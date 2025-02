There’s an online community dedicated to shaming recruiters, and sometimes job hunters, who seem to have forgotten how to conduct themselves in this day and age. And we are here for it. Recruiting Hell has more than 787,000 members. The mods invite people to share their most ridiculous experiences when it comes to the recruitment process. They offer to pay in—you guessed it—experience. Bored Panda has picked our personal favorites from the page, for you to scroll through when you need a break from LinkedIn. Don't forget to upvote the ones you find painfully relatable.

There are around 6.8 million unemployed adults in America alone. Some are desperately searching for work , some aren’t. Others have just about given up. The good news is millions of positions become available every year. In fact, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) says around 19 million jobs will open each year across all education levels for the next ten years. The bad news is, we all know job hunting (and the steps that follow) is no walk in the park. At times, it can feel like actually hell on earth.

#1 It Be Like That At Work Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Sounds About Right Share icon

#3 Finally, Realistic Requirements, I'm In Share icon

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) predicts that 19 million positions will become available every year until at least 2033, and there are various reasons for this. “Most openings come from the need to replace workers who leave permanently, either to exit the labor force or to transfer to a different occupation. But others are from employment growth: that is, newly created jobs,” notes the BLS site.

#4 Louder For The Ones In The Back Share icon

#5 So This Just Happened Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

But as we already know, not all jobs are created equal. Depending on your industry and experience, you might be looking at an annual salary that’s either way below or way above the median wage. If you’re not familiar with that term, “a median wage is the point at which half of workers made more than the amount, and half made less,” explains the BLS, adding that the median annual wage for all occupations in 2023 was $48,060.

#7 Creepy Much? Share icon

#8 Not Enough Experience Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Can Someone Second The Motion For Me? Share icon

Online career resources platform Resume Genius recently published its 2025 In-Demand Jobs Report. The report details the 15 careers expected to see the highest demand over the next few months and ranks positions according to strong hiring potential, salaries above the U.S. median wage, and long-term stability. It also gives some insight into whether or not we should be worried about AI stealing our jobs, and how to stay relevant in the face of working robots. Keep scrolling for a glimpse into the report... and to find out where your industry ranks. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 “Gen Z Doesn’t Want To Work” Share icon

#11 When You Don’t Take No For An Answer Share icon

#12 LOL Share icon

“Workforce trends are shifting toward high-skill, high-impact roles,” said Geoffrey Scott, Senior Hiring Manager at Resume Genius, in a press release. “AI and automation are handling routine tasks, but that’s driving demand for workers who can analyze data and make the decisions that AI provides. That’s why jobs like software developers, market research analysts, and management analysts are growing — businesses need people who can turn data into strategy." ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Oldie But Goody Share icon

#14 Data Analysis And Technology Degree Gets You A Job As A Dishwasher Share icon

#15 9-12 Month??? Share icon I’d really love to know if anyone has any insight on recruiting processes that take more than 3 months from application submission to job offer, not even first day, just job offer? I’m perplexed.



According to the report, those in healthcare and logistics shouldn't feel threatened by the robots. "[Those] roles remain essential because they require hands-on expertise that automation still can’t replace,” revealed Scott. In fact, nurses rank second on the Most In-Demand Careers for 2025, in particular nurse anesthetists, nurse midwifes, and nurse practitioners. These roles have a 40% job growth projected from 2023 to 2033. That's much faster than average. If you're not familiar with the positions, "nurse anesthetists administer anesthesia and manage pain, nurse midwives specialize in childbirth and women’s health, and nurse practitioners diagnose and treat patients, often acting as primary care providers," explains Resume Genius. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Hmmm Share icon

#17 Resume Wasn't Good Enough I Guess Share icon

#18 Adult Education Share icon

The United States, like many countries, is currently facing a nurse shortage. And it's only expected to intensify. The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) explains that "​​as Baby Boomers age... the need for health care grows. Compounding the problem is the fact that nursing schools across the country are struggling to expand capacity to meet the rising demand for care." “Healthcare demand isn’t slowing down, and workforce shortages are becoming more pronounced,” added Resume Genius' Career Expert, Eva Chan. “With an aging population and expanded access to healthcare, providers are under pressure to fill critical roles, especially in nursing and mental health services. This isn’t a temporary trend — it’s a long-term shift that’ll continue shaping the job market for years to come.” ADVERTISEMENT If you're already in the industry, or are considering breaking into it, Resume Genius puts the median annual salary at $129,480, adding that there are a projected 29,000 job openings each year. You will typically need a Master’s degree, though.

