAPS her head around to stare me d**d in the eyes and says “Well they all know you”. Fantastic news. Great. Thanks for sharing.

#3 I worked as a janitor. early morning. there was a patient i got used to seeing, since they didnt really sleep. sometimes, they would be in the smoke area when I went to do trash. one morning, it was around 3am, I made my way to the smoke shelter trash. the patient was there smoking like usual. we talked for maybe 10 mins and I walked away. roughly an hour later, im on their floor. I eventually make it to their room, but its already empty. excited, I assume they finally got better and was discharged! sadly, no. i went to the nurses station to ask about the good news and was told that patient passed away earlier in the day, WAY BEFORE MY SHIFT. WHO TF WAS I TALKING TO!?

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#4 I had a patient who was diagnosed with s****ophrenia before coming to our inpatient psych unit.



She was 9 years old and had an entire journal filled with pictures of the shadow man she would see in the corners of rooms. The pictures she drew included his life story, which basically was that he had k****d his wife and children. This young girl told this story so matter of fact, she was so sure of herself.



She wouldn’t go to bed in her room at night, so I let her sleep by my nurses station with her mattress on the floor. The girl said the man wanted to stay in the room, and that he was waiting in the closet. I didn’t think much of it until I had a new pair of 8 year old girls take her room after she discharged the following week.



It was late at night and I started to hear them both crying. I rushed to the room and saw them on the floor, telling me there was a man in the closet. I tried to console them but they were hysterical, and these girls had only been diagnosed with anxiety according to their history…



I sat on the floor with them until they had calmed down. They said he was scratching on the closet door. I decided to entertain the idea and sat and waited to hear something. I started to hear scratching, coming from the closet door. The girls sat up and stared at me. I couldn’t show them any fear so I straightened up. I felt my heart pounding but I calmly said, “okay, well, how about we change rooms shall we?” And I don’t think I slept at all when I got home that night.

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#5 I had a patient who repeatedly told us he was going to hell, and he was hardly able to speak due to his cancer.



Once he actually declined to where he wasn't conscious anymore, all kinds of weird things started happening. Even bugs coming in from under the door right outside his room.



I went in to check on him and reposition him and when I rolled him towards me He grabbed me and his eyes popped open and he started calling me horrible names (mind you this man was always the sweetest) I don't think I've ever ran so quickly.



When he passed a couple days later the smell was horrible and there was a horrible storm, the lights cut off completely in only his room and he let out the nastiest scream before he actually passed. We all collectively agreed none of us would ever step foot in that room again until someone came out and blessed the room to rid off the evil he left behind.



I always thought he was joking but as he declined the weirder things got, and I KNOW that thing that grabbed me and was screaming profanities at me was NOT him, it didn't even look like him.

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#6 I had a dementia patient hit the call light, I go in alone, she says "Who are you??" "I'm your nurse, Sarah." "Not you, I know who you are. Who's the little girl next to you?" Ma'am don't do this to me at 3am, ok?

#7 When my grandma was in hospice they allowed us to visit at abnormal hours or stay past visiting.



I needed a break and was just roaming the halls and I could hear a man saying “please please please!” I poked my head in and there was a skinny bald man hooked up to at least a hundred different wires and machines in my head. He was like 10 percent skin and bones and 90 percent medical machines.



He was breathing really shallow and he was sitting up right. I came in and asked if he needed a nurse. He just kept saying “please” I told him to show me what he needed. And he just kept moving his eyes at the wall next to him. I kept telling him there was nothing there but he gave me some sort of pleading and frustrated squeal but he didn’t wanna alert anyone.



He was panicking in a body that couldn’t move and I felt so bad. I drew an arrow on a napkin and pointed it until he gave me some sort of validation and again it was at the wall. I couldn’t figure out what he wanted. He was eyeing the plugs. He wanted me to unplug everything.

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#8 I don't work at a surgery center, but I did clean one a few times as a professional cleaner.



We cleaned around midnight or 1am there. Coworkers who had been there before me said it was haunted. I believe in ghosts and was kind of excited.



First time I cleaned there, nothing odd happened. Second time, I was vacuuming the post-surgery area with the gurnies. A gurney randomly rolled out of place (they all had the brake lock on). No biggie. Weird, but fine.



Then I moved into the surgery room to scrub it down with my 2 other coworkers. We could hear the automatic door down the hall opening and closing (it led to the room with the gurnies). It was just us 3 working, and we were all in the same room. So we laughed it off and finished the job. I was the last one to leave the room.



I stepped into the hallway, the temp suddenly dropped, I instantly had goosebumps, and an unsettling feeling. Then that automatic door in the hall swung open, a light above me flickered, and I got the hell outta that hallway. Once I was in the locker room to change out of my hospital-cleaning attire, the bad feeling went away.



I opened the door to that hallway one more time, cuz I was still kinda curious, and the automatic doors opened again, the cold returned, and I felt physically ill. I have never been there since because whatever the hell is in the hallway is bad.

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#9 I was a new grad working in hospice preparing a body for the morgue. I had an overwhelming sense of someone behind me, but I wanted to stay professional. I felt a deep puff of air behind my neck and distinctly heard my name in my ear. when I turned around I was only in the room and the patients eyes I had closed were open and looking directly at me. it was my first and certainly not my last chilling experience as an RN.

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#10 I used to work at a nursing home, and there was an elderly Spanish woman who would follow me around and talk to me in her language. I didn't mind it at all.



When I fell pregnant with my son, they moved me to another section. After giving birth, and a few months later, I was placed back in the section where I used to look after this woman. Sadly, she had passed away. I always wondered what had happened to her.



After my shift ended one night at 11:00 p.m., I had to go down into the basement where my car was parked. The gate wouldn't open. Usually, it sensed when a car was near it. I had to call a staff member via the intercom to let me out. They swiped the access card at the top, near the entry point and waved bye, the gate opened. As I was driving out, I looked in my rear-view mirror and saw that old Spanish woman holding her neck with both arms, staring right at me...

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#11 a light story - i worked in a memory care unit as an activity aide and my favorite patient was a 90 year old women - the sweetest lady but completely out of it. one night at dinner she sat down without a fight - unusual for her- and began telling me about her dad, said he was coming to visit her and all these stories about her childhood for like an hour- she never stayed on a topic like that. when i was leaving she stopped me and told me i was a good girl and she’d miss me but she really missed her dad and he was picking her up that night - she did pass that night. I hope when i pass it just feels like my parents picking me up.

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#12 i remember when i was a CNA i answered a residents call light and she asked “can you ask the people next to me to keep it down” so i went to the next room (i knew no one was in that room or id be their cna aswell) and when i went in all the drawers and cabinets and closets were open so i went through the room and shut everything then left and right when i shut the door i heard what sounded like a g*n s**t and i opened the door again and it was all open and everything was thrown around again. i just shut the door and put in a request to have the residents room changed to a different hall

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#13 Nothing too crazy, but a few years ago my great grandmother got sick with pneumonia. She ended up on the hospital for a month, and then to a rehabilitation center. They had her on these meds that had her very confused and almost child like. We went to see her one day and she had a few balloons other family members had dropped off.



She insisted that these balloons would follow her anywhere she went around her room, and it was a pretty large room, no windows open or air flowing. I took it as her just being confused by her meds. A few days later she comes home, and brings those balloons. They were clipped to her couch in her living room. I was staying with her for a few days just to keep an eye on her, my sister also lived there with her so we were both around.



One day she goes into the kitchen and then goes back to her room after, I’m sitting in the living room and I look up and the balloons that were clipped to the couch had somehow unclipped and were floating around the corner and down the hallway and stop right in front of my grandmas room. Mind you, there’s no fans or ac going in the house right now and all doors are closed. I blew it off, but I went back home maybe a day later ( I live a few hours out of town). I get a call from my sister and we’re FaceTiming just having a normal conversation and she goes into the kitchen to get a snack in the middle of the night, doesn’t turn the light on.



