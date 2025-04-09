According to industry veterans, if job seekers target 200 positions (open or filled), they can expect to land a role in three to four months at senior levels (which happens a little faster with more junior roles), and double that time frame if they're targeting only 100 positions. But that's just a rule of thumb. Some might be even less successful. So, Amber Lord , who shares spicy career hot takes, asked people for the most unhinged interview "hacks" for when you're disillusioned and desperate to try anything.

#1 I called a company I wanted to work for and applied to to “reschedule my interview”. I never had an interview, but they scheduled one and I got hired 😭

#2 When they ask if you have any questions. ask if there's anything in your resume or in the interview that prevents you from being the best candidate. 100% success rate for me.

#3 It’s not unhinged but I always copy the job posting and paste it to my resume in white micro font to pass the application filters

#4 I force the interviewer to talk about themselves for an unnecessarily long amount of time. They leave trauma- bonded to me. 100% success rate

#5 I answered “where do you see yourself in 5 years” with “In your current chair, since you’ll be upstairs in the big offices.” I started the next week.

#6 interview like you don't need the job

#7 I found all the interviews of my CEO on YouTube and copied the transcripts into ChatGPT. I had it psycho analyze him and run mock interviews with me. I learned everything about him. I got the job

#8 MAC Ruby Woo lipstick. I have never been rejected in Ruby Woo

#9 listen to fireflies by owl city before the interview

#10 interviewed for dutch bros. my “question” for the interviewer was “ what is your preferred coloring method. marker, crayon, or color pencil”. they were too stunned to speak. got the job immediately

#11 When they ask what your biggest weakness is, reply with your favorite dessert (chocolate cake, pie, homemade cookies, etc). They will laugh and you will stick out.

#12 I am sending 5 more fake CVs in addition to mine. so that if I am in a circle with them, only I appear at the interview

#13 Interview them back. How do you measure success? How do you support your employees? What are the opportunities for growth? What is the work culture like?

#14 I bring a notebook and pen to “take notes” and I intentionally start writing with the pen that does not work and make it known AND THEN I pull out a second pen that works — all to show I’m prepared

#15 At the end of the interview ask “is there anything you’re uncertain about me that could keep me from obtaining this position that I can clarify for you? Works like a charm every. Time. ✨

#16 Put white text on a resume of experience you don’t have so it’s read by their ai resume readers but not the humans that it gets passed on to.

#17 Have the ego of an underqualified man and it will work out.

#18 I let them ask me like 2 questions and then I direct the conversation away from an interview and just have a regular conversation 🤣 gotten EVERY job I've tried that with.

#19 My MOM told me to research hiring manager/ interviewer on social media and use that info to emotionally manipulate them

#20 I took the job description, loaded it on chatgbt and asked it to generate possible interview questions... Guess what, they did the same 🤣 I got the job.

#21 Mirror the interviewer. It causes them to subconsciously like you

#22 I didn’t have the qualifications. They asked “why should we hire you?” And I said, “If I can’t do everything you need me to do in two weeks I’ll leave voluntarily.” They hired me.

#23 “Why do you want to work for our company?”.. “why are you considering hiring me for the role?”

#24 When they ask about a gap in your resume, tell them you were "providing end of life care for a loved one".

#25 People love talking about themselves so I always ask what their favorite part of their job is or why they love working for the company.

#26 I pretend they are interviewing me because I'm a celebrity and they just think I'm so interesting. takes all the pressure off.

#27 I have a friend that put a fake Craig’s list ad for the position she wanted. So many highly qualified people sent in their cover letters and resumes. She combined the best ones and used it on jobs

#28 I begged and cried

#29 On the second interview they asked me ‘so how’d you leave last time’ meaning how I felt after. I totally missed that and said “by car”. They laughed so hard bc they thought I made a joke.I got the job

#30 My husband broke into tech w no experience. Every position he applied for req bachelors deg. He basically stalked hiring managers to find out their fave sports, teams, foods so that he could

#31 when concluding i always ask “what would you expect from me within 6 months of hire to be deemed a successful hire” and they are always shocked, it’s 50% success rate even in this market

#32 I had a job interview at zumiez and one of the questions they ask is how would u hide a giraffes in the jungle

#33 I couldn’t get an interview so I called to confirm “my interview time” and they said it was tomorrow at 4pm and I asked if it could be moved up to 2pm 😂😂

#34 Lie. Be whoever they’re looking for

#35 I say “you can never be the smartest person in the room, but you can always be the hardest working” — shows humility and work ethic

#36 Not really unhinged, but I have the best interview questions any panel has heard. I gift it to my friends. And, I have probably 15 back pocket anecdotes that can apply to most interview questions.

#37 If I know I’m interviewing with a man, I spend a little extra time on my hair & makeup. If I’m interviewing with a woman, I tone down my appearance and wear glasses. Hasn’t failed me yet

#38 Lie, because they're lying about the job too 💋

#39 They said they wanted someone w at least 5 years experience, I only had 3. I told them if they were smart they’d hire the person who was able to accomplish in 3 years what it took someone else 5 to do

#40 Go to interviews for jobs you don’t want. You get practise and confidence for the ones you actually want, without being stressed

#41 idk if this is unhinged or not but i worked for a place when i was 17 and irresponsible and got fired , applied for same company diff location at 22 , wasn’t rehire able so i contacted the headquarters

#42 I saw a “we’re hiring” sign at Chuck E. Cheese and the next day I showed up in kakis and a purple shirt and told them someone called me and told me I was hired. They trained me the same day.

#43 ALWAYS ask what the first 90 days of training/employment will be like! You want the interviewer to envision you working, you’ll instantly stand out!

