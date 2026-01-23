But sometimes, employees do such wild things that surely should get them fired, yet they still remain employed. Bored Panda has come across two threads online, where someone asked : "What’s the most messed up thing you’ve seen someone do at work and still not get fired?" and we've gathered up the most outrageous stories for you below!

Making mistakes is human, and many of us make them when we do our jobs. In fact, one in five workers in the U.S. say they have made some kind of a critical mistake at work . What's more, only 11% got caught and faced repercussions, but a whopping 48% got off scot-free.

#1 Me. I got hammer drunk on vodka at work and passed out in a client’s porch swing. My coworker found me. I had been driving a work truck all day while hitting the bottle.



I did not get fired, and this was not my first or last incident of drinking at work. My bosses loved me and work was like my family at that time in my life.



Obviously I am a raging alcoholic. But I’m happy to report that I haven’t drank for over 5 years now.

#2 Old school company about 25 years ago.



We had a small conference room that was rarely used, outside of a daily morning standup. One day the room starts developing a funky smell. After a few days maintenance comes and looks at it, thinks we have a rodent problem. They do their thing but problem gets worse. Now they think something is dead in the wall, so they guy the room and re-do it completely, finding nothing.



Smell shortly returns.



This is where it gets weird. They put a camera in the room to see if they can figure out what is happening. Not a secret camera, wide out in the open, installed infront of everyone, the office is taking bets on what the camera will find, camera.



A couple of days later, they bust one of the IT guys urinating in the ficus tree in the corner of the room.



He gets called into HR, offers no explanation for it, and DENIES its clearly him on video. Its right in the middle of the .com crash and HR doesn't want to freak anyone out with the first layoff in 50 years, so is just, "well, if it was you, don't do it again".



A couple of days go by, they catch him again. This time someone is smart enough to finally get rid of the ficus tree. HR chews him out again, and moves his desk directly across from the bathroom. Like, they reorganized furniture so he would be as physically close to it as possible without actually being in it. I'm not sure if this was for shame, a threat, or someone thought it would solve it, but whatever.



A couple of days later, dude just goes and does it in the corner.



A couple of days later they finally fired him, but again, not wanting to freak people out, they send out a company wide letter basically saying "Look, our policy hasn't changed, we aren't doing layoffs, you know we always try and work through stuff with our staff, but steve over here keeps urinating in the tree in conference room B, so we had to do something"



I wish i saved it, because it was glorious in how it was written, with the perfect blend of HR speak, legal speak, and well, letting the world know that steve urinates in trees. You know that the thing spent days winding its way through various departments with people all the ways at the top having to discuss it and sign off on it.



After that whenever we would hire people and would give them the lay of the land, we would constantly emphasize the most important, unbreakable rule of working there, which was "You can only urinate on the tree in conference room B twice, the third is a firing, so make them count".

#3 Worked as a licensed mechanic, boss hired his friends kid. He was a menace, wrong oil filters (they would fall off), improperly torqued wheels amongst a large list of smaller things.



He didn't put a van in park (tbf if you know the Ford shifters it can easily happen). Leaped out to close the bay door, then proceeds to get closelined by the door of said van going in reverse. Somehow got back up in time to chase it through the lot before it hit anything else. Also the door got fully bent the other direction



He also did a full on brake stand in the middle of the shop (I believe he tried hitting the brake hard and ended up on both pedals) I yelled at him to shut it off.

He screamed instead and took his feet off the pedals causing it to rocket into the wall.



I told my boss within the first 2 weeks of that kid being here to get rid of him because of how careless and reckless he was but he never got fired.

#4 This 18 year old kid at a store I worked for ate this elderly woman's lunch right out of the fridge. She walked into the breakroom and caught him eating it. She asked him why he stole her lunch, and he cusse at her.



She cried, she talked to the manager about it and he didn't even give the kid a writeup. Just told him to knock it off and not to take food that didn't belong to him.