Then she goes to leave the kitchen and freezes, turns the camera, there’s a balloon sitting right at the entry way to the kitchen facing her. She pushes it away and goes back to her room, the balloon turns a corner and floats right behind her all the way to her bedroom door and just floats right in front of it. She popped all of the balloons that same night. There’s another weird story with a balloon that my grandma has told from when I was a child. Idk what it is about the balloons and my grandma’s house

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#14 I was a sitter with a man who had early onset dementia- so he was younger than most of my dementia patients. Finally got him settled and asleep, he was laying on his back. Sat STRAIGHT UP in bed from a deep sleep, looked me directly in the eyes, said "I'm going to d*e." And coded.

#15 The automatic doors opened at 3 am during my night shift the other night for absolutely no reason and the other aides and nurses said that always happens right before someone dies because it’s the grim reaper coming in

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#16 My aunt used to work at an old folks home for almost 40 years (she’s the eldest of all my aunts and uncles.) She said that she was working with this WWII vet who did not like to talk about his time in the military, she didn’t even know what branch or unit he fought in. She was on night shift one night and knew he more than likely not make it till morning. When she came into check on him, she found him in the corner of his room hidden behind his bed, absolutely petrified, and according to her, this was so unlike him. This man was as stoic as they came. When she asked him what was going on he told her “they’re all here” when she asked who he said “all the people I’ve k****d, even the boy.” He passed not even two hours later.

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#17 I work security at a resort hotel with a waterpark, arcade, and ballrooms. Around 2:30 AM after a wedding, I was doing my final rounds when I noticed one of the decorative wolf statues near the ballroom entrance was facing directly down the hallway. About 20 minutes later I came back and it was facing the opposite direction. I checked the cameras thinking someone was messing with me. The hallway was empty. While reviewing the footage, I noticed something that made my stomach drop. At 2:34 AM, a person walked out of one of the locked ballrooms and stood in the hallway for almost three minutes. They never looked at the camera. They just stood there. I pulled the access logs to see who had opened the ballroom. Nobody had. Then I zoomed in on the footage. The person was wearing my security uniform.

#18 In my first hospital, anytime someone got confused in a specific room, they’d all say the same things about a bank, bankers, or needing to get their bank money fast.

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#19 The nursing home I worked at there was this one woman who would always scream in the middle of the night there’s a man watching her I came in one morning at 5am to her screaming about the man pointed at her clsoet I watched the door creep open and all of her hangers were moved very quickly all at once I never got a patient dressed so quickly and we bolted out the room

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#20 our NICU has a ghost who turns on the water just like every other visitor that walks in and washes their hands, even our ghost knows hand hygiene before entering the NICU!!

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#21 I work LTC . I was 8 months pregnant went into this ladies room to give her her pills. Shes acting completely normal. As I approached her a terrible smell hit me. It smelled like rotten meat & d***h. I had to leave because I started to gag. I know she was just showered so I asked my coworkers if they can smell it they say no. Two hours after my shift she passed unexpectedly.

#22 Ours is the staff elevator, everytime a pt d**s and I get in to go back to my unit I smell the same perfume and a breeze of super cold air. I get a sense of calmness from it though, I wonder if that spirit likes to comfort people after seeing hard stuff.

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#23 Had a patient pass very very suddenly and abruptly one night. Sweet lady actually, her whole family was already there and she wasn’t near the stage of passing at all it was just her time I guess. After she was taken away to the morgue her call light kept ringing and getting pulled out of the wall, and when you’d go in the room everyone could hear a really low whisper. The entire night the call light just kept going off, and there was the heavy feeling in the room. My theory is since it happened so fast she was lost and wasn’t ready to go yet.

