At least, according to the doctors , patients, and family members who took to a viral online thread to share their hard-earned knowledge with the internet. We are featuring their most important pieces of advice to remind you to make your health a priority. It’s important to get regular checkups. And it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Swelling in your ankles, legs, and feet. Your lymph nodes acting up out of nowhere. Changes in your urinary habits. What do all of these have in common? They are worrying symptoms that nobody should ever ignore because they point to potentially serious health issues.

#1 Unintentional weight loss.



VaBookworm:



Had a guy come for a physical- excellent health. Returned a year later and I felt he looked a lot skinnier. Looked and saw he'd lost 40 lbs. Asked him about it and he happily said, "Yeah! I haven't even been trying! Isn't it great??" Immediately ordered labs and imaging. Bro had stomach cancer. I never saw him again.

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#2 Not a Doc.

My lymph node on my neck was swollen. Figured, at first, that it was due to a low grade sinus infection or some such, since I'd have that happen often enough. No pain or discomfort from it.



Waited a couple weeks for it to go away. It didn't.



Scheduled a visit to my Gen Practitioner. She looked, probed, said she wasn't sure, but wanted to be cautious and cover bases. Scheduled me for a PET/CT. (Ended up being later that same day, even!)

PET/CT led me to going to go see an ENT doc, less than a week later.



Long story short, that swollen lymph node was a sign that I had cancer. Got diagnosed with Stage 3 metastatic squamous cell carcinoma.

(Ended up going through chemo and radiation. Got cleared. Cancer free)



So, yeah, get a swollen lymph node checked!

Again, not a Doc!

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#3 Swelling in ankles/legs/feet. Sincerely, your friendly neighborhood interventional cardiologist.



llamadramalover:



I remember telling a cardiologist when I was 27/28 “”nah just the usual amount of swelling at the end of the day.”” After picking his jaw up off the ground he asked what exactly do I consider “usual” and informed me that was very much not normal.



RegularNew2681:



My grandmother ignored the swelling for months bc she thought it was just old person stuff, turned out her heart was functioning at like 30%. the casual dismissal of womens symptoms in medical settings is so baked into everything that even we do it to ourselves.

We will all, almost inevitably, need a doctor’s help at some point in our lives, whether due to our unhealthy habits, bad luck, genetics, old age, or something else entirely. In the meantime, the best we can do is take care of ourselves so that not only do we need fewer of those visits, but also that we stay resilient under stress and live a long, happy life. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT The basics are common-sense things, but they are hard to apply until they become habitual: move lots, sleep well, eat a balanced diet, drink plenty of water, and have strong positive relationships. Avoid bad habits like smoking, drinking, or gobbling up heavily processed foods. Regularly spend some time outdoors. Ideally, have a few purposeful activities that inspire you and give you excuses to connect with other people, too. Oh, and get regular medical exams. Meanwhile, the Harvard Medical School also suggests doing some morning stretches, flossing your teeth, applying sunscreen, napping in the afternoon, and opting for healthy snacks instead of processed ones. You should also use small bursts of movement to break up your bouts of sitting, engage with a hobby for your overall health and mood, and be as social as you can.

#4 I'm trying to think and the one that gets me is blood in stool. I've had a couple patients tell me that they have blood in their stool when I have my hand on the door handle to leave their room and I'm like homie why are you doing this to me now? Both had colon cancer.



I only do inpatient medicine now and the thing that's wild to me is how many men will have crushing chest pain with nausea/vomiting/sweating that worsens with exertion and DO NOT seek out medical attention. Classic heart attack symptoms and they'll take tums go to bed to try to sleep it off. The amount of "I came in not because of the chest pain but because my wife was annoying me too much" is astronomically high.



Patients with various infections also seem to present later than they probably should. A lot of older individuals with cancer will present atypically or will have extremely nondescript symptoms especially if they're neutropenic so sometimes they'll describe awkward malaise rather than a specific symptoms and we'll find them hypotensive/respiratory failure/organ failure/etc. Those patients will typically do that once and learn their lesson, but I still have some repeat offenders.