A week later, he took her boots (she changed out of her winter boots into sneakers for work) and he threw them into the compactor. Nobody had evidence he did it, but we all knew.



That poor woman, he even got arrested one weekend for stealing a car!

#5 Four people I worked with were playing World of Warcraft at work - one was in IT and unblocked the ports for him and his friends. And I don't mean they'd play after work on work machines. They played at work. For at least a year. They barely got a slap on the wrist as far as their colleagues could tell. No one fired.



Yet - the guy that flipped out because people kept touching his workstation in the lab? He got fired. No violence, no threat of violence - just a loose screw and was yelling about how 'people keep touching my things!' Yeah - that guy got shown the door same day.

#6 Show up to work drunk, driving a company vehicle, verbally attack a coworker, and then not show up for work for a week and a half afterwards without calling anyone.

#7 We had someone miss a performance review for termination for sleeping on the job, because she was asleep.



The company moved her to another department where her strikes for sleeping on the job restarted at 1.

#8 Bump into my breasts with his hands during a work meeting - TWICE!!!

#9 There was this unhinged girl at my job who was obsessed with a male in another department. She was full blown stalking him and one day bit his ear! She was a lunatic, driving by his house, contacting him from all different numbers.



How did it get handled? They told HIM that he could relocate to another location (my work has 6 local locations) and she didn’t even get a slap on the wrist!!!



Actually the most disappointed I have ever been with a company in handling a situation.



Imagine if the roles were reversed? I just feel like it would have been a completely different story!



Edit to add: she ended up working there another 3 years before she quit on her own terms.

#10 I worked for a small cellphone case manufacturer who secured the license to a designer to use their prints on our cases. Our top sales guy goes out and lands the Apple account by pitching the licensed designs on the cases for a new phone launch. Our CTO who was a complete buffoon was set up with an interview with the NY Times as it was a pretty cool story for our small company and the VP of Marketing had connections at the NYT. In the cell phone case business you have to have your inventory built before the launch of the phone because that is when people buy the lost cases to fit their new phone. Apple is very strict about keeping their phone designs (shapes, button and microphone locations, etc,) secret often times leaking a couple of different designs to confuse competitors and prevent unauthorized case manufacturers from having cases at launch (once the product is launched in public there’s nothing stopping anyone from making cases for the new phone). A dirty little secret that everyone in the case business knows is that if you spend time in Asia or have a good souring agent you can get the designs for the new phone with a pretty high degree of accuracy. Sometimes you had to tweak a tool or mold to accommodate a button or speaker microphone but most vendors can find the designs. Apple does not appreciate this but doesn’t really question where vendors get the files (if you are an authorized Apple vendor they provide the files).



So this jackball is asked by the NYT where did you get the designs for the new phone? And he says we got it from a vendor in Asia. Story hits the next day and sure enough Apple calls and tells us we lost the contract and they are returning the cases and we need to pay to have them picked up at their warehouses and shipped back.



When I say we were small, we were doing about $40M/year in phone and tablet case business. This deal would have doubled our business and it all went up in smoke.



The CEO asked me what we should do and I said fire him. Nothing happened and the company slowly and painfully lost more and more revenue every year until it was eventually sold to a vendor who they owed millions to.



The whole thing was like watching a slow-mo car crash.

#11 Due to some laziness and negligence, our department informed a mom of 3 kids that she had an aggressive breast cancer and started her on chemotherapy. Come to find out, someone (my supervisor) mixed up this patients images with someone else and she does NOT have breast cancer. We didn’t refund her for a single payment made to our facilities and not once did we apologize since it would be an admission of guilt. I feel disgusting clocking in here everyday.

#12 I couldn't list everything she did, we worked in social care. She was called into the office "for a word" every single week, she had been banned from half the houses in one town we worked in (that's not exaggerating, we had 36 people to care for, she was banned from 18 of the m) for the way she spoke to people.



