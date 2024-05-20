Confucius once said, “Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.” But even without such a serious phrase from a Chinese philosopher, we all understand that having the privilege to work at a job you enjoy makes the process of working and a person's life easier. Yet there’s no universal answer to what job is the most enjoyable, as, like with many other situations in life, it's to each their own. So let’s take a trip through some of the jobs people online say they enjoy, even if it might look like a profession from hell to others. More info: Reddit

#1 Gardener. Cultivating happiness, one plant at a time.

#2 Farming, I feel strong after I come home even though everything hurts.

#3 Book editor. You get to read books during business hours, *and* you get paid to do it! Bonus: you also get to get all smart and wise ("This bit is not working, rewrite it...") and you get paid for that too. Another bonus: you're getting invited to all sorts of fancy social gatherings, mingling with authors and academia... I got to do this for seven years, probably the best, most relaxed, and fun seven years of my professional life.

To talk a little bit more about job enjoyment, Bored Panda got in touch with a career coach, Caroline Hickey. She said that many people are now starting to realize the appeal of the skilled trades -- electricians, plumbers, and carpenters, to name a few: “I've seen a lot of career coaching clients become disillusioned with working from a laptop in these big offices and working on projects that don't feel tangible, and instead, they [are] pursuing a skilled trade, as they feel that being able to see the tangible outputs of their efforts on a day-to-day basis can deliver higher levels of job satisfaction for them.” ADVERTISEMENT Besides the job’s tangibility of results, Caroline mentioned another factor that makes people enjoy their job -- job security. Skilled trades can be applied here, too, as they are “often highly in demand and, therefore, clients have often opted to pursue this route in search of financial and employment stability.”

#4 Janitor. I am incapable of taking my work home with me, and there’s absolutely no way any job can have more instant gratification than cleaning. 10/10 recommend all of you with diminished ability to wait for results to go clean for a living. You make the world better every day you show up to work, because a world with less filth is just plain better. The floor Zambonis are really fun, too.



Oh, and as a university janitor I’ll be getting free college. Anything I want to study, it’s paid for as part of my benefits. Instead of taking out student loans to get a job, I’m getting a job to pay for school. Love that.

#5 Locksmith: best career ever 8 years in and I love it.

#6 Nightshifts as a hotel receptionist.



I read a lot of books or play games on my Switch.

When thinking about emerging professions that might be enjoyable for some people, Caroline advises people to think about national and global discussions. With this kind of thinking, three themes that are supported by the latest labor market insights come to career coaches' minds -- tech, education, and sustainability. Caroline said that the data suggests that the two growing sectors will be technology-related roles and the health & care sector. She also said that according to WEF Jobs For the Future research, the top four predicted growing jobs in these sectors are: AI and machine learning specialists; Sustainability specialists; Business intelligence specialists; Information security specialists. Then for the sustainability sector, WEF Jobs For the Future research also predicts the top four growing jobs globally: Sustainability specialists; Renewable energy engineers; Solar energy installation; Systems engineers.



#7 My boyfriend used to be a projectionist in a cinema. He would run seven 35mm projectors for three 16 hour shifts in a row. Three very full days on, then four off. He brought home a great pay packet too.



He always used to tell me how much he loved it, and used to get so much joy running the films for people. Especially film debuts and packed rooms.



The flickering light and clattering noise of the projection room was like a magical land, as I would sneak into the movies through the rear doors and watch everything. All the platters were spinning and everything in motion, it was wild. Light just jumped around everywhere.



Sadly he was one of the last hold outs before it all went digital. He sometimes gets very down he’s not doing it anymore. A sad loss of a profession.

#8 Lunch lady :)

I work at an elementary school and I get to chat with kids while giving them (tbh, really good tasting) and FREE meals. We get to feed the kids that don't have a lot to eat at home, see the kids grow and learn, be nicer to them than most adults in some of their lives, get recognized outside of school, we don't have to take our work home with us, we get treated nicely by staff, we get to go to parties for the school staff in the forbidden teacher's lounge, drink soda in school (something I always wanted)...

We get weekends, holidays, and summer off!

I personally wear cute earrings and bright makeup which thrills the s**t out of them, and the cleanup is pretty simple, and we get to go home after lunch. Not only that but it's a unionized job with retirement benefits. It's honestly a great time. I also get all the juice boxes and free school pizza I could ever want hahahaahahaha.