#24 I’m a nurse and work overnights at a hospital for ADULTS. It was change on shift and I was coming on, I went into my pts room to greet him and tell him I’d be his nurse. It was an older gentleman (he was one of my favorite patients, and I had him as a pt every time I came on shift). Well after I greeted him he goes “is that your son?”. I’m like “what?” He goes “the little boy hanging on to your sweater, is that your son?”. I was like “you see a boy hanging on to me right now?” He responded “yes”. I ran out the room soooo fast

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#25 I work in ER. We had a trauma room that for whatever reason, whoever went in that room never made it out (biggest sign was a elderly pt came in for a paper cut, died that day due to a tumor on his lung, no record of it being on there previously). Over that 1 summer, at least 20 people died. You could feel the heaviness in that room. Had the hospital clergy come in to cleanse that room.

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#26 When I gave birth to my first son, my husband and I stayed two nights in the hospital. On the first night, both of us were restless and anxious, we assumed it was because we were new parents and had normal anxiety around it. When we finally managed to sleep, we both woke up at the exact same time and I ran to his little bench bed and refused to sleep on the hospital bed anymore. Neither of us said anything but we both were terrified.



In the morning, I explained I dreamt so vividly of this old man peeking around the bathroom corner at me, only his eyes and forehead visible. My husband told me he dreamt of this old lady soaking wet in a red coat, standing at the end of his bed. The next night we both woke up to a code blue. When we finally fell back to sleep I had another vivid dream, and this time it was the same old man but he was standing at the end of my bed and wearing an oxygen mask and wheeling an oxygen tank behind him. His breath was rattling and he let out this horrible scream.



I woke my husband up and he looked terrified too, we both asked to be discharged in the morning as soon as possible and left 5 hours later. Dreading going back to birth my second son in a couple months

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#27 I saw a shadow while I was cleaning a hospice room today I was like nope not today!

#28 I’m not medical professional. However, when my aunt d**d, she used to live I the back house . While my uncle was washing dishes he saw this person walking by and going into the back house. He was as wondering who this person was. He went to check, and when he walked in, my aunt was in bed (she had cancer) and she said to him “please don’t let them take me!” He said “there’s no one here, where is the person that walked in” she said “he’s here, and others! Please don’t let them take me! I don’t want to d*e” then she passed. However, she was in distress. Until this day I think about this, and wonder why she was so afraid. She used to be nice. As far as I know.

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#29 It’s my whole unit. It’s a telemetry unit that was formerly a peds unit. For the months I’ve been here, patients always seeing kids, hitting the call light for “someone to get these kids out of my room.” It’s always the patients that are close to the end that bring it up

#30 I work night shift, and there was one hall that always felt off to me. I was always creeped out walking down it by myself. I had a patient who stayed on that hall, and she would constantly talk to someone even though nobody else was in the room. She always said a man was speaking to her and would cry out for him to leave her alone. Sometimes she’d point at the chair or the ceiling and say, “He’s here again.” She later passed away. After her body was picked up, I went into her room and looked up to see a man sitting in the chair. I immediately ran out of the room. When I came back with my coworker, the lights were off and the door closed by itself right in front of us (safe to say I haven’t went back in that room since)

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#31 I used to have a resident who would come out of her room almost dancing, following something. When I stopped her before going into another residents room she said she was following the beautiful children. I convinced her to sit with me instead of going in the room and she told me what these children looked like, how they died, that this was their home and they loved to dance. Then she said “look! they’re right there! the girl with red hair and the blonde boy”. There was nothing. I somehow got her back to sleep and looked up the history of the property and she was absolutely right. Two children, a boy and girl, died in a house fire and remains couldn’t be found on the very same ground the nursing home was on.

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#32 I had a patient that would pay his bed and meow to an invisible cat. turns out he's lost his cat a month before he was admitted. he had dementia, but I'll choose to believe his baby was there with him

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#33 I work night shift, and one night I was sitting in our TV room on my break, scrolling on my phone. Out of nowhere, I felt like someone was watching me. I looked up and saw a completely black shadow peeking around the corner. I could only see the top of its head. The second I looked at it, it quickly moved back out of sight. I looked back down at my phone, and a few seconds later the head appeared again. When I looked up, it ducked back once more. At that point, I got up to see who was there, but nobody was around. I checked the halls and all the residents were in bed. To this day, I have no idea what I saw. I have so many other stories of this place. working night shift is NOT for the weak

#34 I worked at a hospital doing IT for a year and a half as a contractor. In that year, I became pretty helpful with all the departments. ER, NICU, ICU, ED, etc. when it was time to finally hire me after becoming pivotal to the hospital, they only offered me a $0.17 raise. I ended up denying the job and got a job doing IT at a local sandwich shop. This scary part of the story was working at a place that didn’t value me. The end.

