I always struggle with taking compliments like that because being his father is all I want to do in my life, and that doesn't feel courageous; it feels selfish in a certain way. It's hard to explain, but since the day I met him, that's all I wanted to do was be his father. He had a great foster home that he was in from birth to the time he was placed with us as his foster parents, with the intent to adopt. We got truly lucky and happened to become foster parents at the same time this kid was leaving the foster system. We've reunited 2 kids prior to him with their parents, and while it was great to help a family in need, I miss them so deeply every day. My daughter is still in care, and I dread the day she may leave, as she's been in my care longer than my son, whom I just adopted. It's really tough to say goodbye, and sometimes I feel like a bad foster parent because my goal has to be to reunify the family.



Well, we are foster parents, and the entire process was paid in full financially. I will say there is an emotional toll when being a foster parent, but well worth it for the kiddos. Not only does he get his board rate for his entire life until he's 18, but he also gets health care and college as well! Adopting outside of foster care would have cost us 45 grand; in foster care, everything was paid for, and he will, in fact, be paid until he's 18. In my area, there are 3500 kids in foster care and only a handful of foster parents. That means a lot of kids are in group homes and or sleeping in offices. Not to mention, there are ways to adopt children in foster care without being a foster parent. Check your local areas. It's not as crazy strict to be a foster parent as it used to be.



Thank you very much! Foster care isn't always for everyone, but adoption was out of our financial reach, and adopting through foster care was entirely paid for. Not only that, my child receives a subsidy until he's 18, healthcare, and a college scholarship. Most importantly, though, there are more foster children than foster parents, which has thousands of children living in group homes and sleeping in offices. If you think it might be right for you, look up your local county's foster care programs. Many of them are very lenient (but thorough) and aren't largely the Christian boot camp it used to be known for, as there are a variety of non-religion-based care systems. I'd be happy to help anytime if you need.