#9 Vessel Planner. It's basically a videogame. I coordinate load/discharge of cargo ships and create stow plan. I get to work with a puzzle and b******t with managers at terminals. Some days I'm busy with work and other days I just browse the Internet. Perfect work/life balance.

Lastly, Caroline mentioned the education sector. She said that data shows that the UK will need 1 million teaching and educational professionals, such as university and higher education teachers, by 2035. At the same time, globally, there will be 3 million more jobs for vocational education teachers and university and higher education teachers by 2027. So, if you think that your calling might be in any of these mentioned sectors, maybe it’s time to try it out. After all, as our interviewee explained, the need for professionals in these jobs is only going to grow, so it’s quite likely that job security, at least in a sustainability sense, is almost guaranteed. What do you think? What are professions that are more enjoyable than people think? Or maybe you have some prophecies of what enjoyable jobs are going to be in demand in the near future? Share it all with us in the comments!

#10 Library technician here! It's honestly the hidden gem of peaceful careers. You're surrounded by knowledge and the thirst for it, helping people discover new worlds and ideas daily. There's something about the quiet hum of book lovers delving into pages that's incredibly soothing. Plus, if you're a bookworm, getting first dibs on new releases is a sweet perk. And the best part? Watching kids get excited about reading – it feels like you're really making a difference in fostering the love for books in the next generation. It's more than just stamping due dates; it's about being a steward of a treasure trove of literature and information.

#11 Not my profession, but I had a long talk with the funeral director who handled my dad's about why he decided to do it, and what he said stuck with me- he gets to work with people who are having a hard time and tell them *yes*, like, he can basically get you everything you want.



I can vibe with that.

#12 Being a mailman, you quickly sort your mail and parcels, then you head out to deliver. Once you are outside you are in control, you deliver the mail and parcels, then you go home. Might be an early start, but the early finish gives you more time to do whatever you want while its still daylight. I can't stand sitting at a desk or being inside all day, so it's a perfect job for me.

#13 I work at a nursery. It’s relaxing to water and prune plants while listening to a podcast or music.

#14 Working as a park ranger offers tranquility and the chance to work in some of the most beautiful spots on earth.

#15 Sanitation worker.

Everyday is different.

Working outdoors is great (exception of rainy days)

Keeps you active and helps you stay fit without trying.

Depending where you work good pay; strong union; pension etc.

#16 Small local restaurant dishwasher. I did my job, got a shift meal, and went home! The key to enjoyment is that the restaurant was small, so dishes were manageable! One of the best jobs I had!

#17 Barista; don’t get me wrong it’s low paying and the customers can be hellish at times; but if you’re at the right shop in the right part of town catering to a more coffee enthusiast /community oriented clientele instead of a corporate office clientele, it’s a fun job, you basically just get paid to socialize with nice people and give them things that make them happy, which in turn makes me happy.

#18 I loved being a home theater installer. It bums me out big time I can't do it anymore.

#19 Train conductor. I play Tetris all day with railcars basically, work outside and only talk to my engineer and Forman. I take a lot of satisfaction in it.

#20 Palliative care. It’s an absolute joy and privilege to spend the last weeks/days in a persons life with them. There can be much more laughter and joy in the terminal phase than many people think. It can be tough and heartbreaking too, but the good outweighs the bad by far.

#21 Ive been a fire fighter for about 15 years now and i gotta say, best career ever!!!

#22 School-based child therapist. ended up here by accident, stayed for the Uno and Connect 4.

#23 I work a 9-5 (6-230) data entry office job and I honestly like it! Lots of opportunities to move up. My office is chill and laid back. I can watch movies/ tv shows while working. I take frequent walks. I get my work done pretty fast so if i have down time, ill help others out. I can take a long lunch and they wont care.



Of course this depends from office to office, but my specifically is pretty great. Also there is the usual office drama but i stay out of all that bs.

#24 Stay at home dad.

#25 Chef work gets a bad rap. But man, getting it right feels so f*****g good.

#26 Pizza Delivery guy. It’s Fun, fast paced, get to drive around all night (hopefully in a good neighborhood), listen to music, get good tips, and eat extra breadsticks and drink free soda. Great job if you are in college and your parents pay for your car maintenance. Can really rake in the tips on a good night.

