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Donald Trump has never been short on viral moments.

Over the years, everything from awkward public appearances and unexpected slip-ups to technology mishaps and memorable one-liners has made headlines.

While some of these moments lasted only a few seconds, many took on a life of their own online, inspiring endless memes, jokes, and replay-worthy clips.

Here are some of Trump's most unforgettable bloopers that continue to live on across social media and YouTube compilations.