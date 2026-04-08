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In 2012, shortly before his NBA debut, Anthony Davis filed for trademark protection for the phrases “Fear The Brow” and “Raise The Brow.” The future basketball superstar was known since high school not only for his superb skills but also for his distinctive appearance – a unibrow, which became an integral part of his image.

Meanwhile, eyebrows have always been a unique means of self-expression for many people, from ancient times to the present day. So, here is a selection of the most unusual eyebrow photos found by netizens here, there, and everywhere.

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#1

Biggest Hipster Ever? The Upside Down Eyebrow Moustache

Woman with crazy eyebrows shaped like thick black arches, giving the impression they live their own lives on her face.

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lumberjack44 avatar
JL
JL
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Batman villain.

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    #2

    My God

    Woman with crazy eyebrows styled in a bold, block shape, appearing to live their own lives on her face.

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    verschuurerita avatar
    Ge Po
    Ge Po
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is that sport again were the catcher does that, but then below the eyes?

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    #3

    Found In The Wild At A Walmart In Alabama, My Mom Took The Picture

    Woman inside a store with crazy eyebrows styled oddly, giving the impression they live their own lives on her face.

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    Let’s start with the fact that scientists still haven’t reached a consensus on why we actually have eyebrows at all. The most widely accepted scientific view today is that eyebrows evolved to emphasize speech through facial expressions. For example, to emphasize our surprise, we raise our eyebrows, and so on.

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    At the same time, some researchers are convinced that eyebrows are nothing more than a “visor” over our eyes, designed to keep sweat and rain out. Some biologists even believe that eyebrows appeared in prehistoric humans when they began sleeping on the ground, so predators would think their eyes were always open.
    #4

    I Don't Even Have Words For This One

    Woman with drawn-on crazy eyebrows that appear to live their own lives on her face in a casual indoor setting.

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    lumberjack44 avatar
    JL
    JL
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this the first coat before the full clown makeup goes on?

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    #5

    These Might Be The Worst I’ve Ever Seen

    Person with crazy eyebrows shaped like thick, upward curves, wearing glasses, hoop earrings, and a lace headpiece.

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    Random Jackass
    Random Jackass
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    On the next Totally Solved Mysteries: "Why do matadors always challenge my eyebrows anytime I step out of the house?"

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    #6

    Perpetual Surprise!

    Woman with crazy eyebrows unusually shaped and uneven, giving the appearance of eyebrows living their own lives on her face.

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    In any case, we have eyebrows, which means we can decorate them however we like, modify them, or even shave them off and draw something new in their place. However, initially, all these eyebrow decorations and modifications had a purely sacred, religious significance.

    For example, the ancient Egyptians, who invented a special kohl-based eyebrow dye, darkened, curved, and lengthened their eyebrows to achieve a visual resemblance to their gods – in particular, the highly revered god Horus, who had the head of a falcon.
    #7

    After Almost 20 Years... I’m Finally Ready To Show The World What I Did To My Eyebrows When I Was 12

    Young person with thick, uneven eyebrows that create a crazy and distinct look on their face.

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    stephyg1980 avatar
    Ms.GB
    Ms.GB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her eyebrows have a long distance relationship

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    #8

    Eyebroooows

    Woman with crazy eyebrows styled dramatically, wearing hoop earrings and a black top, inside a car with natural light.

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    Tyranamar Suess
    Tyranamar Suess
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And it looks like she shaved them off so she could draw this on.

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    #9

    Miss Demeanor

    Woman with crazy eyebrows drawn in unusual shapes, giving the appearance of eyebrows living their own lives on her face.

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    While in ancient Egypt, both men and women dyed their eyebrows, in the ancient world, this was considered a purely feminine practice. For example, among the ancient Greeks, dyed eyebrows were considered a distinguishing feature of unmarried women. Greek women tinted their eyebrows with a special mixture of goat’s milk and tree resin.

    But the ancient Romans went even further, inventing false eyebrows. These accessories were created from mouse skins or goat hair. Incidentally, it was in the ancient world that the cult of the unibrow first arose – both Greeks and Romans considered it a sign of exceptional beauty.

    Given the special importance of sports in the ancient world, Anthony Davis would likely have become incredibly popular even 2.5K years ago. And certainly no one would’ve traded him from the Lakers for Luka Doncic mid-season… but well, that’s beside the point.
    #10

    This Lady In The Background On CNN

    Woman with crazy eyebrows that seem to live their own lives, wearing a necklace and standing against a blue background.

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    #11

    Saw This In The Wild A Few Years Back

    Person with crazy eyebrows drawn thick and angular, seeming to live their own lives on their face, standing by railing.

