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Jennifer Lopez’s Outfit Choice For Wimbledon Slammed As “Inappropriate”
Jennifer Lopez’s Outfit Choice For Wimbledon Slammed As “Inappropriate”
Celebrities, Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez’s Outfit Choice For Wimbledon Slammed As “Inappropriate”

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Wimbledon is known as much for its fashion as it is for its tennis, with attendees carefully balancing standout summer style with the tournament’s prestigious, smart-casual atmosphere.

While stars including Tom Hiddleston and Andrew Garfield drew praise for their sartorial choices at this year’s men’s singles final, Jennifer Lopez found herself at the center of social media backlash over a style stumble.

Highlights
  • Jennifer Lopez’s oversized Ralph Lauren hat sparked backlash at Wimbledon, with critics claiming it obstructed other spectators’ views.
  • Some also accused Lopez of intentionally choosing the statement accessory to draw attention during the high-profile event.
  • Cynthia Erivo’s unique cloche hat also became a talking point, with viewers calling it summer-inappropriate and comparing the look to Peaky Blinders.

She sparked criticism for wearing a wide-brimmed hat, despite Wimbledon’s guidance advising female guests to avoid them in the Royal Box, as they may obstruct the view of spectators seated behind them.

Calling the accessory “inappropriate,” a netizen claimed the singer “clearly wasn’t there for the sport.”

RELATED:

    A single accessory turned Jennifer Lopez’s Wimbledon appearance into one of the tournament’s most talked-about fashion controversies

    Jennifer Lopez in a stylish outfit, posing for the camera. Wimbledon Outfit.

    Image credits: _youngshot

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    Lopez arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in a head-to-toe monochromatic Ralph Lauren ensemble.

    She opted for a sleeveless beige georgette wrap-around dress for the outing and carried a matching cognac leather-and-linen handbag, paired with diamond huggie earrings.

    Her hat was impressive in size, with the fashion house describing it as 17 inches wide on its website.

    Jennifer Lopez, wearing a large hat, conversing with a man in a suit at Wimbledon. Wimbledon Outfit.

    Image credits: WireImage

    While it was practical for Lopez to wear it to block out the scorching London heat amid the heatwave affecting the nation, it became an intense talking point among viewers at home.

    “Complete disregard for the dressing rules and for her fellow spectators,” a user commented, adding, “That’s just classless wearing a wide-brim hat to a seated event where people need to look forward.”

    “It’s ridiculous,” commented a second, while a third agreed, saying, “That hat at Wimbledon is a crime.”

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    Jennifer Lopez, smiling, seated in the stands with other spectators at Wimbledon. Wimbledon Outfit.

    Image credits: WireImage

    Others called the hat “idiotic” for many reasons, including how “it did not even shade her face” and how it looked like “Ross’s Kangol hat” from Season 10, Episode 9 of Friends.

    A tweet criticizing Jennifer Lopez's outfit choice at Wimbledon. Wimbledon Inappropriate Outfit.

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    Jennifer Lopez walking in an elegant dress and a large hat at Wimbledon. Wimbledon Outfit.

    Image credits: WireImage

    Many hypothesized that the hat was not a miss on Lopez’s part and that she donned it on purpose to attract attention.

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    “Wherever she goes, it’s always ‘look at me, everyone look at me,’” one said.

    “She told the paparazzi, ‘I’ll be the one wearing a giant straw hat so you won’t be able to miss me,’” said another.

    Not everyone was on board with the backlash, as many viewers pointed out how Lopez’s hat wasn’t blocking anyone’s view

    “Exactly whose view is she blocking? All the heads behind her seem well above her hat,” a fan said, adding, “People just need something to make fun of, I guess.”

    “Nothing wrong with her hat. These English [people] are just a bunch of whiny hypocrites,” asserted another, reminding people of the headpieces women of the royal family regularly wear.

    Twitter user Sylvie criticizes Jennifer Lopezs outfit choice, specifically her hat, calling it too big and embarrassing for Wimbledon.

    Image credits: SylwiaToka43618

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    A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

    Kate Middleton wore a similar hat a day before, but no one is moaning about that,” a third echoed.

