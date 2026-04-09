There are all kinds of idiots in workplaces everywhere, as this recent online thread makes clear. “What is the dumbest thing you’ve ever seen a coworker do?” one netizen asked , and after reading the replies, you might think that some of these adults should go back to school and learn the basics.

Few things are probably worse than having an idiot for a colleague. In the best-case scenario, they’re going to be a constant nuisance. In the worst case, they might endanger you, themselves, and everyone around them.

Relationships with colleagues can be tricky. In a way, it’s similar to school: a bunch of people thrown in together with little to no things in common, spending most of the day in each other’s company. It’s certainly not an obligation to like your colleagues, and many people don’t. In fact, a 2024 Forbes report found that 85% of Americans deal with annoying coworkers .

#1 6 figure IT job - gave gf his password to keep him logged in while working remotely to go to the store to get pork rinds. She proceeded to mistyped it 3 times before logging back in, which alerted infosec to message via teams and she just straight up said her bf gave her his password to keep him logged in while he went to the store and she mistyped it a few times. Fired.

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#2 During an “Open Forum” employees were encouraged to provide honest feedback on a topic. He did. He was immediately fired.

#3 Mix bleach with isopropyl alcohol... on three separate occasions.

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#4 We laid off a temp and he kept coming back even though he wasn't getting paid. We repeatedly tried to explain to him that he wasn't being paid and shouldn't even be in the building but he had this bizarre idea that if he worked for free for long enough they'd take him back on.

#5 Construction crew meeting with our workers comp insurance rep, going over company safety policies in our shop. One guy decides he can't be idle and needs to do some work. Decides to change a broken plug on an extension cord, which by itself isn't an approved repair, definitely not by someone who isn't an electrician. But anyway. Proceeds to cut the busted end off WHILE THE CORD IS PLUGGED IN.



Big spark, shorts it out and the inspector is just like what the hell are you doing?

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#6 Watched a guy try to unclog a full toilet with an air hose down the hole. First thing I heard after the splashing stopped was "pff, ugh, it got in my mouth." I still crack up about that one.

#7 At a buy here car lot, the new girl used a customer debit to order pants with sparkley back pockets off Amazon. Had it delivered to her dads. A few days later the customer comes in and knows everything, including that it was shipped to her house. And my coworker? Yeah she was wearing the jeans. It was hilarious. She didn’t get fired for a few more weeks though when she got caught stealing a cash payment.

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#8 I hate mine but I feel it’s important people know what they’re dealing with in the world.



Worked in a deli of a grocery store where we also prepared hot meals, cold salads, wraps, fried food, etc. Peeled/chopped potatoes were stored in water in open containers in the walk-in fridge next to raw chicken in open containers. Oftentimes there were streaks of chicken blood on the floor. Thought that was it? Nah.



So one night at closing, my coworker is sweeping the floor when, without blinking an eye (meaning I fear it wasn’t his first time, only the first time I noticed), he started sweeping off the counters. With the broom. Where we prepped food. *After* it had been swept through chicken blood and dirt and who knows what else. Still thought that was it? Nah. He was training to be a registered nurse - and this was a decade ago, so he very well may be a nurse now. Stay safe out there!

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#9 Told a girl to go vacuum the side room at a restaurant I worked at, 20 minutes later she still wasn't back so I checked on her. She was using the vacuum like a broom. She had never used one before so I showed her how to tilt it back. She also told me chipmunks were baby squirrels.

#10 Grocery Store. Couple of teen cashiers bought a cookie dough roll for break and thought they could cook it in the microwave? Just put the entire log on a plate and kept going assuming it would eventually turn into a giant cookie loaf? The fire department disagreed but didn't seem too surprised.

#11 I heard this second hand so I'm not sure of all the ins and outs.



Apprentice was told to flip a lever on a machine, hold it for 3 seconds, only 3 seconds, no more than 3 seconds, and then let go.



Colleague goes around the other side. Tells the apprentice to flip the switch and hold for 3 seconds. Machine powers on, starts grinding and shaking and smoking. Colleague is panicking trying to figure out what's going on. Comes to discover apprentice is holding the lever on and not letting go.



Colleague grabs apprentice's arm and pulls away from the lever, shutting the machine off. He asks why he didn't let go after 3 seconds as told. Apprentice says "I wanted to see what would happen".

