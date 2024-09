ADVERTISEMENT

Landing a job these days is much more complicated than it was around a decade ago. In a 2023 survey, 70% of 1,500 job seekers admitted they needed to put in more effort than usual, and 67% found their recent job searches more difficult than their previous ones.

Dealing with incompetent, inconsiderate recruiters can be a more frustrating experience for job seekers. This list of screenshots of email and text exchanges between talent acquisition professionals and candidates revolves around that theme.

They’re all from the Recruiting Hell subreddit, a safe place where job hunters can share their woes and grievances.

If you’ve been through an exasperating job hunt, these stories may make you feel empathy or echo the same annoyance these people felt.