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#35 my mom did hospice care for years when I was little. the care home she worked at had this one room that the light and the call button would just turn on. my mom was telling me about this a few years ago cause I asked if she had any stories. well that room, they never let any patients into. they didnt let people in there in general because of the "electrical" my mom would work nightshift and she would see shadows in the room moving.

#36 I had my grandma, my mom was with her in her last moments, she said she can see all these people wearing white and they are so beautiful and they are praying for her and spraying her water. She said she feels the water so calm. And it makes her feels so ease. She also said even if I’m gone don’t worry I can always come see you guys. You will not be alone. My grand ma was the most sweetest soul you can ever come across. She’s very innocent and believed in god every single day. Her beliefs brought me to where I am today. And that’s when I started believing that our maker is actually real !!!

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#37 ooh my aunt had this with one of the CT rooms at the hospital she used to work at. She worked graveyard shift and would have the door open on the hall from the monitor room bc of all the heat the old computers put off and she saw a little boy, blonde hair in a bowl cut, brown eyes, wearing Oshkosh overalls and a striped shirt with buster brown shoes, peak 90s look and she was like "oh hey are you lost?" and he nodded and walked down the hall. when my aunt got to the hall, he was down by the end of the hall near the elevator and desk and he just vanished. she saw him a couple more times and tried to help him cross over but he never deviated from his routine

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#38 I used to work in a dementia care unit as a CNA/ Med-Aid, I had this sweet old lady on hospice that would always call me Shannon ( my name is sam) but I went with it cause she was very sweet. She would always ask for me even on nights when I didnt work, she said that she like how I always got her fresh water and good snacks before bed. she sadly passed 6 months after arriving. The night after she passed I was working my hall that had her room on it and I noticed that my pager kept going off for her room. I finally went in there after ignoring it for a while and the room was completely empty. her call light had been taken out so I was a little creeped as to why it kept going off. when I left the room as I started walking down the hall my radio started going off, a bunch of static and beeping, and then all of a sudden I heard the name Shannon called over my radio clear as day before it completely cut off. I haven't worked there in a long time but I think about this every now and then.

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#39 my tia is a cna & has been since i was born. i used to spend the night at her house (along with all the cousins) all the time as a kid. this particular night she slept on the couch with my little cousin because they were up late watching tv & i went to sleep in her room which was right next to the living room. that night i woke up for some reason & i sat up & looked in the living room (her bedroom door always stayed open so she could listen out in case me or my cousins called out for her) & saw my little cousin just sitting on a stool next to my tia.



so i got up & walked out & started saying his name & asking him what he was doing, because he was just sitting there watching her sleep. he didn’t answer me or even turn to look at me & it wasn’t until i got closer did i realize i could see the wall right through him. i just remember my blood running cold & i looked over at the couch & saw my little cousin sleeping at the other end of the couch that my tia was on. so i slowly looked back at the boy watching her sleep & realized it was someone i didn’t know. he was really pale & wearing what looked like a navy blue sailor suit & a hat that looked like the ones the peaky blinders wear. he never once looked over at me.



i started to back up slowly right back into her room & never took my eyes off of him. i got back in the bed & somehow went back to sleep lol. i told my mom about it & begged her not to tell my tia or any of my family because i knew they would make fun of me. but ofc hispanic moms can’t keep anything a secret lol so everyone found out & my tia told us that it was a little odd because when she was at work, the residents would always ask her who that little boy was behind her. safe to say i never spent the night again.