#27 This is probably going to sound crazy to people, but I love working in customer service. Seeing different people everyday, dealing with different sorts of challenges. I specifically loved selling shoes. So many people do not understand how important it is to take care of their feet and to put them in a good comfortable shoe, and a lot of people don't understand that it could comfortable shoe can also be a really nice looking shoe. I have had retired dancers in my chair crying because I have made them feel comfortable for the first time in years. I felt like I was really helping people and I loved it.

#28 I liked driving a bus for seniors. Some of them sucked, but most of my passengers were total sweethearts! I liked how friendly and kind they could be :).

#29 Recently mentioned it in another post, but working at a wastewater plant. Anymore, most plants run themselves. They’re not privatized, meaning you get city benefits. Raises are frequent. Licensing is on them, not you. You’re given clothes to wear so you don’t ruin your own. People get grossed out by the idea of “oh you work with sewage” but in reality I spend 90% of my day either in the main office, watching monitors to make sure everything is running, or in the truck driving around to check panels to make sure everything is running.



If something isn’t, I turn it off and turn it back on and hit start. Quite literally what I’m told to do. And if that doesn’t work, I call my foreman because if that didn’t do it there’s a good chance it’s an electrical error and we call contractors for that. So of that 90%: I watch a lot of Netflix or play video games on my laptop. I don’t have supervisors hanging over me all day, I don’t deal with people other than my coworkers, I am pretty much free to f**k around for my whole shift. All that matters is that I’m here and make it look like I’m busy when important people (city job so think the mayor, directors, etc) come around.

#30 Nursing home aide. I did this when I was younger, it was very formative for me. Obviously there were the less fun parts. The hygiene care, heavy lifting, combative residents, and occasional removal of sex workers for the wiley ones. But, overall it was eye-opening to an early 20-something me. I had the opportunity to talk to residents that had the most incredible stories to share, some from WWII and Great Depression. I loved seeing photographs of them at my age, learning about the active lives they lived, and hearing their advice, even if some of it was outdated. None of them are alive anymore, but I still think of them from time to time.



#31 Wildlife photographer.



Yes, there's awful bits -- weather, bugs, cold, rain, mud, mudslides, more mud, did I mention mud? heat, rain, cars breaking down, being sick away from any doctor, your gear getting delayed or stolen, police stops that are merely bribing stations, chancy trips near coca fields, walking along steep cliffs to set up equipment, altitude sickness, malaria preventative medicine that messes with your brain, mosquito netting that is merely a suggestion, elephants that look at range rovers as rivals, having your batteries die right before you get that once in a lifetime shot...



I'll shut up now.

#32 Back office bank jobs.

#33 Hairstylist!! I love that I can literally change lives with just an hour long appointment.

#34 Woodworking.



Not cabinet making. Which i can see being fun, but wood working. I was semi retired and volunteered at a small shop and I loved it.

Running the tools. Even the sweeping.



Bloody enjoyable.

#35 Software development.



It’s like solving a bunch of little puzzles, and when you solve them you actually create a little factory that never stops doing its job, the job can have an effect on the real world.



I once wrote some code that scans through a database for junior developers who barely failed a technical interview, and if it’s been 6 months it’ll put their resume in a queue for a recruiter to look at and give them a second chance at their first six figure salary. I don’t work there anymore but my code is likely still lifting hundreds of people into generational wealth, all over the globe, every year.



It can be really enjoyable work when you get to build stuff like that.

#36 Firefighter paramedic! 20+ years and I still love it. There’s a lot more “office” work now than ever before (online training, reports, even our daily truck checks are on a computer program now), so it’s more paperwork, but we still get to cook awesome meals, drive the best trucks, and help people during their worst days. 10/10 best job ever.

#37 Tour guide: you get to talk about the city you live in and you love. You meet People who are on vacation so they are relaxed and fun.



If only I could do it full time during the whole year.

#38 I really enjoyed serving at times. Always go home with cash, work isn't hard usually and always stays AT work, and you get discounts on good food and drink.



it helped that I worked at a DND-themed pub, so the atmosphere and clientele rocked.

#39 Court reporting might sound dry, but it's fascinating to witness legal proceedings and be at the heart of the justice system.

#40 Engineering. I started flipping burgers at 17. Put myself through college. 10+ years later working as an engineer on Artemis - the moon mission.