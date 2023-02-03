In different eras of human history, there were different standards of beauty, both female and male. It is enough to look at ancient statues, ceremonial portraits of the Middle Ages or paintings by the great masters of the Renaissance to understand how radically these very standards have changed. But what can we say - even in the 20th century alone, at least four approaches to what is beautiful and what could, for instance, be retouched, have changed.

Around the end of the nineties, Photoshop firmly entered our lives, and real life finally diverged from what we see on the pages of fashion magazines. Yes, in recent years the world has been steadily moving towards the perception of human appearance as it is, without numerous filters and many hours of retouching, but photographers still continue to turn models into similarities of glossy icons according to approximately the same "standard".

Bored Panda has already told about the art project 'Goddess Women', the founder of which takes photographs of famous women of our time - and applies to them the same filters that many social media influencers love so much. As of today, the project's Instagram page can boast over 374K followers, including world stars such as Gigi Hadid or Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, as well as more than 2.6K publications.