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#5 Neurologist here: Any episodes of "lost time", any transient vision loss (yes, even if just for a second), and recurrent episodes of déjà vu are the niche things that quickly come to mind.

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#6 Elderly women are very subject to urinary tract infections that can sometimes lead to mental confusion and kidney infections.



So if you find an old lady wandering around she should be checked out for that.

According to one systematic review that looked at 18 studies from 12 countries across 5 continents, the 10 most common patient-reported reasons for visit (or RFVs) were: Cough Back pain Abdominal symptoms Pharyngitis Dermatitis Fever Headache Leg symptoms Unspecified respiratory concerns Fatigue ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Headaches that suddenly feel like the worst one of your life. Everyone assumes it's just stress or dehydration but a thunderclap headache can be a brain bleed and people will literally take some ibuprofen and go to sleep. That one genuinely scares me because the window to get treated is so small and it presents in such a mundane way.

#8 Obligatory not a doctor.



I was having my usual doctor visit for prescriptions, she asked if there was anything else so I asked about the light brown lengthwise stripe on my thumbnail that had been there for a while. She sent me to the skin specialist next door. He took one look and booked me in with a surgeon for an assessment. He literally booked me in, didn’t give me the information and tell me to call when I had a chance, he made me an appointment then and there.



Turns out that this could be a melanoma under the beginning of the nail bed.



The only way to find out for sure is to take the nail off and check. Which was as bad as you’d think, even if I was under for the procedure.



If it had been a melanoma, the only treatment is to remove the finger from the first joint. If you don’t, well, melamonas gotta do what melanomas gotta do and it would have been even worse than no nail or fingertip.



Fortunately for me it was not a melanoma, the nail took 6 months to grow back (and looked horrendous for most of that time) and is now fine, and that bloody stripe came back as well.



Folks, don’t take fingernails for granted, changes can mean more than just a calcium defiency or minor damage.

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#9 Unexplained, profound fatigue or shortness of breath during routine activities.

Meanwhile, the 10 most common clinician-reported RFVs were: Upper respiratory tract infection Hypertension Routine health maintenance Arthritis Diabetes Depression or anxiety Pneumonia Acute otitis media Back pain Dermatitis Globally, the most common clinician-reported RFVs were respiratory tract infection and hypertension. In developed countries, the next most common reasons for visit were depression, anxiety, and back pain. Meanwhile, in developing countries, they were pneumonia and tuberculosis.

#10 Sudden flashing lights and floaters in your vision. Possible retinal detachment.

#11 From an old ER nurse: if you have indigestion and are also dripping with sweat, even if you don’t feel hot - get to the ER. Not every heart attack includes chest pain or jaw pain, but almost all include unexplained sweating.

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#12 Chest pain/tightness.

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What are the biggest health scares that you’ve ever had, Pandas? What symptoms did you have, and were they overt or more subtle? How often do you go see your family doctor for a check-up? How do you take care of your health in your day-to-day life? Share your advice in the comments!

#13 Brain fog and poor concentration. People laugh it off as just a busy schedule, but cognitive fatigue is a huge red flag that your mental health is slipping.

#14 My dad ignored chest tightness for months, kept saying it was just stress from work. Turned out to be 90% blockage in two arteries.

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#15 Sudden single sided hearing loss.



week before my 49th birthday, I had a cold. 2 days before my 49th birthday, I woke up with a permanently installed white noise machine in my left ear.



There’s about a 96 hour window to start treatment to maximize likelihood of full recovery, and even then, there’s no guarantee. EPIC didn’t code it as ‘page ENT immediately’ so the Kaiser telehealth physician I saw didn’t refer me to ENT. I didn’t get in for 6 weeks, and now I’m 3.5 months past my cochlear implant surgery.



This happens at the same rate as Type I diabetes.



If you suddenly cannot hear, make EVERYONE ELSE hear about it until they take you seriously.

