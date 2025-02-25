ADVERTISEMENT

There are around 6.8 million unemployed adults in America alone. Some are desperately searching for work, some aren’t. Others have just about given up. The good news is millions of positions become available every year. In fact, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) says around 19 million jobs will open each year across all education levels for the next ten years. The bad news is, we all know job hunting (and the steps that follow) is no walk in the park. At times, it can feel like actually hell on earth.

There’s an online community dedicated to shaming recruiters, and sometimes job hunters, who seem to have forgotten how to conduct themselves in this day and age. And we are here for it. Recruiting Hell has more than 787,000 members. The mods invite people to share their most ridiculous experiences when it comes to the recruitment process. They offer to pay in—you guessed it—experience. Bored Panda has picked our personal favorites from the page, for you to scroll through when you need a break from LinkedIn. Don't forget to upvote the ones you find painfully relatable.

#1

It Be Like That At Work

Screenshot of a tweet humorously depicting a "recruiting hell" scenario about inadequate workplace perks.

catlikebrendan , x.com Report

southon avatar
Bobert Robertson
Bobert Robertson
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol! I actually had a meeting today where they tried to remind us jeans are inappropriate. Despite about 6 years ago telling us casual friday was being spread to every day

    #2

    Sounds About Right

    Graduation ceremony with a humorous caption about job recruitment challenges.

    horlorh Report

    #3

    Finally, Realistic Requirements, I'm In

    Wendy's sign humorously displays "Now hiring 2 losers," illustrating a "recruiting hell" scenario.

    britneymeal Report

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) predicts that 19 million positions will become available every year until at least 2033, and there are various reasons for this. “Most openings come from the need to replace workers who leave permanently, either to exit the labor force or to transfer to a different occupation. But others are from employment growth: that is, newly created jobs,” notes the BLS site.
    #4

    Louder For The Ones In The Back

    Tweet criticizing unrealistic entry-level job experience requirements, highlighting flaws in recruiting practices.

    evandecisive , x.com Report

    #5

    So This Just Happened

    Age input error in a recruitment form, highlighting issues in recruiting processes.

    ancientastronaut2 Report

    #6

    Agreed!

    Tweet about including salary in job descriptions to avoid wasting time in the recruitment process.

    nathaliefatherly , x.com Report

    southon avatar
    Bobert Robertson
    Bobert Robertson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they aren't going to put the salary on the posting we shouldn't have to put our credentials on our resumes

    But as we already know, not all jobs are created equal. Depending on your industry and experience, you might be looking at an annual salary that’s either way below or way above the median wage.

    If you’re not familiar with that term, “a median wage is the point at which half of workers made more than the amount, and half made less,” explains the BLS, adding that the median annual wage for all occupations in 2023 was $48,060.
    #7

    Creepy Much?

    Email rejection for Executive Director role, suggesting dinner after a job interview, reflecting a recruiting hell scenario.

    thesalesaddict Report

    #8

    Not Enough Experience

    Tweet about a "recruiting hell" experience highlighting the irony of job experience requirements in FastAPI.

    Individual-Idea-7756 , x.com Report

    southon avatar
    Bobert Robertson
    Bobert Robertson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is like the opposite of how Bored Panda finds their "authors." I'm pretty sure they look for people who've never read anything in their lives.

    #9

    Can Someone Second The Motion For Me?

    Social media post suggesting CEOs apply anonymously to their own company to understand candidate challenges in recruiting.

    AngelicFlareYa Report

    Online career resources platform Resume Genius recently published its 2025 In-Demand Jobs Report. The report details the 15 careers expected to see the highest demand over the next few months and ranks positions according to strong hiring potential, salaries above the U.S. median wage, and long-term stability.

    It also gives some insight into whether or not we should be worried about AI stealing our jobs, and how to stay relevant in the face of working robots. Keep scrolling for a glimpse into the report... and to find out where your industry ranks.

