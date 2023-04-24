Motivational sayings have nothing against funny work quotes that dot the internet and get shared with colleagues. Working 9-to-5 every day might get boring, so it’s only natural to have some fun at the cost of work hours. The funny quotes about work we hear at our offices hit much differently when monotonous tasks need some color. The factors that make those funny quotes about working hilarious have to be mixed and matched.

When reading the more positive and hilarious work quotes — you might need to take the time to understand them, especially if you aren’t working in a certain field. Sales and marketing professionals have plenty of funny, inspirational work quotes that boost their confidence. Whether you are a ruthless mobster or a corporate executive — you can be sure that there are some funny quotes at work you can share.

If you require some humor in your workflow — you might need some quotes. Below, we have compiled funny quotes for work-exhausted people. Some are funny and shareable, so share them with your colleagues. If one of them is much funnier than the others — upvote it. On the other hand, if you have a saying of your own that you would like to share — do so in the comments below.

#1

"I like work; it fascinates me. I can sit and look at it for hours." — Jerome K. Jerome

#2

"Getting paid to sleep... that's my dream job.​"

#3

“The first five days after the weekend are the toughest.”

#4

"The best way to appreciate your job is to imagine yourself without one." — Oscar Wilde

#5

"My boss told me to start every presentation with a joke. The first slide was my paycheck."

#6

“Do not underestimate your abilities. That is your boss’s job.”

#7

“Don’t stay in bed unless you can make money in bed.” — George Burns

#8

"I choose a lazy person to do a hard job, because a lazy person will find an easy way to do it." — Bill Gates

#9

"No man goes before his time — unless the boss leaves early." — Groucho Marx

#10

"Most of what we call management consists of making it difficult for people to get their work done." — Peter Drucker

#11

"Most people work just hard enough not to get fired and get paid just enough money not to quit." — George Carlin

#12

"Hard work never killed anybody, but why take a chance?" — Edgar Bergen

#13

"I always give 100% at Work: 10% Monday, 23% Tuesday, 40% Wednesday, 22% Thursday, and 5% Friday."

#14

"The closest to perfection a person ever comes is when he fills out a job application form.​" — Stanley J. Randall

#15

"Sometimes I spend the whole meeting wondering how they got the big meeting table through the door."

#16

"It's just a job. Grass grows, birds fly, waves pound the sand. I beat people up." - Muhammad Ali

#17

"Pride, commitment and teamwork are words they use to get you to work for free."

#18

"Oh, you hate your job? Why didn't you say so? There's a support group for that. It's called everybody, and they meet at the bar." - Drew Carey

#19

"When a man tells you that he got rich through hard work, ask him: 'Whose?'" — Don Marquis

#20

"When I was 16 I worked in a pet store, and they fired me because... they had three snakes, and one day I braided them." – Steven Alexander Wright

#21

"People say nothing is impossible, but I do nothing every day!"

#22

"A lot of people quit looking for work as soon as they find a job." — Zig Ziglar

#23

"I think Smithers picked me because of my motivational skills. Everyone says they have to work a lot harder when I'm around." — Homer Simpson

#24

"What I don’t like about office Christmas parties is looking for a job the next day." – Phyllis Diller

#25

"Give a man a fish, and you'll feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and he'll buy a funny hat. Talk to a hungry man about fish, and you're a consultant." – Scott Adams

#26

"My son is now an 'entrepreneur.' That's what you're called when you don't have a job." – Ted Turner

#27

“Show me a man who is a good loser, and I’ll show you a man who is playing golf with his boss.” — Jim Murray

#28

"It takes less time to do a thing right, than it does to explain why you did it wrong." — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

#29

"It's a shame that the only thing a man can do for eight hours a day is work. He can't eat for eight hours; he can't drink for eight hours; he can't make love for eight hours. The only thing a man can do for eight hours is work." — William Faulkner

#30

"The only thing that ever sat its way to success was a hen." — Sarah Brown

#31

"If hard work is the key to success, most people would rather pick the lock." — Claude McDonald

#32

"The easiest job in the world has to be coroner. Surgery on dead people. What’s the worst thing that could happen? If everything went wrong, maybe you’d get a pulse." — Dennis Miller

#33

"Son, if you really want something in this life, you have to work for it. Now quiet! They're about to announce the lottery numbers.​" — Homer Simpson

#34

"There's no secret about success. Did you ever know a successful man who didn't tell you about it?​" -​ Kin Hubbard

#35

"Beat the 5 o'clock rush, leave work at noon."

#36

"The problem with doing nothing is that you never know when you’re finished." – Groucho Marx

#37

"Ambition is a poor excuse for not having sense enough to be lazy." – Charlie McCarthy

#38

"An expert is a man who has made all the mistakes which can be made in a very narrow field." — Niels Bohr

#39

"Executive ability is deciding quickly and getting somebody else to do the work." – Earl Nightingale

#40

"I've got all the money I'll ever need, if I die by four o'clock." — Henny Youngman

#41

"It’s a funny feeling to work with people who you consider your colleges and to realize that they actually are young enough to be your children." – Alan Alda

#42

"Where people aren’t having fun, they seldom produce good work." – David Ogilvy

#43

"I hate when I lose things at work, like pens, papers, sanity and dreams."