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#16 Not a doctor, but if you get what seems like a minor skin irritation, something like a pimple for example, that turns into a scab or tiny open wound or a scab that just keeps coming off, and it just doesn't seem to ever heal.



Don't give that thing months to heal before going to a doctor. Don't just cover that spot with makeup and go on with your life, no matter how small.



Could be skin cancer.



The longer you wait the riskier plus the larger a chunk of flesh that's going to get cut out.

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#17 Changes in urinary habits.



Blood in urine without symptoms? Get seen by a Urologist.



Leaking/urge incontinence? Time for Urology.



Changed in stream (not a strong stream/dribbling) decrease in output, feeling like you are not emptying all the way? Time for Urology.



Many of these signs can be signs of bladder or prostate cancer. Urinary retention can also happen.



Also LADIES!!! YOU DO NOT HAVE TO LIVE WITH POST BIRTH LEAKING/INCONTINENCE!!! There are treatments!!!

#18 A low grade fever with a mild pain around the belly button that moves to your right hip. The pain can feel as gentle as a sore muscle.



Get checked for appendicitis before it bursts. If the pain on the right side suddenly ramps up you are having a medical emergency. Don’t ignore the signs.

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#19 Unintentional weight loss especially in elderly.



Weird or large moles.



Cognitive changes in older adults.



Substance use disorders.

#20 Just generally ignoring things because you’re afraid it could be something bad. I’ve had many patients come in with neglected breast cancers that have fully emerged through the skin by the time they seek care. I know fear and denial can be so powerful, but please do get checked out. There’s so much more to be done (usually), if you’re seen earlier.

Edit to add: this especially goes for screening tests! Get your mammograms, colonoscopies, paps, and annual physicals!

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#21 NAD but I had a lump while breastfeeding which I ignored because I thought it was a clogged milk duct. It turned out to be breast cancer and now I am stage 4.

#22 - any postmenopausal vaginal bleeding (cancer until proven otherwise)

- new sudden onset dizziness (all too often in my experience, stroke)

- vision changes (could be stroke)

- blood in stool (could be cancer)

- abdominal distention in anyone 40+ (could be cancer or liver failure)

- swelling in the legs (heart, kidney or liver issues)

- bad stomach, neck or arm pain in women or people with diabetes (both groups more likely to have atypical heart attacks)

- hypo/manic symptoms often go unnoticed (people just think they’re having a productive period)

- substance use disorders of most kinds (many people don’t realize their alcohol use is problematic, or if their [illegal substance] use is harming their mental health — which it does in susceptible folks)

- kind of related, but a lot of people don’t get tested for or treat their high blood pressure, high cholesterol and/or diabetes because they don’t have symptoms. They really just don’t have symptoms… yet. These folks often end up getting very disabled or dying young due to strokes, heart attacks, amputations, etc.

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#23 A lump found in the breast. Have it examined. Just because you don’t want it to be bad news doesn’t mean it will magically go away. Early intervention is the best intervention.

#24 Bleeding gums. Yes first sign of gum disease but can mean all kinds of systemic issues too.

#25 I am not a doctor but I do obsessively read medical neuroscience, so LOW FERRITIN.



Please people get ferritin checked. Reminder: ferritin < 10 can be fatal.



My coworker had an unnecessary heart surgery because his doctors did not check ferritin. Always check ferritin especially if you're a woman!

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#26 I had a pimple in my chest last year that turned out to be an ingrown hair that turned into a small cyst.



Last December, it got infected and swelled up to the size of a golf ball. The pain was a very sharp stabbing feeling for about 10 days then stopped.



Last Thursday, the dermatologist cut out that benign growth and im recovering with 5 pound restrictions atm. It took about a 4 inch incision to safely remove the growth in the center of my chest.



When that pimple wasnt healing after popping it, I should have realized it was more than a pimple and spent the few bucks at the dermatologist to have it looked at.



He did let me watch the whole surgery which was pretty neat.

