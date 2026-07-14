Teacher Encourages Class To Bully Boy With Asperger’s But He Gets Revenge: “Doesn’t Mean I Was An Idiot”
Children with special needs can have it rough. They’re navigating through life differently than everyone else, and that comes with its fair share of challenges.
This boy shared his struggles in school as he deals with Asperger’s Syndrome. What made his experience a living hell was a teacher who constantly tormented him despite knowing his condition.
One day, he finally decided that enough was enough. And the payback and karma he doled out had the erring educator reeling for years to come.
Life can be difficult for children with special needs
Image credits: Katerina Holmes / Pexels (not the actual photo)
For this fourth-grade boy with Asperger’s, his bully teacher made things much worse
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Unfortunately for Ms. B, technology wasn’t on her side, and the fallout of her actions was severe
Image credit: Anonymous
Kids being bullied by adults in school has become a worrying pattern
The bullying the boy experienced at the hands of his teacher is, unfortunately, not an isolated incident. It has become a worrying pattern that’s persisted for years now.
According to a 2021 student survey by the University of Stavanger, 12 percent of Norwegian students are bullied by adults “two to three times per month,” or even “more frequently.”
Worse, children with special needs appear to be targeted by such horrible treatment. According to a UNESCO report, this is prevalent among kids aged 13 to 15.
Maria Njeri, Goodwill Ambassador for the Cerebral Palsy Society of Kenya, went through this ordeal. Apart from the unsavory remarks she received from fellow students, her teachers made things worse.
“They’d frequently punish me for not keeping up at school,” Njeri said. “I believe if the school and the teachers had introduced me appropriately, it would have been easier.”
Bullying affects a child profoundly. Apart from the mental health issues they may experience in the short-term, there are long-term repercussions that may haunt them in adulthood.
According to psychiatrist Dr. Grant Brenner, the person may experience increased rates of agoraphobia, anxiety, panic disorder, severe depression, and lower life satisfaction.
Ms. B’s actions were uncalled for from the get-go. By all accounts, she should have never been a teacher in the first place. And she deserved every bit of repercussion that came her way.
Several people in the comments had strong reactions, as some shared similar experiences
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I've said it before but I am hearing impaired. A whole lot of stories to go with that but for this one..I'll go with my 4th grade teacher. To get my attention one day, she threw a pencil at my desk while yelling " Oh Deaf One! " Was so embarrassed and no, the class was not laughing. I don't know if that was because it was in the 70's or what but my best friend ran out of the room straight for the principal's office. Was an absolute shítshow when my parents got involved. Final outcome was being transferred to another class. 😒
This reminds me of my daughter's 2nd grade teacher. My daughter has ADD and was an easy target for the teacher. She would come home upset daily and tell what happened that day. As a teacher myself, I knew what the teacher was doing and that it was wrong. I was questioning her about some of the things my daughter told me, and she replied with a smirk that some parents support their teachers. Spontaneously I replied that I could could be a teacher's best friend or I could tear their heart out (meaning it figuratively of course). She stiffened, said a very few words to close the talk and briskly left. From that night forward, my daughter never mentioned anything bad happening to her in that class. I had no intention of saying what I did, but I don't regret it. I should mention that this elementary school was less than a mile away from Columbine HS and this talk was 3 years after that incident. It is what it is.
I've said it before but I am hearing impaired. A whole lot of stories to go with that but for this one..I'll go with my 4th grade teacher. To get my attention one day, she threw a pencil at my desk while yelling " Oh Deaf One! " Was so embarrassed and no, the class was not laughing. I don't know if that was because it was in the 70's or what but my best friend ran out of the room straight for the principal's office. Was an absolute shítshow when my parents got involved. Final outcome was being transferred to another class. 😒
This reminds me of my daughter's 2nd grade teacher. My daughter has ADD and was an easy target for the teacher. She would come home upset daily and tell what happened that day. As a teacher myself, I knew what the teacher was doing and that it was wrong. I was questioning her about some of the things my daughter told me, and she replied with a smirk that some parents support their teachers. Spontaneously I replied that I could could be a teacher's best friend or I could tear their heart out (meaning it figuratively of course). She stiffened, said a very few words to close the talk and briskly left. From that night forward, my daughter never mentioned anything bad happening to her in that class. I had no intention of saying what I did, but I don't regret it. I should mention that this elementary school was less than a mile away from Columbine HS and this talk was 3 years after that incident. It is what it is.
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