58 Adoption Stories That Prove The Best Families Are The Ones That Choose Each Other
The internet is, on most days, a lot. It is arguments and outrage, opinions, conspiracies, and bullying. And then, between all of it, someone posts a video of the moment a child finds out they have been chosen, and everything stops. Because adoption stories do something that very little else on the internet manages to do anymore.
They hit you somewhere real. The moment a family becomes official. The courtroom that erupts. The child who didn't know what was coming. The parents who have been waiting what feels like their entire lives for exactly this person. These stories are the good stuff. The real good stuff. Have something to dry your eyes with. You were warned.
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A second-grade teacher adopts her student after four foster homes
When second-grade teacher Lexi McClelland met 7-year-old Mary in 2020, she knew almost immediately there was something special about her.
Mary walked into class singing her own name to the tune of a WWE entrance song. She was funny, creative, loved books, and had the kind of personality that could light up a classroom.
Lexi soon learned Mary had already been through four foster homes.
Despite everything she had experienced, Mary kept showing up with resilience, humor, curiosity, and a love of learning. Lexi watched a bright little girl navigate a difficult start to life while continuing to be kind, funny, and full of personality.
What began as teacher and student slowly became something deeper. Lexi saw a child who needed stability, support, and someone who wouldn’t give up on her.
Less than two years later, Lexi adopted Mary.
People in their community compare them to Miss Honey and Matilda.
Today, My Grandma Showed Me An Old Newspaper Article. She Is Now 94 And Has Fostered Over 30 Kids. 3 Of Them She Adopted, One Being My Dad
She lives in a 2-bedroom house and at one time had 10 kids there, but managed to get them to clubs and everything, her and my grandpa. Cutest, she has all the outfits for the 3 kids she adopted the day they came to her house.
The cutest part of my stepdad's first gift was that my aunt embroidered a tiger on the back of a denim jacket when he was first adopted. My 4-year-old nephew got to wear it too.
He just landed with her as a foster child with his sister, and they contacted my gran. After a few minutes and speaking with their daughter in what she thought they all agreed. Thank gid she changed my dad's name as it was Eugene. But my stepdad is beyond thankful for everything and life she gave him, especially keeping him and his sister together. To say the least, I’m lucky to have him not as a stepdad but a dad, as he’s truly the spitting image of her heart as well. Whenever I had a seizure, he’d sit next to me and make sure I’m ok and make me coffee.
Today I adopted the sweetest young woman, whom I've helped raise since she was a baby. Long time in making this moment
Sometimes people ask if it was ever hard to raise a child I knew "wasn't mine," especially since the privileged enough to have been called her father made no effort to help. Meanwhile, doing everything he could to tarnish my name for caring for his child when he wouldn't, and even then, I still defended his actions when she was able to hear. I wouldn't ever want her to think she wasn't "good enough" for him, or anyone else, for that matter. She's an amazing person with the strongest heart I've ever seen. I was always supporting her and encouraging her to talk to him, on the very rare occasions he'd call, which was hard to do when she would tell me she didn't want to. I like to tel those who ask if it's harder to raise a child that's "not yours" that I have no idea if it's harder or not. I've never done it. In my eyes, she's always been just my daughter. Nothing else. We've always been father and daughter in our hearts, with zero acknowledgement of our genetic separation. I'm sure you understand this feeling I try so hard to express, but most will never be able to truly understand as we do. Rock on, brother!
The scale of children waiting for a family in the United States alone is heartbreaking. On any given day, roughly 391,000 children are in the foster care system, and of those, over 70,000 have had their parents' rights legally terminated and are actively, officially waiting for someone to choose them.
Each year, between 46,000 and 50,000 children are adopted out of foster care, joined by an estimated 20,000 to 25,000 domestic infant adoptions. These are children who wake up every morning in a system that was never meant to be permanent, waiting for the phone call or the courtroom moment or the conversation that changes everything. The stories in this list give us hope that that day will come.
29-Year-Old Robert Carter Planned To Adopt One Child, But Chose All Five Siblings So They Could Stay Together
At just 29, Robert Carter turned his own childhood pain into something powerful, choosing to give others the one thing he never had growing up.
