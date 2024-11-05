ADVERTISEMENT

We often find that some contemporary designs can feel boring and overdone—whether in product design, interior spaces, fashion, or other areas that seem increasingly uniform, aiming to please the widest audience possible.

Yet, amidst this sea of ordinary designs, there are still gems that stand out, even screaming for attention. The ‘Ugly Design’ Instagram page is one such place, curating a selection of the best of the worst designs found online. From fashion flops to bizarre products, the account ensures we get to see striking examples of the ugly, awkward, and sometimes downright creepy things that people have created.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

We reached out to the person behind the ‘Ugly Design’ account to ask a few questions about moderating the page. We were curious about how it all started and if the admin remembers the very first post they shared on the profile. Here’s what we found out: “Our first post was a bathtub transformed into a sofa found at the design fair in Milan. Uglydesign started as a game between us. We never imagined that our passion for ugly would grow so big.”
#2

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

When asked about the process of finding the best of the worst design flops online, the moderator explained that they’ve been searching for content for years, amassing a massive library of images to post on their page. They also added: “Today we mix posts between found content and submissions.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Finally, we wondered if any of the designs shared by the account had become the admin's personal favorite. The admin responded: “I think my last favorite post would be @ivanavladislava leopard pimped kitchen.”
#6

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#27

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#43

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#59

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Meet The Quirky World Of "Ugly Design" On This Instagram Account With Over 800k Followers

uglydesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!