    #10

    “Gen Z Doesn’t Want To Work”

    Job application screen showing 199 jobs applied, highlighting recruiting challenges.

    PrinceBleu Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nobody WANTS to work. The only reason any of us do it is because it's better than starving to death in the street.

    #11

    When You Don’t Take No For An Answer

    Bizarre job application letter referencing a manager's death, highlighting a "recruiting hell" scenario.

    RookieMistake2021 Report

    #12

    LOL

    Tweet from Dad Jokes humorously illustrating a challenging job interview experience.

    lilgreekchick69 , x.com Report

    “Workforce trends are shifting toward high-skill, high-impact roles,” said Geoffrey Scott, Senior Hiring Manager at Resume Genius, in a press release.

    “AI and automation are handling routine tasks, but that’s driving demand for workers who can analyze data and make the decisions that AI provides. That’s why jobs like software developers, market research analysts, and management analysts are growing — businesses need people who can turn data into strategy."

    #13

    Oldie But Goody

    Job interview comic where a candidate jokes about starting later for a higher salary.

    Goofbucket007 Report

    southon avatar
    Bobert Robertson
    Bobert Robertson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His face says "I don't have in my notes an adequate response to your brilliance"

    #14

    Data Analysis And Technology Degree Gets You A Job As A Dishwasher

    Email suggesting a data analyst apply for a dishwasher job at North Italia, highlighting recruiting hell.

    Funciono1224 Report

    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Growth opportunities". Do well and in six months you can move up from washing the dishes to wiping them

    #15

    9-12 Month???

    Text showing long recruitment process warning, highlighting "recruiting hell" with application taking 9-12 months including vetting.

    I’d really love to know if anyone has any insight on recruiting processes that take more than 3 months from application submission to job offer, not even first day, just job offer? I’m perplexed.

    Ndanatsei Report

    crazycatlisa avatar
    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've known people who applied for jobs requiring the very highest level of security clearance (FBI, CIA, etc). Their process took at least 6 months because they practically investigate your entire life and everyone you've ever known. However, if an ordinary job takes that long, they obviously have a very inefficient system. They may be accepting too many applications instead of cutting it off at a reasonable number. Managers may be insisting on interviewing everyone that qualifies but won't clear sufficient time in their schedules to do so in a timely manner. Interview panels may have disagreements and take forever to come to a hiring decision. Managers may come up with random "questionnaires" to help narrow down the field. I've dealt with all of those scenarios with managers. Then, of course, they act surprised when the candidate they choose has already moved on and found another job.

    According to the report, those in healthcare and logistics shouldn't feel threatened by the robots. "[Those] roles remain essential because they require hands-on expertise that automation still can’t replace,” revealed Scott.

    In fact, nurses rank second on the Most In-Demand Careers for 2025, in particular nurse anesthetists, nurse midwifes, and nurse practitioners. These roles have a 40% job growth projected from 2023 to 2033. That's much faster than average. If you're not familiar with the positions, "nurse anesthetists administer anesthesia and manage pain, nurse midwives specialize in childbirth and women’s health, and nurse practitioners diagnose and treat patients, often acting as primary care providers," explains Resume Genius.

    #16

    Hmmm

    Job listing highlighting a "work-life balance" benefit, offering a 6-day workweek with Sundays off for recharging.

    SDcat09 Report

    homarid69 avatar
    Homarid
    Homarid
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow $3k a month and only 6 days a week? Where do we apply

    #17

    Resume Wasn't Good Enough I Guess

    Basketball player gesturing in frustration after uploading resume; highlights recruiting hell experience.

    Quiet-Fan-8479 , x.com Report

    #18

    Adult Education

    Man holding a sign about adult bullies in offices, highlighting "Recruiting Hell" experiences.

    tmlyle Report

    donadams_1 avatar
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Give someone desk, title, and business card, you create an instant unfeeling tyrant.

    The United States, like many countries, is currently facing a nurse shortage. And it's only expected to intensify. The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) explains that "​​as Baby Boomers age... the need for health care grows. Compounding the problem is the fact that nursing schools across the country are struggling to expand capacity to meet the rising demand for care."