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#27 Clear fluid from nose any time of the year, drop wise every minute or every hour which increases when you bend down (often gets confused with allergies) . Yeah, it's your cerebrospinal fluid leaking (Google CSF leak / meningitis).



Currently in hospital since 2 weeks, 2 surgeries attempted to close the skull hole/defect, got results from morning test and it's still leaking.



So looks like I won't go home and need 3rd surgery via nostril...



Not a doctor, just a tired and frustrated patient ..

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#28 NAD, but any extended pain in a joint. My mother kept claiming it was only her hip and that pain kept increasing to the point where she couldn't walk and was insistent on waiting for an orthopedic appointment. She noticed a large lump on her leg and I said it could be a severe tendon/muscle tear and that contributed to the increased lack of mobility in moving her leg around and offered to go to the ER, at the very least for imaging to make sure. She still refused, a former nurse, insistent she was just going to be told to keep waiting.





Appointment day comes, the doctor spend about two minutes examining her when he looked at that lump and says "that's an abscess, you need to go to the ER right now." She was hospitalized and had to have multiple surgeries because she needed her entire leg and thigh cleaned out and debrided from an infection. This was last year and she will likely be having another surgery because of how the infection tunneled into her hip.



See a doctor about your pain, people. Pain is not a normal thing to experience on a consistent basis if everything is normal.

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#29 Change in bowel habits.

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#30 My only symptom of breast cancer was an occasional pain. I put it off six months, because it started with my period when I had just started being unemployed and was 3 months out from getting married. Figured it was just stress. And now here I am 7 months after being married with no hair, half way through my treatment cycle and will end the year with a double mastectomy.





Always always always look into new changes in your body.

#31 Snoring and daytime tiredness/exhaustion. It’s likely a symptom of sleep apnea and unfortunately it becomes a vicious* cycle of poor cerebral oxygenation, weight gain/cardiac strain and worsening oxygenation. People sometimes live with this for years and don’t realize they’re just accumulating brain damage.

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#32 NAD but ladies, if you take hormonal birth control and notice one of your breasts decrease dramatically in size after a night of heavy drinking, don’t let your doctor tell you “some breasts are just uneven”. Get your liver checked out as it’s a sign of a hepatic adenoma.

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#33 Not a doctor, but regular old heartburn over a period of years can cause esophageal cancer, which is one of the most aggressive ones out there. Between earlyish detection, strong response to treatment and a fantastic surgeon, I “lucked” out.

#34 My dad ignored fatigue for months bc he thought it was just getting old, turned out his heart was at 30% function.

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#35 I'm not a doctor, but unexplained/random brusing is easy to ignore especially if you're clumsy. i have leukemia and the main symptom was bruising, so maybe I'm over cautious , but i would still advise people to be cautious if you have large bruising or bruising that you don't know the cause of, combined with bleeding easily/a lot.

#36 ER doctor here:



Vaginal bleeding (not spotting) in someone who is postmenopausal is cancer until proven otherwise. (Meaning you need to get checked out IMMEDIATELY. It could totally be benign, but don't assume that.)



If you wait more than 24 hours to be seen for a laceration, too much time has passed and we can't stitch it closed anymore.



Back pain that's associated with numbness around your groin is a sign that you have damage to your spinal cord. The faster we intervene, the more likely you don't end up paralyzed.

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#37 Tingeling sensation and rock hard swolen muscles in a leg that you tore. There's a high likelyhood of a compartment syndrome where your nerves and tissue are at high risk of dying if you don't get surgical treatment asap.

Kind regards from a swiss ER resident.

#38 The big problem is that individual levels of vigilance for bodily symptoms sort of fall on a bell curve and there are people who are constantly body scanning and hypervigilant (new medical students are famously guilty of this, they are convinced they have every disease they read about), and on the other end of the curve, those who minimize or mask symptoms that should be addressed. Various psychosocial factors are responsible for these under- and over-reporters.



That said, I second what others have suggested re: skin findings, cognitive changes, bowel/bladder changes, and constitutional symptoms (weight loss, fevers/night sweats, extreme fatigue, appetite changes).

