Real maturity, emotional intelligence, and common sense—these are all incredibly useful and helpful things to have. Unfortunately, they’re often in short supply. What you often see is a lot of posturing: people with self-esteem issues create the illusion that they’re incredibly intelligent, experienced, and refined when they’re anything but.

Today, we’re looking at what some internet users think are the signs of fake maturity, as shared in one online thread. Scroll down for a crash course on how to recognize when someone’s pretending to be a far more confident and emotionally in control grownup than they really are. Spoiler warning: cynicism isn’t the same as maturity!

#1

Two people in a conversation, one whispering to the other, illustrating faked maturity. Inability to acknowledge the imperfections you have. You can not grow as a person unless you accept that you still need to.

RafeReddits , Felicity Tai Report

    #2

    Person relaxing on a couch with Netflix on TV, surrounded by plants and a guitar, possibly reflecting faux maturity. Liking mature, dark shows for the sake of them being dark and mature whilst looking down on those who prefer something light-hearted.

    Negirno , Mollie Sivaram Report

    petemccann
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or looking down on people who prefer something that's just.....popular. Stranger Things comes to mind.

    #3

    A person with hand on face, possibly reflecting on signs of faked maturity. Having an attitude that everything sucks.

    BarcodeNinja , Adrian Swancar Report

    According to PsychCentral, emotionally mature adults are aware that their emotions are separate from their identity. Trauma and relationship coach Robyn Smith explains that an example of this is labeling yourself as a person who sometimes experiences anger instead of ‘an angry person.’ There’s a huge difference between the two!

    Furthermore, emotionally mature adults take responsibility for their emotions instead of blaming others for how they feel, take an interest in others’ emotions and needs, and can receive feedback without becoming defensive or argumentative. In other words, they manage to stay collected even when they don’t agree with someone or someone doesn’t agree with them.

    Emotionally mature individuals also know how to communicate their emotions, express anger without harming others or themselves, know how to regulate their emotions, and experience their emotions without allowing them to take over. They can stay calm even when they’re frustrated.
    #4

    Person on a sofa looking at a phone, contemplative about maturity and personal growth. Faking your depression to post it on social media.

    AlbiTuri05 , mikoto.raw Photographer Report

    #5

    Woman sitting on stairs, holding a phone and smiling, possibly faking maturity, with a laptop on her lap. Saying other people are “childish” for enjoying life or making mistakes.

    Posting every emotional matter online.

    Constantly trying to prove you have a “I don’t need anyone” mentality

    Rushing, getting married or pregnant on purpose without much thought for finances or emotional ability to handle it in the long run.

    cyclic-magnolia , Daiga Ellaby Report

    #6

    Unwillingness to enjoy things


    Real maturity allows you to read the YA novel or dress up for Halloween or buy a balloon at the circus. False maturity refuses to have any fun.

    unlovelyladybartleby Report

    Meanwhile, Verywell Mind explains that emotionally intelligent people can identify and describe what others are feeling, are aware of their personal strengths and weaknesses, are confident and accept themselves, and can let go of mistakes.

    Moreover, they accept and embrace change, are very curious about the world and other people, feel empathy and show sensitivity, accept responsibility for their mistakes, and manage their emotions in tough situations.

    Luckily, emotional intelligence is a skill that everyone can develop. Of course, it’ll take time and dedicated practice, but it’s all worth it in the end because you’ll have deeper, more meaningful relationships and less anxiety in your life.
    #7

    Woman in a black jacket looking at her phone, standing outdoors; signs of fake maturity. After breaking up, blasting the other person on Reddit while refusing to take any responsibility and claiming your own superior “emotional maturity”.

    hiswifenotyours , Getty Images Report

    #8

    Young man with glasses reading and writing, surrounded by books, portraying mature behavior in a library setting. Trying to sound profound or clever.

    deanfranz12 , cottonbro studio Report

    #9

    A couple kissing in a sunlit forest, the man holding a bouquet, capturing a moment of seemingly mature romance. Rushing to accomplish life goals.

