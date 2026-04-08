49 Crazy Eyebrows Seeming To Live Their Own Lives On Someone’s Face
In 2012, shortly before his NBA debut, Anthony Davis filed for trademark protection for the phrases “Fear The Brow” and “Raise The Brow.” The future basketball superstar was known since high school not only for his superb skills but also for his distinctive appearance – a unibrow, which became an integral part of his image.
Meanwhile, eyebrows have always been a unique means of self-expression for many people, from ancient times to the present day. So, here is a selection of the most unusual eyebrow photos found by netizens here, there, and everywhere.
This post may include affiliate links.
Biggest Hipster Ever? The Upside Down Eyebrow Moustache
My God
Found In The Wild At A Walmart In Alabama, My Mom Took The Picture
Let’s start with the fact that scientists still haven’t reached a consensus on why we actually have eyebrows at all. The most widely accepted scientific view today is that eyebrows evolved to emphasize speech through facial expressions. For example, to emphasize our surprise, we raise our eyebrows, and so on.
At the same time, some researchers are convinced that eyebrows are nothing more than a “visor” over our eyes, designed to keep sweat and rain out. Some biologists even believe that eyebrows appeared in prehistoric humans when they began sleeping on the ground, so predators would think their eyes were always open.
I Don't Even Have Words For This One
These Might Be The Worst I’ve Ever Seen
On the next Totally Solved Mysteries: "Why do matadors always challenge my eyebrows anytime I step out of the house?"
Perpetual Surprise!
In any case, we have eyebrows, which means we can decorate them however we like, modify them, or even shave them off and draw something new in their place. However, initially, all these eyebrow decorations and modifications had a purely sacred, religious significance.
For example, the ancient Egyptians, who invented a special kohl-based eyebrow dye, darkened, curved, and lengthened their eyebrows to achieve a visual resemblance to their gods – in particular, the highly revered god Horus, who had the head of a falcon.
After Almost 20 Years... I’m Finally Ready To Show The World What I Did To My Eyebrows When I Was 12
Eyebroooows
And it looks like she shaved them off so she could draw this on.
Miss Demeanor
While in ancient Egypt, both men and women dyed their eyebrows, in the ancient world, this was considered a purely feminine practice. For example, among the ancient Greeks, dyed eyebrows were considered a distinguishing feature of unmarried women. Greek women tinted their eyebrows with a special mixture of goat’s milk and tree resin.
But the ancient Romans went even further, inventing false eyebrows. These accessories were created from mouse skins or goat hair. Incidentally, it was in the ancient world that the cult of the unibrow first arose – both Greeks and Romans considered it a sign of exceptional beauty.
Given the special importance of sports in the ancient world, Anthony Davis would likely have become incredibly popular even 2.5K years ago. And certainly no one would’ve traded him from the Lakers for Luka Doncic mid-season… but well, that’s beside the point.
This Lady In The Background On CNN
Saw This In The Wild A Few Years Back
Eyebrows On Fleek
By the way, regarding the unibrow, the Southern Slavs call this visual feature a “wolf’s gaze,” and many Asian peoples have a long tradition of drawing on the “bridge” between the eyebrows, finding it very attractive in both men and women.
Yes, different peoples and different cultures have completely different views on beauty standards. Well, that makes studying cultural differences between people all the more interesting, doesn’t it?
Is That The Bad Guy From The Incredibles?
From A 1993 Episode Of Ricki Lake
The tradition of dyeing eyebrows in various bright colors originated in China, while ancient Japan had its own beauty standards, requiring women to shave their eyebrows and draw new ones high on the forehead with mascara. This, in particular, achieved the effect of a surprised expression. Actors in the Japanese folk theater, Kabuki, also did the same, but it was more of a professional requirement.
I'll Just Sit These Here
Without A Shadow Of Doubt These Are Eyebrows
At 15, I Thought If I Shaved My Eyebrows Off It Would Be Easier To Make Them Symmetrical. For This Heinous Act, I Am Sorry
Finally, in Medieval Europe, always under the strong influence of the Church, any eyebrow dyeing was considered a sin. However, the beauties of that time weren’t too disheartened and simply preferred to pluck their eyebrows, leaving the finest “threads” above their eyes.
Incidentally, something similar also came into fashion about a hundred years ago, when women in Europe and America, imitating movie superstar Marlene Dietrich, either plucked the “extra” hairs on their eyebrows or drew them on their foreheads “anew.” As we see, everything new is often a well-forgotten old…
Can You Migrate Some Of My Bangs Down To My Eyebrows?
Carrot Top
Jail Booking Photos Are Usually Pretty Entertaining
Today, however, variety is in fashion. So, even though the natural shape of eyebrows is increasingly considered absolutely correct and appropriate, we can still find both thin, plucked eyebrows and veritable works of abstract art painted directly on the forehead, high above shaved eyebrows.
POV: You Never Realised How Bad Your Eyebrows Were 10 Years Ago
A Lady My Mum Worked With, She Drew Them On Everyday
Would You Believe Me If I Said, That She Is On One Of Those Religious TV Channels?
Okay, we do hope you enjoyed this excursion into the history of eyebrows and their modifications in humanity. For now, please just enjoy these pictures we’ve collected to make your day. And, well, if you’ve ever encountered an interesting and exciting story regarding eyebrows as well, maybe add it somewhere in the comments below this post.
Local Mug Shot
Ladies And Gentleman, My Sister
I Think This Belongs Here
Frieren, Is That You?
Speechless
Found In My Facebook Feed
My Work, My Face
This Guy On The Netflix Series "Unlocked"
I Have To Tuck My Eyebrows Under My Hat
A Contestant On A Makeup Artist Competition
Wii Theme Music
Kabuki
Stumbled across this woman on Zoosk.
Dating Profile Complains Of No Good Men
A stunning display of the female mating ritual gone terribly awry.
My Absolute Unit Of An Eyebrow Hair
Thankfully My Eyebrows Grew Back. 2004, Freshman Year
My Terrible Mil
This is posed with the full consent of my partner. His mother is an awful woman (he is no contact with her), and she has recently started pumping her face full of filler and doing her eyebrows like this.
In 2005 I Did Really Terrible Things To My Eyebrows
A Classic Choice
Girl... What Is Going On?
Oh My Word... Noo
She Feloniously Drew Them Brows On
A Lady On The News
Seen In A HBO Documentary
Now All I See Are Bad Eyebrows
Yowza! Defendant On Judge Judy
I'm suddenly very grateful for my natural brows. These are stone cold atrocities.
What some people won't do to get attention. What's truly sad is these persons actually think they look good. Perhaps an eye exam is in order. Or maybe they're just a few sandwiches short of a picnic.
I'm suddenly very grateful for my natural brows. These are stone cold atrocities.
What some people won't do to get attention. What's truly sad is these persons actually think they look good. Perhaps an eye exam is in order. Or maybe they're just a few sandwiches short of a picnic.