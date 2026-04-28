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Every single person working in an office hopes that they’ll be able to get along with their coworkers and manage their day smoothly. Unfortunately, this doesn’t always happen because sometimes one’s colleagues can be the biggest source of conflict.

This is what a school counselor realized after the rest of the staff kept treating their private office as a break room and space to unwind. Even when a warning was issued to the colleagues to stop using the room, they ignored it, which led to strict action being taken.

More info: Reddit

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It can be tough to set boundaries in the workplace, especially if many colleagues try to guilt-trip or steamroll you

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster, who is a middle school counselor, shared that they kept all their confidential files and notes in their office, and that sometimes the staff used it as a break room

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Image credits: vh-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Things got out of control when the staff and teachers began using the counseling office to hold parties, eat their food, or take personal calls

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Image credits: macniak / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Eventually, the counselor sent a polite email to everyone asking them not to use the office without permission, as it was a private and confidential space for students

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Image credits: BostonBateman

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Although some teachers were respectful, the counselor eventually had to lock their office after some staff members held a birthday party there and dropped cake on the filing cabinets

As the poster had shared, they used their office as a private space to hold sessions with students and their parents during the day, which is why not many others were allowed inside. They also kept all their notes and confidential write-ups in nearby cabinets so they could be easily accessed when needed.

It is definitely important for school counselors to set up a separate space in the building for meetings and to store their documents. That’s why experts say this private office shouldn’t be used as a communal space by other staff, as it’s where children and their parents might come for sessions.

That’s exactly why the poster didn’t want their teammates using the place as a breakroom, but it kept happening again and again. The OP noticed that people were eating food in there, moving personal items, and treating it as a space to unwind because it was quieter than the main lounge.

According to research, many school counselors often find it hard to get along with the school staff, especially because their roles require different kinds of interaction. That’s why it’s important for mental health professionals to set strong boundaries early on with teachers so they can maintain the confidentiality and objectivity of their role.

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When the staff’s impolite behavior began escalating, and people started taking the poster’s things, they decided to email everyone asking them to stop using the office so casually. They also mentioned that folks could only use the space unless they had asked for permission first.

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It is definitely helpful for school counselors to set limits with their teammates like this; otherwise, professionals explain that they might get taken advantage of. By establishing boundaries around their space, time, and scope of work, it can help the staff understand their role better and respect their rules.

That’s exactly what the OP wanted to do by sending out the email, and a few people apologized for their behavior. Unfortunately, other folks kept on using the office, and things went too far when one team held a birthday party there and dropped cake all over the poster’s filing cabinets.

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This is when the OP decided to take strict action and documented all the mess the staff had created. Then they changed the lock on their door and made sure no one else had the key, so folks could barge into the room without permission. Even though this helped keep the room private, it angered many people who felt the counselor was being selfish.

What do you think about the poster’s decision to lock everyone out of their space? Do share your honest thoughts on the matter, and what you would have done if you were in their shoes.

People sided with the counselor and felt that they had done the right thing by setting strong boundaries with the staff

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