After spending years in foster care and being separated from his siblings at a young age, he made a promise that no child should have to experience that kind of loss. So when he discovered five siblings living apart in different homes, he didn’t hesitate; he stepped in to change their story.
By adopting all five, he gave them more than just a home; he gave them stability, belonging, and the chance to grow up together. What started as a decision became a lifelong commitment to love, responsibility, and showing up every single day.
His story is a reminder that family isn’t always about where you come from; it’s about who chooses you and who you choose in return.
I Found This Old Photograph Today Of My Father And Me When I Was 3/4. His Smile At Whatever I Was Babbling About Makes Me So Happy
My parents wanted children for so long and couldn’t, finally adopting me when they were in their 40’s. This picture really shows how much they appreciated.
It was his late boss's wedding, actually! Another wedding-goer was kind enough to capture this shot without us knowing and mail it to my father.
My Husband Is On Kangaroo Duty With Our Preemie Daughter (We're Adopting) While I Was At A Conference That Was Booked Before We Knew We'd Be Parents
No, I can already empathize just a couple of weeks in. I read something a while ago about how women love their babies more than men because the process of giving birth is so painful that the resulting endorphins are what create that immediate connection with the baby.
So. I was fully expecting our bond to take time. That is not what happened at all! The second we saw her photo, we were both so in love. Then holding her for the first time... Man. Talk about being completely bowled over. Thank you for sharing your memory. It truly resonates for me.
For anyone wondering whether adoption delivers on its promise, the data is about as clear as data gets. Between 81% and 92% of adoptive parents report being highly satisfied with their decision and say they would do it again without hesitation.
Approximately 77% of adoptive families explicitly state that their lives became happier as a direct result of welcoming a child. These are not polite survey answers. These are people who went through a process that is frequently long, expensive, emotionally exhausting, and bureaucratically baffling, and came out the other side saying it was worth every single part of it.
During My Wedding, I Also Adopted My Now-Daughter; We Never Rehearsed Where She Would Stand After. It Made For The Best Wedding Photo
We are still just starting our journey together, but I’ll give it a try…
Here are some of the usuals…
Trust is super important. Be honest with your partner. Especially when you don’t want to be.
Communication is key.
Affirmations and support are everything. My wife and I have gone through some really hard times together. We have taken turns leaning on each other and making sure to pick the other up when needed. We also constantly show each other how important the other is to us.
And a couple that is a little more personal.
Find someone you really like spending time with. It has always been astonishing to us how many people seem to really not enjoy being together, and we have never understood it. My wife and I play video games together, and we are in several monthly Dungeons and Dragons games together. We go on walks, read, and watch shows together. If you don’t like spending time with your partner, what’s the point?
Don’t be mean when you argue. My wife and I have had arguments. We have gotten really angry at each other, but neither of us ever name-calls or goes for low blows. Our goal is always to end the argument so we can go back to the fun stuff. It’s never too hurt each other.
My current wife had a daughter from another marriage. When we started dating, her daughter was two years old, and the biological father was not present in her life. We had a moment in our wedding that I also pledged myself to be her daughter’s father. We never rehearsed our wedding as it was an extremely small affair, and so we never told her what she was supposed to do after that moment. When my wife and I exchanged our vows, our daughter decided to stand directly behind us so she could see us as clearly as possible. It made it my favorite wedding photo.
A Year Ago, We Adopted Our Autistic Son From Korea. At A Recent Wedding, He Spontaneously Took My Grandmother’s Hand And LED Her On A Walk
First time ever! She called it one of her “treasured moments.”
It’s July 29th… The Day My Parents Adopted Me. It’s My Gotcha Day (Not Just For Rescue Dogs, People)! 57 Years Ago Today, I Became A Chenoweth
We always celebrated this day like it was my birthday growing up. I love you, Mom & Dad. Thank you for this life you gave me. I am so blessed.
Adoption is, depending on the route taken, one of the most varied financial commitments a family can make. Foster care adoption sits at the most accessible end, between zero and $2,500, with most costs fully reimbursed by the state. Independent adoption, which involves hiring an attorney directly and advertising for birth parents, runs between $25,000 and $45,000.