One chap we looked after was on end of life, this person told his daughter that this man was like "a second Dad to" her. This chap's daughter got her banned from the house. She then told me that "if he knew I couldn't be there he'd be heartbroken, I know he would". This is just an example of the type of thing she'd do.



We lost contracts because of her, she took one person's son back to her house for a sleepover because "I'm his adopted Granny".



Not only did she not get fired, she got promoted.

#13 Beat his gf at work function. Not once but twice. .

#14 I worked as an infusion nurse, and occasionally we had patients who required central lines. One day, a patient was fully prepped for a procedure: consented, awake, and a sterile field carefully set. The PICC team nurse arrived, donned sterile gloves—and then ripped the tip of one glove off with her teeth before proceeding. There were two of us standing there. When it happened, we looked at each other in complete disbelief. I spoke up immediately and said that the sterile field had been broken, offering to help her get a new pair of sterile gloves. She declined. I did not want to alarm the patient, who was awake and clearly listening to the interaction, so I didn’t escalate further in the room. We reported the incident to our unit manager right away. Unfortunately, the manager was friends with this nurse and asked us not to mention the incident again, assuring us she would “handle it privately.”



After that, similar issues continued. This PICC nurse repeatedly attempted to place lines without verifying placement. On more than one occasion, the line was visibly blown and would not flush. When we firmly but professionally stated that the line could not be used for patient safety reasons, she became angry and had to restart the procedure.



Another incident involved a patient who came to the unit for a central line dressing change. The dressing was so poorly applied—taped entirely around the line with adhesive fused to itself—that removing it safely risked dislodging the catheter. I asked another nurse to assist me, and when we checked who had applied the dressing, the initials belonged to the same PICC nurse. This did not surprise us.



We escalated these concerns to higher management via email, clearly outlining issues related to patient safety, sterile technique, and repeated procedural failures. The response was an “educational in-service” reviewing sterile technique for the unit as a whole. Shortly afterward, the nurse in question was promoted and transferred to an outpatient oncology role.



Backstory: I loved my job and was very good at it, but the management culture was toxic. The unit was dominated by “mean girl” behavior, and nurses who did their jobs well—or helped others—were penalized. I was explicitly written up once for “helping other nurses too much,” despite teamwork being fundamental to nursing practice. When I asked who had complained so I could not offer "too much help", management refused to say, claiming it would harm teamwork. I should have left when this sort of thing started because it just got worse and worse after this.



I became a clear target. I was repeatedly called into the office for trivial or fabricated issues, including clocking out at my assigned time. When I requested HR involvement, several of the write-ups were significantly altered or walked back by my manager which told me that they were inflated. Ultimately, I gave my two weeks’ notice because I refused to continue enduring psychological harassment. After I resigned, my direct manager would not make eye contact with me and never spoke to me again. That silence spoke volumes about her character and about how favoritism operated on that unit.



Unfortunately this experience tainted me as a hospital nurse. It had nothing to do with patients and all to do with a toxic work environment. I wish I had felt more confident at the time to not let them belittle me and corner me into leaving.

#15 A guy in my office printed out a 50-page report on how to do nothing at work... and got promoted! If that's not a career strategy, I don't know what is!

#16 Company had a "Family Fun Health and Safety Day" (yes that was really what they called it) annual picnic in the office carpark



Attendance was mandatory for all employees, and we were "encouraged" (read: pressured) to bring spouses and kids



Employee A was having an affair with married Employee B



Married Employee B shows up to the compulsory "Family Fun Health and Safety Day" with his wife and kids.



Employee A goes off on him for this, goes off on the wife, and the wife and the side piece get into an actual physical brawl in our carpark, under the mildew smelling canvas of our "marquee", in front of the BBQ, the Port a Potties (located right next to the BBQ), God, man, B's kids, everyone else's kids, various employees who never wanted to be at this stupid mandatory picnic in the first place, probably some curious seagulls who came by to steal the food before seeing the setup...