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#39 I'm a nurse, not a doctor. But if you're old and/or have an underlying disease and then start falling, get checked. Usually a bad sign. Could be infection or progression of a condition or disease.



Also combination of unexplained weightloss, nightly fever, fatigue and/or sore lymphnodes.



If you have a cough for months but have no explanation to why.



If you have symptoms of a cold for months, like a sore throat and stuffed in only one part of your nose.

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#40 Happened to me. Lower left abdomen pain, it came and went away few times. Went to my doctor and get tested twise with blood. Didn't notise it unless lab tested.

End up I have 2 big polyps in my colon, have to went through 2 colonoscopy to remove them. Doctor said I am lucky, one of them already at very early stage of cancer, and another will be cancerous in a year or 2.

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#41 Not a doctor



Excessive water consumption, leg cramps, and fatigue. My dad mentioned it to the pharmacist when picking up meds and she immediately got him a blood sugar test. Turns out his blood sugar was 600 and she told him to go to the ER. They got him out of the danger zone and down to 280 and now he has to call his doctor and see if he can get in today.



In general don't ignore feeling dehydrated what you're drinking more than usual. At the beginning of the year mom finally went to the ER and had hepatitis A.

#42 Uncommonly common with 70’ish men. Unexplained dizziness=subclavian shunt. Easily fixed with a low-impact artificial vessel bypass.

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#43 "Thunderclap headaches" got this 4 weeks ago. STILL got the pain went to the ER spent 2 days there.





Turns out it was shingles. GET YOUR SHINGLES VACCINE PEOPLE> I was going to in November but kept putting it off. Well Whammo.



Those thunderclap headaches are wild man 60 seconds of the most intence 10/10 pain of your life.



"oh my god is that going to end?".

#44 People ignore EVERYTHING — chest pain, shortness of breath, jaundice, weakess so severe they can’t stand up. Not most people, of course, but a sizable minority.

#45 Not a doctor, but read about the side effects of your medication. I only found out the side effects I was having were a serious problem when I read the paper that they give you when you pick up your meds. Turns out what I thought were funny weird things (shrugging my shoulders involuntarily, forgetting to move while I'm sitting down, causing my legs to fall asleep) were in fact serious neurological issues that could become permanent and get worse if you don't stop taking the medication ASAP. My doctor didn't tell me any of this.

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#46 Always the feet.. fungus, ingrown toenails, lack of maintenance care….

#47 Recurrent UTI in post menopause women need vaginal estrogen to prevent GSM. There a reason they keep reoccurring, no estrogen.

#48 Cancer surgeon here. Small pink/red globules. It could be Merkl Carcinoma.

#49 Not a doctor, but I know from firsthand experience that ovulation-like cramps if you're post menopausal can mean cancer.



When I told my GP about this, he sent me down the hall to a radiology clinic, with instructions to return. The ultrasound showed a tumor. I had a referral to a GYN oncologist that same day.



That led to a radical hysto. Lucky for me the tumor was a teratoma, and therefore benign. The ovary that grew it was cancerous, but this was caught at stage zero.



If I hadn't mentioned this, or my GP hadn't taken me seriously, I'd be gone by now. The best thing you can do for your health is establish a relationship with a GP who takes to your concerns seriously. If you wait tiill something feels wrong to see a doctor, you'll lose a lot of time.



Early detection could save your life.

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#50 For the Paeds population. Kids are resilient and their tendency to get sick often (around early school age or earlier) coupled with their quick recovery can make it hard to tell how often you need to come in. Or at least when you need to escalate to a higher standard of care.



The main advice I'd give: If your child stops eating or playing as compared to their normal or skips multiple meals/play sessions... That's your cue to go in for an appointment with a pediatrician or just straight to urgent/emergency care if you hadn't already booked in advance. Naturally this is why I'd also encourage parents to keep up with their kids activity levels and take an interest in their hobbies.