Private agency adoption (the full-service route) can reach $85,000 when agency fees, home studies, counselling services, and birth parent support are factored in. International adoption sits between $20,000 and $50,000, adding travel, visa processing, and translation costs to the equation. The price tag is real and it matters. What it doesn't change is what waits at the end of the process.
My Mom And I, The Day I Was Officially Adopted, September 1981
Had An "Adoption Reveal" Photo Shoot For Our Newly Adopted Teen, Complete With Teenage Eye Rolls
Kristin Chenoweth was adopted as a baby, and she has spent a significant portion of her public life making sure people know it. Not out of obligation, but out of something that sounds very much like genuine joy. Her parents, Junie and Jerry Chenoweth, raised her in an environment so open and loving that she describes her experience of being adopted as a "full-circle blessing."
She credits them with teaching her that her birth mother made a brave and loving choice rather than an abandoning one. She has since written a children's book inspired by the bond she shares with her parents, actively supports adoption agencies, and recently shared her "gotcha day", the anniversary of the day she became theirs, with the warmth of someone who has never once taken it for granted.
My Sons (Age 4, Adopted From Foster Care) Insist They Are Twins
Whatever you do, don't get them the same haircuts and outfits
Inspired By Another Post. My Son And Daughters' First Picture Together, And Again 12 Years Later
Answering a few questions: Yes, one of them is adopted. Yes, she looks older than him in the recent pic. In reality, they look about the same age. She is really tall, and he is of average height. No, we didn't have to bribe them to do this. They get along very well and were happy to do it.
Happy World Adoption Day
Celebrating World Adoption Day with my twins. I officially adopted them about 3 years ago and, all things considered, one of the better decisions in my life. I’m over the moon for my children.
Remember: Adoptive Dads are Dads. Love makes a family. One thing I say to my kids is “I didn’t carry you in my belly, but we carried you in my heart since before you were born.” Being a Dad is about loving, caring, and most of all being present for your children.
The list of people who were adopted and went on to reshape the world in one way or another is long enough to make a compelling argument entirely on its own. Steve Jobs, who co-founded Apple and changed the way humans interact with technology. Jamie Foxx, Oscar-winning actor and musician. Frances McDormand, one of the most celebrated actresses of her generation.
Nicole Richie, who built an entire media career and family of her own. And Simone Biles, arguably the greatest gymnast in the history of the sport, who was adopted by her maternal great-aunt and uncle at the age of six and has since collected more Olympic medals than most countries. Every single one of them was once a child who needed a family. Every single one of them found one.
This Is A Picture That My Wife Took Off Myself And My Son. It Is One Of My Favorite Pics Of Us. He Is Adopted, And We Have Had Him Since Birth
It proves that it takes more than genetic material to make someone a dad.
I've been thinking about your comment. It's an interesting thought. I wonder if the love would be the same? I don't have any biological children, so it's not something I have any experience with.
I wonder if it has to be the same? I feel like it can be equal while being its own thing. The children would come from different circumstances, so it stands to reason that you would feel differently. That doesn't make it a negative.
When we were going through the process, our counselor told us several times that we should be prepared not to have a bond with our son. It's not an uncommon experience. She even asked us several times while we were in the hospital with him if we felt like we were bonding with him. Luckily, I didn't have any issues with bonding. If my wife did, then she didn't tell me.
I'm glad you're taking the time to really explore your feelings. At the end of the day, you know what you're capable of. It's not for everyone. But at the same time your part of this community, so you're already ahead of the pack. I hope this has helped a little.
Yesterday Was My Gotcha Day (The Day I Met My Adopted Family) And My Parents Sent Me This Photo
I love my parents very much. We don’t speak as often nowadays due to personal reasons, and while we’ve tried to reconcile, it just hasn’t worked yet. I continue to try because I hope to have a relationship again with them someday. But my mom sent me this photo of me (left) not long after meeting my parents and then baby brother, and it made me happy to see all the good times I had with them. I hope one day I can again.