    “Healthcare demand isn’t slowing down, and workforce shortages are becoming more pronounced,” added Resume Genius' Career Expert, Eva Chan. “With an aging population and expanded access to healthcare, providers are under pressure to fill critical roles, especially in nursing and mental health services. This isn’t a temporary trend — it’s a long-term shift that’ll continue shaping the job market for years to come.”

    If you're already in the industry, or are considering breaking into it, Resume Genius puts the median annual salary at $129,480, adding that there are a projected 29,000 job openings each year. You will typically need a Master’s degree, though.
    #19

    Then vs. Now

    Comic comparing "Recruiting Hell" for boomers and current job seekers.

    Green____cat Report

    #20

    The Fact That They Saw My Resume Having 11 Years As A Line Cook And Have The Audacity To Ask If I Want To Be A Dishwasher Instead Of The Line Cook Position I Applied For

    Recruiting Hell: Text exchange shows a line cook rejecting a dishwashing job offer with frustration.

    GameLoreReader Report

    #21

    Recruiter Ghosted Me Today So I Look Them Up

    LinkedIn post about recruiting challenges, discussing ghosting in hiring and ironic comment on employer behavior.

    Fuschnickens99 Report

    If nursing isn't your cup of tea, and you prefer a corporate gig, you might want to consider a General and Operations Manager role. They "oversee multiple departments or locations to ensure everything within the business stays on track" and they top the list of Most In-Demand Jobs for 2025.

    "Businesses constantly face new challenges, such as layoffs, rapid AI growth, and changing policies," notes Resume Genius report. "That’s a major reason why operations managers are in high demand — they help companies streamline inefficiencies and adapt to these changes."

    The median annual salary for these positions is $101,280 and you'll typically need a Bachelor’s degree, but it varies by industry. Job growth here is expected to be 6% between 2023 and 2033 with around 320,800 positions advertised each year.
    #22

    What Is Even The Point?

    Person holding a sticky note with a message on recruiting mistakes in an office setting, highlighting "Recruiting Hell" issues.

    NBoneyyyyy Report

    #23

    God Forbid Training People

    Sperm cartoon with briefcases illustrating absurd job requirements in future recruiting hell scenario.

    girondin1775 Report

    #24

    Isn't This Illegal?

    Job listing highlighting discriminatory note, reflecting recruiting hell issues in hiring practices.

    PracticalCategory12 Report

    parmeisan avatar
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The "don't share with candidates" really enhances the assholery of this already-wildly-assholeish approach.

    Software developers come in at number 3, with a median annual salary of $130,160 and projected job growth of 17%. They’re followed by heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers, who could earn around $54,320, give or take.

    There are projected to be 194,500 registered nurse jobs advertised annually. These aren’t as specialized as the previously mentioned nurses, but do typically require a Bachelor’s degree. The median annual salary is $86,070 and job growth until 2033 is expected to be 6%.
    #25

    No. Thank You

    Text conversation showing a job negotiation, highlighting a lower wage offer in "Recruiting Hell" scenario.

    resentmentsJohn Report

    gabbymonteiro avatar
    Mango
    Mango
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is basically everywhere in my area. I get payed only a bit over minimum wage for a master's in my area, in a supposedly high paying job. Yet the housing prices have gone up to nearly $3000/month in rent for a small studio apartment. And I can only imagine it's worse for the massive amount of the population without a degree. What are we doing here?

    #26

    Are U Kidding

    Email screenshot showing a salary range decrease during the interview process; related to recruiting hell stories.

    Due_You1208 Report

    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah… that’s gonna be a no then

    #27

    Sent To Me A Full Minute After The Interview Was Supposed To Start

    Text exchange showing a recruiter rescheduling and a candidate declining further interest, illustrating recruiting hell.

    Still_Market2117 Report

    #28

    Sorry What?