    Things like marriage or having children *are* accomplishments, but some people struggle with being patient for those things to come after reaching adulthood. Doing so can put themselves in a position where those life changes are not financially sound choices, or, in another way, it leaves a sort of vacancy of what to do in life after those things are done.

    CrunchyKorm , Norbert Buduczki Report

    petemccann
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't just do things because you're "supposed to". Do them because they're the right thing to do at the right time.

    Some ways that you and we can all practice becoming more emotionally intelligent include accepting criticism and responsibility, moving on after making blunders, saying ‘no’ when needed, sharing feelings with others, and looking for compromises when faced with real problems.

    You can also get better at this by actively trying to have more empathy for other people, developing your listening skills (i.e., actively listening to someone instead of waiting for your turn to speak), and trying not to be judgmental. You should also think about the reasons why you do the things that you do.
    #10

    Complacency with authority.

    Playingpokerwithgod Report

    #11

    Man shouting at a woman in a kitchen, illustrating fake maturity in personal interactions. "I'm not yelling at you. I'm just raising my voice".

    wifeofundyne , Timur Weber Report

    #12

    Having a condescending, patronizing attitude by default when talking to people.

    It basically says "I will assume that I am more mature than you, so I will talk to you like you are a child and I am a responsible adult.".

    PutYaGunsOn Report

    Emotional and psychological maturity is directly linked to experience. Put yourself in enough different situations, interact with enough people from different cultures and backgrounds, handle enough failures and successes, and you’ll get a semi-accurate understanding of how the world works. In part, real maturity means accepting the world and other people as they are, and then adjusting your actions so that you can reach your goals or improve a problematic situation more quickly and easily.

    Frustration, anger, and lashing out at others happen when there’s a large gap between a person’s expectations and reality. When someone who is overly naive perceives injustice (whether real or imagined), they feel the need to speak up and correct the situation. Pushing back against injustice is vital, of course. But the most obvious way to do this (yelling angrily, often online) might not be the one that leads to real, actionable change. Subtlety, diplomacy, and compromise are often what lead to fundamental shifts. And it often takes years of dedicated, focused effort to improve society for the better. Change doesn’t happen overnight.

    What are the biggest red flags that someone’s only pretending to be emotionally mature, dear Pandas? On the flip side, what are some genuine indicators that a person is actually very mature? Let us know in the comments!

    #13

    Two men at a bar, one gesturing while talking, possibly discussing maturity. People getting offended by swearing. I'm 32 I had a man chastise me to talk like an adult yesterday. In a setting which wasn't work but was clear I was the one "in charge".

    allentomes , tetyanaafshar Report

    karlericsanzenbacher
    ffeineandsugar
    ffeineandsugar
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nah - I teach school, and people who think they have the right to swear in front of kids are a pet peeve of mine. There is a time and place for swearing. In front of kids is not it, and I will call people out who do so. Don't defend the lowest common denominator standard!

    #14

    Adult and baby reading together, highlighting signs of faked maturity in parenting. "I was born in the wrong generation".

    Zkenny13 , Frank Flores Report

    anort75
    bElLa sTairZz
    bElLa sTairZz
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i feel like so many people who say this dont even know the realities of the time period they 'should' have been born in. its just an idealised verson full of misconceptions

    #15

    A couple sitting outdoors, laughing together, possibly faking maturity in their conversation. Lacks humility and doesn't like rock and roll.

    Im-Responsible , Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 Report

    #16

    Woman sitting on a bed with her face in hands, person in background, depicting signs of faked maturity. Projection during arguments.

    I.e. "I would never do that.".

    25BicsOnMyBureau , Curated Lifestyle Report

    #17

    Person sitting on the floor, leaning against a bed, appearing contemplative, possibly reflecting on their maturity. Insisting on doing everything alone by yourself.

    darth_nadoma , Meg Aghamyan Report

    #18

    Person in a beige suit carrying shopping bags, possibly showcasing signs of faking maturity. Buying expensive stuff. It's easy to swipe a credit card, a whole different thing to actually pay for it.

    silentpropanda , Getty Images Report

    #19

    Literally stating that they're "mature" now lmao.