Me Flying To America After Being Adopted On February 14, 1991. I Lived In An Orphanage For 4 Years In Thailand
I later found out I had a biological brother living there. My parents chose to adopt him as well.
Bill Clinton is known by his stepfather's last name. His biological father, William Jefferson Blythe III, was in a car accident three months before Clinton was born, and when his mother remarried Roger Clinton Sr. in 1950, four-year-old Bill took the name that would eventually be attached to a presidency. So it is no coincidence that in 1997, Clinton signed the Adoption and Safe Families Act.
This was a piece of legislation that provided direct financial incentives to increase adoptions from the public foster care system, prioritising the permanent placement of children over the bureaucratic inertia that had kept too many of them waiting too long. A law that changed real children's lives, signed by a man who understood, in his own way, what it meant to have a family assembled by circumstance rather than biology.
I Want To Start Calling My Adoptive Mom “Mom” Instead Of Her Name
I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying
We Mailed Our First Care Package To The Little Girl We Are Adopting From China! After So Many Pregnancy Losses, I Am Beside Myself With Joy Over This
It’s our first connection with her, and I cannot wait to finally get to hold her. (She is 5 and has Down syndrome).
Some of the most famous families in the world were built, at least in part, through adoption. Angelina Jolie adopted Maddox, Pax, and Zahara from Cambodia, Vietnam, and Ethiopia, respectively, at a time when international celebrity adoption was reshaping the public conversation around what family could look like. Sandra Bullock adopted son Louis as a single mother in 2010 and daughter Laila in 2015.
Madonna adopted four children from Malawi. Hugh Jackman, Charlize Theron, Viola Davis, and Diane Keaton all expanded their families through adoption, each doing so in their own way and on their own timeline. What connects all of them is not the fame or the cameras or the magazine covers. It is the same thing that connects every story in this list, the decision to choose a child, and mean it.
My Adoptive Dad's Birthday Was Last Week. Here's A Short Text Conversation We Had The Morning Of, While I Was At A Friend's Place
For Father’s Day 5 Years Ago, The Girl Made This Picture For Me With “I Wish You Were My Dad” Written On The Back
That started an adoption process, which finished today. I am now officially her dad! One of the happiest days of our lives.
Kindergarten Class Goes To Court To See Their Classmate Michael Get Adopted
Family is one of those words that means something slightly different to everyone who uses it. For some people, it's blood. For some, it's geography. For some, it's the people who showed up when they needed showing up for, regardless of paperwork or biology or circumstance.
The stories in this list are proof that family, real, lasting, I-would-do-anything-for-you family, is built just as often in courtrooms and social worker offices and nervous waiting rooms as it is anywhere else. These children found their people. These parents found their children. And somewhere in the middle of all of it, something permanent and beautiful happened. That's the whole story. And it never gets old.
Do you have a tear-jerking adoption story to share? Tell us in the comments!
Oh Happy Day
We knew we wanted to adopt before we even met & after we got married, we got certified to just adopt from foster care (not be actual foster parents because it is hard to love & let go), but we met our kids & decided they were worth it all, no matter the outcome. We’ve had them for over two years, but the adjustment was hard. Kids require a lot of attention & flexibility. Kids who have been through significant trauma need even more. We adjusted & have learned so much.
Six Years Ago We Got Married. Last Week Our Son's Adoption Was Finalized
We were hoping to adopt an infant/toddler (0-4), and they are usually adopted by their foster parents if reunification with their birth parents isn’t possible, so we decided to become foster parents.
We were very nervous about getting attached to a child and then having them go back home, but we decided to try it. Our first placement was for a brother and sister (2 months and 14 months). We had them for about three months when a family member became qualified to foster them. It was heartbreaking when they left our home. We got really lucky, and their family member continues to send us updates on them, and they’re doing great.
The same day that the first two kids left our home, we got the call about our son. His parents' rights were already terminated, so we would be able to start the adoption process right away. We went and met him in the NICU that night. He had just come off oxygen the week before and had just started taking a bottle. We were very nervous and I spent the weekend googling all of the issues that premises are likely to have (don’t do it if youre in the same situation!) We brought him home the following week, and he’s been great ever since. Still crossing our fingers that he doesn’t have any major health problems, but things look pretty good.