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#40 not someone who works in the medical field but I’ve seen some people who aren’t share their stories so I’ll share one(of many) mine. I used to live with my bf’s family, the apartment complex used to be senior housing. We got our carpet deep cleaned, I kept coming out my room to see if they finished, I noticed it was a young man & his dad working on the carpet. Eventually they yell they’re done, I go out to the living room to look at the carpet & notice a small handprint. I run out bc I was like “??? there wasn’t any kids(hand is small) so whose hand is that?” I see the young man & his dad, asked if they brought anyone else & they were like “no, why?” I have them come up & they’re like “that’s not your hand print?(no kids lived there, not even the neighbors)” I put my hand next to it to leave a print(the heavier hand print is mine) & they just looked up at me, looking pale, & was like “… whose hand is that then…” bc I was the smallest person there, they knew no kids were around, all they could think would be me but as soon as they even saw it wasn’t mine… we all felt queasy. a couple months later, my man had such bad sleep paralysis. to where he said he heard the deepest yet didn’t sound human, voice calling his name. & this was in the living room where the handprint was left…

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#41 the f**king hat man haunted one of the facilities i worked at, i was a little skeptical my coworkers were lying until a resident asked me who the man was that walked up and down the hall in a top hat and long jacket, she said it was weird she only saw him at night. And thennn a family member came to the nurses station, asked us who was standing over their parent. sure enough a man in a hat and cloak. he would also stare at my coworkers and residents through their windows

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#42 I had a resident in a nursing home who lived in a room on what I called “the cursed corner.” Before she moved in everyone (except 2 rooms) passed away right after each other. This resident and her family refused additional help because they didn’t want to pay the money. One night I was headed to see if she was coming to dinner and saw her walker but not her in the room. 2 weeks before the family snuck in and took her out of facility and left her walker without telling the facility so I thought the family had grabbed her, but I felt like I should’ve checked again but didn’t because I was called to another room. During dinner my coworker walked in her room to look for her and didn’t find her but felt The Holy Spirit telling her to look again. She walked to the side of the bed and saw her legs sticking up and found her buried face down in her pillow. She ended up going to cardiac arrest and hit her head on her headboard and passed. I felt extremely guilty for not finding her myself. For months afterwards I would see her sitting in her room or in her chair in the dinning room. I even had a nightmare getting a text from my mom saying the resident took my little sister (saying my sister passed and she took her as revenge for not finding her). One night I was covering Noc shift (I usually work 2pm-10pm) and I saw her walking down her hall to her room. Later that night she was in her chair starring directly at me from the dinning room. I later on quit and still hold so much regret.

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#43 Years ago I was a med tech for a huge 3 story, 100 room Assisted living facility. I had just started a few weeks prior and I worked the NOC shift, the very last floor always gave me an eery feeling because most rooms were vacant so it just had an unsettling feeling to it. This particular night it was only me and the girl in Memory care. I would stay busy all night running around as I was the only staff on the assisted living side and we would get paged all night for help from the residents. Normally it was always the same residents paging for help but this one time I got paged to a room on the 3rd floor that I had never been to before (We receive a notification to our beeper when the person in that room pushes their pendent or call button in their room) I arrived at that room, knocked and let myself in and to my surprise the room was vacant. My heart sank to my stomach but I tried to think rationally about why that could be happening. I cleared the notification as I went back down to the 1st floor to check and make sure maybe the resident hadn’t been transferred to a different room but the system was still spitting out their old room number and I got paged again from the same person/room. I didn’t see any transfers or notes on our board(our med room kept a yt board where we noted any room transfers, ppl oof, or any important notes) I got paged again. I ran to memory care to ask the caregiver if she by any chance was familiar with the resident in that room and she let me know she had passed away before I started working there. I went back to the med room to search up the resident and surely enough she had in fact passed away weeks prior. I even checked to make sure her old pendent had not yet been reassigned to a new resident but that wasn’t the case. I ruled out all logical explanations for it, my coworker never received the notification on her beeper which convinced me it was probably a malfunctioning beeper so I went back to the office to trade out mine for a different one and surely enough around 3am I received another call to the same room , to my new beeper, and confirmed w my co worker that the page was only coming through to me. I’ll never get over that.