    CEO suggests $20 job application fee to filter out mismatched candidates. Discussion closed after feedback on the idea.

    Outside-Line-1037 Report

    parmeisan avatar
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The $1 fee would guarantee every applicant an interview and he thinks this will *save* him time???

    #29

    Seen On Linked-In

    Post discussing common recruiting misconceptions about entry-level job requirements.

    Hot_Community3692 Report

    #30

    This Is Real F**kin Heartbreaking. There Would Be Countless Ppl Like This Guy In The Same Boat

    Text describing a difficult job hunting experience for someone with Aspergers, highlighting the recruiting challenges.

    sardwondersoup Report

    #31

    Saw This In A Job Listing: "Ability To Work 7 Days A Week, 12 Hours A Day." Excuse Me, What?

    Job requirement list with "Ability to work 7 days a week, 12 hours a day" highlighted; depicts recruiting challenges.

    _Peach__05 Report

    #32

    I Think This Belongs Here

    Email exchange highlighting a "recruiting hell" scenario with interview cancellation conflict.

    Working-Entrance-255 Report

    #33

    "They Care About Their Employees"

    Management depicted as family throws a child, representing employees, in a humorous take on workplace dynamics.

    Salmaniuss Report

    #34

    Copy And Paste Job Description From Chatgpt

    Job listing for IT Project Manager on ZipRecruiter, featuring a note from ChatGPT in red text.

    Naive-Wind6676 Report

    #35

    So Many Jobs You Want Probably Feel Like This And You Genuinely Wonder If Those Hiring Really Want The Absolute Best Yet The Job Looks Too Easy From A Simple Glance. Spare Me The Mental Gymnastics And Pseudo Intellectualism, This Is What Observant Candidates Feel

    Comparison of intricate and simple triangle shapes illustrating a "recruiting hell" experience in job interviews and work.

    nmmOliviaR Report

    #36

    Lately

    Cartoon of a job interview highlighting a "recruiting hell" moment, with two office workers at a desk, expressing frustration.

    thesarcasticmortal Report

    #37

    Just Let Me Apply To The Damn Job ಠ_ಠ

    Job application form requiring video submission about prior experience.

    SavPenn98 Report

    #38

    Month 9 Of Being Unemployed With A Degree

    Smiling woman with long hair, humorous text above about an HR scenario, related to recruiting hell stories.

    Dizzy-Confidence-620 Report

    #39

    Now What In The Hell Does This Mean?

    Job application form asking about working 24/7/365 shifts, highlighting recruiting challenges.

    ilove-applejuice Report

    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well if you did have to work 24/7/365 shifts, at least you would get February 29th off

    #40

    Funny, Cause It's True

    Ghost costume package labeled "Hiring Manager Who Interviewed You," humorously referencing recruiting experiences.

    CanucKKippeR Report

    #41

    These Fake Hiring Companies Are Out Of Control

    Text exchange showing an unprofessional recruitment message that highlights "recruiting hell" experiences.

    Expensive-Ad6539 Report

    #42

    Found This On Linkedin. It's Absolutely Insane How Awful This Job Market Has Become

    LinkedIn post discussing negative experiences with recruiters, highlighting job search challenges using the hashtag "recruiting hell."

    neonpc9000 Report

    #43

    When I Got A Message From A Company I Applied To Three Months Ago

    Characters in a meme about job rejections illustrate a "recruiting hell" experience with humorous text exchange.

    sunnyaccuracy Report

    #44

    Whiplash From Reading This Rejection Email

    Email rejection letter highlighting a competitive job application process and encouraging the applicant.

    Seriously - who writes a rejection email like this? You can't start of saying I'm on the right track and you're glad that I applied and I seem to have what it'd take to work there to then rug pull me with a "the thing is..." in the next sentence.
    What the hell IKEA...

    SwedishOmega Report

    crazycatlisa avatar
    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Communication Communicator? What the heck is that? A Talking Talker? A Words Writer?