Joined The Club Today. Adopted Our Son, Henry. It Was Love At First Sight
He was born July 11th, and we got the call Saturday night that his birthmother had chosen us to be his parents. We traveled to his birth state early Sunday morning and got to bring him "home" (to the hotel) Monday. We can't leave the state yet until some documents are finalized, but we are so madly in love with him that we don't mind the quiet time together as a family! He is our first child and my parents' first grandchild, so they are eager to get their hands on him too.
After 9 Months And 4 Home Study Visits, We Are Officially The Dads Of Our Adopted Son
The home study visits were when a social worker came and talked to us about how things were going and checked to see that our son was happy.
They were scheduled with us in advance, and they would stay for about an hour.
They treated us no differently than a heterosexual couple. There were a lot of other same gender couples at the agency.
Here in NY, it was pretty straightforward. Before you can be a waiting family, you'll need to complete physicals, home studies, and some training. After you are approved by the state to be adoptive parents, then you will wait for a birth mother to choose you... Time on that varies greatly. It took us 7 months. Once the child is placed with you, there will be more home studies, and then you will go to court to finalize the placement about 6 months after placement. That is a very simplified timeline, but it summarizes things pretty well.
Adopted Our Daughter In 2010, And This Was The Only Thing She Had
Our daughter turns 18 this summer, and we definitely plan on going back to Pasto someday. She does have at least a few older siblings (or so we were told, they keep information about birth families to a minimum) that we want to try to help her find someday. I know that country is in her blood, and it's a part of her story I want her to reconnect with. We also spent 6 weeks there, and it was the most beautiful place I've ever seen. The people were so kind and gracious. Kind of feel like Colombia is part of my wife and my story as well now.
Today It's Official, After 1020 Days In The Foster Care System, He's Officially Adopted, And I Can Join The Club! So Proud Of This Wonderful Kid
I always struggle with taking compliments like that because being his father is all I want to do in my life, and that doesn't feel courageous; it feels selfish in a certain way. It's hard to explain, but since the day I met him, that's all I wanted to do was be his father. He had a great foster home that he was in from birth to the time he was placed with us as his foster parents, with the intent to adopt. We got truly lucky and happened to become foster parents at the same time this kid was leaving the foster system. We've reunited 2 kids prior to him with their parents, and while it was great to help a family in need, I miss them so deeply every day. My daughter is still in care, and I dread the day she may leave, as she's been in my care longer than my son, whom I just adopted. It's really tough to say goodbye, and sometimes I feel like a bad foster parent because my goal has to be to reunify the family.
Well, we are foster parents, and the entire process was paid in full financially. I will say there is an emotional toll when being a foster parent, but well worth it for the kiddos. Not only does he get his board rate for his entire life until he's 18, but he also gets health care and college as well! Adopting outside of foster care would have cost us 45 grand; in foster care, everything was paid for, and he will, in fact, be paid until he's 18. In my area, there are 3500 kids in foster care and only a handful of foster parents. That means a lot of kids are in group homes and or sleeping in offices. Not to mention, there are ways to adopt children in foster care without being a foster parent. Check your local areas. It's not as crazy strict to be a foster parent as it used to be.
Thank you very much! Foster care isn't always for everyone, but adoption was out of our financial reach, and adopting through foster care was entirely paid for. Not only that, my child receives a subsidy until he's 18, healthcare, and a college scholarship. Most importantly, though, there are more foster children than foster parents, which has thousands of children living in group homes and sleeping in offices. If you think it might be right for you, look up your local county's foster care programs. Many of them are very lenient (but thorough) and aren't largely the Christian boot camp it used to be known for, as there are a variety of non-religion-based care systems. I'd be happy to help anytime if you need.
A Single Man Adopts A 13-Year-Old Boy After His Adoptive Parents Abandoned Him In A Hospital
At just two years old, "Anthony" was abandoned by his biological parents, spending his childhood in foster care. At four, he was adopted by a family in Oklahoma, where he spent nine years hoping for stability. But in 2017, when Anthony was eleven, his adoptive parents took him to the hospital, left him there, and never returned. His heart broke as he wondered, "Why does everyone leave me?"
