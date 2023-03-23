44 People Share The Funniest Job Rejections They’ve Received
Job hunting is one of the toughest jobs there is. It requires both skill and luck, with an infinite amount of positive attitude which keeps you going through piles of motivation letters and hours of interviews.
The truth is, job seekers are much more likely to receive a rejection letter rather than congratulations. No matter how good they are, sometimes it’s just not a match.
But never underestimate the way that hiring managers tell the sad news to their rejected applicants. While some provide genuinely helpful feedback and motivate you in your search, others do the exact opposite.
Today we look at the most infuriating and wild rejection letters, emails, and messages that make you kind of happy for these people who got away without a job there.
It's Brutal Out Here
Here’s a translation: “we didn’t like how you stood up for yourself and didn’t mindlessly submit so we’re not hiring you.”
Company Asking For Feedback On Their Recruitment Process While Not Giving Me Feedback On Why I Was Rejected:
Cluckin' Delighted
Ph.d. Maths Student Rejected For Not Show Not Having 3 Hours Of Calc On Their Transcript
Actress Is Rejected A Role For Being Deaf, However They Ask Her To Teach The Chosen Actress How To Act Deaf
Excuse Me? Huh? Rejected Because Of This?
Block Them
So I Received An Email About A Role From This Recruiter. I Messaged Back Saying I’m Interested And Then Got This I Reply.....why!!
Blanket email sent out to anyone with any kind of notes on experience in the field. Recruiters don't even read profiles man, they just send out applications to hundreds and then look into the people the reply. At which point they realise they've asked people that don't have what's needed to fill the job role. Ridiculous.
This Rejection I Received After Working On A Take-Home Challenge For A Week. Still Angers Me Today How Rudely They Responded
Rejected From An Internship For Not Having Enough Experience
Went through the same c**p as a teenager. Apply for your first minimum-wage job, only to be rejected for "not having enough experience." How in blazes are you supposed to get any experience if no one will hire you?
"Elizabeth, *wink* *wink*" Slew Me
I need to meet this Mr. Jones, pretty sure he's my soul mate. eBay feedback as a reference, just brilliant.
Got This Email, Two Months After Actually Starting With The Company
We're Looking For Some Specific Skills
What's wrong with that? Maybe the job involves working with Mac-specific software
Rejection Letter For A Us Remote Job. Company Thought New Mexico Was "International"
I bet someone from Georgia (the country) will qualify.
Seriously?
I Literally Applied Over Two Years Ago
Seriously?
Not As Inspiring As They Probably Hoped
I Had A Job Interview That I Was Rejected From. I Have 4 Years Experience. Does This Read Like It's Minimizing My Experience?
I almost had a stroke reading it. The icing on top of the cake was during my interview with the manager and him telling me "there's always more jobs out there!" before the call ended. I knew I wasn't picked from that line alone.
Rejected From Cat Sitting
Marine Biologist? Is she going to take the cat scuba diving?
Did They Want You To Get A Pager Also?
This Was My Rejection Email From Meta. “Meta Is A Great Company”??? I’ve Never Seen A Recruiter This Disrespectful And Unprofessional
Of Course
We Rejected You Because You Didn’t Send A Thank You Note
Actually this kind of follow up does matter. Sending a quick Thank you note after an interview lets the person you spoke with know that you want the job, that you are a respectful person, that you are detail oriented, that you will treat clients thoughtfully.
If You Apply Using A Cv You'll Be Automatically Rejected 🙄🙄
We did something similar by specifically asking for CVs in PDF. At least half people ignored it and attached a Word document (and yes, this was an office position where it was perfectly reasonable to expect that candidates know how to handle this).
Wait What
Not That Much Of A Fan
Oops
my former brother in law left his position as a literal rocket scientist - that he excelled at, per their consistent feedback- because he was having to relocate for personal reasons. circumstances changed and he ended up not having to move and applied for his as yet unfilled position. only to get rejected for not having enough experience. to fill HIS position 🙄
Nice. Rejection Email Six Months After Applying. Reasonable Timeframe To Get Back To An Applicant, Don't You Think?
I Was Rejected For This Job With A European Tech Company, And Got Perhaps One Of The Most Pandering And Unprofessional Emails I've Ever Received
So, rather than a polite rejection letter suggesting there may be opportunities in the future, would OP prefer to get something that just says "F**k off and die"?