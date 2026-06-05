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Toxic Parents Kick Their 10-Year-Old Son Out Of The House, And A Will Reading Years Later Sets Off A War
Sad young boy in a brown sweater, reflecting on a toxic parents' impact and family conflict over a will.
Family, Relationships

Toxic Parents Kick Their 10-Year-Old Son Out Of The House, And A Will Reading Years Later Sets Off A War

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There are bad parents, and there are those whose existence revolves around ruining their children’s lives. Many of these cases are usually brought on by unwanted pregnancies that later evolve into spite and resentment. 

This is what a man went through with his mom and dad, who threw him out of the house at a young age. He was then forced to live with his grandfather, who left him a hefty inheritance upon his passing. 

His parents wanted in on the money, which he immediately shut down. What followed was an ugly court battle that further deepened their bitterness toward each other. 

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    Some parents are horrible to the point of wanting to ruin their children’s lives

    Image credits: Vika Glitter / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    For this man, life with his mother and father was a living hell

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    Image credits: Arina Krasnikova / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    His folks eventually threw him out of the house, forcing him to live with his grandparents

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    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    He developed a close relationship with his grandfather

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    Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    He became the sole heir of his grandfather’s possessions and money, which his parents didn’t appreciate

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    Image credits: Александр Романов / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    They ended up going to battle in court over the inheritance

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    Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    His parents lost the case, as the man went on to enjoy a more peaceful life after cutting contact with them

    Image credits:

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    The causes of parental entitlement run deep into the person’s broken psyche

    After reading that story, many of you likely asked under your breath, “Why? How could the parents be that cruel?” According to licensed psychotherapist Isabel Diamond, the causes of neglectful and entitled behavior among parents could be a narcissistic personality disorder or possible substance dependence. 

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    However, one of the bigger reasons is that they pass on their own pain onto their children, whether knowingly or otherwise. 

    “Sometimes, a parent’s sense of entitlement can be fueled by feelings of resentment over their own childhood hurts, neglect, mistreatment, or unfulfilled dreams. In essence, the parent is likely one person in a long line of intergenerational trauma,” she told Bored Panda. 

    “They didn’t receive what they needed. Then they became demanding, treating others as objects rather than as full people with their own subjectivity, feelings, and needs.” 

    Diamond spoke about the potential long-term repercussions of having such hurtful parents, the biggest one being that the person may believe that something is fundamentally wrong with themselves. 

    This may result in a variety of relationship patterns, from people-pleasing to avoiding conflict and withholding their true feelings or needs. Diamond notes that other manifestations may include impostor syndrome, anxiety, depression, or complex post-traumatic stress disorder (C-PTSD). 

    In such cases, expecting an apology from parents who wronged you would be a lost cause. The next best approach, according to Diamond, is to allow and validate feelings. 

    “It’s natural and healthy to feel anger about an estranged parent suddenly reaching out with a request, or demand, for support. It might help to remind themselves that the parent is an adult who is ultimately responsible for their own life,” she said, noting that feeling guilt from saying no is natural and can stem from old childhood trauma.

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    But in the story’s case, the situation had escalated into an ugly legal battle. The father also doubled down on his resentment, essentially eliminating any chance of reconciliation. 

    Fortunately for him, he was able to distance himself and live a fruitful life.

    People in the comments had encouraging words for the author

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

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    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

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