In January 2018, "Peter Mutabazi" received an emergency call to host Anthony temporarily. Little did he know that this call would change their lives forever. Twenty minutes after arriving, Anthony looked at Peter and nervously asked, "Mr. Peter... can I call you 'Dad?" Peter, who had also faced abandonment in his own life, immediately felt a deep connection. He knew he couldn't just give Anthony a roof - he had to give him a father.
On November 12, 2019, Peter legally adopted Anthony, providing him with the family he had longed for. But the journey didn’t end there. Peter opened his heart and home to other children, adopting siblings to expand their loving family. Now, in 2026, Anthony is 19, working to advocate for foster children’s rights, while Peter continues to share their inspiring story, showing the world the power of love and family.
My Adoption Was Finalized Today! Those Two Lovely People Behind Me Are My New Parents! Couldn't Be Happier
After 664 Days Of Foster Care, I've Been Promoted From "Foster Dad" To Plain Ol' Dad
My son has been with my wife and me since November 2023, and yesterday we finalized his adoption. It's been a long road, and fostering has been the hardest thing I've ever done, but I wouldn't change a second of it for anything in the world. When we first took our son as a foster placement, we said that we would be there for him as long as he needed us, whether that was a week or a lifetime. And I couldn't be happier to know that we get to be his parents forever and give him the life he deserves. So proud of our little guy for how far he's come and all the challenges he's faced and overcome; he teaches me how to be a better person every day.
After 17 Years, My Adoptive Parents Finally Gave Me A Letter From My Birth Mother
I was adopted from Russia when I was 3 by an American couple. I had a pretty normal childhood; my three other siblings were my parents' biological children. My parents always said that they loved me as much as my other siblings, and I never doubted it.
Over these past few months, something really awful happened between my brother and they ultimately ended up taking his side. I was blamed for it, and they cut me off. They said they were going to throw away all of my personal things since I wasn't their daughter anymore, but I begged them to let me come get them after I was done with my finals. I only found out about the letter recently, and it makes me think they never would have made it known to me for their own selfish reasons.
I was able to get a box full of stuff, including the letter and my biological mother's baby blanket. Seeing my own mom's handwriting made me so emotional, and I have been holding the letter against my chest every night while I fall asleep. I have never felt more at peace to know how much she loved(loves) me, and I hope to meet her someday if possible.
We Are A Foster Home, Three Have Been Adopted. My Parents Got Them Matching Pajamas And They Were Tickled Pink About It
My Parents Are Adopting, This Is What My New Little Sister Wanted To Wear To Church
She is from Ukraine & doesn't speak English. So you can only imagine my parents trying to explain to her why it wasn't appropriate church attire.
Anything Stopping You From Telling Him Now?
While I Don't Think Anyone Is Ever Truly Ready To Become A Parent, Becoming Parents During A Pandemic Wasn't Something Either Of Us Ever Expected
Gold Foams On Adoption Day! Thanks For Your Support
So, here's a fun story about how we got the gold foams.
I made the same ask for help finding these shoes over on my Instagram. A friend tagged his wife's cousin, asking if he knew where I could find them.
This guy said he'd look into it. After a few DMs and a bit of snooping around on his Instagram profile, I learned that this guy is a VP of Foot Locker!
And on top of it he has three sons he's adopted, too. He found the kicks on his time and paid for them himself.
It was such a blessing and great surprise for my son and me.
Thanks to all of you who offered ideas, encouragement, and even kicked in $ via PayPal. This part of our story is so much better because we got to share it with so many people.
Now, in the end, we really didn't need the money that people gave here. We'd like to take that money and pay it forward. We're looking into some organizations we could donate to, but would also love suggestions.
If you ever have any questions about the world of foster care or adoption, please ask me.
Thanks again, and God Bless you
Wanted To Introduce My Son, Who Will Be 4 In A Few Weeks
Thankful for open adoptions; if not for them, I would never have seen this face until he possibly decided to find me one day.
