Guy Sends Homemade Food To Girlfriend, She Finally Finds Out Why She Keeps Getting Sick
Woman looking sick while eating homemade food at home, concerned about why she keeps getting sick from meals
Couples, Relationships

Guy Sends Homemade Food To Girlfriend, She Finally Finds Out Why She Keeps Getting Sick

The story you are about to read is proof that no two relationships are exactly alike. Shared on Reddit by user Janeohmy, it immediately starts with poisoning accusations directed at her boyfriend’s mom, and as the woman puts in more and more detective work, she eventually realizes that her worst suspicions are coming true.

So, even though the underlying emotions and insecurities are similar to what others may have experienced in their inner circles, the way everything supposedly unfolded is anything but common.

    This woman, who had been enjoying a healthy life, has started to noticed that’s she’s been getting sick

    Woman looking sick and hesitant while eating homemade food at a kitchen table, concerned about getting sick repeatedly.

    Image credits: prostock-studio (not the actual image)

    And the evidence pointed to her boyfriend’s food

    Text post from a woman worried she might be getting sick from homemade food her boyfriend sends her.

    Text describing a girlfriend explaining how her boyfriend’s homemade food and supplements coincide with her health decline over five months.

    Text discussing homemade food sent by a guy to his girlfriend and reasons why she keeps getting sick.

    Guy sending homemade food package to girlfriend, explaining reason behind her frequent sickness and health issues.

    Person placing homemade food in glass container on kitchen counter preparing a homemade meal for girlfriend

    Image credits: New Africa (not the actual image)

    Text discussing a person who sent homemade food to girlfriend and she kept getting sick without knowing the cause.

    Text excerpt discussing sickness and food delivery, hinting at homemade food causing illness from a boyfriend to girlfriend.

    Sick woman wrapped in blanket checking temperature, relating to guy sending homemade food causing her illness.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    Text excerpt discussing suspicions about homemade food sent to girlfriend and concern over her sickness, seeking advice on how to proceed.

    Text on a white background reads a person suspects being poisoned by their significant other after receiving homemade food and supplements.

    Text post explaining no food intolerance or allergies, mentioning homemade food sent causing girlfriend to get sick.

    Image credits: janeohmy

    A lot of people who read the woman’s story suggested she went to a doctor

    Text conversation between users discussing feeling sick and whether symptoms warrant an ER visit, related to homemade food causing illness.

    Comment text on a white background about stopping eating certain food and consulting a PCP regarding health concerns.

    Comment suggesting to test homemade food by having a guy eat or share it, noting refusal seems suspicious.

    Text excerpt about a friend experiencing paranoia and mental health issues, suspecting poisoning.

    Text post by user UsernamesAreHard59 explaining feeling sick, ER visit, and testing for poisoning in homemade food situation.

    Comment advising to stop eating food he brings and suggesting a doctor visit with blood work and allergy test for illness.

    Guy sending homemade food to girlfriend, revealing the reason she keeps getting sick and the truth behind it.

    Text excerpt discussing possible allergic ingredients in homemade food causing sickness, affecting trust in relationship.

    But if was confronting her boyfriend that answered all of her questions

    Text excerpt explaining a woman's suspicion of food poisoning linked to homemade food sent by her boyfriend causing repeated sickness.

    Text excerpt from Reddit post about needing help or therapy, discussing internet misogyny and personal personality traits.

    Woman sitting on a couch, looking distressed while talking to a therapist in a home setting.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    Text on a white background stating some Redditors thought the story about homemade food causing sickness must be fake or trolling.

    Text post discussing relationship advice about not eating homemade food prepared by a boyfriend causing illness.

    Man sending homemade food package to girlfriend as she discovers why she keeps getting sick from it.

    Text excerpt about homemade food being laced with a chemical compound causing sickness in a relationship context.

    Person in apron slicing homemade food ingredients on a cutting board, related to homemade food and health concerns.

    Image credits: gpointstudio (not the actual image)

    Text excerpt explaining symptoms similar to covid but not covid related, linked to homemade food causing sickness.

    Receiver reads message about homemade food and sickness, uncovering why she keeps getting sick from ex’s meals.

    Text on white background stating a man admits his mother did not like his girlfriend, causing her to get sick.

    Text conversation about confusion and suspicion related to homemade food causing illness in a girlfriend and ex-partner interaction.

    Man in blue sweater looking upset while woman in yellow sweater gestures angrily, hinting at homemade food causing sickness.

    Image credits: stefamerpik (not the actual image)

    Conversation about homemade food causing sickness, revealing why the girlfriend keeps getting sick from the meals sent.

    Text excerpt from a story about a guy sending homemade food to girlfriend and her discovering why she keeps getting sick.

    Text excerpt from story about a guy sending homemade food that makes his girlfriend sick with chemicals from the farm.

    Woman sitting on a couch looking distressed and covering her face, reflecting on why she keeps getting sick.

    Image credits: amenic181 (not the actual image)

    Text excerpt showing a conversation revealing why a girlfriend keeps getting sick after receiving homemade food from her boyfriend.

    Text message with someone pleading not to call the cops, revealing why girlfriend keeps getting sick from homemade food sent by guy.

    Text message expressing anger and breakup after discovering why girlfriend kept getting sick from homemade food sent by guy.

    Man sending homemade food to girlfriend, revealing the reason she keeps getting sick through thoughtful care.

    Image credits: janeohmy

    People were absolutely flabbergasted

    Man sends homemade food to girlfriend, revealing the reason she keeps getting sick after meals from family members.

    Comment about people causing bodily harm instead of having difficult conversations, related to guy sending homemade food and girlfriend getting sick.

    Comment discussing a guy sending homemade food to his girlfriend causing her to get sick and reaction to his actions.

    Comment about homemade food causing girlfriend to get sick, discussing evidence needed for legal action.

    Comment discussing symptoms of sickness and advice on potential poisoning and heavy metal testing from homemade food sent by a guy.

    Comment about guys sending homemade food to girlfriends causing sickness shared on a social media post.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a boyfriend sending homemade food causing his girlfriend to get sick.

    Comment text about confronting boyfriend after suspecting homemade food causes sickness, discussing trust and safety concerns.

    Comment discussing suspicion of homemade food causing illness, mentioning testing to prove poisoning and family implications.

    Comment on Reddit discussing a guy sending homemade food to his girlfriend, revealing why she keeps getting sick.

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

