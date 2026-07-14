Teacher Encourages Class To Bully Boy With Asperger’s But He Gets Revenge: “Doesn’t Mean I Was An Idiot”

ADVERTISEMENT

Children with special needs can have it rough. They’re navigating through life differently than everyone else, and that comes with its fair share of challenges.

This boy shared his struggles in school as he deals with Asperger’s Syndrome. What made his experience a living hell was a teacher who constantly tormented him despite knowing his condition.

One day, he finally decided that enough was enough. And the payback and karma he doled out had the erring educator reeling for years to come.

RELATED:

Life can be difficult for children with special needs

Image credits: Katerina Holmes / Pexels (not the actual photo)

For this fourth-grade boy with Asperger’s, his bully teacher made things much worse

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately for Ms. B, technology wasn’t on her side, and the fallout of her actions was severe

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credit: Anonymous

Kids being bullied by adults in school has become a worrying pattern

The bullying the boy experienced at the hands of his teacher is, unfortunately, not an isolated incident. It has become a worrying pattern that’s persisted for years now.

According to a 2021 student survey by the University of Stavanger, 12 percent of Norwegian students are bullied by adults “two to three times per month,” or even “more frequently.”

Worse, children with special needs appear to be targeted by such horrible treatment. According to a UNESCO report, this is prevalent among kids aged 13 to 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maria Njeri, Goodwill Ambassador for the Cerebral Palsy Society of Kenya, went through this ordeal. Apart from the unsavory remarks she received from fellow students, her teachers made things worse.

“They’d frequently punish me for not keeping up at school,” Njeri said. “I believe if the school and the teachers had introduced me appropriately, it would have been easier.”

Bullying affects a child profoundly. Apart from the mental health issues they may experience in the short-term, there are long-term repercussions that may haunt them in adulthood.

According to psychiatrist Dr. Grant Brenner, the person may experience increased rates of agoraphobia, anxiety, panic disorder, severe depression, and lower life satisfaction.

Ms. B’s actions were uncalled for from the get-go. By all accounts, she should have never been a teacher in the first place. And she deserved every bit of repercussion that came her way.

Several people in the comments had strong reactions, as some shared similar experiences

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT