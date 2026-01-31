So, after a Reddit thread emerged where people conducting job interviews shared the wildest things they witnessed candidates say or do, we decided to show you the other side of the coin as well.

When the internet talks about recruiting, we often hear the applicants’ perspective, criticizing out-of-touch hiring managers who make the whole process unnecessarily exhausting and ghost them the first chance they get.

#1 Candidate kept boasting about how many languages he speaks even though it was not a requirement for the position. Finally asked him in which foreign language he was most fluent, and he replied Spanish. Followed up with a simple question asked in Spanish. He did not speak Spanish.

#2 Had a guy show up to a design interview with my work in his portfolio.

#3 Guy had to do a presentation but his laptop battery was dead so he asked if he could plug it in.



One of the panel members had to go under the board room table to do that and the candidate says, "Well look at that, I've only been here five minutes and already got a woman on her knees."



Edit for more context ...



It couldn't actually get worse of course but it was extraordinary how bad this experience was.



It was for a public sector position (UK), in health and a considerable part of the role was procurement and contract management. Candidates were told how to prepare and what the assessment criteria would be.



Part of this was confidentiality/data and records security.



When the guy started his laptop we had to wait while he shut down Discord, Steam and a host of gaming related apps that just kept booting. As he started his presentation, in the background this startup music for COD or something blasts out of his speaker so he cancels that and carries on like it's perfectly normal.



His desktop was also littered with invoices and quotes that clearly showed company and individual identities.



He finished his presentation, no one on the panel asked a single question and we said thanks. On his way out he turned and said, "I think I messed that up didn't I?"



No champ, you were golden.

#4 He was really really rude to my assistant, i stopped the interview and asked him to leave.



Edited to add context.



I’m getting lots of DMs about this, so I’ll explain what went down. He came into the interview room, my assistant was sat next to me, i introduced myself, my assistant did the same, then asked him if he’d like a drink, he put his finger to his lips and said ssshhh. Then grinned at me, i immediately stood up and told him he needed to leave, the interview was terminated and that he would never work for me.



He looked completely shocked, slammed his fists down on the table and tried storming out, but he kept pushing a door that you needed to pull, so my assistant laughed and went over to show him how to use a door.



I work in finance, the job he was interviewing for was entry level. The arrogance still shocks me. And yes, I’m a woman.

#5 Done a number of interviews at a major financial services firm, was hiring for first year associates.



Q: Tell me about a time you had to work with people who were different than you or had different skill sets and how did you work around that?



A: Well my last job had a lot of Asians and they were pretty hard to understand.



I had to stop for a second to make sure I had heard that correctly. Also on another question she simply said “pass” as if that were an option….

#6 Told about how he stole goods from a store they worked at, put them in his buddy’s car, called the cops so his buddy would get arrested. Then slept with his buddy’s girlfriend while the buddy was in jail.



All this in response to the question, “Tell us about a time when you had an ethical dilemma, what did you do, and what was the outcome?”



Apparently his buddy’s was cheating him on their shared illegal business and so he told us what he did when his best friend wasn’t splitting the profits 50/50.

#7 She sat down, plunked her purse on the desk and started with, "I need to let you know, I have issues.".

#8 She brought her boyfriend and the boyfriend was answering all the questions.

#9 I worked at a big-box retailer and got called up to the service counter to deal with a customer who was upset. This was only a couple minutes before I was scheduled to conduct an interview with a potential new hire.



I get up there, and this woman is berating the employee behind the counter, referring to her as “this b word”, etc.



I ask her to lower her voice and please stop being disrespectful to my employee. She isn’t happy but she does eventually calm down enough to be reasonable and we resolve the situation at the service desk. I turn to walk away, thinking we’re done here, and she goes



“Anyway, I’m here for my interview.”



I can’t believe that this is actually happening, it seems like awful rom-com movie type stuff, but this rude woman actually expected me to proceed with interviewing her.



“I’m sorry ma’am, that position is no longer available.”

#10 Interviewing for an IT position, asked a basic question about virus removal. "Oh I dunno my husband does that"



Well then tell him to apply.

#11 Back when I was in corporate, a candidate for a middle management role walked into our conference room and before a handshake or an intro, asked if I was there to take notes for the 'boys' meeting.' Suffice it to say, the interview didn't get much better from there.

#12 I wasn’t the one conducting, but I had a job interview for a driving position. Well, in the parking lot before the job interview, I accidentally rear ended the managers car . Safe to say I didn’t get the job.

#13 “I’m not good enough, I’d like to end the interview”



I told them that it was just nerves and everything would be okay and we can continue and see where the discussion goes, but they were adamant that they were overwhelmed and wanted to end the interview so we did.



Poor lass.

#14 When asked about how he had handled issues with managers in the past, he started by describing the age, ethnicity and weight of his manager. Beyond irrelevant. That’s going to be a no.

#15 I had a candidate reveal classified information about their work at their previous employer during an interview. No way were we going to trust them with our stuff.

#16 I interviewed a middle aged woman who was an abject jerk to my junior project manager who I typically forced to do first level interviews, while I watched in silence, to see how they conducted interviews and how they handled themselves. It was a way for me to teach them without cramping their style, and also for me to see what their style even was in the first place.



The woman was a solid 10+ years older than my junior PM. As soon as the call started, she started negging on my JPM immediately. "*Oh wow... you're still a baby! I wasn't expecting to be interviewed by my own child!"*. That was strike 1, and personally, I would have ended the interview right there. However, this was a training exercise for my junior, and they opted to push through it. A few sentences later, the woman made a remark along the lines of "I've forgotten more about project management than you've probably experienced in your career thus far..." Again, I was eager to cancel the interview, but my JPM seemed to breeze right through it.



Where I intervened, immediately, was when the woman requested to speak to someone with more seniority about the company so that they could ask me questions personally. My JPM tried to gently say "Ma'am, that's what the next phase of the interview process will be. This is the preliminary call to get a feel for your background, your personality, and your familiarity with our toolsets." The woman responded with "Honey, listen, I know how to use the tools, and I don't think I need to justify my experience to you."



At this point, I entered the call. She immediately tried to greet me with a faux sense of warmness, and I just cut right through the bull. "Hello. I'd just like to let you know that we'll be stopping the interview at this point. I've been listening in to the call, and not only is your conduct incredibly disrespectful, but your conduct isn't welcome on my team, or anywhere within this company. Best of luck in your search."



The most satisfying moment was when she started to try and say something, and I just ended the call mid-sentence. I don't have time for that, and I'm not going to expose people under my care to that sort of toxic nonsense.

#17 Work in healthcare analytics. Mid interview (it was virtual as they were from another region) they shared screen to demonstrate the type of work they were currently doing (which we DID not ask for, and she did not ask us if she could share screen) and the screen she showed us had clear patient identifiers, health card numbers, etc.



We immediately shut that down. Patient privacy and data security are absolutely paramount, and that level of cavalier treatment of sensitive patient information immediately disqualified her from being considered, AND we had to submit a report to their institution afterwards.

#18 Brought their parents to sit in on the interview to "make sure I am fair" in my decision making process.

#19 When asked why they thought they were qualified for the job, they replied that they weren't but it was okay because the position was not a career goal for them. They only needed it to pay bills while they found something else. It was a teaching position.

#20 In a behavioral interview assessing leadership skills, etc.



Q: Did you enjoy having an intern?

A: Oh, yes, I was able to offload lots of work to him.



Not a word about mentoring, collaborating, etc.

#21 Mid way through an interview which had been going quite well, I asked a question about how the candidate would manage competing needs of people in the office they would need to be managing. They launched into a diatribe about how it was their way or the high way, and people tended to learn very quickly to do what they said and not to complain.





It was such a left field comment compared to everything they'd said so far, and absolutely not in line with the culture or the ethos of the organisation. Which was very apparent on even a cursory search. Really made me wonder if they thought they could just pretend to be the right fit, and what they thought the job would be like in reality. I assume they thought they could manipulate everyone around them.

#22 "I was fired from my last job because my boss said I embezzled $20,000. That isn't true, though, it was really only $10,000.".

#23 He pulled his pants down to his knees, to fix/tuck in his shirt. Didnt break eye contact with me as he stood up to do it.

#24 I was the 2nd doing interviews for a lab position. A current employee with a chemistry degree from a local university did not know one end of the pH scale from the other...she had a BS.

#25 I see on your application you attended Central High School. My mother is a teacher there.





Oh? Who is your mom?





Mrs. Bronco, she’s teaches mathematics





Oh yeah I know her. She’s a jerk!

#26 The person was literally running every question through an AI and reading the output to me (via zoom).

#27 I once had someone tell me, "Well, my goal is to be in charge and run the place, so if I see a leadership opportunity, I take it. If I think management is weak, I'll step in and step up to the plate, it's my turn, ya know? I don't like a weak manager and I'm more than willing to take over if necessary."



I didn't need someone who would be gunning for my job, undermining me, and attempting a management coup - I needed someone who was going to focus on the work at hand and do their job as directed.





I also had someone once apply for a weekend position, then tell me they couldn't work weekends due to religious reasons, so their solution was to hire them for a weekday position, then transfer a weekday employee to the weekends - and if I didn't do that, it was religious discrimination, and she'd sue us. Because threatening to sue the hiring manager during the job interview is totally going to get you the position.

#28 Had a woman come in and started going through everything wrong with the coworkers at her previous place of employment. All of them, far as I could tell. As she left, I advised her not to do that on her next interview, and she seemed to get it.

#29 There were several



- The company was a defense contractor, selling widgets to the US military. The candidate gave me a lecture about the evil American Empire and how it was everyone’s moral duty to stop it.



- He bragged about his time at another company and the project he had completed single handed. The problem was that I had worked at that company at that time and was in charge of that project. I had never heard of him. (Turns out he was hired a year after I left). He was literally taking credit for something I did.



- The candidate claimed to have a degree from the University of New Jersey. He even showed me a Xerox copy of his diploma. (There is no UNJ. Our state university is Rutgers)



- He asked if the HR manager's breasts were real or if she had had some work done.

#30 At the end I asked if he had any questions for me. He said, "yeah, that sign on the front door.... Is that a rule or more of a guideline?" I was confused. I said, "push to enter? probably a rule. that's how doors work." He said, "no, no. The one that says no guns allowed on premises. I don't know if you've noticed but I'm kinda dressed like a cowboy." I hadn't noticed, but then I did. Cowboy boots, a westernish vest. He went on, "I have holsters all over. For me putting on my guns in the morning is like putting on my underwear." Important lesson here is never mention your guns or underwear in a first interview. I thanked him for his time and escorted him out.

#31 I once interviewed a flat earther who admitted in the interview within the fist 10min that the main reason he wanted to work in aviation was to be closer to airplanes so he could prove they were holograms since *clearly* they shouldn’t be able to fly since the earth is flat.



To this day I’m not sure if he was just trying to show someone “hey look I’m applying for jobs idk why they all say no” or he genuinely believed it, but either way I let the interview go on for like an hour and him just rant his little heart out.



Ended up going in a different direction haha.

#32 He seemed generally irritated at being interviewed by me. He wanted the man in charge, and I am a woman.



In the end, I asked if there was anything else he wanted to tell me or that would be relevant regarding his qualifications. He said, "Yeah, I'm a man, so people listen to what I have to say. That's how things get done."



He did not get hired.

#33 His phone rang in the middle of the interview which - not cool, mute that - but then he ANSWERED it and gave me the “hang on a sec finger” then said “…nothing, how about you?”. I just left the room and asked the admin to show him out.

#34 Customer service job, guy said he didn't like dealing with people/customers. Then proceeded to talk bad about a customer he dealt with at a previous job.

#35 Guy walked in with his application redacted. He redacted almost everything except his first name and middle initial. Under work history, he had a note saying "We can talk about this during my interview."





Yeah, no....

#36 I received a resume written in sharpie once. I used to keep it in my desk drawer as an example what not to do.

#37 In our interviews for entry level construction jobs, we ask a stereotypical ethics question, basically “if you saw someone on site steal an expensive tool and put it in their car what would you do.”



Everyone knows to say something like “I would let a supervisor know” or “I would try and stop them”.



One guy I interviewed said verbatim “I ain’t no snitch.”



I respected the honesty but also stopped the interview right there.

#38 We were hiring for an illustrator at a crafting company. He had a nice portfolio and he could clearly draw, but it was all in his own style. When he was asked if he would be able to shift gears and match other styles he said, "I won't need to because I am so good at my style." We explained that he would have to draw additional assets to match existing illustration styles pretty regularly and he just snorted and said, "No, they will have to match my style."

He, uh...he was not hired.

#39 I was interviewing candidates for an entry level developer job. I remember one guy had to consult his own resume to recall if he had taken Java in school. He failed very basic developer questions like "explain what branching is used for in code" or "how can you control looping".



He had gone to one the those unaccredited for profit "university" systems. He did not get to the next round of interviews.



I think I'll always remember him because he worked at the Walmart and the very next day I happened to be behind him in line at a register while he was getting his break snack with a coworker.



He clearly didn't recognize me and was talking to his coworker about how well his interview went and that he couldn't wait to start working for us. I really felt for the kid. He was on the hook for tens of thousands of dollars for a worthless degree that he got no actual skills or knowledge from.

#40 Been on the other side:



I had the lead interviewer raise his voice to me when he didn't understand what I was conveying. I don't mean he just got louder, he was basically shouting at me. I looked at the other interviewer and he looked all sheepish, which told me that this is the lead interviewer's personality and it would be exponentially worse if I actually worked for him. I finished the interview and made a point of letting the company know I was withdrawing my application (I had other options at the time).



Years later I got confirmation from someone who worked there that the guy was toxic and scared away staff all the time.



Like the saying goes, when they show you who they are, believe them.

#41 This story was told to me by an HR manager.



She was once interviewing candidates for an engineering position. At the time she was pregnant and nearing her due date.



She interviewed one man and had decided he would not be hired. But she ended the interview by asking him if he had anything he would like to add.



His response was something like - I never expected to be interviewed by a woman. And I certainly never expected to be interviewed by a pregnant woman.

#42 Interviewed a person that had a clearly just opened beer on their desk, like it had beads of moisture on it, just out of the fridge or cooler. Well, I'm not going to make assumptions, maybe it isn't theirs. Then he took a hit of his vape during the interview.



I am very, very reasonable when it comes to interviews, because I hate being interviewed and I know some of it is bull, people are human and I don't expect perfection, but no way could I effectively argue for them to the team.

#43 Brought a guy in for an interview. As soon as he sat down, he pulled a can of tobacco out of his pocket. He placed a dip in his lip and asked me for a spit cup.

#44 The interview was fine but something was off. Answers were overly rehearsed and there was just an off vibe I was getting. After he left I was contemplating a second interview versus cutting bait. While I was putting away the paperwork one of the other staff members came back in from a break. The interviewee bragged to the staff member they were gonna get hired and get promoted right away so the staff member better start kissing up now (red flag 1) and that they hadn't slept for over 36 hours as they were still high on crack(red flags 2 through 10)



He did not get a call back.

#45 To be honest, this only made me want to hire her more but I was overruled by the other interviewers.



Me: What would you consider your greatest weakness?

Her: Oh, I eat way too many pickles

Me: Girl, same. That's not really what I meant though...

Her: I don't work out as much as I should.



The job was for a data management/visualization role.

#46 I called someone for a scheduled initial phone interview. I woke him up at 2pm, asked him to tell me a bit about himself and why he was interested in this job. Response was I don’t know, what do you want to hear. Thanked him for applying and hung up.

#47 Q: tell me about a time you failed & what did you learn from it?

A: I can’t think of a time I failed. Can I tell you about a time my team failed?



Did not move the candidate forward because the answer showed a complete lack of humility & self-awareness.

#48 Not me but my brother was doing an interview with a young applicant for a warehouse job. The applicants only work experience on their application was a summer job at McDonalds. My brother is going through the interview questions and one is, "During your previous job experience did you make any decisions that had a positive effect?" Or something along those lines. The applicant answered that one day he was working and the weather forecast was for a snowstorm late morning. He said he told his manager that they should not make the normal amount of food for the lunch rush because of the weather. My brother said he was feeling good about the kid until he looked back at his resume and saw that he only worked for 3 months during the summer. The kid didn't get the job.

#49 "Do we have to go on the southside to do orders? If so, can I opt out of those. I am not comfortable about black people."



Little did he know, the employee that has been with us for 32 of our 36 years is black and from the southside (Chicago) was on the other side of the wall. The second he left, I let her know and she was dying laughing. She ran outside to wave goodbye to him as he left the parking lot.

#50 Me being at just the right age to not know teenage speak had to interview an 18 year old kid. Interview was a trainwreck from the start but he said "yeet" at one point. Curiosity got the best of me and I was like "yeet?" This dude picked up my pen and threw it across the room then looked me dead in the eyes and said "yeet". I kinda respected him for that but also...hell no.

#51 Thank you for asking this is one of my favorite stories.



Me: “Do you work well with others?”

Him: “Well I don’t know. I don’t really like it. Like, right now I work with a team and like two of them are crippled so I don’t really enjoy it. Well, I guess one guy is crippled the other is just a little handicapped.”

At one point he said something insane and I put my head in my hands so he couldn’t see me laugh (unprofessional on my part).

Him: “Oh are you tired?”

Me: “No, I’m alright.”

Him: “Well, you look REALLY tired.”

(I wasn’t btw. I just don’t wear makeup to work)



He also showed up to the interview with a 44 oz orange slurpee and sucked loudly from the straw throughout the interview. It was 9 o’clock in the morning.

#52 Hiring for a clerk position in a pharmacy. Lady couldn't place a series of 10 names in alphabetical order. We had to start testing new hires because we find out one of our current employees couldn't do it and would just hang patients scripts wherever :(.

#53 1. Zoom interview - she was wearing lacy pajamas and the matching silk robe.



2. Many zoom interviews - unable to connect their camera or sound. Since we work hybrid remote it isn’t a good sign if someone can’t work zoom.



3. Multiple zoom interviews - didn’t have their phone propped somewhere and instead kept fidgeting with it or holding it. I feel like I am interviewing the Blair witch project.



4. Have had people interview for positions and tell me their least favorite function at their current job is the main function of the position they are interviewing for. I start every interview by telling them about the position and go into detail about the day to day job. There is no way they could be confused about what duties they would be responsible for.

#54 I interviewed a guy who brought his girlfriend.

into the interview room.

This was for an office position.

#55 Smirked, and sounded snotty and entitled immediately after greeting me and me asking them to be seated.



Bye! You thought I was the assistant, but guess what? I would have been your boss. .

#56 I was the admin assistant. The girl came in for the interview. She was a half hour early. I said she could wait in the lobby. She was so insistent that her interview time was now. It was not. I double checked the schedule and the emails/invite I had sent out to her. I told her hey, better early than late. I told my boss afterwards because she had been so rude to me and blamed me for being early??? He didn’t hire her.

#57 Said "females" repeatedly and then proceeded to try to recite the criminal code in reference to several questions, and when he was explicitly misinformed on several offences, he doubled down and attempted to correct both myself and the other interviewer, citing our lack of "real experience" as the reason for our supposed errors.

#58 Hiring a nurse for a senior living facility. She came in for an interview and I saw her park in the first handicap spot next to the building I could see from my office. She had no disability placard or license plate. When she entered my office I pointed out that she must have forgot to put her placard up and she should go do it so she doesn’t get a ticket. She responded that she forgot that she doesn’t have it today because her mom took it back to run her errands…..I asked why her mom was using her handicap placard and she said “no, I don’t have my own, I just usually use my moms because I hate looking for parking”.



It was an immediate no from me dog.

#59 I don’t like people. Just put me in an office and leave me alone. For a job helping people at the library.

#60 So I run a nonprofit and our interviews are with people who wanna do community service at the rescue, so not an employment interview.



But I've had several people ask me to commit forgery and lie about their hours in exchange for money. That's a felony. Glad they have learned nothing from being on probation.

#61 Being threatened that if I don’t hire them they will get another job they had applied for.

#62 I wasn't conducting the interview, but I was sitting in the waiting area when this happened, so I got to watch the whole thing unfold.



This guy walks in for his interview, and he's on his phone. Not like, wrapping up a call in the parking lot... actively having a full conversation as he walks through the door. The receptionist greets him, he holds up one finger in that "give me a minute" gesture, and just keeps talking. She's standing there with the clipboard, trying to be professional, and he's discussing what sounds like weekend plans with someone.



Finally—and I mean a solid three minutes later—he ends the call. Doesn't apologize, just says "I'm here for the 2 o'clock."



She takes his name, asks him to have a seat, and goes to let the hiring manager know he's arrived. The guy sits down across from me, pulls out his phone again, and I kid you not, he's playing a mobile game with the sound on. Not loud, but audible. In a quiet waiting room.



About five minutes later, the hiring manager comes out. Professional guy, extends his hand for a handshake. The candidate looks up from his phone, sees the outstretched hand, and says—I will never forget this—"Oh, can you give me like two minutes? I'm almost done with this level."



The hiring manager just... stood there. You could see him processing whether this was actually happening. Then he slowly lowered his hand, said "Actually, I think we're all set here," turned around, and walked back to his office.



The candidate finally looked up from his phone, confused, and asked the receptionist "Wait, was that the interview?"



She just smiled and said, "Yes. Yes it was."



He sat there for another minute looking genuinely baffled before he packed up and left. The receptionist and I made eye contact after he was gone and we both just started laughing. Some people really do interview themselves right out of a job.

#63 She showed up to the interview in pajama bottoms. That's a hard no.

#64 Me: “Why do you want to move into a leadership position?”



Them: “The power.”



I thanked them for the transparency and told them it wasn’t a fit right there. It was an internal opening too, so it was a bit of a career-pathing ended for them.



Edit: I did ask a follow up question about that, and it strictly related to the ability to hire and fire “for any reason”, which was widely known to be a committee activity (hiring) or above their desired Management level (discipline) nor how we treated our team as that would be a horrible place to work.

#65 I worked in a restaurant and I had to walk out a problematic dishwasher who gave attitude to servers and would disappear for hours, so we fired him.



Fast forward three years and I'm at a different restaurant working with another colleague from the previous one. The kitchen manager come back and says "do you know this guy? He's applying here and his resume has the same restaurant you were at."



I said "yep. Don't hire him, he'll give you headaches." The manager says, "did you want to come out and tell him no?" I said, "sure"



I walked out into the dining room, saw the guy, he sees me and turns white as a ghost. I laugh and said "Hell no." And walked to the back.



Kick rocks, Jeremy.

#66 This was pre-Covid, phone interview, junior role at a public company. First call, no answer. Next call, 2 mins later, he picks up and it was very obvious my call woke him up. That was pretty much it, but the icing was his answer for weaknesses: he said punctuality.

#67 "I can't really do the test unless I have chatGPT open".



It's scary that it happened several times, too.

#68 Got asked a pretty standard question. Responded aggressively telling us it was the wrong question. We tried to give him some grace and he doubled down on the aggression just short of calling us idiots. Yeah dude, that's gonna be a no for me. If you dont take the lifeline youre telling me this isn't a one off and im just gonna have to deal with you as you are every day. Instead I could just...not do that.

#69 This wasn’t a great applicant to begin with. Nail in the coffin was at the end she asked me to not contact her current manager for a reference with the reason that the manager was new to her role and wouldn’t be able to properly speak to this applicant’s practice/performance. Thing is that her current manager was a friend of mine who I knew had been in that role for several years so it was clear she knew she’d get a terrible reference and just made up a weird lie about it.

#70 Candidate looks at watch, asks: “How long is this going to take?” I say, “I have GREAT news! You can leave NOW!” Fastest interview ever!! It really did happen.

#71 Nothing wild but the position was advertised as 100% travel. As in they would be all over the country Mon-Friday. First question I asked was, so you are ok with that amount of travel? Guy says, yeah, as long as I’m home by 5:00 every night to give his dad medication.



Quickest interview ever.

#72 Someone was watching their nephew due to a family thing, and her house wasn't equipped for kids, so 'please be patient'. Toddler was all over the place and she was doing her best to manage the situation, she knocked it out of the park, keeping on task and speaking nicely to him. She wasn't the most qualified, but the most human, and I hired her, and don't regret it. She has paid back that choice many times, proving her demeanor was exactly as she demonstrated.



Sorry, not a negative story, but a positive story. We talk about her interview from hell all the time and laugh.

#73 I work HR for a construction company. Guy shows up with beer breath for the interview.



"Did you drink beer before getting here?"

"Yeah, I was a bit nervous. But it was just 3 cans."

"You do know you're here for a dump truck driver position, right?"

"So?".

#74 Showed up at 11:40 when the scheduled time was 10:30, confirmed via phone call and text, was wearing jeans and an untucked button down tee. when i told him he was late he said "i thought it was at 11:30" to which i replied "so you'd still be late?" and asked him to leave, then he threw a fit for me not giving him a chance.



the guy who showed up on time and was well dressed became a personal friend of mine, and replaced me when i left my position there. and is still running that place 8 years later to great success.

#75 I got to his personal email to reply with job offers, and it was something like “BluntMaster69” at hotmail



Oh. Um, hard pass.

#76 I had someone whose answer to every question was more or less: I’d come to you everyday and ask what to do.



Ummm, no. I’m not a baby sitter. I need someone who can do a job.

#77 Showed up in pajamas. Showed up with their parent. I did interviews for years, and I’ve seen some pretty unbelievable stuff.

#78 I had someone tell me that he looked up my Facebook, tell me he knows my father, and then ask me about mutual friends. The Facebook look up isn't abnormal, but making it a series of questions in the interview absolutely is. It felt so invasive and icky. I locked my Facebook down after that and did not hire the guy. I couldn't even tell you if he was qualified for the job. Every time I asked him about his experience, he tried to steer the conversation back to people we knew in common.

#79 Guy in Adidas trousers, sweatshirt and gold chain spread legged told us that he won't follow orders that are given by woman - to me(male), my boss (female) and her assistant (female).



Yeah... sure.