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#44 Hi there, Former hospital employee at a County hospital! I have a few but this one especially spooked me! The hospital I work at has a McDonald's in it. Ok beginning of shift id get to work early maybe 20 min before punching I usually go and grab a coffee from McDonald's. my shift started at 6. McDonald's opens at 5am. I was there around 535. Mind you I walk in and there's no customers just me. I place my order and sit close to the counter and wait for my number. Boom number is called I get up and start walking towards to grab my coffee when something flies and lands right in front of me. A Straw! I look around thinking maybe someone was behind me messing with me. Theres NO One!! I grab my coffee and ask the employee if she seen what I saw. she said no bt a lot of weird things happen there because McDonald's is right above the morgue!! The Straws are in a metal cup on top of the counter. Someone or something literally picked it up and threw it my way..... Make things a little weirder it happened on my brother's bday who is deceased!

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#45 Don’t work in healthcare but my pepaw was an amazing man. He was apart of a charity that helped bring sterilized needles and medical equipment to impoverished countries, he did charity work for women who had HIV (most of those women have HIV due to lack of sterile needles in their countries or they were SAed). He also brought food, blankets, books, etc to communities that were currently ens***ed in other countries. He also donated to local businesses and made it a point to eat & shop at locally owned places (many of these places being owned by immigrants). For up to two weeks before he d**d, he kept talking with a man who sat at the foot of his bed. He was just chatting away. The man had told him he was here to take him home. The way he described the man fit the definition of an angel. He felt extremely at peace and crazily…everybody in my family that was with him the hours leading up to him passing, and even the healthcare workers, said the atmosphere in the room was so peaceful. It was easy to accept his d***h because of how peaceful everything was.

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#46 80yo pt be like "my moms under the bed" or "there's a kid on the ceiling" Ma'am they are not employed here. Visiting hours are active, so please ignore them until 7pm when it's nightshifts problem.

#47 When I was a CNA I had a comfort care patient and it was one of the rare times I was working the 3-11pm shift. It was about 10, I was walking past him room to grab something at the end of the hall. He was up walking by the end of his bed grabbing something out of his bag and smiled at me. I was in his room 5 mins before this and he was passed out sleeping with his mouth open and the d***h rattle so I was extremely confused. When this happened I was walking fast past the room when I saw him standing and because of how I left him 5 mins prior, the second after I passed his room my brain went “wait a minute he can’t get up?” And stopped me in my tracks. I backed up and walked into his dark room with one nightlight on and he was in bed, tucked in the same way I left him, and gone. He had literally just died between those 5 minutes and he was never actually walking in his room.

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#48 Worked at a funeral home and down a hallway in the corner there’s those circular mirrors at the top corner that allow you to see both ends of the hall, during one round of closing up I saw someone standing at the very end of the hall, I walked to the corner to see and there was absolutely no one there

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#49 we have a ghost who we’ve named biscuit in our er who likes to randomly print paper off the monitor on the crash cart, will randomly give us a rhythm and spo2 in one specific room but we love her she’s sweet just want attention sometimes especially when it’s busy she gets made when there’s chaos this one poor pt had to listen to the asystole alarm go off for 10 min straight after i disconnected him even though i silenced the alarm and my coworker kept remotely silencing it. do you know how awkward it is to go “thank you biscuit i appreciate the help but i don’t need it anymore please leave” in front of a pt to get her to stop

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#50 I used to work at a retirement home. one of the residents was a gentle spoken person it took a lot for him to speak to you. one day during my shift he was screaming his lungs off and all the other coworkers of mine would just go on with their day and I would ask why is everyone behaving like this? is he okay? they told me whenever he screamed and meant somebody was going to die I didn't believe it at first but sure enough every time he screamed someone died.

#51 First time I sat with a patient she started slow laughing while looking in the dark corner behind me at 2am, I moved to the door

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#52 I work in peds, had a patients mom call me in to tell me someone must be missing their child because a little girl in a hospital gown came in through her bathroom and looked around like she was lost, then left. We had no girls on the unit at the time (very small unit). She described her for me, and it was exactly like a girl who had passed on the unit a few years prior, and turns out after talking to my coworkers many patients saw this girl.

