“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets And Jokes In 77 Posts (New Pics)
If we, "normies," have learned anything from The Bear, it is that working in a professional kitchen is not for the faint-hearted. Perhaps there's less shouting and familial drama, but the stressful environment is definitely there. According to the National Restaurant Association, the restaurant and foodservice industry accounts for 10% of the U.S. total workforce.
But working in restaurants comes with its own joys and challenges. There's the high turnover rate, demanding customers, incompetent prep cooks, and accidental spills that make you want to crawl inside the Earth's crust and never come back. The folks at "Kitchen Confidential" have seen it all, and if you've ever cried in a walk-in freezer, these posts might be relatable to you, too.
More info: Reddit
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Server Came Back And Said They Had A Guest Who Was Autistic And All They Wanted Was A Tower Of Grilled Cheese. I Was More Than Happy To Oblige
The Dedication On My New Book
Asked For These To Be Sliced In Half For Hot Dogs
Op Deleted It, But The 700 Bucks Vegetable Platter Can Never Be Forgotten!
Gm Told Me Cracking A Double Egg Means I Knocked Someone Up, And Brother I'm Shakin In My Nonslip Clogs
Worst Spill I’ve Had To Date
I Goofed Up
I’m A Health Inspector (Sorry Everyone). This Restaurant Today Had A Walken Cooler
I Was So Confused Seeing A $99 Kids Meal
Laugh Reacts Only
Buddy Texts Me After A 12 Hour Shift
Almost Cried On The Line Tonight
I Work In An Upscale Seafood Restaurant And Get Order Like This All Day
Dishwasher Sheepishly Asked For Some Fries. This Is What I Made For Him
Started with a sour cream based avocado mousse followed by fries tossed in NC BBQ spice and topped New York strip, cheese, long cut pico de Gallo and chives.
We take care of our dishes around here.
Made A Waitress Some Grub Past Closed After A Busy Friday, Got This Message
First Day At A Michelin Star Restaurant, Chef Had Me Whittle Some "Romaine Plugs" Is This Standard Practice Anywhere Else?
Seriously, Michael. I'm Done
When You Accidentally Happen To Be The Only Food Truck At A Massive Outdoor Market Event
$700 Charcuterie Board We Prepped For A Client
Who Woulda Thought?
86 Cherries
This Is A Real Knife That Is Used By The Fish Cutter At My Current Job. He's Been Using It For 35 Years
This Is Insane I Just Got Handed A Laminated Allergy Sheet For 1 Single Person
Frick Doordash Special Requests Idgaf If You’re A Regular Or Say Thank You
Meatball Braise…
Server Came To The Back With This Note Asking What We Can Make Her 😭
My Chef - We Don't Need A Dish Washer It'll Be A Slow Night
This Is Staging Behind My Store And My Staff Just Dipped Out…
Drunk Man Was Convinced The Foh Woman Was His Soulmate
My Dishwasher Is A Prisoner Of The Dish Pit
Eyeballed My Sugar In Front Of Chef. "That's About 600g". Chef: "You Sure About That?"
Not Mine, Stolen From Facebook But Thought You All Would Appreciate This! "Malort... Cause These Pants Aren't Gonna Shit Themselves" 😂
Carrot Brunoise Practice: The Final Cut
I Got 99 Problems And A Touch Screen Fryer Is One Of Them!!!
Got Sent Home For Not Taking Notes During Preshift. My "Notes" Every Day Since:
I Asked One Of My Cooks To Make Deviled Eggs
Psa To My Coworkers, The Plates Should Look Like This Before You Put Them In The Dishwasher
Asked My Chef How He Needed Veg Diced
God Bless
For Halloween, I Dressed Up As The Guy Who Spilled 4l Of Extra Reduced Down Lobster Stock
How My Italian Chef Responded Before Seeing I Dropped The Bomb My Grandma Had Cancer😭
What Do You Call This Thing For Clearing The Fryers? I Got In Trouble With The Gm For Calling It The “Abortionator”
goshyarnit:
Lovingly referred to as "have you seen the fryer... stick... hook... thing" while vaguely gesturing it's size with your hands.
Title
This Is Why We Hate People
Bleach To “Sanitize” Lettuce? Is That A Thing Or Is My Boss Poisoning People?
Satakans:
To my understanding (not in the US so check your local regulations), bleach in a MEASURED ratio is acceptable for things like cleaning produce and to serve as sanitizer solution during service.
But again, this should be measured not just chuck a capful in a sink of water and hope for the best.