#19 Then vs. Now Share icon

#20 The Fact That They Saw My Resume Having 11 Years As A Line Cook And Have The Audacity To Ask If I Want To Be A Dishwasher Instead Of The Line Cook Position I Applied For Share icon

#21 Recruiter Ghosted Me Today So I Look Them Up Share icon

If nursing isn't your cup of tea, and you prefer a corporate gig, you might want to consider a General and Operations Manager role. They "oversee multiple departments or locations to ensure everything within the business stays on track" and they top the list of Most In-Demand Jobs for 2025. ADVERTISEMENT "Businesses constantly face new challenges, such as layoffs, rapid AI growth, and changing policies," notes Resume Genius report. "That’s a major reason why operations managers are in high demand — they help companies streamline inefficiencies and adapt to these changes." The median annual salary for these positions is $101,280 and you'll typically need a Bachelor’s degree, but it varies by industry. Job growth here is expected to be 6% between 2023 and 2033 with around 320,800 positions advertised each year.

#22 What Is Even The Point? Share icon

#23 God Forbid Training People Share icon

#24 Isn't This Illegal? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Software developers come in at number 3, with a median annual salary of $130,160 and projected job growth of 17%. They’re followed by heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers, who could earn around $54,320, give or take. There are projected to be 194,500 registered nurse jobs advertised annually. These aren’t as specialized as the previously mentioned nurses, but do typically require a Bachelor’s degree. The median annual salary is $86,070 and job growth until 2033 is expected to be 6%.

#25 No. Thank You Share icon

#26 Are U Kidding Share icon

#27 Sent To Me A Full Minute After The Interview Was Supposed To Start Share icon

#28 Sorry What? Share icon

#29 Seen On Linked-In Share icon

#30 This Is Real F**kin Heartbreaking. There Would Be Countless Ppl Like This Guy In The Same Boat Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Saw This In A Job Listing: "Ability To Work 7 Days A Week, 12 Hours A Day." Excuse Me, What? Share icon

#32 I Think This Belongs Here Share icon

#33 "They Care About Their Employees" Share icon

#34 Copy And Paste Job Description From Chatgpt Share icon

#35 So Many Jobs You Want Probably Feel Like This And You Genuinely Wonder If Those Hiring Really Want The Absolute Best Yet The Job Looks Too Easy From A Simple Glance. Spare Me The Mental Gymnastics And Pseudo Intellectualism, This Is What Observant Candidates Feel Share icon

#36 Lately Share icon

#37 Just Let Me Apply To The Damn Job ಠ_ಠ Share icon

#38 Month 9 Of Being Unemployed With A Degree Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Now What In The Hell Does This Mean? Share icon

#40 Funny, Cause It's True Share icon

#41 These Fake Hiring Companies Are Out Of Control Share icon

#42 Found This On Linkedin. It's Absolutely Insane How Awful This Job Market Has Become Share icon

#43 When I Got A Message From A Company I Applied To Three Months Ago Share icon

#44 Whiplash From Reading This Rejection Email Share icon Seriously - who writes a rejection email like this? You can't start of saying I'm on the right track and you're glad that I applied and I seem to have what it'd take to work there to then rug pull me with a "the thing is..." in the next sentence.

What the hell IKEA...



ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Routine Of A Recruiter In 2024 And Beyond Share icon

#46 'stop Asking For Salary Range!' Share icon

#47 What The Actual F**k Is This? Share icon

#48 This Sucks For Everyone! Share icon

#49 Recruiter Cancelled 7 Mins Before Our Scheduled Call Share icon

#51 Is This Legal? Share icon

#52 Job Hunting Is Absolutely Terrible Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Didn't Respond On A Weekend And Got Fired Before Even Starting? Share icon I didn't immediately respond to the manager for a position I had already been offered (have already received emails from HR with paperwork ready to go), and received this message the next morning. For context I received their question about paperwork on a Saturday, and today is currently Sunday. Should I have been expected to reply to a work message on a weekend? Additionally though, it seems excessive that it hasn't even been 24 hours since receiving their question and I'm being cut from the team due to unresponsiveness. Genuinely confused on what's just happened and this is both a vent and an "am I the asshole?" post. How does everyone here feel about this?



#54 I'm Literally Just Trying To Apply To Burger King Share icon

#55 AI Resume Screening Should Be Illegal Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 I'm Convinced All The Hr Ladies With Psych Majors Are Why These Exist Share icon

#58 Well This Is A New One Share icon

#59 Give Me A F**king Break Share icon

#60 There’s Just Not Enough American Engineers Share icon

#61 Next Time Some Delusional Halfwit Tells You There Is A “Shortage” Of American It Talent, Send Them This Share icon

#62 Rejected On Christmas Night By The Grinch Share icon

#63 Recruiters On Reddit: ‘We Are Forced To Post Fake Jobs! Not Our Fault!’ Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 I Guess Scheduled Times Are Just Mere Suggestions Share icon

#65 Fake Jobs Share icon

#66 I Got Stood Up By A Major Insurance Company Today Share icon

#67 Saw On Facebook And Thought Of You Share icon

#68 We're Actively Keeping To Fill A New Role Share icon

#69 Only Pure Engineers Are Allowed Share icon

#70 This Current Job “Market” Is Literally A Complete Joke Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 Wow! 15 Whole Companies! Share icon

#72 Our Fate Share icon

#73 I Decided Shortly After An Interview That It Wasn't A Good Fit. This Was Their Response Share icon

#74 Everyone Right Now Share icon

#75 You Have To Laugh So You Don't Cry Share icon

#76 Oh Okay… Share icon This is the response after waiting for 3 weeks 👍🏼



#77 Good Luck! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 Ziprecruiter Just Makes Up Salaries To Anything You Type Share icon

#79 So This Is How It Is On The Other Side Share icon

#80 Holy Hell, Someone Said The Quiet Part Out Loud Share icon

#81 Cover Letter Is Now Required For A Coat Check Attendant That Pays 13.72/Hr. I Give Up. I'm Done Share icon

#82 How Do I Explain To My Mom That Walking Into A Store And Asking To Speak To A Hiring Manager Is Worthless??? Share icon

#83 Us Businesses Are Hiring At The Lowest Rate Since 2013, According To Bureau Of Labor Statistics Data Share icon

#84 It Do Be Like That Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#85 My Reply To A Company That Wanted Me To Do An 8 Page Case Study Before Even Interviewing Share icon

#86 Getting There Share icon

#87 Is This Not Hazing? Share icon

#88 They Keep Telling Me To Hang In There Share icon

#89 Meme Share icon

#90 Wait I'm So Confused Is This A Trap Question Share icon

#91 Is It That Serious? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#92 Called The Hr The F- Out Because They Made The Job Application Actual Living Hell Share icon

#93 Just Sent My First Complaint Email About A Hiring Process 😗 Share icon

#94 Umm, I Did Show Up To My Interview… Wtf??? Share icon

#95 So Happy! Share icon

#96 Recruiter Trying To Deny We Are In A Low Hire Market Share icon

#97 Excuse Me?! Share icon

#98 Life In It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#99 2024 Wrapped! Mobile Software Dev (Native iOS) Yoe Share icon

#100 Almost 100 Days Later And Literally Nothing Has Changed At All Whatsoever Share icon

#101 LOL Ok… Let’s See You Pay The Bill Then Share icon

#102 I Screamed Share icon

#103 Was About To Apply When I Saw This Share icon

#104 Are You Even Getting Replies On Your Applications? Share icon