The office was locked up once the "picnic" started (probably to prevent us sneaking back in to do work or, idk, access a toilet with running water) and the carpark only had the one way in or out, which was where they were fighting, so none of us could leave



Everyone involved in this situation kept their jobs. Maybe that was the real punishment all along...

#17 I worked with a guy who literally had no job. He was the "studio supervisor" but there was no activity in the studio to supervise because the studio had effectively become non-operational. He coasted for a full 8 years at this job. He would come in the morning, open his email, get coffee, gossip and complain about the industry for an hour, leave for an hour, come back for lunch, leave for another 3 hours, come back, send a few emails and then officially leave for the day. It was infuriating and majestic.

#18 Store manager got caught adding hours he didn't work to his time card. He got a reprimand and they removed the ability for managers to edit their own hours.



About a month later he gets caught using another manager's login to add more hours he didn't work. Another slap on the wrist and is still working at the same place.

#19 He liked throwing ice cubes into the deep fryer. He'd stand far enough away that he wouldn't get splashed, which made it a complete surprise to the person working the fryer. If you've never done this, it kind of causes a mini explosion of bubbles in molten grease, which splashes everywhere and, at the very least, makes a mess.



When this got too boring, he started stealing kids meal toys and chucking them into the fryer. It took longer for them to start melting, and if he couldn't get them out, we had to turn the thing off for the rest of the day because it takes hours for it to cool off long enough to retrieve something, and then at least another hour to heat back up. I can't remember what it was that he threw, but it caught on fire and he ended up pulling it out with a pair of metal tongs and threw it in the sink. Then he turned on the water and made (to his surprise!) a BIGGER FIRE. Did he get burned? Yes. Did he get fired? No. Did he do it again? Sort of. I think he went back to ice cubes after that.



**TLDR; Technically he got fired, but it was with ACTUAL FIRE. The boss just kind of shook her head and let him keep working there.**.

#20 Car theft, sort of.



I worked in a local deli back in the early 2000s. Family owned had been there for years and years. The kind of place where the store owners knew people when they were teens and watched them grow up sort. One of the regulars we'd known for years had a bad habit of leaving her car running in front of the store while she shopped. So her car was empty, had the keys in it and was running.



One of the workers (also a long time worker) thought it'd be a good idea to "steal" her car. Which means just taking it and parking it around the corner.



He does that and a minute later, some random guy comes in sweating yelling "call the police, someone stole my car!!!". Turns out that day, the regular had actually turned her car off that day and some other completely random person with the same vehicle left his car idling.



The coworker explained everything to him and while he wasn't that happy was just relieved that his car wasn't stolen. Probably learned a valuable lesson that. But the employee wasn't fire because he'd been working there for over a decade along with his brother and mother and while not directly related to the owners, were family friends.



......They all got fired years later when it turned out they'd be ripping off the business and were skimming money off the top for years.

#21 Some defecated on the floor in the bathroom. It was a one person bathroom. It was relatively early in the day. It really could only have been one person. Wild.

#22 This guy at my workplace should have been fired so many times but I think the only reason he wasn’t was because he was our top salesman.



He went behind our boss’ back and secretly met with our boss’ boss claiming the boss was incompetent and he should have his job instead.



He accidentally discharged a firearm he brought to the office one day, putting a bullet into the floor with all his coworkers standing nearby.



He did an absolutely unhinged “fire safety” drill where he set off the alarm and locked all the doors to the main office. Everyone thought the fire was real and panicked, causing another employee to literally have a heart attack. (Thank god he survived.)



And as if that wasn’t enough, he cut the face off a CPR dummy during a First Aid demonstration and the company had to replace the dummy.

#23 After reading some of these, I'm not sure how much this counts....





Had a guy hired for internal IT for a **Pennsylvania** firm b/c he had specific certifications that our vendors\partners wanted us to have to prove we were capable of supporting their business. Over the next few weeks it becomes obvious to us, this dude doesnt know anything including simple things we asked him to do on systems he supposedly is an expert in. We confront him and straight up says, oh yea I brain dumped those certification tests.