    Keone_710 Report

    #20

    "Man in denim jacket gestures while discussing maturity over coffee and dessert at a café." I saw a few answers before this and none are wrong.
    I'll go with talk like a man of nobility from 1800 (I found 2 of those kind of guys).

    MemoCremisi , freepik Report

    #21

    Being hypercritical, hypercynical, or excessively jaded about everything.

    schnit123 Report

    #22

    Person gesturing animatedly while talking to another, possibly faking maturity, on an outdoor balcony. Inability to get along with, or respect people with different opinions. Especially political.
    Part of maturity is being able to keep an open mind, and consider other perspectives.

    RafeReddits , Budgeron Bach Report

    #23

    Raising your voice when your not in danger. Criticizing someone behind their back instead of talking directly to them. Talking a lot about what you know compared to asking questions and just listening.

    Maddog_95 Report

    #24

    Extreme polarity on views and leaving no room for empathy. Also, unwillingness to agree to disagree.

    greenpalladiumpower Report

    #25

    Trying to act like you have life experience from your mistakes without actually learning anything from those mistakes.

    Smile-Fearless Report

    #26

    A couple by a serene lake during sunset, illustrating the theme of faking maturity. Dating someone 35+ when you're 19 and then defending it in relationship subreddits.

    NoBussyHussy , Mindy Sabiston Report

    anort75
    bElLa sTairZz
    bElLa sTairZz
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i feel like the fault in this is more on the 35+ yr old though, the younger party is likely a victim, and relationships like this often start with grooming at a young age

    #27

    Driving a vehicle. Just because you can drive, doesn't mean you are mature.

    anon Report

    #28

    Group of friends laughing together in a lively street, showcasing youthful behavior and maturity dynamics. Swearing every other word.

    -benpiano800- , Jed Villejo Report

    #29

    Talking about a subject with the most absolute confidence and if someone points out that you got something wrong, you then go and berate them and tell them that you can’t be wrong because you know you’re right.

    OneSilentPerspective Report

    #30

    One I learned recently, in an apology if the person says “I’m sorry IF what I did hurt you.”

    They are only apologizing for being caught, or that you were upset by the action/words. They aren’t actually owning up to their mistake.

    editmycupcakez Report

    #31

    People in conversation by a window; one gestures while talking, possibly discussing signs of feigned maturity. Using uncommon words to communicate their message. I love words too, but many sentences do not need more exotic words to explain your point.

    sane-ish , Antoni Shkraba Report

    #32

    If words don’t reflect actions. It’s easy to say something. Living by what you say is harder to do.

    Slatedtoprone Report

    #33

    Constant bragging.

    Internal_Dance_2993 Report

    #34

    Posting your success online.

    babyydolllll Report

    #35

    Some girls hold their starbucks cup very intentionally strange like they want to show the world they are holding the cup and show they drink coffee and they act as if they are the busiest, most important person in the room.

    I can't really describe it perfectly, but it 100% is pretentiously fake-maturity. Usually young adults do that who still think being grown up is something interesting.

    Princess--Azula Report

    #36

    Laying about age.

    Seeker_Of_Knowledge- Report

    #37

    Maxed out credit cards while borrowing money.

    celest_99 Report

    #38

    Doing things just to look cool and mature.

    Like that colleague of mine who smokes cigars despite obviously not liking them.
    Same guy once told me that I absolutely *have* to drink wine, because drinking wine is stylish.

    Btw, he's in his 40s….

    Ok_Distance9511 Report

    #39

    Anything cryptocurrency because they oughta know that it takes away the value from the American dollar.

    anon Report

    #40

    People who rant about their partners lacking maturity are usually the least mature.


    Like attracts like.

    DisposableMale76 Report

    #41

    Pretending to like olives.

    imalasAsalami Report