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    #12

    Eyebrows On Fleek

    Woman with crazy eyebrows shaped like a dancer painted creatively on her face, showing unique eyebrow art style.

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    verschuurerita avatar
    Ge Po
    Ge Po
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This looks like she is just being creative and having fun.

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    By the way, regarding the unibrow, the Southern Slavs call this visual feature a “wolf’s gaze,” and many Asian peoples have a long tradition of drawing on the “bridge” between the eyebrows, finding it very attractive in both men and women.

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    Yes, different peoples and different cultures have completely different views on beauty standards. Well, that makes studying cultural differences between people all the more interesting, doesn’t it?
    #13

    Is That The Bad Guy From The Incredibles?

    Person with crazy eyebrows shaped in a bold, angular style standing outdoors by a tree-lined path.

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    verschuurerita avatar
    Ge Po
    Ge Po
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    this one is quite okay actually if you go cosplaying.

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    #14

    I Think We Have A Winner

    Person with green and yellow hair and crazy eyebrows styled boldly, wearing a blue sweatshirt with a cartoon character.

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    verschuurerita avatar
    Ge Po
    Ge Po
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    fits the sweater

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    #15

    From A 1993 Episode Of Ricki Lake

    Woman with blonde bob hairstyle and crazy eyebrows that seem to live their own lives speaking into a microphone.

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    destinythornton avatar
    Spocks's Mom
    Spocks's Mom
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Worst lace wig/drawn eyebrow combo ever. 🥺

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    The tradition of dyeing eyebrows in various bright colors originated in China, while ancient Japan had its own beauty standards, requiring women to shave their eyebrows and draw new ones high on the forehead with mascara. This, in particular, achieved the effect of a surprised expression. Actors in the Japanese folk theater, Kabuki, also did the same, but it was more of a professional requirement.

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    #16

    I'll Just Sit These Here

    Woman with crazy eyebrows shaped like thin arches, creating a dramatic and unusual facial expression.

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    #17

    Without A Shadow Of Doubt These Are Eyebrows

    Close-up of a woman with crazy eyebrows and dramatic purple eye makeup, showcasing unique eyebrow styling.

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    stephyg1980 avatar
    Ms.GB
    Ms.GB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They look spray painted on

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    #18

    At 15, I Thought If I Shaved My Eyebrows Off It Would Be Easier To Make Them Symmetrical. For This Heinous Act, I Am Sorry

    Young woman with crazy eyebrows and smudged eye makeup smiling while in water, showcasing unique eyebrow style.

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    Finally, in Medieval Europe, always under the strong influence of the Church, any eyebrow dyeing was considered a sin. However, the beauties of that time weren’t too disheartened and simply preferred to pluck their eyebrows, leaving the finest “threads” above their eyes.

    Incidentally, something similar also came into fashion about a hundred years ago, when women in Europe and America, imitating movie superstar Marlene Dietrich, either plucked the “extra” hairs on their eyebrows or drew them on their foreheads “anew.” As we see, everything new is often a well-forgotten old…
    #19

    Can You Migrate Some Of My Bangs Down To My Eyebrows?

    Person with crazy eyebrows drawn thick and square-shaped, wearing round sunglasses and a dark hat inside a car.

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    #20

    Carrot Top

    Man with crazy eyebrows styled aggressively, wearing a pink tank top and striking a dynamic pose indoors.

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    lumberjack44 avatar
    JL
    JL
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If a Vulcan had a kid with current Mickey Rourke.

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    #21

    Jail Booking Photos Are Usually Pretty Entertaining

    Young woman with crazy eyebrows and curly hair styled atop her head, wearing dark lipstick and a serious expression.

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    Today, however, variety is in fashion. So, even though the natural shape of eyebrows is increasingly considered absolutely correct and appropriate, we can still find both thin, plucked eyebrows and veritable works of abstract art painted directly on the forehead, high above shaved eyebrows.
    #22

    POV: You Never Realised How Bad Your Eyebrows Were 10 Years Ago

    Close-up of a woman with crazy eyebrows that seem to live their own lives on her face in two different settings.

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    #23

    A Lady My Mum Worked With, She Drew Them On Everyday

    Older woman with crazy eyebrows drawn unusually high, giving a humorous and quirky facial expression indoors.

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    #24

    Would You Believe Me If I Said, That She Is On One Of Those Religious TV Channels?

    Older woman with exaggerated crazy eyebrows, wearing a light pink suit and speaking on a TV show set.

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    cgeorge-annapolitan avatar
    Crystal M
    Crystal M
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, yes I would.

