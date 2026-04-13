But working in restaurants comes with its own joys and challenges. There's the high turnover rate, demanding customers, incompetent prep cooks, and accidental spills that make you want to crawl inside the Earth's crust and never come back. The folks at "Kitchen Confidential" have seen it all, and if you've ever cried in a walk-in freezer, these posts might be relatable to you, too.

If we, "normies," have learned anything from The Bear, it is that working in a professional kitchen is not for the faint-hearted. Perhaps there's less shouting and familial drama, but the stressful environment is definitely there. According to the National Restaurant Association, the restaurant and foodservice industry accounts for 10% of the U.S. total workforce.

#1 Server Came Back And Said They Had A Guest Who Was Autistic And All They Wanted Was A Tower Of Grilled Cheese. I Was More Than Happy To Oblige

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#2 The Dedication On My New Book

#3 Asked For These To Be Sliced In Half For Hot Dogs

#4 Op Deleted It, But The 700 Bucks Vegetable Platter Can Never Be Forgotten!

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#5 Gm Told Me Cracking A Double Egg Means I Knocked Someone Up, And Brother I'm Shakin In My Nonslip Clogs

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#6 Worst Spill I’ve Had To Date

#7 I Goofed Up

#8 I’m A Health Inspector (Sorry Everyone). This Restaurant Today Had A Walken Cooler

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#9 I Was So Confused Seeing A $99 Kids Meal

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#10 Laugh Reacts Only

#11 Buddy Texts Me After A 12 Hour Shift

#12 Almost Cried On The Line Tonight

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#13 I Work In An Upscale Seafood Restaurant And Get Order Like This All Day

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#14 Dishwasher Sheepishly Asked For Some Fries. This Is What I Made For Him Started with a sour cream based avocado mousse followed by fries tossed in NC BBQ spice and topped New York strip, cheese, long cut pico de Gallo and chives.



We take care of our dishes around here.



#15 Made A Waitress Some Grub Past Closed After A Busy Friday, Got This Message

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#16 First Day At A Michelin Star Restaurant, Chef Had Me Whittle Some "Romaine Plugs" Is This Standard Practice Anywhere Else?

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#17 Seriously, Michael. I'm Done

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#18 When You Accidentally Happen To Be The Only Food Truck At A Massive Outdoor Market Event

#19 $700 Charcuterie Board We Prepped For A Client

#20 Who Woulda Thought?

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#21 86 Cherries

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#22 This Is A Real Knife That Is Used By The Fish Cutter At My Current Job. He's Been Using It For 35 Years

#23 This Is Insane I Just Got Handed A Laminated Allergy Sheet For 1 Single Person

#24 Frick Doordash Special Requests Idgaf If You’re A Regular Or Say Thank You

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#25 Meatball Braise…

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#26 Server Came To The Back With This Note Asking What We Can Make Her 😭

#27 My Chef - We Don't Need A Dish Washer It'll Be A Slow Night

#28 This Is Staging Behind My Store And My Staff Just Dipped Out…

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#29 Drunk Man Was Convinced The Foh Woman Was His Soulmate

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#30 My Dishwasher Is A Prisoner Of The Dish Pit

#31 Eyeballed My Sugar In Front Of Chef. "That's About 600g". Chef: "You Sure About That?"

#32 Not Mine, Stolen From Facebook But Thought You All Would Appreciate This! "Malort... Cause These Pants Aren't Gonna Shit Themselves" 😂

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#33 Carrot Brunoise Practice: The Final Cut

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#34 I Got 99 Problems And A Touch Screen Fryer Is One Of Them!!!

#35 Got Sent Home For Not Taking Notes During Preshift. My "Notes" Every Day Since:

#36 I Asked One Of My Cooks To Make Deviled Eggs

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#37 Psa To My Coworkers, The Plates Should Look Like This Before You Put Them In The Dishwasher

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#38 Asked My Chef How He Needed Veg Diced

#39 God Bless

#40 For Halloween, I Dressed Up As The Guy Who Spilled 4l Of Extra Reduced Down Lobster Stock

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#41 How My Italian Chef Responded Before Seeing I Dropped The Bomb My Grandma Had Cancer😭

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#42 What Do You Call This Thing For Clearing The Fryers? I Got In Trouble With The Gm For Calling It The “Abortionator” goshyarnit:

Lovingly referred to as "have you seen the fryer... stick... hook... thing" while vaguely gesturing it's size with your hands.



#43 Title

#44 This Is Why We Hate People

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#45 Bleach To “Sanitize” Lettuce? Is That A Thing Or Is My Boss Poisoning People?

Satakans:

To my understanding (not in the US so check your local regulations), bleach in a MEASURED ratio is acceptable for things like cleaning produce and to serve as sanitizer solution during service.

But again, this should be measured not just chuck a capful in a sink of water and hope for the best.



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#46 Coworker Roasted My Knife Over The Burner So He Can Cut Styrofoam

#47 I'd Hire

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#48 Good Morning 😃

#49 Honor The Regulars!!!

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#50 The One Brave Chef Resisting The Urge To Put Hot Honey On Every Menu Item

#51 How Fd Am I?

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#52 Chef Burned A Case And A Half Of Duck

#53 Weird Marks While Cleaning The Flattop?

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#54 Low Effort Meme After A Shifty Day

#55 The Girl Who Usually Works Sauce Asked Me Why I Was Pan Frying The Cod... This Is An Absolute 116g Monster Of A Scallop

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#56 I Am Not Prep Cook. I Am Chip Girl

#57 My GF Wanted To Be Cute And Bought Me A Chef Knife

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#58 15 Y/O Son Made This

#59 I Just Got Hired As A Cook At A Nice Italian Restaurant. This Job Means A Lot To Me And My Girlfriend Just Surprised Me With This!! 😭❤️

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#60 Mid Service Last Night, One Of My Cooks (Mildly Stoned) Slowly Walks Up To Me, Giggling, And Goes "I Made This For You"

#61 I Think I've Struck Gold, This Is The View From My New Kitchen's Smoke Spot!

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#62 Donning Her Bandaid Bikini As To Not Offend The Monks At My Job

#63 Coworker Was Asked To Slice Strawberries. Now We’ve Got Six Quarts Of Anuses

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#64 Asked The New Guy To Put Ice In The Soda Fountain Machine

#65 When A Server Is Complaining To You About "Only" Making $200 In Tips In Their 5 Hour Shift

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#66 Just Witnessed Some Big Bug Kamikaze Directly Into My Fryer. Don’t Worry I’m Discarding The Oil

#67 Cover Letter Strong Af

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#68 My Coworker (Jack) Requested A Day Off

#69 Apparently This Is A "Massive Mess" That Is "Wasting Product" And Will "Throw Off Inventory For The Week"

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#70 How The Bartender Labels Their Fruit

#71 Heat Stroke On My First Day

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#72 Someone Cut The Front Off My Cake The Night Before The Order Was Due

#73 Why Is This So Accurate…

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#74 Our Pizza Cook Is Moving. Bakery Team Absolutely Killed It

#75 Painfully Accurate 💯

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#76 Cutting A Cup Of Chives Ever Day Until This Reddit Says They’re Perfect. Day 3

#77 An Allergy Notification Card I Received On One Of The Busiest Nights In December