#12 While handing me a memo written on the wrong side of a post-it note, she complained that her whole batch of sticky notes was “defective.”.

#13 Vouchered three pounds of frozen shrimp from a Friday night shoplifting arrest. Put the frozen shrimp in the property locker, which is not opened until late Monday morning. It was August and the property room is not air conditioned.



That is just one of many dumb things he has done.

#14 I caught a coworker attempting to open a vial of an extremely dangerous chemical at his workbench without any PPE. This was a concentrated, powdered acetylcholinesterase inhibitor and if you hear that description and think "banned chemical weapon" or "cobra venom" you'd be wrong but only in ways that don't matter. The normal practice for opening and preparing this chemical is a full face mask and a cabinet, and he was using neither, and came very close to potentially ending himself and others (including me).

#15 I worked at a fast food place. The fryer caught fire. The boss said "Do NOT throw water on it. I am coming back there." He threw water on it.

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#16 HVAC here. I had a coworker who did side jobs on his own time. We carry phones that are company provided, which is typical.



One day, he and I are talking after packing up on a job and his phone rings, he answered it with his typical side job spiel. His face goes pale, and he hangs up. I ask what happened, and he tells me it was our boss who called him. Answering the phone with his side job hello had just gotten him fired.

#17 We hired this guy to our help desk and he got WAY too comfortable. He wasn't great at his job, but we gave him a lot of slack hoping he would grow into the role.



We had some weird smell going on in the office for a week while he was out and ended up tracking to a sandwich he left in his desk drawer.



The boss came and wanted to talk to him about it when he returned, and he had his work board open on one monitor and Netflix opened on the other with an earbud in his ear. His boss started speaking, and the guy put his finger up with a "One sec" motion, put his hand on his earbud so he could hear the show he was watching better for a few seconds, then paused the show to say "What's up?"



He was shocked he was fired that afternoon.

#18 Turned off the power strip to “save electricity”… took down the entire office network.

#19 Steal a co-worker’s coat then wear it to work on another day.

#20 Not my coworker, but relayed by a friend.



So, homeboy is an admin on the systems at the employer, managing servers and whatnot. This gives him near unlimited access to pretty much anything. One day, he's working on the HR system and decides it's a good idea to see how his salary stacks up against his peers. He finds out that he's the lowest paid person in the group and proceeds to take this new-found information to HR to complain, expecting to get a raise.



Not only is he not given a raise, but he's fired and escorted out of the building.

#21 My coworker called out sick and then halfway through the day dropped off the receptionist at the beginning of her shift. This guy was married of course.

#22 Back when I worked retail, there was one girl who constantly screwed up change.



I'm not talking missing a dollar, either. There was once instance where she gave the customer back both the wrong dollar and cents amount, and it was something like $14.63 in actual change, and she gave back $11.24 or something like that. It was so ridiculously wrong, and it wasn't the first time either.

#23 I was on opening shift for a retail store. I came in to see the previous day’s takings on a stool in the middle of the (very messy) shop floor. My coworker said they didn’t have time to put it in the safe during closing. I told management and my coworker got mad at me as “I can’t afford to be fired as I have a mortgage”. Well if job security is so important to you, do your job properly.

#24 Carpenter. me and boss were ripping a smaller piece on the table saw. was a 1 man thing, he was just butting in. I feed the piece in and he pulls it out. I turn the saw off, I notice him glancing at the pieces and I basically saw it coming; he dropped the scrap piece on the table saw from like 2 feet up, it bounced and caught the blade and it flung the piece at me at Mach speed. it smacked me across my chest like, wide-ways so it didn't hurt but I just looked at him like he's a stupid idiot and he looked at me like oh man I'm so sorry. got very lucky, that I didn't have to beat up my boss that day lol.

#25 Worked in a plastics manufacturing facility. When you're mixing resins, you need to carefully monitor the temperature because if it overheats you ruin the whole batch. The higher RPMs on the mixer, the more heat. So this one guy came up with the ingenious idea that you can run the mixer at a much higher RPM and mix the batch much faster without overheating if you just remove the head from the mixer- so he was literally just sticking a rotating shaft in the resin. Then when the batch failed QA miserably, he told the owner and CEO of the company (his uncle) that the guy in the QA lab (me) was incompetent and the batch was fine (it wasn't).