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    Okay, we do hope you enjoyed this excursion into the history of eyebrows and their modifications in humanity. For now, please just enjoy these pictures we’ve collected to make your day. And, well, if you’ve ever encountered an interesting and exciting story regarding eyebrows as well, maybe add it somewhere in the comments below this post.
    #25

    Local Mug Shot

    Woman with crazy eyebrows and heavy black eye makeup creating an exaggerated and dramatic facial expression.

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    lumberjack44 avatar
    JL
    JL
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm surprised the brows don't connect to the raccoon rings.

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    #26

    Ladies And Gentleman, My Sister

    Close-up of a person with crazy eyebrows appearing to move independently on their face, creating a humorous look.

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    #27

    I Think This Belongs Here

    Woman outdoors with blonde hair and thin, uniquely shaped crazy eyebrows seemingly living their own lives on her face.

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    #28

    Frieren, Is That You?

    Young woman with crazy eyebrows styled unusually, looking at the camera with playful expression indoors.

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    #29

    Speechless

    Woman smiling with drawn-on crazy eyebrows that seem to live their own lives on her face indoors by a window.

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    #30

    Found In My Facebook Feed

    Woman with crazy eyebrows shaped like straight lines, wearing a blue denim vest and long platinum blonde hair indoors.

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    azjsy1 avatar
    Az Oz
    Az Oz
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of Dee Dee Snyder from Twisted Sister.

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    #31

    My Work, My Face

    Woman with unusually shaped, crooked eyebrows creating a crazy eyebrow effect on her face with playful expression.

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    #32

    This Guy On The Netflix Series "Unlocked"

    Middle-aged man with thick, crazy eyebrows styled oddly, creating a unique and striking facial expression.

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    #33

    I Have To Tuck My Eyebrows Under My Hat

    Close-up of a person wearing a black beanie with crazy, bushy eyebrows seeming to live their own lives.

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    lumberjack44 avatar
    JL
    JL
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least these are natural.

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    #34

    A Contestant On A Makeup Artist Competition

    Person with crazy eyebrows styled thick and dark against a brick wall background, wearing bright lipstick and a septum piercing.

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    ixacacau avatar
    K Ma
    K Ma
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He put blush on his ears

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    #35

    Wii Theme Music

    Person with straight, exaggerated crazy eyebrows and multiple facial piercings in a softly lit room with dark decor.

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    #36

    Kabuki

    Close-up of a woman with crazy eyebrows styled in thick, angular shapes and bold eye makeup on her face.

    Stumbled across this woman on Zoosk.

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    #37

    Dating Profile Complains Of No Good Men

    Close-up of a woman with crazy eyebrows styled to look like they have a life of their own on her face.

    A stunning display of the female mating ritual gone terribly awry.

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    #38

    My Absolute Unit Of An Eyebrow Hair

    Close-up side view of a man's face with crazy eyebrows and a single long hair standing out above black glasses.

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    #39

    Thankfully My Eyebrows Grew Back. 2004, Freshman Year

    Young woman with crazy eyebrows that seem to live their own lives, smiling in an outdoor setting with autumn foliage.

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    lumberjack44 avatar
    JL
    JL
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one isn't even worth mentioning compared to the atrocities in this list.

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    #40

    My Terrible Mil

    Woman with thick, well-defined crazy eyebrows styled to stand out against her long wavy blonde hair and dark top indoors.

    This is posed with the full consent of my partner. His mother is an awful woman (he is no contact with her), and she has recently started pumping her face full of filler and doing her eyebrows like this.

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    #41

    In 2005 I Did Really Terrible Things To My Eyebrows

    Woman with crazy eyebrows seemingly living their own lives, wearing a white shirt and sitting with a relaxed posture.

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    #42

    A Classic Choice

    Woman with crazy eyebrows and dramatic dark eye makeup and lipstick seemingly living their own life on her face.

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    #43

    Girl... What Is Going On?

    Woman wearing oversized sunglasses with crazy eyebrows seemingly living their own lives on her face outdoors.

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    #44

    Oh My Word... Noo

    Person with bright red hair and crazy eyebrows styled unusually, giving a surreal look to their face.

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    #45

    She Feloniously Drew Them Brows On

    Woman with crazy eyebrows that seem to live their own lives on her face, smiling with curly hair and a light complexion.

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    #46

    A Lady On The News

    Woman with crazy eyebrows styled unusually, creating a striking and expressive look on her face.

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    #47

    Seen In A HBO Documentary

    Close-up of a woman with crazy eyebrows that seem to live their own lives on her face.

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    #48

    Now All I See Are Bad Eyebrows

    Woman with curly red hair and crazy eyebrows seeming to live their own lives, smiling in a red top indoors.

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    #49

    Yowza! Defendant On Judge Judy

    Woman with crazy eyebrows styled in an unusual shape, giving the appearance of eyebrows living their own lives on her face.

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