We tell our boss. He doesnt care- the guy has the certs we need for the business.



The guy's making an excuse once per week on why he can't come in. Family tragedy, sickness, overslept after a wedding party, car towed, etc. Each time we used the opportunity to tell our boss that he needs to fire him b/c hes not contributing. But nothing.



Then one day, they guy called in and said he had two flat tires- can't come into work. We made him tell our boss that. Then we told our boss, hey Brad lives close, why don't we ask Brad to pick him up. Sure thing, boss man says. Calls the dude, tells him Brad will pick him up in 30mins, and then says well actually, I'm in **Florida.**



Finally boss fires him, but the next week we see the dude got a job at another place. His certifications landed him another job within days of his firing.



Not fair.

#24 I worked as a bus aide, and we got a few new buses. One of the drivers who was known to be difficult to deal with was mad she didn’t get assigned one of the new buses , and was also mad she didn’t get assigned in first place in line where we picked up the kids (we were supposed to wait in a certain order to make it easier for the kids to find the correct bus).



On the way to the school one afternoon she kept trying to cut in line by leap frogging her way to the front but the other drivers wouldn’t let (she’d pulled that stunt before and caused confusion with the kids). So when we got to the parking lot she decided to squeeze her bus between ours (we were third) and the line of teacher’s parked cars. When the kids came out they kinda milled about at first until the teachers led the way, because she was supposed to be much further back. It was such a tight squeeze when she opened her door the kids couldn’t get in, because the door was touching the side of our bus. The two busses in front pulled out when they loaded and we then tried to go but she darted in front of us to load her kids. All the other busses had to wait on her because all her kids had been led back to the school.



While all this was going on the other drivers were telling her to stop, what’s she doing, etc. on the radios and HQ was trying to figure out what was going on.



Several of us reported what had happened but all she got was a talking to.



Btw, all the kids were special needs.

#25 Energize a circuit someone was still working on.

#26 Government employees - manager, in her official capacity as a government employee, and during business hours, broke into an employee's home, lied about what she'd done, and tried to fire the employee through the personnel process with what she found after conducting an illegal search.





The investigatory meeting was going so well for her until I started presenting information she didn't know I had. The HR guy's face when I said, "Let's be clear what we're talking about here - not only was this burglary and trespassing, it's a warrantless search of an employee's private residence by a government agent. We can go a couple of ways with this, but you deciding to make it go away and never speak of it again is the only way we get past significant jail time for lots of people, starting with this manager. " was gold.





She kept her job. How I've no idea considering some of the things I've seen people get fired for. .

#27 Secretary chewedout CEO in front of his board.



Everyone in that room knew she had enough dirt to bury all of them.

#28 A coworker married his student before we worked together. She was 18 and had graduated. They swear nothing happened before graduation... and her pregnancy scare before graduation was totally unrelated. He was moved to a position where he did not interact with students for about ten years, then became principal of a different school. .

#29 My coach speared an entire pallet of tvs. We're talking like, 10 60" tvs..... They made him a store manager. How cute.

#30 Used his corporate credit card for over $10k in personal purchases. He was reprimanded, but not fired OR made to pay the company back. Within the next year he did the exact same thing and only then was he fired.

#31 I worked at a school for kids who need emotional support. We had a classroom aide who would scream at kids until they cried and then actively mock them for crying. These kids were 7 and came from horrific home lives.



She was close family friends with the principal. It's very hard to help a child when they learn from a young age that adults aren't able to make things better and adults are capable of incredibly mean things.



Edit: For clarification, this was reported. She still got a letter of rec out of her BFF the principal, but she no longer works with children.

#32 Forge a document (it was so obvious!), then lie about not forging it, then admit to forging it once lie was just slightly questioned. One partner at the firm wanted her fired, but another one didn't, the forger stayed.