#26 My now-former CEO once sent an email to all staff admonishing people for using AI incorrectly while obviously using AI to create the email, with the typical bullet-pointed layout but also forgetting to remove an 'insert image here' placeholder.



May not be the dumbest thing, but one I laughed at the hardest; just a taste of why she's my 'now-former' CEO.

#27 He got dragged into HR for making racist statements. Listens to everything and everyone agrees that he is sorry. As he is leaving the room he makes another racist statement. Is immediately fired.

#28 Told me he was swing trading his entire 401k. He timed it wrong. Stopped talking to me about investing after that lol (I told him I'd never do that).

#29 Someone decided to reheat leftover fish in the breakroom microwave for 10 minutes. The smell was so biological and aggressive that we had to evacuate the office and hire professional cleaners.

#30 We had a new sales guy start, and on his first week...





He refilled the 5 gallon water cooler. But he tore the lid off before turning it upside down to put it on the stand. Yep, 5 gallons of water on the floor.





The whole sales team was going to the Braves game, and at some point, presumably with alcohol on board, he fell down the stairs. Scrape the hell out of his legs and face.





Then when they come back to the office for everyone to drive home, he left his brand new laptop in his car. And it got stolen.





He actually stayed employed. He was very nice.

#31 Maybe more naive than dumb, a coworker was told to make copies and she disappeared all day. I went to check on her and she was feeding each sheet of paper individually.

#32 Small cheese maker. A new employee. We're cutting strings of salted cheese. Like you would cut carrots at home. He cuts himself. Starts bleeding. Put on TWO more disposable gloves. He continue bleeding in the gloves. His finger is just full of blood but you know, that's why he got TWO gloves on it 🤌.

#33 Security camera footage of a coworker throwing a towel over the camera.

#34 Received feedback from a code review, then tried to run a snippet of suggested code shared in the code review notes. Emailed the code reviewer to say “hey this code doesn’t run.”



He copied and pasted the code from a word document and tried to run it with the bullet points still in it.

#35 Start a fire in a chemistry lab in the morning because he didn't account for the reaction evolving gas that spontaneously ignites in air leading to a small explosion. That was bad enough. Then he set the same experiment up in the afternoon with no changes, and went home. When we defused the problem, we estimated we were within an hour of another explosion.

#36 We were hosting a street festival and had the road closed for the day. Someone had too much to drink and got sick on the blacktop and one of my coworkers tried to mop the street.



Like…just straight spreading vomit and mop water. Eventually she gave up and got a broom and dustpan. Guess how that went.

#37 It was more like a series of things that made us all wonder why he'd even wanted the job.



There were two of us who started on the same day, and we had a ninety-day probationary period before they'd decide if they wanted to keep us there. On day one, the other guy complained that my husband was working too fast. I told him he'd get no sympathy from me.



On day two, he decided to hound the supervisor about the tasks for the day. This was a job with no set daily tasks - we worked on what was given to us - and the supervisor hadn't had his coffee yet. The supervisor's response was basically, "I'm already tired of this kid, he can go to the other supervisor."



Sometime around day five or six, the employee started complaining about his shoes getting dirty. In a warehouse.



He quit on day eighty-nine. I mean, I understand if you think you're not going to make it past the ninety day period, but at least come in for a few more hours of pay?

#38 She was covering the front desk & decided to snoop on the receptionists computer and proceed to go through all her emails and read Teams messages and then share the contents of the Teams messages with another fellow co-worker who told management…she did not get fired. Violation of privacy am I right?

#39 Coworker had worked with ratchets for a few years before I joined the crew, one day it was just me and him and he saw me start tightening a bolt with a ratchet



He says "what are you doing? You cant tighten things with the loosening ratchet. You have to grab the tightening one".



I look at him dumbfounded, he never knew the little lever on the ratchet switches it from tightening to loosening



For years he had 2 separate ratchets and told me to never tell anyone about him not knowing.

#40 Ex coworker now. Told all of the guys at work that he was quitting. Not by turning in his two weeks but by just packing up and clocking out. He also blabbed that he'd take company tools with him. Word got back to our supervisor and said supervisor made him hand over the company tools before firing him. He has a stay at home wife and at least one kid to take care of. I still don't know what he was thinking.