    #45

    Routine Of A Recruiter In 2024 And Beyond

    "Satirical recruiting schedule highlighting 'Recruiting Hell' with fake jobs, ghosting, and misleading offers."

    PepeTheMule Report

    #46

    'stop Asking For Salary Range!'

    LinkedIn post about salary discussions in job recruiting, emphasizing career growth and value over initial salary inquiries.

    killedbytheIBO Report

    #47

    What The Actual F**k Is This?

    Recruiting hell instruction screen with animated guide Ash, explaining assessment process with options to choose "Me" or "Not Me."

    4thBan5thAccount Report

    #48

    This Sucks For Everyone!

    “Recruiting Hell meme: Top shooter labeled with qualifications, bottom shooter wins with a company connection.”

    Illustrious_Bowl4738 Report

    #49

    Recruiter Cancelled 7 Mins Before Our Scheduled Call

    Calendar event canceled with message about resume review lacking PM experience, related to recruiting hell stories.

    baldnessisthepriceof Report

    #50

    Wtf..!!!

    Career portal asks for salary expectations and three months of payslips upload, showcasing recruiting challenges.

    Potential-Seaweed465 Report

    #51

    Is This Legal?

    Checklist of sexual orientation and transgender identity options, related to recruiting hell stories. Heterosexual option selected.

    noodle-face Report

    #52

    Job Hunting Is Absolutely Terrible

    Tweet about multiple job interviews with a "vampire" company; highlights recruiting hell experience.

    Both_Organization688 , x.com Report

    #53

    Didn't Respond On A Weekend And Got Fired Before Even Starting?

    Text exchange illustrating a recruiting hell story with messages about offer letters and sudden job withdrawal.

    I didn't immediately respond to the manager for a position I had already been offered (have already received emails from HR with paperwork ready to go), and received this message the next morning. For context I received their question about paperwork on a Saturday, and today is currently Sunday. Should I have been expected to reply to a work message on a weekend? Additionally though, it seems excessive that it hasn't even been 24 hours since receiving their question and I'm being cut from the team due to unresponsiveness. Genuinely confused on what's just happened and this is both a vent and an "am I the asshole?" post. How does everyone here feel about this?

    nostalgicflame Report

    donadams_1 avatar
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Smile, you just avoided a toxic situation. If your response was that urgent, the recruiter should have mentioned it. Quite unprofessional on their part.

    #54

    I'm Literally Just Trying To Apply To Burger King

    Form field titled "Describe the best day of your life" with a 40-word requirement, depicting a frustrating recruiting experience.

    Ninjarootbeerjedi Report

    #55

    AI Resume Screening Should Be Illegal

    Cartoon character holding a paper under "Recruiters in 2024," representing a humorous take on recruiting hell stories.

    MIDNIGHTZOMBIE Report

    #56

    🙃

    Blue T-shirt with humorous text about fake job spots on Indeed, highlighting "Recruiting Hell" experiences.

    FantasticStop1643 Report

    #57

    I'm Convinced All The Hr Ladies With Psych Majors Are Why These Exist

    Man sitting at a table with a sign about HR, "Personality and culture tests are astrology for HR," holding a coffee mug.

    Why_Hello_Reddit Report

    #58

    Well This Is A New One

    Application submission warning from Geico about limit on job applications, highlighting a note on automatic declines for over five jobs.

    soviet-sobriquet Report

    #59

    Give Me A F**king Break

    Job application questions about onsite work comfort and work-life balance priorities.

    mississsippimud Report

    #60

    There’s Just Not Enough American Engineers

    Tweet by Beth Kindig on tech layoffs totaling 150,000 in 2024, detailing cuts in major firms like Intel, Tesla, Cisco, and others.