#33 At a previous job, we had an "employee" that was called in to clean on an as-needed basis. The employee, who we will call Fred, owed a lot of child support. After a unusually long break of not working, we called Fred in to clean the work place. I think he expected to be paid under the table, because when he was given a paycheck, it was near zero because of all the back-due child support he owed that we were forced to take from his paycheck. He literally started screaming, swearing, calling the boss every name you can think of, punching walls and threatened to blow up the place. The boss still calls him back to work as needed to clean because he "is really good at cleaning".....

#34 We hired this woman to my team. Her job was to do exactly what I did. We work from home, but we have constant conference calls and a TON of work to do. It's simply not possible to slack off without being noticed.



I trained her and she shadowed me for a couple of months. She should have been ready to go off on her own, but she kept asking the same questions again and again. It's like she wasn't even sort of listening to anything we said. Which was super annoying...but then...



About 3 months in, she disappeared. Like stopped logging into calls, stopped logging into Skype, stopped everything. We emailed, texted, and called for awhile, until she finally responded that she had been in the hospital with a hernia. Now my mother had hernia surgery in her 70's and was home within a few hours. So...red flag. We were also stunned and deeply offended that she never, ever bothered to call, text, email, ANYTHING to say she'd be out. Never in my 20 year career have I seen anything like it. In my personal opinion, I thought she should have been fired right then and there.



BUT, our boss didn't want to make a big deal out of it - she didn't want to tell the big boss...for some reason. I'm still baffled by that, but that meant neither the powers that be nor HR had any idea it had even happened. So eventually, after having fallen off the planet for about 10 days, new hire finally came back. Both our boss and I counseled her A LOT about communication. Things happen, we get it. Just TALK to us. Let us know what's going on. Benefit of the doubt, right?



Yeah, a little over a month later, she did it again. At first I noticed she wasn't joining calls or logging into Skype and she kept saying she was having connection issues. Fine. Once again, TELL US. And for god's sake, call tech support. But then she was offline for an entire week, so we tried hunting her down again. Nothing. No response, no communication, nothing.



This time, the issue was escalated and HR got involved. After a total of two weeks, she apparently told HR she was having medical issues. She was counseled that she had to log on and fill out her time sheets to reflect she was out of office for ALL the time she was gone. She was given a deadline of a week to do this. This never happened, and she was STILL employed. Please note, at this point she had still not spoken a word to either myself or our boss.



So now we're at three weeks of radio silence and HR contacts our boss to say new hire had reached out to say she's filing short-term disability. Fine, whatever. We wait. And wait. And obviously, she never filed. So FINALLY, a month after disappearing for the SECOND time with zero communication, she was terminated.



The amount of work I had to pick up thanks to her disappearing act was madness. I'm talking upwards of 80 hours a week for more than a month. I am still bitter about it.

#35 Accidentally send out the entire company's (3,000+ employees) headcount to the company distro. File contained everyone's salary, birthday, government numbers,etc.

#36 Called a customer stupid for leaving his phone behind, and refused to let him back in the theater so he could find it. Phone ended up getting stolen by one of the overnight cleaners, and after a few days, was brought back and the customer finally got his phone back.

#37 Not mine, but something an old buddy of mine did 15+ years ago.



He worked for a really big gaming company that was just about to ship a major title. Like, **MAJOR**. Because of beta testing, there was code in the game that would disable the beta copies the day after the game officially dropped. His job was to make sure that code was removed before they burned all of the official CDs for the game's release. Guess who forgot to remove the code? The company had already burned tens of thousands (maybe more) of game discs and boxed them up for shipment before my buddy realized his mistake and came clean to his boss. They had to re-burn, replace, and re-box every copy of the game *and* do it in time to meet the launch date. Cost a lot of people a lot of extra time and grief but, ultimately, my buddy got to keep his job.