#41 Accidentally sent a company-wide email complaining about the boss instead of just to a friend. Total chaos for a day.

#42 My boss asked for a number between 1 and 10. Coworker said 11.

#43 Worked in the Deep South with a German fella. Our workforce was about 75% black. He wore a giant confederate flag belt buckle to work one day. He then tried to justify it by saying it was the battle flag for the army of Virginia.

#44 Cut into a lithium ion battery after I told them repeatedly not to. This guy was head of maintenance by the way.

#45 I'm a custodian at my place of work. Someone who is not a custodian used my vacuum cleaner to clean up a spilled iced coffee. It's not a "shop vac", it's not for wet messes. He left the vacuum cleaner all sticky and then told me "it shouldn't be sticky" when I went to go tell my boss that I couldn't vacuum that day because of a mysterious sticky goo all over my vacuum.



That happened 2 weeks ago and the hose is slowly becoming clogged with dust becuase the inside of it is still sticky. I am waiting to talk to the owner about what happened. In the meantime I'm just gonna use it until it breaks. The suction is worse after that guy ruined it and the job takes twice as long now.



I just don't understand why someone would use a vacuum with a bag in it to clean up a sticky liquid mess when there are towels available.

#46 Painter here:



We had a guy come work with us. He would always work IN the sun, like follow it around the house. His task was scraping and sanding and he always did it with his mouth open, like so far open. By noon he would be beet red with paint chips stuck to his sweaty face hair and skin. The sweat would break it down and he had white streaks on his face and lips.



We called him the sun child. He was a solid 10 years older than me 😅



Visual: overweight alcoholic guy driving a rusty 90s Buick. I would describe his aesthetic as a pack of winston cigarettes.

#47 Allow me to tell you the tale of Brad, a guy who was absolutely unqualified to be managing a brewery taproom. Names have been changed for privacy.



He called me on a Sunday morning:



"Hey so the [massive 100 horsepower] air compressor is making a weird noise and there's a lot of black smoke coming out of it. What should I do?"



I said, Well dude I think you should call the fire department because it sounds like it's on fire.



I was neither a manager nor in the maintenance department. I was just one of the guys on the production staff whose number he happened to have. I have no idea why he decided to call me instead of anyone on the actual emergency phone tree.



A few weeks later, there was a loud alarm coming from a *very dangerous* packaging machine and instead of calling anyone about it, he decided to open the machine's 480V electrical cabinet, where he found and disconnected the alarm. It's a miracle he didn't electrocute himself - this thing was on a 480V/60A circuit. This caused a whole company meeting but somehow he didn't get fired.



Finally, some months after that, he decided the best way to meet his goal of reducing excess hours in the taproom was not to manage his staff better but to falsify their timesheets in our payroll system, clocking everyone out exactly at close (except himself, obviously). The HR manager very generously gave him a chance to explain his actions and he just flat out admitted that he had done exactly what they thought he'd done and further he knew that it was illegal but "we're too small for the government to worry about, right?"



He was finally fired after that. Last I heard he'd converted a Toyota sienna into a VanLife camper and was at burning man in 2022.



My favorite part was probably that when he got fired, he abandoned his old Mercedes in the parking lot of the factory because it had a flat tire. We discovered the keys were in his old desk so we fixed the tire and made it the company runabout vehicle until the financial company he had a loan from finally found it and repo'd it.

#48 The adult daughter of the VP used to come in to work to help out with bigger projects. One time I asked her to take the cart downstairs to get more supplies for a project. 30 minutes later she hasn’t come back yet so I went in search for her. She was standing in the reception area staring at the sliding doors to the coat closet. I asked her what she was doing and she said “I think the elevator is broken” and then pressed buttons on the alarm keypad on the wall next to the closet.

#49 I saw a coworker (may he rest gently) accidentally weld a wrench to a motorcycle’s heat shield after forgetting to disconnect the battery and accidentally touching the starter with the wrench while working on the exhaust. Lol.

#50 Boss: We need to watch repairs and maintain our equipment better to avoid repairs.



Boss: We have a company credit card for all repairs, so your equipment should never be down because we have a high capacity card to pay for it.



Boss: That company card is not to spend on repairs!



Boss: Supervisors, you have discretion on what you can spend the company card on, use it where you need it!