    LongJohnVanilla Report

    #61

    Next Time Some Delusional Halfwit Tells You There Is A “Shortage” Of American It Talent, Send Them This

    Next Time Some Delusional Halfwit Tells You There Is A “Shortage” Of American It Talent, Send Them This

    LongJohnVanilla Report

    #62

    Rejected On Christmas Night By The Grinch

    Email screenshot showing a sarcastic response to a job rejection received on Christmas night, illustrating recruiting hell.

    reckless-ryean Report

    #63

    Recruiters On Reddit: ‘We Are Forced To Post Fake Jobs! Not Our Fault!’

    Text conversation about fake job listings due to bureaucracy, highlighting issues in recruiting practices.

    yavinmoon Report

    #64

    I Guess Scheduled Times Are Just Mere Suggestions

    Indeed video interview with scheduling confusion, highlighting recruiting challenges.

    OrbitOfGlass17 Report

    #65

    Fake Jobs

    Meme depicting a heated debate over job postings and resumes, related to recruiting challenges.

    Ice_Inside Report

    #66

    I Got Stood Up By A Major Insurance Company Today

    Chat conversation highlighting a frustrating recruiting experience with missed interview and rescheduling issues.

    theth1rdchild Report

    #67

    Saw On Facebook And Thought Of You

    Comic character responds "No, I signed a NDA" to job gap question, highlighting recruiting hell humor.

    Jalenwhatthehell Report

    #68

    We're Actively Keeping To Fill A New Role

    Recruiting hell meme: woman discussing job roles, man responding honestly, highlighting challenges in job market.

    HITMAN19832006 Report

    #69

    Only Pure Engineers Are Allowed

    Job posting highlighting restrictive requirements for software engineer position.

    WJMazepas Report

    #70

    This Current Job “Market” Is Literally A Complete Joke

    Person applying clown makeup represents a humorous take on frustrating recruiting experiences.

    spidermanrocks6766 Report

    #71

    Wow! 15 Whole Companies!

    Text about job applications and CEO's past rejections, reflecting common recruiting challenges.

    beandeebe Report

    #72

    Our Fate

    Meme depicting the frustration of accepting a red flag job offer due to long unemployment.

    FreeXiJinpingA*s Report

    #73

    I Decided Shortly After An Interview That It Wasn't A Good Fit. This Was Their Response

    Email exchange showing polite job rejection, related to "Recruiting Hell" stories.

    StrawberryFrapp Report

    #74

    Everyone Right Now

    Boss thanking employee for loyalty while they're secretly facing recruiting challenges at work.

    Uffizi_ Report

    #75

    You Have To Laugh So You Don't Cry

    Golden retriever typing during a chaotic scene, depicting a humorous take on recruiting challenges.

    UncutHam Report

    #76

    Oh Okay…

    Rejection email stating "You are not qualified," depicting a recruiting hell scenario.

    This is the response after waiting for 3 weeks 👍🏼

    tanaAaAa Report

    #77

    Good Luck!

    Cartoon of a human resources interview highlighting the absurdity of job recruiting challenges.

    eatcupcakesforever Report

    #78

    Ziprecruiter Just Makes Up Salaries To Anything You Type

    Salary chart for a humorous position titled "Insufferable Idiot," average salary $76,412 annually, $37 hourly.

    pittluke Report

    #79

    So This Is How It Is On The Other Side

    Job applications referencing "commitment to innovation" in emails, highlighting recruiting challenges.

    Tight-Requirement-15 Report

    #80

    Holy Hell, Someone Said The Quiet Part Out Loud

    Qualifications list highlighting "ability to effectively lie," illustrating a recruiting hell scenario.

    RockTheGlobe Report

    #81

    Cover Letter Is Now Required For A Coat Check Attendant That Pays 13.72/Hr. I Give Up. I'm Done

    Job application form for coat check attendant position showing recruitment details.

    Past-Resident-9463 Report

    #82

    How Do I Explain To My Mom That Walking Into A Store And Asking To Speak To A Hiring Manager Is Worthless???

    Job search advice meme showing a person applying clown makeup, humorously highlighting "recruiting hell."

    spidermanrocks6766 Report

    #83

    Us Businesses Are Hiring At The Lowest Rate Since 2013, According To Bureau Of Labor Statistics Data

    Tweet by unusual_whales on low US hiring rates since 2013; relates to recruiting challenges.

