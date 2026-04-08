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In 2012, shortly before his NBA debut, Anthony Davis filed for trademark protection for the phrases “Fear The Brow” and “Raise The Brow.” The future basketball superstar was known since high school not only for his superb skills but also for his distinctive appearance – a unibrow, which became an integral part of his image.

Meanwhile, eyebrows have always been a unique means of self-expression for many people, from ancient times to the present day. So, here is a selection of the most unusual eyebrow photos found by netizens here, there, and everywhere.