#53 My dad died at the hospital I work at, I've had to ask respectively to my higher ups that I don't work that specific unit. I feel his presence all over the hospital. Ever since his passing weird things have happened like doors closing, lights turning off with no one in the room, and things being knocked over. He's definitely watching over me

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#54 I’m not a doctor or nurse but there was this one time I spent the night at my friends place. We had got into an argument and I ended leaving at 4 am, anyways when I was walking to the park down the street I heard steps behind me. The street was dark as hell so I turned on my flash. I looked behind me and saw eyes closer to the ground so I assumed it was a cat, well the eyes started to raise like something was standing, and once they leveled my chest I ran but when I looked back nothing was there. I ended up making it back to my grannies but I never actually saw what it was or where it went.

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#55 I thought it was just my minor psychosis when I saw a patient in my l&d. when I came out of the shower and my nurse was waiting on me I saw it standing at the corner. I said "you're probably going to have to get the doctor here because I think my psychosis is kinda getting out of control" she said yes and asked me why so I sighed and told her ive been seeing the same gown lady just stalking me and she was like "oh yeah she sometimes hangs on with the ones that gave birth to boys" I just said "what?"

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#56 I’m a night shift ER nurse and was taking a nap in an office/sleep room that used to be a patient room decades ago. I kept feeling this pressure on my chest and I thought it was just anxiety. I tried to ignore it but then it started pounding hard on my chest and was painful. I had to leave the room and as soon as I stepped out that feeling was gone. I was telling my coworkers about it right after and they all looked terrified. I asked what was wrong and they said my chest was red. I looked in the mirror and I had this huge red hand imprinted right on my chest. I think something was trying to perform CPR on me. Later that night one of our docs who sleeps in that same office said he could feel someone sitting at the edge of the bed.

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#57 I work in a nursing home I work from 2-10 pm. I work in the 100 hall (rehab) and there’s this room 102 we call that room the “show room” well at nights while I’m about to leave or throw trash, in my corner of my eye I always see someone sitting down in the bed but like a body figure , no lights on like lights off you see it. The other time I was walking pass trough again I was going to leave or throw trash when i heard someone in that room say “ hey come here “ I ran to the nurses station and I was there with the nurse all freaked out. btw no one was in that room

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#58 An amazing but scary thing abt hospitals is u openly welcome anyone and everyone including whatever may be attached to them. Im deeply religious but oh let me tell u there are spirits and demons and more out there lurking

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#59 I worked at one of the major hospitals in Cleveland, in the ortho unit (overnight). Our nursing staff warned us that we may hear stuff coming out of room 32. I didn’t believe it until … I just discharged a patient at 10 p.m. and after doing rounds at 11 p.m., I sat back down at the nursing station when the bed alarm started going off! No ONE was in the room! The call light would go off! No one’s there!! Never heard it on day shift

#60 me checking on a patient, the patient looks up and says "the face is looking at me" I say HUH & she points at the curtain and says "the man in the curtain"

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#61 i remember i clocked in as a cna and my patient died 3am the day before i clocked in and i had a mini tablet that notifies me when someone calls and his room was 303. and it called for me at 3:00am. I went to go see him just find out his room was completely empty and cold once i opened the door i felt the most coldest breeze come. i was terrified i kinda ran off ngl

#62 Just recently started working at a nursing home as a night shift CNA. I had a certain resident constantly hit his call light. When I went in there this last time he said “ I need to pack now they are here. They are mad at me.” When I told him he couldn’t go anywhere since it was 3 am, he said “I’ll go to sleep but just know he’s mad” He d**d hours later.

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#63 one time there was a patient where he was in a coma for about 5 years and when he woke up he was telling us that he d**d and went to hell and he was being t******d in the most horrific ways and that changed his life completely and it made him become a better person and he kept asking us to pray for him (I felt left out so I made this up)