    Tight-Requirement-15 Report

    #84

    It Do Be Like That

    Three planes labeled "My job offer," "I accept the offer," and stacked people on stairs labeled "Salary negotiation." Recruiting hell humor.

    FrontInternational85 Report

    #85

    My Reply To A Company That Wanted Me To Do An 8 Page Case Study Before Even Interviewing

    Email response screenshot highlighting recruiting challenges, discussing compensation and task complexity concerns.

    MembershipIll7920 Report

    #86

    Getting There

    A person sits on snowy steps with a humorous "warning" about running out of "it is what it is," related to recruiting hell.

    ErinGoBoo Report

    #87

    Is This Not Hazing?

    Anime girl crying under a desk with text overlay "Me just wanting a job," symbolizing recruiting struggles.

    Lvl100Magikarp Report

    #88

    They Keep Telling Me To Hang In There

    They Keep Telling Me To Hang In There

    ErinGoBoo Report

    #89

    Meme

    Recruiter struggles: 100 applicants, hires none, questions lack of interest in work.

    Sudden-Egg-1359 Report

    #90

    Wait I'm So Confused Is This A Trap Question

    Dropdown asks about LGBTQ+ community membership, options include yes, no, ally, or prefer not to say, reflecting recruiting issues.

    Fck_Kale Report

    #91

    Is It That Serious?

    Recruiter discusses rejecting applications lacking graduation year, emphasizing honesty in the recruiting process.

    thesalesaddict Report

    #92

    Called The Hr The F- Out Because They Made The Job Application Actual Living Hell

    Email complaint highlighting unprofessional HR behavior in recruiting, referencing a frustrating application process.

    tellyourname Report

    #93

    Just Sent My First Complaint Email About A Hiring Process 😗

    Text describes a frustrating hiring experience from a recruiting hell story, highlighting unprofessional communication.

    francescamp3 Report

    #94

    Umm, I Did Show Up To My Interview… Wtf???

    Recruiting hell story: Job rejection email for missed interview for Customer Service role at Bunnings.

    DreamTree19 Report

    #95

    So Happy!

    Email showing a job rejection for five candidates by a senior recruitment consultant, highlighting recruiting challenges.

    bretweer Report

    #96

    Recruiter Trying To Deny We Are In A Low Hire Market

    A surprised audience member reacting to a tweet about job market challenges in recruiting.

    Western-Succotash165 Report

    #97

    Excuse Me?!

    Form asking about identity and generation, with "select one" highlighted in red, symbolizing a recruiting challenge.

    Dry-Imagination7793 Report

    #98

    Life In It

    Man frustrated in office discussing job recruitment issues.

    LowestKey Report

    #99

    2024 Wrapped! Mobile Software Dev (Native iOS) Yoe

    Sankey diagram showing 1,349 job applications with 1,026 no responses and 309 rejections. No offers made.

    palehrsrdr Report

    #100

    Almost 100 Days Later And Literally Nothing Has Changed At All Whatsoever

    Reddit post discussing a year-long struggle to find a job in "Recruiting Hell," feeling frustrated and hopeless about employment.

    spidermanrocks6766 Report

    #101

    LOL Ok… Let’s See You Pay The Bill Then

    Text outlining internet restrictions during work hours, highlighting challenges in recruiting scenarios.

    EenchantedAuraeee Report

    #102

    I Screamed

    Rejection email from McDonald's hiring team, humorous context on recruiting hell experiences.

    Current-Ruin2765 Report

    #103

    Was About To Apply When I Saw This

    Job application form with options for availability, university graduation, and salary expectations.

    Tasty-Bee8769 Report

    #104

    Are You Even Getting Replies On Your Applications?

    Meme featuring four people expressing frustration about recruiting hell experiences.

    Long-Elderberry-5567 Report