My Baby Brother Got Adopted Today! I Am Very Proud Of Them All And Wish Them All The Best
I fostered him from 2 weeks to 5 months, and I want nothing but the best for him.
Yes, the most difficult aspect of this entire experience was deciding whether to adopt or foster him. I had to determine if I was ready to be a parent and raise children. He is my brother, and I will always cherish him. However, I lack the financial resources to raise a child without experiencing poverty. While this might seem selfish, I want my younger siblings to have opportunities I didn't have growing up in the system.
We Finally Had The Final Adoption Hearing And Our Daughter Is Officially Ours
Just Moved Into My New House, Which Means My Adopted 11-Year-Old Kid Will Now Finally Have His Own Room For The First Time Ever
This might not look like a lot to most people, but he’s super excited.
I say “adopted,” but the process is still very much ongoing. It’s very different from most because of his special circumstances, but so far it’s been exhausting. He’s a very easy kid to me, honestly haven’t had any issues with him, which makes things significantly easier for me in a lot of ways, but it’s still a mess. It’s worth it, though, for moments like this, where I can see that the difference I make is really important in the long run.
When You're The Adoptive Father, And There's A One-Guest Limit, You Make The Best Of It
She Stole My Heart When She First Called Me Daddy. Here We Are Celebrating The 2nd Anniversary Of The Adoption
My story is different in that I was in her life from the beginning. I was friends with her aunt and eventually married her mother. The stepchild adoption process is much easier, typically. We still had a 2yr battle in the courts (long story).
I do have friends who recently looked into adopting since they are a same-gender couple. They started by calling the Department of Human Services. I'll check with them this week and see how it is progressing.
I Was Adopted In 1965 And My Parents Saved The Receipt
Spent Years In Foster Care With My 5 Brothers Until We Were Saved By A Single Mother With A Heart Of Gold
She agreed to take us before she even saw how we looked. My life in 3 photos, Miss you everyday mom.
What A Neat Story
My dad owns a skating rink, and this boy started coming. He wasn’t in a good situation, and he told my dad about it. The boy's mom asked my dad to keep him overnight one night, and she would just never take him back. 2 weeks later, she dropped off a garbage bag of his clothes. A couple of months later, she signed over guardianship. CPS got involved, and she signed him over to be adopted.
When Others Comment About Him Being Adopted, He Will Pretend He Had No Idea He Was Adopted. This Is Hilarious
1975 vs. 2020. My Parents Were On The Road For 20 Years Playing In Nightclubs Until They Adopted Me At A Few Hours Old
I’ll be 32 this year, and now they play in retirement homes, for private parties, and local breweries.
I was adopted by my birth mom's sister... So my adopted mom got a call that her sister was having a baby and couldn’t keep it... so my parents came to the hospital and fell in love with me and apparently I actually slept in a drawer (a drawer that wasn’t in a dresser obviously) for the first few nights because my parents had no plans of adopting a kid or taking me home with them so they weren’t prepared at all. Pretty cool story, really.
My Dad With The Family That Adopted Him. Can You Guess Which One He Is? Approx 1970
It definitely narrows it down! He’s the one in the bottom center. Of all the things I got as a hand-me-down, I’m a little disappointed I didn’t get that suit.
Thank You For Shining A Light Into That Kid's Life
Message From My Teen Daughter
We’re in the process of adopting a teenager. She left this note for my husband and me a couple of mornings ago. We love this kid so much.
For context, I (mom of this family) have not yet fully mentally progressed beyond Christmas break, so I was late on filling out the family's weekly calendar. Our very sweet teenager — who has perfectly filled the her-size hole that we did not, until meeting her, realize existed in our family — thought it would brighten our Monday morning to leave this note before leaving for school. It did! (And I then waited until today to update the calendar because I hated erasing her note.)
I just thought others might appreciate seeing something sweet and wholesome. It’s nice to see and share happiness, and I always like seeing this subreddit. I did not expect quite so many negative reactions — that brought to my attention that several people definitely need a hug today, so I am sending one to y’all long distance.