But something that people don’t often set strict rules about is the age their partner needs to be. If they’re a few years older or younger, it doesn’t make much of a difference. If they’re from a completely different generation, however, that might be a dealbreaker. And if it isn’t, people from the outside will be very curious about the relationship . Netizens have been discussing their experiences with age gap relationships, and whether or not it was worth it, so we’ve gathered their most eye-opening stories below.

Everyone has some sort of criteria that they keep in mind when looking for a potential partner . Do they want to have kids in the future? Do they like to travel? Are they willing to eat vegetarian meals when they’re with me?

#1 My wife is 8 years older than me. She was honest from the start that she hadn’t thought of me that way because of it. But she gave me a chance because she knew I was a good man. We’ve been married for 12 years. No regrets.

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#2 My husband was 14 years older than me. He passed away from cancer 2 years ago. We were married for 13 years, and it was the only time in my life I was happy. I don't regret it all.

#3 30 years older than me, he was 57 and I was 27, never again!!! He wanted to keep me away from everyone else in my life. Too controlling.

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Age gap relationships are certainly a hot topic. Some people are revolted by the idea due to agism, while others are against it due to the inherent power imbalance. Some are purely fascinated by how these relationships work, and others would never consider it, because it’s simpler just to be with someone from the same age group. According to a 2024 survey from the Pew Research Center, relationships with at least a small age gap are relatively common. While 51% of opposite-gender marriages in the United States include spouses who are two years apart or less in age, 40% of marriages have a husband who is at least three years older than his wife. And 10% of marriages have a wife who is three or more years older than her husband.

#4 10 years. I was 17 when we got together, he was 27. I never got to go out, have fun, drink with friends. Alienated all my friends, it was very lonely. I was dependent on him and my mum. Felt extremely controlled, so I finally left after 10 years

Massively regret it.

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#5 19 years, worst mistake I've ever made. I was 22, he was 41. He was toxic and controlling, very clearly trying to groom me into his idea of a perfect girlfriend and young, naive me thought that was love. We were together for almost 7 years, married for one before he got bored and sought out someone younger (I was 27 and she was 25).



He's been deceased for almost a year now. Good riddance.

#6 The father of my 3 year old twins is 17 years older than me. He was my tormenter and an attorney. It changed me forever.

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There’s absolutely nothing wrong with falling in love with someone who’s not the same age as you, but there are certain factors to consider. A ten-year age gap isn’t a big deal if the couple consists of a 50-year-old and a 60-year-old. But it’s a different story when a 29-year-old man is dating a 19-year-old woman. Context matters. Plus, Pew points out that significant age gaps between a husband and wife can make the younger person much more likely to become a widow or widower earlier in life. Globally, women already have a life expectancy that’s five years longer than their male peers. So if a woman's husband is 30 years older than her, she risks losing him at a devastatingly young age.

#7 I was a single Dad of two boys when I met Janet, I was 40 she was 24. It was the best 7 years of my life, until she was taken away from me by a drunk driver the day after her 31st birthday.

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#8 My current. Im 37 and shes 52. Its amazing. Met online on a video game( final fantasy 14) about 5 years ago. Visted me from across the country a few times then did the big move about 3 years ago. Thank god everyday i met her. Changed my life.

#9 I was 24, she was 18. She had listed that she was 21 on her profile, and I didn't know she was 18 til I had to pick her up from HS after we'd been dating.



I checked her ID to be sure and we broke up. I felt like such a creep.

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Age gap relationships will undoubtedly face challenges and stigmas that other couples wouldn’t have to deal with. They might receive uncomfortable questions or disapproval from family members. People will likely make assumptions about the younger person being in it for money or the older person taking advantage of them. Plus, a 50-year-old probably isn’t going to be interested in the same activities that excite a 25-year-old. Whether or not it’s worth it is up to the couple to decide, but there will be inherent hurdles to jump over.

#10 8 years younger. We've been together for 10 years, married, and she's currently carrying our first child (a little baby boy). She's due to give birth somewhere towards the end of next month.

