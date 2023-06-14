Being an adult means you don't have to explain sh*t to anyone or apologize when you're not feeling sorry. However, since society treats apologizing as a noble act and being unapologetic is frowned upon, we feel obligated to do so. And one way to stay moral and true to your beliefs is by adding sass to your apology.

For those situations when you don't feel like apologizing but "it would be a nice thing to do," funny apologies are ideal. Funny apology texts can be just as sincere but also get the point through. So if someone tries to make you feel guilty for being sensible, funny ways to apologize will get them humbled real quick. 

It takes a knack to craft the ideal apology that will be funny, honest, and effective but also won't leave the recipient in tears. Hence, to learn how to craft one, we've compiled the funniest apologies to take an example from. However, other than savage comebacks, below, you'll also find funny apology quotes you could use on cards, send to a friend you got into a silly argument with, or even use for cheeky Instagram captions.

So charge yourself with sassy energy and take a look at funny ways to say sorry we've compiled below. As always, upvote the best comebacks and replies, and send this article to a friend who finds it hard to say sorry and could use some help!

#1

I promise to do a better job at hiding how much you annoy me.

11points
POST
#2

I am sorry you broke your toe on the couch that didn’t move for 10 years.

10points
POST
#3

I would agree with you, but then we'd both be wrong.

10points
POST
Alfonsothenerdyalpaca
Alfonsothenerdyalpaca
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok. Time to burn this one into my memory.

0
0points
reply
#4

Sometimes that hardest thing to do is to admit that I was right.

9points
POST
#5

I’m not sure what I did wrong, but I’m pretty good at pretending to be sorry about it.

9points
POST
#6

Sorry we always get into fights about things you are totally wrong about.

8points
POST
#7

I was just being myself. Sorry for that!

8points
POST
#8

Sorry I was late for work but I got stuck at NOT being at work and happy.

8points
POST
#9

Sorry your train is delayed making you late to a job you hate.

8points
POST
#10

I’m not exactly sure what I did wrong, but I’m pretty sure saying sorry will make it better.

8points
POST
#11

I'm sorry I roasted you, I was trying to flirt.

7points
POST
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"You have the perfect spherically shaped head to pull off baldness".

0
0points
reply
#12

Sorry to hear that day light saving is the only saving you have left.

7points
POST
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe it's just me, but some of these seem more mean than funny.

0
0points
reply
#13

Sorry I threw your alarm clock in anger and even sorrier your alarm clock is your phone.

7points
POST
#14

Oh I'm sorry, did the truth hurt your feelings?

7points
POST
#15

Sorry my intelligence is to much for you.

7points
POST
moggie63
moggie63
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But clearly not enough to spell 'too' correctly.

0
0points
reply
#16

I would like to apologize to anyone I have not yet offended.

7points
POST
#17

Sorry, I tripped and fell into some feelings. I brushed that stuff right away.

7points
POST
#18

Sorry you don't understand how important I am.

7points
POST
#19

Sorry I am not acknowledging your imaginary crisis today.

7points
POST
#20

Sorry for slapping you twice because I was not sure which face to slap.

7points
POST
#21

I apologize for not doing a better job at pretending to listening to you.

7points
POST
#22

I apologize for what I said when I was hungry.

7points
POST
#23

Sorry I couldn’t come up with a more in depth plot for not going out tonight.

7points
POST
#24

Sorry I made up the fact I am a great cook.

7points
POST
#25

One day you will look back at this fight and still be kinda mad about it.

7points
POST
#26

Sorry you failed to notice I was eating alone on purpose.

7points
POST
#27

I’m sorry I’m not sorry. Wait, no, that’s not what I meant to say.

7points
POST
#28

I’m not just sorry, I’m Canadian sorry.

7points
POST
#29

I’m sorry, did I accidentally insult you or was that on purpose?

7points
POST
#30

I’m sorry I didn’t understand your point of view earlier, but now that I do, I still disagree.

7points
POST
#31

I’m sorry I didn’t realize you were upset, but to be fair, your resting face looks pretty angry.

7points
POST
#32

Apologizing is like trying to fix a broken vase with super glue – sometimes it works, sometimes it makes a bigger mess.

7points
POST
#33

Saying sorry is like trying to catch a greased pig – it’s slippery and elusive, but you gotta keep trying.

7points
POST
#34

I’m sorry for saying sorry so often – I need to switch to a more positive mantra, like ‘you got this’.

7points
POST
#35

Saying sorry is like trying to find Waldo in a sea of people – it’s not easy, but if you look hard enough, you’ll find him.

6points
POST
#36

I’m sorry for saying sorry all the time – it’s like I’m trapped in a never-ending loop of regret.

6points
POST
#37

I’m not sorry for being who I am, but I am sorry for the person I become after a few drinks.

6points
POST
#38

I’m not sorry for being myself, but I am sorry for the people who have to play board games with me.

6points
POST
#39

I’m sorry. In my defense, some babies were dropped on their heads. I was clearly thrown at a wall.

6points
POST
#40

I’m not sorry for being myself, but I am sorry for the people who have to hear me sing in the shower.

6points
POST
#41

Sorry to hear your poor party was pretty bad.

5points
POST
#42

I am sorry I got drunk and liked so many of your Instagram photos.

5points
POST
#43

I’m sorry I can’t hear you over the sound of my own stubbornness.

5points
POST
#44

I’m sorry I’m not perfect, but I’m pretty good at being imperfect.

5points
POST
#45

Saying sorry is like a game of tag – no one wants to be ‘it’, but everyone takes turns.

5points
POST
#46

I’m sorry I’m always sorry – it’s a reflex, like blinking or breathing.

5points
POST
#47

I’m sorry for apologizing so much, but I just can’t help myself – it’s like a nervous tic.

5points
POST
#48

I’m sorry for always saying sorry – it’s like I’m stuck on autopilot, and I can’t find the off switch.

5points
POST
#49

I’m sorry for apologizing too frequently – I should probably start charging people for every sorry I say.

5points
POST
#50

I’m sorry for apologizing incessantly – I think I need to take a break and go to apology rehab.

5points
POST
#51

I’m sorry for always apologizing – it’s like I’m apologizing for apologizing, and I don’t know how to stop.

5points
POST
#52

I’m not sorry for being myself, but I am sorry for the people who have to sit next to me on a long flight.

5points
POST
#53

I’m not sure what I’m apologizing for, but I’ll say sorry anyways to get out of this awkward situation.

5points
POST
#54

I’m not sure what I’m apologizing for, but sorry seems like the polite thing to say.

5points
POST
#55

I’m not sure what I’m apologizing for, but sorry is like a Swiss Army knife – it can fix almost anything.

5points
POST
#56

I’m sorry for apologizing all the time, but it’s either that or constantly pointing out the flaws of others.

5points
POST
#57

I’m sorry for apologizing too much, but I come from a long line of guilt-trippers.

5points
POST
#58

Are you still mad?

4points
POST
#59

Wait, am I the idiot?! I honestly can’t tell anymore.

4points
POST
#60

I’m sorry for saying sorry too much, but at least it’s not as bad as saying ‘um’ or ‘like’ all the time.

4points
POST
#61

I suck at apologies, so I got this card for you.

3points
POST