#51 About three years ago I suddenly developed fatigue, brain fog and a general feeling of just not being myself. Went to several doctors and specialists only to be told it was everything from late ADHD, burnout, depression, anxiety, perimenopause and was too fat. I lost 100lbs, took stimulants, SSRIs, SNRI, HRT and had multiple rounds of bloodwork, all fine.



Still had fatigue, still in a fog, still just not right. Had a routine MRI last week because I get migraines and wouldn’t you know it, between the last one in 2022 and this one, I had a silent stroke. Turns out cerebellar cognitive affective syndrome post stroke is thing and guess how it can manifest? Fatigue, brain fog and personality changes.



So please, if you are a middle aged fat lady who still doesn’t feel quite right, despite doing everything they tell you to do, ask for a MRI to rule out a silent stroke.



I am so mad that I spent three years thinking maybe it was all in my head, only to find out it was literally all in my head.

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#52 IANAD but my family got REALLY concerned the other day when I joked about my watch giving me a bunch of heart rate warnings in a row whenever I got high. We’re talking 10+ minutes of 120–150bpm each with 7 warnings in 5 hours.



I just thought it was because I was playing video games while high and laughed it off. Turns out Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome runs in my family.

#53 I’m not a doctor (yet) but if you’re overly tired, there is a reason. You’re not just lethargic out of nowhere. I could go on.



Source, your favorite first responder.

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#54 Someone I know thought he was just getting fat… turns out he had 5L in his bladder.

#55 Losing your period, so many girls think it’s quirky or something. It’s often a sign that your body is under stress.

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#56 If you notice a white pupil (instead of the normal red-eye reflex) in photos of a baby or young child, don’t ignore it. It can be an early sign of retinoblastoma, a rare but serious eye cancer. Please have it checked by an ophthalmologist as soon as possible.

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#57 Painless weakness in an arm or a leg. Painful weakness prompts people to get checked out and usually its a (relatively) benign issue. Painless weakness often gets ignored and is usually a harbinger of bad news.

#58 NAD but a therapist/hopeful neuropsychologist someday.



Concussion history and significant behavioural changes. Mood fluctuations, marked increase in irritability and possible rage episodes. Personality alterations that seem out of character.



Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is surprisingly common in significant head trauma cases, especially if there has been multiple, significant traumas. It is often only diagnosed upon autopsy, and is dismissed as a mood issue and directed into mental health. This is *not* a mental health issue it is ANATOMICAL and NEUROLOGICAL.



There is no way to reduce the damage already done, but the symptoms can be managed by a good cross-cutting team of neurologists, psychiatrists, PCPs, and physical/occupational therapists.



If you are an athlete, or simply someone who played a lot of contact sports in your life that resulted in concussions-sudden, unexplained mood changes are worth asking a neurologist about.

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#59 NAD but redness and swelling that begins to travel / streak up your vein. That’s a “get to the ER NOW” symptom.



Also as a 911 dispatcher, I learned a lot of women ignore intense nausea even though it’s one our most common heart attack symptoms.

#60 ER doc here. Any type of pain involving diaphoresis ( sweating ). Your vital signs never lie, but diaphoresis in a patient always has me keeping a close eye on them in the ED.

#61 NAD but PA. Night sweats.

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#62 Painless bleeding from any orifice. Crushing chest pain during exertion. Loss of consciousness for ANY reason.

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#63 If you're a young man and you think you you have a UTI - go to the Dr. UTI in young men is uncommon and can indicate an underlying health concern.

#64 Pulse felt in abdomin, left side of stomach, close to belly button. Female aged 64.



Only symptom of a 5.6cm abdominal aortic aneurysm.

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#65 Not being able to sleep.. could've test for Graves disease, doctor neglected to get simple test done. Needed repeat visit for family member, and insisted on test herself. Obviously, doctor ignored this symptom.

#66 A persistent cough, a feeling of pressure in the throat or difficulty swallowing. Especially if it's been happening for longer than a month. Red flags for lung and throat cancer.