Boss: Repairs? No! Why? You didn't maintain it, so now we will PUNISH YOU by not fixing it! It lowers sales? Don't care!



Boss: What happened to your Sales. It has dropped. Equipment is down? What equipment? You never told me!



Same guy for all of it.

#51 On an All Hands meeting, a director meant to inspire us about perseverance through tough times but what he actually did was ramble for 30 minutes about how once he tried to assemble a patio furniture set in his living room so he could watch golf while he assembled but it took forever because he made constant mistakes, then when it was complete, it was too big to fit through the patio doors so he couldn't get it outside. It was stuck in his living room.









This man was a hair below the C-suite. Truly inspiring. .

#52 She would routinely steal pens from other coworkers, one day she had stolen an cheap mechanical pencil and had made an customer sign their credit receipt with it.

#53 We were probationary employees in training. One of my coworkers called in sick. Company policy required two things when calling in sick: a note from a doctor dated on the date you called in with an anticipated return to work date AND your physical presence at home to receive a visit from an Admin.



The home visit was random, they didn't always do it.



But, Admin decided to check in with her. They go to her house, knock on the door and her husband answers. They ask him if he could summon her to the door to which he replied "she's on a girl's trip to Vegas, she'll be back on ____"



Anyhow, Admin asked him to have her call when she returned. In the meantime, she was fired.

#54 Try to beat up a child and their parent. Also, saw a teacher call on someone to read (student can’t read and has a disability). When kid (12yo) refused and shut down, teacher picks him up and shakes him. Teacher then wrote up an office referral after the kid walked out. Both teachers were fired on the spot.

#55 Missing a road turn he braked quickly & threw the truck into reverse....

Shame he forgot we where towing a trailer that day. (We normally didn't).

#56 The safety guy unlocked and brought down the elevator car in the shaft I was working in. Just about squished me. He was instantly fired.

#57 It's me. i did it. i had a space heater under my desk and caused the entire floor to plunge into darkness. they had to call the electricians and no one understood what happened.

#58 Had a coworker at a studio who accidentally bounced a client's entire session into a single mono track and then saved over the original. like, years of stems and takes just compressed into one file. the artist was sitting right there watching. longest silence i've ever experienced in a room with other humans in it.

#59 Worked at a sporting goods store that also did team clothing and my coworker ended up stamping the majority of the logos on the hoodies and T-shirts either crooked or upside down in some cases.

#60 A rather new employee sent a company wide calendar invite for a jam session in the auditorium. we have around 5000 employees around the world. he cancelled it and then sent it to the operations department, about 3000 employees around the world. he cancelled it and then sent it to just the main office employees, and 500 employees.





also on his first day at lunch he took off his shoes/socks, rolled up his pants, and put his feet in the fountain of our cafeteria. he ate a sandwich while reading a book. security guard came up to him and was like "hey we are all adults here act like it."





he only lasted about 4-5 months. i assume he is fine because his dad is a multi millionaire governor of a red state. .

#61 Sending rants about management through office email... girl you have my number! Just text me!

#62 A district manager for a retail store chain emailed the entire company that there were too many women managers. He thought he was emailing just one person. Yes he still has his job.

#63 Was at a barber shop and my barber was complaining about a recent identity theft, he then receives a phone call from a product vendor and proceeds to read his credit card numbers out loud over the phone….

#64 Years ago a coworker peeled off one of those self-adhesive stamps from the little folder they're sold on, and licked it. She gave it a funny look and kinda smacked her tongue on her lips a couple times. Then she pressed the stamp onto the envelope, but it wouldn't stick anymore because it was wet, so BAM BAM BAM she pounded on it with her fist. I had to leave the room I was laughing so hard.

#65 I watched an overhead crane operator walk under the load. It's basic common sense. If something goes wrong, you don't get hurt. You get smashed. 100%. They bury you in a pizza box. I work with idiots.

#66 I used to work at a data center with poor cooling. To help out, we had these giant industrial fans blowing down some of the rows.



Procedure was that if you needed to get into that row to access something (and the other side was blocked by the wall), you turn off the fan, wait for it to stop spinning, then move it and do your thing before turning it back on.



Coworker decides to be lazy and move the fan without first shutting it down. His finger slipped through the fan grate and it got cut off.