    The Princess of Wales attended the women’s final on Saturday, sporting a tan Panama fedora as Linda Nosková defeated Karolína Muchová to claim her maiden Grand Slam title. 

    Another Lopez fan noted, “She took it off soon and did not cause anyone inconvenience.” 

    Cynthia Erivo’s distinctive hat choice also grabbed headlines during the event

    Jennifer Lopezs outfit choice at Wimbledon, featuring a large hat and cream dress, sparks debate on appropriateness.

    Image credits: WireImage

    The Wicked actress sat right behind Jennifer Lopez in the Royal Box and was photographed wearing a navy blue pinstripe suit paired with a matching striped shirt from Ralph Lauren. 

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    She completed her look with a tie and a navy woven cloche bucket hat.

    Her choice of headwear was deemed inappropriate for summer by netizens.

    “It elevated the fit, but girl, you’ve got to be sweating,” one wrote, while another remarked, “It’s July, not December.”

    A guest at Wimbledon wears a stylish pinstripe suit and newsboy cap, showcasing their outfit choice for the event.

    Image credits: WireImage

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    “I’d be one giant sweat stain in it,” wrote a third.

    A fourth wondered, “Do famous people have secret cooling methods we don’t know about?”

    Additionally, many joked that the hat reminded them of Peaky Blinders.

    World No. 1 Jannik Sinner overcame an early challenge from Alexander Zverev to retain his Wimbledon title.

    After losing a closely contested first-set tie-break, the Italian regained control of the match, winning the next three sets.

    The 3-hour, 46-minute epic concluded with a final scoreline of 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2), 6-3, 6-4.

    “Glad I didn’t sit behind her,” a netizen said about Lopez

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    A tweet by violetgurl80s speculates about Jennifer Lopezs outfit choice and intentions at Wimbledon, mentioning Ben Affleck.

    Image credits: violetgurl80s

    A Twitter user praises Jennifer Lopezs outfit choice at Wimbledon, specifically her hat, calling it pure summer glam.

    Image credits: eweqss1431Jennifer Lopez outfit at Wimbledon: A tweet asks if someone is single because they look gorgeous together.

    Image credits: amaFancyNancy

    Jennifer Lopez outfit at Wimbledon: A tweet suggesting her hat stole attention more than the tennis.

    Image credits: kalaniicheryyy

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    Jennifer Lopez outfit at Wimbledon: A tweet about J-Lo wearing an obnoxious hat that blocks views.

    Image credits: R3b3lbot_

    Jennifer Lopez outfit at Wimbledon: A tweet calling her classless with a thumbs down emoji.

    Image credits: SuzanneGrennan

    Jennifer Lopez outfit at Wimbledon: A tweet featuring a woman wearing an oversized brown hat.

    Image credits: jngator05

    Jennifer Lopez's outfit choice at Wimbledon drew criticism, with a user tweeting, That hat is doing more work than the line judges.

    Image credits: sofiasnow825

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    Jennifer Lopez's outfit choice at Wimbledon drew criticism, with a user tweeting, Wearing a hat like that in a place where people behind you watching the same game you are is rude.

    Image credits: Ag2327

    Jennifer Lopez's outfit choice at Wimbledon drew criticism, with a user tweeting, Glad I didn't sit behind her...

    Image credits: DuffyEdjduffy

    Jennifer Lopez's outfit choice at Wimbledon drew criticism, with a user tweeting, Very bad manners to wear such ridiculous hat to block others' view.

    Image credits: xiaolee4392959

    Jennifer Lopez's outfit choice at Wimbledon drew criticism, with a user tweeting, This hat deserves its own seat in the audience.

    Image credits: kenziehummel_

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    Screenshot of a tweet by Melly Andy FX about Jennifer Lopez's outfit at Wimbledon, praising her hat.

    Image credits: Mellyandyfx001

    Screenshot of a tweet by Tanya Poulter responding to Jennifer Lopez's Wimbledon outfit, stating That's so rude.

    Image credits: tanyapoulter

    Screenshot of a tweet by Cheryl Grace criticizing Jennifer Lopez's outfit at Wimbledon, saying She doesn't care who's view is blocked.

    Image credits: GraceWhimsy

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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