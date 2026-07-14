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Delusional Man Attends First Job Interview In 38 Years And Completely Ruins It By Being A Boomer
A delusional man, dressed in a dark coat, stands confidently outside a building with large pillars, possibly for a job interview.
Economy & Labor, Society

Delusional Man Attends First Job Interview In 38 Years And Completely Ruins It By Being A Boomer

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Finding a job nowadays is arguably harder than ever. Layoffs are happening left and right, the job market is incredibly competitive, and if you haven’t accepted AI into your life, you’re going to be seen as  obsolete. So landing a new position is even more challenging for people from older generations, who now have to compete with recent college grads who have been using computers since before they could talk.

But no matter how much experience you have, you still have to be a polite and considerate candidate. Otherwise, you’ll ruin your chances the second you open your mouth. One man learned this lesson the hard way after attending his first job interview in decades. Below, you’ll find the full story that his daughter-in-law shared online, as well as some of the replies invested readers left her.

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    Finding a job for older adults is significantly harder than for younger people

    Delusional Man Attends First Job Interview In 38 Years And Completely Ruins It By Being A Boomer

    Image credits: Sora Shimazaki (not the actual photo)

    This son set up an interview for his father at the company where he works to help, which he completely wasted with his Boomer mindset

    Delusional Man Attends First Job Interview In 38 Years And Completely Ruins It By Being A Boomer

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    Delusional Man Attends First Job Interview In 38 Years And Completely Ruins It By Being A Boomer

    Delusional Man Attends First Job Interview In 38 Years And Completely Ruins It By Being A Boomer

    Delusional Man Attends First Job Interview In 38 Years And Completely Ruins It By Being A Boomer

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    Delusional Man Attends First Job Interview In 38 Years And Completely Ruins It By Being A Boomer

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    Delusional Man Attends First Job Interview In 38 Years And Completely Ruins It By Being A Boomer

    Delusional Man Attends First Job Interview In 38 Years And Completely Ruins It By Being A Boomer

    Delusional Man Attends First Job Interview In 38 Years And Completely Ruins It By Being A Boomer

    Image credits: Gustavo Fring (not the actual photo)

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    Delusional Man Attends First Job Interview In 38 Years And Completely Ruins It By Being A Boomer

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    Delusional Man Attends First Job Interview In 38 Years And Completely Ruins It By Being A Boomer

    Delusional Man Attends First Job Interview In 38 Years And Completely Ruins It By Being A Boomer

    Delusional Man Attends First Job Interview In 38 Years And Completely Ruins It By Being A Boomer

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    Delusional Man Attends First Job Interview In 38 Years And Completely Ruins It By Being A Boomer

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    Delusional Man Attends First Job Interview In 38 Years And Completely Ruins It By Being A Boomer

    Delusional Man Attends First Job Interview In 38 Years And Completely Ruins It By Being A Boomer

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    The odds that an older employee would be employed are 42% lower than for young people

    Delusional Man Attends First Job Interview In 38 Years And Completely Ruins It By Being A Boomer

    Image credits: SHVETS production (not the actual photo)

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    Half of people in their 50s lose their jobs at least once, and if an older person is laid off, they are significantly more likely to suffer long-term unemployment than other age groups. In fact, the odds that an older employee would be employed are 42% lower than for younger people. 

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    Age discrimination is a big part of it, with 74% claiming that they have seen or experienced it. This number is at its highest since the American Association of Retired Persons started tracking this data in 2003. Even though the Age Discrimination in Employment Act protects U.S. workers against discrimination based on age, the odds are often against older job seekers. 

    One of these odds is automatic tracking systems that sort résumés according to dates and missing skills. If, for example, digital skills aren’t listed, their CV can be immediately rejected, even though these abilities are easily taught. 

    In addition, older workers may be at a disadvantage, as some might feel less confident in finding work, especially because of their age. Therefore, they might put less effort into their search, thinking, “Why bother? No one’s going to hire me anyway.”

    To find a job, some older adults try to hide any signs of their maturity and age

    Delusional Man Attends First Job Interview In 38 Years And Completely Ruins It By Being A Boomer

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

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    One piece of advice that older job seekers might get to be more successful in their search is to hide any suggestions of their maturity and age. In one study, researchers sent out 8,000 fake résumés to hiring managers and tracked their eye movements. It was found that their eyes were pausing at years of employment history and the year potential workers got their education. In general, they spent more time looking at the CVs of younger individuals.