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#11 10 years and I don't regret it.



I was 18 he was 28. While I do think that this is a critical age gap for that age , I would never call him a predator. He was sweet and cared about me, was zero controlling and very supportive. He had messed up his education and his early grown up years, so he had to start over. He probably was closer to someone in his early twenties then to people his age. I left him after 3,5 years, because of course I was still developing and changing a lot during that time. It was very hard for him. We had lived together and he saw me as his life partner. Broke his heart for quite some time, but that's a possibility, when you date a teenager.

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#12 10 years. He wanted me to be his good little obedient housewife. Tried to get me to end my career. I left.

We would love to hear your thoughts on age gap relationships in the comments below, pandas? Do you have any experience dating someone much older or younger than yourself? Feel free to weigh in. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda exploring the same topic, we recommend reading this one next!

#13 I was freshly 18, and he was 25. I thought it was a little weird that he was going out with someone who had just graduated high school, and looking back on it, it was really weird. He’s 30 now, and has an 18 yr old gf. *shudder*.

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#14 My husband of 40+ years was 9 years older. The few friends I had told me it wouldn't last, he only wanted one thing. From meeting him to married in less than 3 months. I never noticed his age unless he was talked about toys and such from his childhood/early years that I didn't know what it was. My first marriage, his second. I've heard so many stories about multiple divorces. Somehow, at least with that one thing, I'm so very thankful I was gifted that one aspect of my life. Would do it all again, including the bad times, in a nanosecond.



Follow your heart, listen to your instincts.

#15 15 years older. We are married. She is older. Almost 11 years toegether and celebrate our 3rd wedding anniversary next month.

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#16 Ex husband, 27 year age gap. Met him at 17, started dating when I was 23. 0/10 do not recommend.

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#17 I was F19, he was M29. First adult relationship, and I was hesitant because I told myself I was ok if the guy was up to 5 years older. He told me he was 26, which was stretching it already. Two years later, his friend accidentally told me that he was even older than that. Frickin, TEN years older. The lie undermined our whole relationship. At 19, I would have never gone out with him if I knew he was ten years older. But he took away that right and even said that is precisely why he lied—so I would date him. We broke up shortly after that. I felt tricked. No man should date someone with the word “teen” in their age.

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#18 My parents are 16 years apart. My dad is such a cuddly openly loving guy, my mom is more reserved, and they make such a cute couple. As an adult, I’ve realized that even when they fight it comes from a place of love and keeping each other safe. They really adore each other.

#19 I was 19 and he was 54.

I looked up to him as more of a *father figure* and not so much a boyfriend.

I don't regret it because I learned a lot about relationships and power dynamics. .

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#20 I’m going to answer on behalf of my parents. They were 12.5 years apart (got married when my mom was 23 and my dad was 35 and on his second marriage). They stayed married until my dad passed at 79 but it was a toygh marriage that seemed to have many highs and lows. My dad was 45 when I was born so he was an older dad but seemed much younger so it didn’t seem to affect them at first. His first family was a bone of contention between them some (his ex was constantly trying to sue them for alimony or more child support). The challenges really started in regards to their age gap when he was about 60. His age really was showing then and mom was still in her 40s. I think this is the point where she was no longer propelling him forward and he was more just slowing her down. Or trying to. He got more needy and dependent as he kept getting older. Controlling too. He really wanted her to himself and I think he yearned for someone who would sit around and do nothing with him. Once I was out of college when he was in his late 60s they really just had each other. Mom got a job that he resented and he fully retired around this time. Covid hit when he was in his mid 70s and I think that’s about when the dementia started (in hindsight). His last couple years of their marriage were spent with him confused and aggressive while my mom had little patience with his deteriorating mental status. He (thankfully) had a stroke that took him out before the dementia took him out. My mom told me my whole life not to marry anyone who was so much older than me and that all of their issues were rooted in that and his first family. Also his Jewish family never accepted her. I married someone exactly my age.