#44

"If you think you are too small to be effective, you have never been in the dark with a mosquito.” – Betty Reese

#45

"People often say that motivation doesn’t last. Well neither does bathing. That’s why we recommend it daily." – Zig Ziglar

#46

“I always wanted to be somebody, but now I realize I should have been more specific.” – Lily Tomlin

#47

"Be like a postage stamp. Stick to a thing till you get there." — Josh Billings

#48

"Leaders who don’t listen will eventually be surrounded by people who have nothing to say." – Andy Stanley

#49

"Nobody ever wrote down a plan to be broke, fat lazy, or stupid. Those things are what happen when you didn’t have a plan." – Larry Winget

#50

"Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the real greats make you feel that you, too, can be great." – Mark Twain

#51

"Hear no evil, see no evil, and speak no evil—and you’ll never get a job working for a tabloid." – Phil Pastoret

#52

"I work for myself, which is fun. Except when I call in sick, I know I'm lying." - Rita Rudner

#53

"Like vinegar to the teeth, and smoke to the eyes, so are the lazy to their employers."

#54

"I always arrive late at the office, but I make up for it by leaving early." — Charles Lamb

#55

"Why do people say they wish every day was Friday? If it was always Friday, we'd be here every freakin' day." — Ed Bernard

#56

"Work is the greatest thing in the world, so we should always save some of it for tomorrow." — Don Herold

#57

"People who work sitting down get paid more than people who work standing up." - Ogden Nash

#58

“I used up all my sick leave, so I called in dead.”

#59

“Work is a necessity for man. Man invented the alarm clock.”

#60

“If you think you are too small to make a difference, you haven’t spent a night with a mosquito.”

#61

“Accomplishing the impossible means only that the boss will add it to your regular duties.” — Doug Larson

#62

“By working faithfully eight hours a day, you may eventually get to be boss and work 12 hours a day.” — Robert Frost

#63

“Sometimes I feel like everyone I work with is an idiot. And by sometimes I mean all times. All the time. Every of the time!” — Kevin Malone

#64

“There are days one should really just sleep through. Like Monday through Friday.”

#65

“Don’t be a fool. Stop hating Mondays. Be a professional and hate the whole week!”

#66

“If I tell you I want to be a door-to-door salesman, don’t knock it.” — Jarod Kintz

#67

“Sometimes, the best part of my job is that the chair swivels.”

#68

"If you think your boss is stupid, remember: you wouldn't have a job if he was any smarter." — John Gotti

#69

"It is better to have one person working with you than three people working for you." — Dwight D. Eisenhower

#70

"People who never do any more than they get paid for, never get paid for any more than they do." — Elbert Hubbard

#71

"I am a friend of the workingman, and I would rather be his friend, than be one." — Clarence Darrow

#72

"As I have gotten older and wiser I discovered that there are six things that I really loved about my job. Pay day, lunch time, quitting time, vacation time, holidays, and of course retirement." — Tom Goins

#73

"My keyboard must be broken, I keep hitting the escape key, but I'm still at work."

#74

"There's no business like show business, but there are several businesses like accounting.​" — David Letterman

#75

"Time is an illusion. Lunchtime is doubly so." – Douglas Adams

#76

"The brain is a wonderful organ; it starts working the moment you get up in the morning and does not stop until you get into the office." — Robert Frost

#77

"The reward for good work is more work." – Francesca Elisia

#78

"A lot of fellows nowadays have a B.A., M.D., or Ph.D. Unfortunately, they don't have a J.O.B." - Fats Domino

#79

"Going to work for a large company is like getting on a train. Are you going sixty miles an hour or is the train going sixty miles an hour and you're just sitting still?" — J. Paul Getty

#80

"All you need in this life is ignorance and confidence; then success is sure." — Mark Twain

#81

"Even if you are on the right track, you will get run over if you just sit there." — Will Rogers

#82

"A baseball game is twice as much fun if you're seeing it on the company's time." — William C. Feather

#83

"I’m not retiring, I am graduating... retirement means that you’ll just go ahead and live on your laurels and surf all day in Oceanside. It ain’t going to happen." – Junior Seau

#84

"I used to work at McDonald’s making minimum wage. You know what thay means? You know what your boss was trying to say? It’s like, 'Hey if I could pay you less, I would, but it’s against the law.'" – Chris Rock

#85

"Don’t be distracted by criticism. Remember, the only taste of success some people get is to take a bite out of you." – Zig Ziglar

#86

"Coworkers are like Christmas lights. They hang together, half of them don’t work and the other half aren’t so bright."

#87

"If you had to identify in one word the reason why the human race has not achieved and never will achieve its full potential, that word would be 'meetings." – Dave Barry

#88

"Education cost money. But then again so does ignorance." – Sir Claus Moser

#89

"One of the symptoms of an approaching nervous breakdown is the belief that one's work is terribly important." — Bertrand Russell

#90

"An expert is a man who tells you a simple thing in a confused way in such a fashion as to make you think the confusion is your own fault." – William Castle

#91

"Work is against human nature. The proof is that it makes us tired." - Michel Tournier

#92

"Hard work spotlights the character of people: some turn up their sleeves, some turn up their noses, and some don't turn up at all." - Sam Ewing

#93

“I love deadlines. I like the whooshing sound they make as they fly by.” —Douglas Adams

#94

“If at first you don’t succeed, try management.”

#95

“I’m not the smartest fellow in the world, but I can sure pick smart colleagues.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt

#96

“Monday is the yardstick against which all that is unpleasant is measured.” — Lou Brutus

#97

“I hate Sundays because they give birth to Mondays.” — Chris Southwave

