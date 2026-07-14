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When a couple lives together, they have to start making decisions together. One person can’t decide to decorate the living room exactly how they want while the other person invites a bunch of friends over without informing their partner. But does every small decision require a discussion?

After putting a security camera on his front door, one man’s girlfriend thought it was a total invasion of privacy. But instead of calmly expressing her concerns, she decided to get revenge in the most disgusting way. Below, you’ll find the full story that the man shared on Reddit in search of advice, along with some of the replies invested readers left him.

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This man decided to install a security camera that his girlfriend was not a fan of

Image credits: zamrznutitonovi / Envato (not the actual photo)

But instead of having a civilized conversation, she decided to get back at him in a vile way

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Image credits: stoptgatboy / Reddit (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Department_of_Dank

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Later, the author shared a few more details about his situation

Many people have valid concerns about privacy when it comes to home security cameras

One of the most important aspects of being in a long-term relationship is being able to resolve conflicts. It’s impossible for two people to go their entire lives without fighting, so you can’t throw in the towel after the first sign of conflict. And you can’t overreact to small disagreements; otherwise, you might be single for a very long time.

According to SafeHome.org, 61% of households in the United States have at least one security camera, and 43% of users say that Ring is their primary system or camera brand. So it’s understandable for the author in this story to not think too much about installing a Ring. They’re everywhere, so why would his girlfriend mind?

Well, some people have concerns about data collection and privacy. Earlier this year, Ring even faced backlash for advertising its Search Party feature, which allows neighboring Ring home cameras to help people search for a missing pet or family member. Users became worried about who has access to their data and how closely the company is surveilling its customers.

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But if these were the concerns of the author’s girlfriend in this story, she could have voiced them calmly, rather than going the disgusting route that she did. Experts say that conflicts can actually strengthen relationships, but we can only see these benefits if the issue is dealt with in a healthy way.

First, conflicts have to be normalized. The couple cannot shut down or freak out at the first sign of an issue. Meanwhile, these issues should be catalysts for conversation.

Couples must learn how to resolve conflicts in a healthy way, or they’ll never work

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As difficult as it may be, couples shouldn’t run from conflicts. They should use them to work on their communication and problem-solving skills. And the more they strengthen these muscles, the better equipped they’ll be to handle issues that arise in the future.

Many conflicts that pop up in relationships aren’t actually big problems at all, but misunderstandings instead. And if partners can learn how to give each other the benefit of the doubt and resolve these misunderstandings without turning them from molehills into mountains, they’ll be just fine.

Clearly, the way that the woman in this story decided to deal with this conflict was not healthy. But there are alternatives to managing issues that won’t result in a huge fight or breakup. The Gottman Institute notes on its site that how a couple should resolve a conflict depends on what the actual issue at hand is.

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They have different blueprints for resolving current conflicts, attachment injuries, and gridlock and dialogue. The best course for navigating each issue is different, but if couples have the tools necessary to do so, they’ll be able to work through anything.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think the author made the right choice by ending his relationship over this? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another article from Bored Panda discussing similar relationship drama right here.

Readers were appalled by the woman’s actions, and many encouraged the author to kick her out immediately

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