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#21 14 years older, and we’re getting married. I’m 27 and he’s 41. we do live in a big city, so most 40 year olds I meet here tend to have more in common with 30 year olds than their 40 year old peers who live in smaller towns. the age difference is not a bother at all - we have identical senses of humor, identical morals and values, and he is by far the most generous, kind, and gentle person I’ve ever met. I’m so lucky to have met him. I do not necessarily advocate for age gap relationships, simply because there is too much that can go wrong, but it just happened to work out really well for us.

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#22 Had a 34 year age gap with a bad dynamic and outcome. It changed me. I would be lying if I said I didn't regret it but there's no going back and it's given me thick skin. I was 19 and he was 53.

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#23 27 years gap and I think he started with good intentions, but looking back I think him being so much older and quickly discovering how moldable I still was it went to classic stereotype where he would simply impose things on me that he's used to and I didnt stand my ground, so it went eventually down the typical power-imbalance route.



I still don't think he's a bad person but I think it's near impossible for the older person not to eventually impose something on their younger partner who doesn't have experience to oppose that. And usually it's things that negative impact only the younger side.



I think it only works if older person accepts the parental or mentor role, I cant see to be able to work in romantic relationship.

#24 Not rly a relationship, but i have a fwb a little younger than my parents. I like him, he's easy to talk to. I'm disabled and unable to work, so honestly, retirees are more relatable to me than people my own age with careers and toddlers.

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#25 I’m 10 years younger and it’s still strong 21 years later. I love older men because our core values line up better.

#26 10yrs twice, first one she was older and no I don't regret it. Second one she was younger and hell yes I regret it!

#27 He was 16 years older than me. Honestly the best relationship i ever had. Treated me like i actually mattered and valued me. Mentored me too. Too bad it didnt last for various other reasons. Never regretted it. We still speak and we're still very fond of each other. We're both single so its nice that we can still hang out as exes with no issues.

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#28 He was 12 years older than me and yes I regretted it. He was a 30-something manchild who didn’t know how to take care of himself and relied on his 19-year-old girlfriend to clean up after him. He borrowed money from me when he was broke and never paid it back when I helped him land a job at a super successful tech company. He later cheated on me with his best friend’s girlfriend. I know you know my Reddit account so if you’re reading this, I hope all your project cars don’t run cause you’re a huge piece of trash.

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#29 15 years younger than me. Yes, I regret it. Different stages of life, different views on commitment, and generational differences (he lives for social media, I hate it).

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#30 Dated someone 20 years younger, woke up one day with arthritis and knew I was out of my league. +/- 5 years only now. Bedtime is 9:00 pm all year round.

#31 16 years. I was 18 and it was my first age gap relationship. It didn’t last long but then I was married twice and each of my ex-husbands are 15 years older than me. None of the relationships were healthy. I completely forfeited who I was to make men happy who didn’t like me as a person (both of them eventually flat out told me this) and didn’t want me to develop as an individual.



I am in the lifelong process of de-indoctrination from codependence.

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#32 22 years. I was 23, he was 45. I don't regret it, but I have regrets about how I conducted myself in that relationship. I had a lot of issues at the time. I was a jerk. He was a sweet person. Ultimately it wouldn't have worked long term anyway. I think we both understood that.



I'm sober now, in my thirties, financially independent, and dating someone my own age. Much healthier relationship.

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#33 18 year gap. I was 28 and he was 46. It wasn't serious (for me), then it became serious (for him) and I had to end things because I really couldn't see us growing together in a long term way. We had a lot of fun together, but we were in very different places in our lives.



In a funny moment, he once asked me something to the effect of where I'd been all his life. I answered that for the first 18 years I wasn't born yet and the second 18 years it wasn't illegal, so I wasn't that late to the party.



Zero regrets in that relationship, he was kind, generous and generally light-hearted. It would be interesting to hear his thoughts on it, because it ended abruptly and he had told me he was in love with me. I'm not sure he reflects on it in a similar way to me. All I can say for sure is that we both treated each other well and had fun while we were together.