*edit for those interested: The company was Bethesda Softworks and I believe the game was Morrowind. Their offices were in Rockville MD at the time and I used to go meet my friend over there for lunch every couple of weeks. If I recall correctly he was in charge of coding the sky effects for the game... well, that and removing the code that would brick the game after release :-).

#38 I worked at a webhosting tech support company and a coworker accidentally deleted another customer's website. This was on a Unix system, so it wasn't possible to undo the delete. He deleted the command history to cover his mistake and then told the customer that the website was lost due to a hard drive failure. The customer hadn't been keeping backups and said that he lost his entire livelihood.



The employee told management about the situation and they ran with it to avoid getting sued. They told the customer that hardware issues sometimes happen and because he hadn't opted into our managed backup services, the data loss was on him. They offered the customer several months of free webhosting as compensation and the problem went away. A week after seeing this play out, I put in my two-weeks notice.

#39 A few years ago I was working in a big company in my hometown, they hired me to create a website because they wanted to get bigger.



A graphic/fashion designer in the same company thought I was hired for her department because our offices were close and because I was doing both the programming and the design of the website.



I had an appointment with another company that would help us set up secure online payments and manage inventories across our stores and the main factory.



Graphic designer welcomed the representatives of this company (not even her task at all) and cancelled the appointment and the contract because she didn't believe I was good enough with computers.

#40 Finally one I can answer. Our department went for a team building overnight stay abroad.

The next day when we were supposed to meet at the airport he was nowhere to be found, his phone was off, bosses rang the hospitals, missing persons report, you name it, a week later the bosses went back to the country to find him again....nothing, wife and child had t heard anything..... week later he turns up for work like nothing happened, he had decided to jump on a earlier flight to Thailand for a weeks holiday without telling a soul. Couple a meetings with the bosses, never mentioned again, guess his wife made him feel it but that was never disclosed.

#41 Had a girl steal money from other crews bags in the locker/change room. Instead of firing her they just took the door off the room and put in a camera so now we have to show up to work in uniform with a shirt over it, it's very hot here and I end up sweaty by the time I get to work.



She also called in one time saying her sister passed and needs time off. She never had a sister.



After all this she got rehired after she quit for another job that didn't end up working out.

#42 Repeatedly sleep. Not like a 2 minute doze - I’m talking hours. Has been caught multiple times, was even filmed twice by a new hire. Union won’t let him be touched - not even a suspension.

#43 Was out to lunch with three coworkers. Collectively, there are two males and two females. Were all attorneys, btw.



One of the males is very into the other woman. She is also a hijab-wearing Muslim woman. The male coworker proceeds to get up from eating and starts to massage female coworker's head. Her hijab starts to fall off. We all tell him to stop. He explained that he was "getting the brain spiders off."



I was mortified. She was. So was the other male. But, he continued working there.

#44 I worked from home at my last job and my coworker would sometimes just not log in until like 11 am and would just completely skip meetings that she was supposed to run. One time she missed a meeting with our boss and my boss just goes “well I bet she was up late working so is coming in late”.

#45 Oh boy.



My grandfather was a computer technician at my dad's school when he was growing up, the man had no experience with computers since they were still kinda the new thing. This madlad interviews, gets the job by spouting out buzzwords and at the end of the interview is like, "Hey I'm a bit unfamiliar with this particular system, could I have the manual to look over before I start?" They're like "yeah whatever."



Guy aggressively reads this manual until he is an expert and knows everything about this computer. He held the job for years.

#46 Some bozo made me a restaurant manager when I was 21. Very frequently after hours we drank from the bar and had late night cook offs.

#47 A guy I'll call Jack drove an oversized company vehicle into a garage too short for it. Peeled back the roof like a sardine can. He'd driven this vehicle before. He even parked it beside the other oversized company vehicles right outside the parking garage.



Jack just got transferred to another department. When he goofed up something in the new department, he got transferred again. He never got fired.



I'm guessing the company kept Jack around because they needed his stupidity for write-offs when he destroyed things.

