Job hunting is one of the toughest jobs there is. It requires both skill and luck, with an infinite amount of positive attitude which keeps you going through piles of motivation letters and hours of interviews.

The truth is, job seekers are much more likely to receive a rejection letter rather than congratulations. No matter how good they are, sometimes it’s just not a match.

But never underestimate the way that hiring managers tell the sad news to their rejected applicants. While some provide genuinely helpful feedback and motivate you in your search, others do the exact opposite.

Today we look at the most infuriating and wild rejection letters, emails, and messages that make you kind of happy for these people who got away without a job there.

It's Brutal Out Here

mcvncent Report

A Bi-Cycle
A Bi-Cycle
Here’s a translation: “we didn’t like how you stood up for yourself and didn’t mindlessly submit so we’re not hiring you.”

Company Asking For Feedback On Their Recruitment Process While Not Giving Me Feedback On Why I Was Rejected:

reddit.com Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Maybe that's what you should say

Cluckin' Delighted

spiceslag Report

Jason
Jason
Respond with cluck off.

Ph.d. Maths Student Rejected For Not Show Not Having 3 Hours Of Calc On Their Transcript

tyw7 , Patrisimoose Report

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
This is hilarious. Best not to work for idiots.

Actress Is Rejected A Role For Being Deaf, However They Ask Her To Teach The Chosen Actress How To Act Deaf

Gatzenberg Report

Excuse Me? Huh? Rejected Because Of This?

unmillon Report

BetterBitterButter
BetterBitterButter
What were they going to with natural hair?

Block Them

tkinias Report

So I Received An Email About A Role From This Recruiter. I Messaged Back Saying I’m Interested And Then Got This I Reply.....why!!

Aceizbad Report

Auli Riot
Auli Riot
Blanket email sent out to anyone with any kind of notes on experience in the field. Recruiters don't even read profiles man, they just send out applications to hundreds and then look into the people the reply. At which point they realise they've asked people that don't have what's needed to fill the job role. Ridiculous.

This Rejection I Received After Working On A Take-Home Challenge For A Week. Still Angers Me Today How Rudely They Responded

Bagopaa Report

Rejected From An Internship For Not Having Enough Experience

RareSorbet Report

DarkViolet
DarkViolet
Went through the same c**p as a teenager. Apply for your first minimum-wage job, only to be rejected for "not having enough experience." How in blazes are you supposed to get any experience if no one will hire you?

"Elizabeth, *wink* *wink*" Slew Me

TheGreyHunter Report

Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
I need to meet this Mr. Jones, pretty sure he's my soul mate. eBay feedback as a reference, just brilliant.

Got This Email, Two Months After Actually Starting With The Company

RiffRaffShep Report

Jason
Jason
I received similar from my current job but it's because they placed me at another team starting

We're Looking For Some Specific Skills

georgebool0101 Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
What's wrong with that? Maybe the job involves working with Mac-specific software

Rejection Letter For A Us Remote Job. Company Thought New Mexico Was "International"

ccricers Report

Ali H M Salehuddin
Ali H M Salehuddin
I bet someone from Georgia (the country) will qualify.

Seriously?

IdkAnymoreManFIt Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Check the contract and engage a lawyer if appropriate

I Literally Applied Over Two Years Ago

smambers Report

Seriously?

questmorris Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Compared to some, not that bad a rejection letter.

Not As Inspiring As They Probably Hoped

turnmyswagguon Report

Ponypower
Ponypower
Well... it kinda seems like one of the better rejection letters I have seen.

I Had A Job Interview That I Was Rejected From. I Have 4 Years Experience. Does This Read Like It's Minimizing My Experience?

I almost had a stroke reading it. The icing on top of the cake was during my interview with the manager and him telling me "there's always more jobs out there!" before the call ended. I knew I wasn't picked from that line alone.

Ill_Independence_333 Report

Jason
Jason
Periods, commas, and paragraphs are useful tools

Rejected From Cat Sitting

billabong295 Report

Charlie the Cat
Charlie the Cat
Marine Biologist? Is she going to take the cat scuba diving?

Rejected In 5 Minutes

AdRepresentative2512 Report

Jason
Jason
It's like speed dating?

Did They Want You To Get A Pager Also?

DoctorAMDC Report

Jason
Jason
I'm old I have both still.

This Was My Rejection Email From Meta. “Meta Is A Great Company”??? I’ve Never Seen A Recruiter This Disrespectful And Unprofessional

MarsupialPositive457 Report

Jason
Jason
I mean they lied in the title of the email. What did your expect the contents to look like.

Of Course

Charalanahzard Report

We Rejected You Because You Didn’t Send A Thank You Note

ccricers Report

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Actually this kind of follow up does matter. Sending a quick Thank you note after an interview lets the person you spoke with know that you want the job, that you are a respectful person, that you are detail oriented, that you will treat clients thoughtfully.

If You Apply Using A Cv You'll Be Automatically Rejected 🙄🙄

happinessandrainbows Report

Happy Quokka
Happy Quokka
We did something similar by specifically asking for CVs in PDF. At least half people ignored it and attached a Word document (and yes, this was an office position where it was perfectly reasonable to expect that candidates know how to handle this).

Wait What

Ti_Enjoli Report

Not That Much Of A Fan

Dave_Horwitz Report

Oops

ServoWeeble Report

RowdieAngel
RowdieAngel
my former brother in law left his position as a literal rocket scientist - that he excelled at, per their consistent feedback- because he was having to relocate for personal reasons. circumstances changed and he ended up not having to move and applied for his as yet unfilled position. only to get rejected for not having enough experience. to fill HIS position 🙄

Nice. Rejection Email Six Months After Applying. Reasonable Timeframe To Get Back To An Applicant, Don't You Think?

nickybecooler Report

I Was Rejected For This Job With A European Tech Company, And Got Perhaps One Of The Most Pandering And Unprofessional Emails I've Ever Received

MoxSkeleton41 Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
So, rather than a polite rejection letter suggesting there may be opportunities in the future, would OP prefer to get something that just says "F**k off and die"?

Saw This Beautiful Rejection On Linkedin!

Unconscious-Wizard Report

indiecognition
indiecognition
Should've gone with SxcboiFrimston92@hotmail.com

Josh Wasn't Speaking Financially

-raeyne- Report

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
What rejection letter dude? He's rejecting you!

Getting Rejected For A Job Makes You More Likley To Get A Job

PM_ME_VAPORWAVE Report

Come On Man

barakhardley Report

Jason
Jason
Ah man I had the same. Client facing told if I wanted the job I had to lose the goatee. Shaved it off that night. Got rejected.

Ouch

FlyBehaviour Report

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Academia is way overrated. By itself.

Thanks I Guess

Balegde_ Report

Undercover
Undercover
He basically should have supported the pedos 😂😂😂

Recruiter Says They’re Unable To “Assist Me” When They Rejected Me Lol

holaranas Report

Most Condescending Rejection Letter Ever?

Timely-Sheepherder44 Report

Jason
Jason
Just needed to include the lady's SSN and would have been complete

I Got This As A Survey After Getting Rejected After Final Round Interview. Just... Wow

DumbsitOnTheRight Report

Jason
Jason
Should refer yourself

Oh

cursedkief Report

No Hard Feelings

iamtherog Report

Ali H M Salehuddin
Ali H M Salehuddin
Hmm.. that's why they are hiring a copywriter?

Thank You For The Personalized Rejection

squaredhex Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
HR needs to bone up on MS Word Mail Merge

Withdrawing From A Job Application Caused Hr's Brain To Overload And Reject Me Back With A Canned Response

turquoisefloyd Report