#44 If they ask about a gap in your resume say “oh I actually signed an NDA I can’t talk about that time :-)” and they can’t even ask a follow up

#45 the question i always get complimented on is "Say I'm hired. a year from now what would I have needed to do in this role to make you say 'wow, hiring y/n was the best decision I've ever made'

#46 I am literally SO unserious and 100% myself during every single interview I have ever done and I have always been hired at every job the second the interview was over. Like I literally sit there like I’m hanging out with my bestie at one of our houses and we are gossiping about life. I don’t know if that’s unhinged, but it has worked for me. 🤷‍♀️

#47 Find other companies in my industry that are no longer in business, make up fake achievements and experience on things that I’ve done that can’t be verified. It helps me get higher pay

#48 Being Autistic I mirror other people 🙃 So they always love me in the interview because I’m a lot like them. Then after I’m hired I’m a completely different person that’s protected by ADA 🙃

#49 You interview them. Pretend you have another offer even if you don’t.

#50 Make at least one (pre planned) dad joke because most of the time you’re being interviewed by a middle aged man. I told all 3 rounds I wanted a more “stable” job after leaving the horse industry

#51 BEFORE the interview when you first contact the employer don’t say “I hope to hear back from you soon” say “I am available for an interview anytime, what works best for you?” Works magic.

#52 imma give you THE best question to end on "is there anything you were hoping to see from your ideal candidate that I have not shown you yet?"

#53 I looked at my interviewer LinkedIn and saw there dog in one of there pictures and it just so happened my friend had a similar dog and let’s just say the dog conveniently made an appearance

#54 pretend to be outgoing and talk a lot during the interview then once they hire me they realize I'm quiet and anxious 😀

#55 Wear blue! For some reason psychologically that makes them remember you more

#56 Back when u had to fill out paper applications i used to put a star in the top corner. they always thought they did it and I was always called back and hired.

#57 I showed up to what was supposed to be a phone interview. My now boss asked if it was a power play. It was not I just didn't read the email.

#58 *for jobs that are advertising that they’re hiring* apply for the job, call them the next day saying “hi I missed a call from this number about scheduling an interview” even if they never called you

#59 Virtual interview—I put sticky notes all over my computer screen with my STAR answers to like 20 of the most common interview questions

#60 Literally make them laugh, be funny, they love that

#61 i ask them to see where the business will be in 5years time - it freaks them out

#62 I always say “I’m in a unique position where I’m being extremely choosey with where I apply and who I interview with bc it’s extremely important for me to find a company who aligns with my values”

#63 before interviewers came in I sat in their chairs and lowered them to lowest setting. I sat in my chair at highest setting and towered over them for the whole meeting

#64 For virtual interviews: Look up the hiring manager and find their address. Take a photo from their Redfin/ Zillow listing and set that as your background on zoom/teams/whatever. Establishes dominance.

#65 it was a huge group interview like 50-100 of us and they hired ~30. A friend got hired and told me where and when the first day was so I just showed up and gaslit 😃 Worked there for 2 years lol

#66 Rehearse EVERYTHING and make it sound like you rehearsed NOTHING. Tell the same stories on all your interviews and practice them like plays. Add “ums” “hmms” pauses causal flubs etc.

#67 One thing I’ve learned is people LOVE when you say their name: As many times as its possible without being offputting, say it — greetings, questions, goodbyes

#68 I'm a reporter, and when applying for my first reporting job, they asked why they should hire me over more qualified people. I said I’m a blank canvas. They can make me whoever they want. I was hired.

#69 I interview them, control the conversation like THEY are the option. It never fails

#70 I have an interviewing uniform. Literally wear the same tops for all virtual interviews, same suit for on-sites, same stories used for a variety of examples. I’m in a play they’ve come to watch

#71 Being depressed while applying. I didn’t get nervous cause I didn’t really care (about anything) so I didn’t mess up due to nerves hahaha

#72 I tell them I have other job interviews and some pending, so would like to know if a job offer will be extended by certain deadline . Usually get a call by end of day with job offer. Respect ur time

#73 I interviewed to work at a clothing store once and the hiring manangwd asked me what my dream job is and I panicked and said “pop star”. She hired me on the spot lmfao

#74 Lied about my Excel skills and then he decided to test me right there in the conference room. Needless to say I failed and he said “yeah, I would rate you at not even beginner level.” 🙃

#75 I interviewed them instead of them interviewing me. I asked about their turnover rate, overall employee satisfaction, gave them scenarios to play out. They left me a voicemail 10 mins after the interv

#76 I think: “they already like you, you don’t have to convice them, they want you already so just pretend you are already working with them”

#77 DO NOT UNDERESTIMATE THE POWER OF A THANK YOU CARD/EMAIL..i got hired at my first big girl job, months later I had a meeting with the hiring mgr and the card was in his office among Xmas cards, etc

#78 One time the interview went on for an hour and a half because I just laughed and joked with the managers, they thought I was funny. (I didn’t get hired) 💀

#79 Apply multiple times under different names and schedule interviews, only to ghost as all the other applicants but yourself so you look more responsible

#80 Not unhinged BUT: remember if you wasn't qualified for the job you wouldn't be selected for Interview! act confident even if you're not.

#81 Not proud of it, but one time I had someone’s work schedule and ~casually ran into them~ on the street just so I could talk to them in person 💀😭😬

#82 Want to be remembered? Tell a memorable story. How do I do under pressure? how about being 16 and preforming CPR on a random man in a store bc I was the only one who knew how in a group of adults?

#83 Stalk them before and when they ask about you mention the same hobbies

#84 I act like I’m actually interviewing them instead, thinking I’m already hired and they need to win me over. Delulu until it happens

#85 Convince yourself that you do NOT want this job

