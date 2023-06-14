So charge yourself with sassy energy and take a look at funny ways to say sorry we've compiled below. As always, upvote the best comebacks and replies, and send this article to a friend who finds it hard to say sorry and could use some help!

It takes a knack to craft the ideal apology that will be funny, honest, and effective but also won't leave the recipient in tears. Hence, to learn how to craft one, we've compiled the funniest apologies to take an example from. However, other than savage comebacks , below, you'll also find funny apology quotes you could use on cards, send to a friend you got into a silly argument with, or even use for cheeky Instagram captions .

For those situations when you don't feel like apologizing but "it would be a nice thing to do," funny apologies are ideal. Funny apology texts can be just as sincere but also get the point through. So if someone tries to make you feel guilty for being sensible, funny ways to apologize will get them humbled real quick.

Being an adult means you don't have to explain sh*t to anyone or apologize when you're not feeling sorry. However, since society treats apologizing as a noble act and being unapologetic is frowned upon, we feel obligated to do so. And one way to stay moral and true to your beliefs is by adding sass to your apology.

#1 I promise to do a better job at hiding how much you annoy me.

#2 I am sorry you broke your toe on the couch that didn’t move for 10 years.

#3 I would agree with you, but then we'd both be wrong.

#4 Sometimes that hardest thing to do is to admit that I was right.

#5 I’m not sure what I did wrong, but I’m pretty good at pretending to be sorry about it.

#6 Sorry we always get into fights about things you are totally wrong about.

#7 I was just being myself. Sorry for that!

#8 Sorry I was late for work but I got stuck at NOT being at work and happy.

#9 Sorry your train is delayed making you late to a job you hate.

#10 I’m not exactly sure what I did wrong, but I’m pretty sure saying sorry will make it better.

#11 I'm sorry I roasted you, I was trying to flirt.

#12 Sorry to hear that day light saving is the only saving you have left.

#13 Sorry I threw your alarm clock in anger and even sorrier your alarm clock is your phone.

#14 Oh I'm sorry, did the truth hurt your feelings?

#15 Sorry my intelligence is to much for you.

#16 I would like to apologize to anyone I have not yet offended.

#17 Sorry, I tripped and fell into some feelings. I brushed that stuff right away.

#18 Sorry you don't understand how important I am.

#19 Sorry I am not acknowledging your imaginary crisis today.

#20 Sorry for slapping you twice because I was not sure which face to slap.

#21 I apologize for not doing a better job at pretending to listening to you.

#22 I apologize for what I said when I was hungry.

#23 Sorry I couldn’t come up with a more in depth plot for not going out tonight.

#24 Sorry I made up the fact I am a great cook.

#25 One day you will look back at this fight and still be kinda mad about it.

#26 Sorry you failed to notice I was eating alone on purpose.

#27 I’m sorry I’m not sorry. Wait, no, that’s not what I meant to say.

#28 I’m not just sorry, I’m Canadian sorry.

#29 I’m sorry, did I accidentally insult you or was that on purpose?

#30 I’m sorry I didn’t understand your point of view earlier, but now that I do, I still disagree.

#31 I’m sorry I didn’t realize you were upset, but to be fair, your resting face looks pretty angry.

#32 Apologizing is like trying to fix a broken vase with super glue – sometimes it works, sometimes it makes a bigger mess.

#33 Saying sorry is like trying to catch a greased pig – it’s slippery and elusive, but you gotta keep trying.

#34 I’m sorry for saying sorry so often – I need to switch to a more positive mantra, like ‘you got this’.

#35 Saying sorry is like trying to find Waldo in a sea of people – it’s not easy, but if you look hard enough, you’ll find him.

#36 I’m sorry for saying sorry all the time – it’s like I’m trapped in a never-ending loop of regret.

#37 I’m not sorry for being who I am, but I am sorry for the person I become after a few drinks.

#38 I’m not sorry for being myself, but I am sorry for the people who have to play board games with me.

#39 I’m sorry. In my defense, some babies were dropped on their heads. I was clearly thrown at a wall.

#40 I’m not sorry for being myself, but I am sorry for the people who have to hear me sing in the shower.

#41 Sorry to hear your poor party was pretty bad.

#42 I am sorry I got drunk and liked so many of your Instagram photos.

#43 I’m sorry I can’t hear you over the sound of my own stubbornness.

#44 I’m sorry I’m not perfect, but I’m pretty good at being imperfect.

#45 Saying sorry is like a game of tag – no one wants to be ‘it’, but everyone takes turns.

#46 I’m sorry I’m always sorry – it’s a reflex, like blinking or breathing.

#47 I’m sorry for apologizing so much, but I just can’t help myself – it’s like a nervous tic.

#48 I’m sorry for always saying sorry – it’s like I’m stuck on autopilot, and I can’t find the off switch.

#49 I’m sorry for apologizing too frequently – I should probably start charging people for every sorry I say.

#50 I’m sorry for apologizing incessantly – I think I need to take a break and go to apology rehab.

#51 I’m sorry for always apologizing – it’s like I’m apologizing for apologizing, and I don’t know how to stop.

#52 I’m not sorry for being myself, but I am sorry for the people who have to sit next to me on a long flight.

#53 I’m not sure what I’m apologizing for, but I’ll say sorry anyways to get out of this awkward situation.

#54 I’m not sure what I’m apologizing for, but sorry seems like the polite thing to say.

#55 I’m not sure what I’m apologizing for, but sorry is like a Swiss Army knife – it can fix almost anything.

#56 I’m sorry for apologizing all the time, but it’s either that or constantly pointing out the flaws of others.

#57 I’m sorry for apologizing too much, but I come from a long line of guilt-trippers.

#58 Are you still mad?

#59 Wait, am I the idiot?! I honestly can’t tell anymore.

#60 I’m sorry for saying sorry too much, but at least it’s not as bad as saying ‘um’ or ‘like’ all the time.