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#34 I tried dating someone who was 22 when I was 43. Very quickly I realized that this was too much, and she was looking to me for direction. Even with other apparent signs of maturity, the responsibility was too great and I cut things off.

#35 My ex was 9 years older than me. Same story as others: started when I was 17, he was a total creep, robbed me of college fun, etc.



My now husband is 18 years older than me. We met when I was 27. He is the most incredible man I've ever met. Supports me through ANYTHING and EVERYTHING.



So moral of the story: not all age gap relationships are bad. (Though the ones that start when one party is a teenager are often bad...).

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#36 8 years difference, halfway across the world. Met online when i was 15 and met a few times irl. Looking back on it i regret it a lot and I feel like he took advantage of me and should've been the adult and take a step back when he knew i was only 15. I let him control a lot of my life and I feel like a missed out on important fun years.



Currently in a very good relationship and very happy. :)

(A different person, age difference is only 1 year).

#37 5 years. Don’t think I can do older. I always make fun of him. I’m like dang at your old age… or oh I want to be like you when I grow up (26 & 31). But we will be talking about our childhood & I’m like yea I was 12 in 2011 & he’s like ohhh I was a senior in hs. I don’t think we would have worked if we had met any sooner but I’m so glad I met him now.

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#38 I had a thing with my 55-year-old neighbor when I was in my mid-20s. She was very sweet, and while I think she wanted to be serious to some extent, she never pressured me to make it more than a pleasant pseudo-casual extended fling -- she was kind of the embodiment of the campsite rule. No regrets.



My biggest age gap in the other direction was with a 23-year-old when I was 34. It started as a work friendship, and I think the fact that I was almost the only guy in the office who didn't seem interested made her... I don't know, feel like she needed to prove something? Started hooking up after a few months, and that sort of evolved into a genuine--if unconventional--romantic relationship. I still don't really know what to make of this one. Realistically, I know we weren't in the same phases of our lives, but we were extraordinarily similar in some surprising ways (personality and philosophy, not maturity or life experience). This was one of those things that was never "official," but did run 3+ years, during which neither of us made any effort to see other people. It took meeting my wife (and her meeting this girl) to realize that it WAS a relationship, not just a situationship. It felt like it always had an expiration date, and was never meant to be, which somehow made intense emotional connection and openness much easier. The acknowledged impermanence just made everything more vivid, if that makes sense. I don't regret what we had, or how I drifted away and met my wife, but I'm not convinced I'd do it again, as nice as it was at the time.

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#39 My partner is in his early 40s and I’m 25. We didn’t meet on the internet or anything like that, we met in a coffee shop by chance one night and just kinda fell head over heels for each other. We’ve built a pretty great life together and neither of us have ever been happier. :).

#40 13 years difference. I was 21 and he was 34. Not necessarily that I regret it but hindsight, I wish we never got together. I think the only thing good that came out of our relationship was the experience and our daughter. We were together for almost 5 years and we’ve been “Separated” for a few months I’ve been so happy and non-stressed that I have been in years. Ultimately I think nobody should “Regret” their relationships but take that learned experience and apply it to your next. Molds you into a better person in my opinion.

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#41 He was 12 years older. I was in my 20s, and he was in his 30s. I was his first serious relationship and ended up spending years trying to teach him basic communication skills, empathy, how to take accountability/apologize, and how to generally be a good partner. I also had to handle all the planning (dates, travel, etc.). Learned the hard way that you can lead a horse to water but you can't make it drink. I felt like his manager/mother, all while I was trying to grow up myself. I feel like I wasted what were supposed to be some of my best years on him. So yes I absolutely regret it.

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#42 When I was 23 I was with someone who was 40. I thought it would be harmless fun at first.She was emotionally immature, manipulative/coercive, and had some other mental health stuff going on. She did not listen or respect when I told her no. I broke it off with her when I started dating someone else. I would wake up in the morning to 40 unread texts from her, all paragraphs long. She would show up at places I frequented trying to run into me. I had to block her number and change my entire schedule to avoid seeing her.