There are around 6.8 million unemployed adults in America alone. Some are desperately searching for work, some aren’t. Others have just about given up. The good news is millions of positions become available every year. In fact, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) says around 19 million jobs will open each year across all education levels for the next ten years. The bad news is, we all know job hunting (and the steps that follow) is no walk in the park. At times, it can feel like actually hell on earth.

There’s an online community dedicated to shaming recruiters, and sometimes job hunters, who seem to have forgotten how to conduct themselves in this day and age. And we are here for it. Recruiting Hell has more than 787,000 members. The mods invite people to share their most ridiculous experiences when it comes to the recruitment process. They offer to pay in—you guessed it—experience. Bored Panda has picked our personal favorites from the page, for you to scroll through when you need a break from LinkedIn. Don't forget to upvote the ones you find painfully relatable.