    For this reason, some don’t even bother applying to positions where they ask for a graduation date in their online job offers or even avoid including graduation and work dates in their résumés. Others purposely color their hair before interviews and put their social media and information on their CVs to show employers that they’re up to date with modern trends.

    Another useful recommendation is to apply to companies committed to hiring older workers. More than 1,000 organizations, like Humana, Microsoft, Marriott International, and McDonald’s, have signed on to the AARP Employer Pledge program and promised to boost older employees reemployment. 

    Some red flags of age-exclusive workplaces are if their website and advertisements only showcase employees in their 20s and 30s. And if a hiring person asks too many questions about age—either in an application or an interview—that should be considered a bad sign. 

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    They also shouldn’t comment, “I wasn’t even born when you did that work experience or went to college.” To save time and disappointment, older job seekers should look for language in job ads that specifically indicates that the company doesn’t discriminate based on age.

    The author provided more information in the comments

    Delusional Man Attends First Job Interview In 38 Years And Completely Ruins It By Being A Boomer

    Delusional Man Attends First Job Interview In 38 Years And Completely Ruins It By Being A Boomer

    Delusional Man Attends First Job Interview In 38 Years And Completely Ruins It By Being A Boomer

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    Many readers sympathized and shared similar stories

    Delusional Man Attends First Job Interview In 38 Years And Completely Ruins It By Being A Boomer

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    Delusional Man Attends First Job Interview In 38 Years And Completely Ruins It By Being A Boomer

    Delusional Man Attends First Job Interview In 38 Years And Completely Ruins It By Being A Boomer

    Delusional Man Attends First Job Interview In 38 Years And Completely Ruins It By Being A Boomer

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    Delusional Man Attends First Job Interview In 38 Years And Completely Ruins It By Being A Boomer

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    Delusional Man Attends First Job Interview In 38 Years And Completely Ruins It By Being A Boomer

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    Delusional Man Attends First Job Interview In 38 Years And Completely Ruins It By Being A Boomer

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    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

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    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

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    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

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    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

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    Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.

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    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.

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    What do you think ?
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    petermagnell avatar
    Magnell
    Magnell
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    so the OP proved ignorance isn't generational...

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do struggle with the term "boomer" being used like this, particularly when the person is not actually a boomer at all. But then I see that it's from a subreddit called "Boomers Being Fools" so it's not surprising, and makes one wonder exactly how much the OP has exaggerated the rest of the story. She seems to know far too much about exactly what went on in the interview, the level of detail just sounds like she's filled in a lot of gaps herself.

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    luke-branwen avatar
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At this point, "boomer" is not about a generation, but about a mindset. Not all baby-boomers are Boomers™, and not all Boomers™ are baby-boomers.

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    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As someone two yrs older that mr apparent boomer according to op pfft most I know my age WOULD NEVER ACT LIKE HE DID !maybe it’s a usa thing with SOME older folk🤔I’ve no idea but op making out all boomers are like it does my head in don’t tar all with the same brush ,and why does there have to be a f kin label on ages it’s insulting .

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Indeed. The post is two year old, BTW, so you are in fact the same age as the alleged "mr apparent boomer"

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    petermagnell avatar
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    so the OP proved ignorance isn't generational...

    3
    3points
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do struggle with the term "boomer" being used like this, particularly when the person is not actually a boomer at all. But then I see that it's from a subreddit called "Boomers Being Fools" so it's not surprising, and makes one wonder exactly how much the OP has exaggerated the rest of the story. She seems to know far too much about exactly what went on in the interview, the level of detail just sounds like she's filled in a lot of gaps herself.

    3
    3points
    reply
    luke-branwen avatar
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At this point, "boomer" is not about a generation, but about a mindset. Not all baby-boomers are Boomers™, and not all Boomers™ are baby-boomers.

    1
    1point
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    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As someone two yrs older that mr apparent boomer according to op pfft most I know my age WOULD NEVER ACT LIKE HE DID !maybe it’s a usa thing with SOME older folk🤔I’ve no idea but op making out all boomers are like it does my head in don’t tar all with the same brush ,and why does there have to be a f kin label on ages it’s insulting .

    1
    1point
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Indeed. The post is two year old, BTW, so you are in fact the same age as the alleged "mr apparent boomer"

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