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If we, "normies," have learned anything from The Bear, it is that working in a professional kitchen is not for the faint-hearted. Perhaps there's less shouting and familial drama, but the stressful environment is definitely there. According to the National Restaurant Association, the restaurant and foodservice industry accounts for 10% of the U.S. total workforce.

But working in restaurants comes with its own joys and challenges. There's the high turnover rate, demanding customers, incompetent prep cooks, and accidental spills that make you want to crawl inside the Earth's crust and never come back. The folks at "Kitchen Confidential" have seen it all, and if you've ever cried in a walk-in freezer, these posts might be relatable to you, too.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Server Came Back And Said They Had A Guest Who Was Autistic And All They Wanted Was A Tower Of Grilled Cheese. I Was More Than Happy To Oblige

Stack of multiple grilled cheese sandwiches sliced in half on a cutting board, showcasing kitchen confidential restaurant secrets.

Substantial-Water-10 Report

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    #2

    The Dedication On My New Book

    Page from a kitchen confidential book showing dedication to those who cried in a walk-in refrigerator.

    awolfnamedlynx Report

    6points
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    #3

    Asked For These To Be Sliced In Half For Hot Dogs

    Plastic bag filled with cut bread rolls, relating to kitchen confidential restaurant workers industry secrets.

    [deleted] Report

    5points
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    #4

    Op Deleted It, But The 700 Bucks Vegetable Platter Can Never Be Forgotten!

    Vegetable platter arranged like a fish, showcasing kitchen secrets and creativity from restaurant workers.

    TOHSNBN Report

    5points
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    #5

    Gm Told Me Cracking A Double Egg Means I Knocked Someone Up, And Brother I'm Shakin In My Nonslip Clogs

    Cooking multiple cracked eggs on a worn restaurant griddle, showcasing kitchen secrets and industry behind-the-scenes.

    toxiclimeade Report

    5points
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    #6

    Worst Spill I’ve Had To Date

    Restaurant worker standing in kitchen flooded with spilled sauces and food, revealing chaotic kitchen confidential scene.

    dacksonjouglas Report

    5points
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    #7

    I Goofed Up

    Spilled beans mess in a cluttered kitchen workspace with computer, office chair, and metal containers in a restaurant setting.

    Silverflame202 Report

    5points
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    #8

    I’m A Health Inspector (Sorry Everyone). This Restaurant Today Had A Walken Cooler

    Black and white portrait poster on a metal kitchen door inside a restaurant walk-in cooler or storage area.

    puntini Report

    5points
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    #9

    I Was So Confused Seeing A $99 Kids Meal

    Popup message explaining why kid's meals are no longer offered in a restaurant, revealing industry secrets and challenges.

    Abentley589 Report

    5points
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    #10

    Laugh Reacts Only

    iPhone screen showing restaurant worker text messages about a last-minute shift before a wedding in kitchen confidential context.

    KinsleyAndrews Report

    5points
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    #11

    Buddy Texts Me After A 12 Hour Shift

    Plate with grilled chicken, burnt bread, and sauce served by restaurant worker, showcasing kitchen confidential industry secrets.

    dmblcnt Report

    5points
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    #12

    Almost Cried On The Line Tonight

    Restaurant order receipt with highlighted customer note and details on cheeseburger tenders box, related to kitchen industry secrets.

    Chefadamski Report

    5points
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    #13

    I Work In An Upscale Seafood Restaurant And Get Order Like This All Day

    Restaurant order screen showing steak and wagyu dishes with allergy notes, reflecting kitchen confidential industry details.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
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    #14

    Dishwasher Sheepishly Asked For Some Fries. This Is What I Made For Him

    Platter of steak fries topped with sliced steak, onions, tomatoes, and sauce, showcasing restaurant kitchen secrets.

    Started with a sour cream based avocado mousse followed by fries tossed in NC BBQ spice and topped New York strip, cheese, long cut pico de Gallo and chives.

    We take care of our dishes around here.

    CasualObserver76 Report

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    #15

    Made A Waitress Some Grub Past Closed After A Busy Friday, Got This Message

    Restaurant order ticket showing kitchen notes with a playful message from restaurant workers revealing industry secrets.

    LadleW Report

    4points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    First Day At A Michelin Star Restaurant, Chef Had Me Whittle Some "Romaine Plugs" Is This Standard Practice Anywhere Else?

    Peeled and trimmed vegetable pieces on a metal surface with a green-handled kitchen tool in a restaurant kitchen.

    goosticky Report

    4points
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    #17

    Seriously, Michael. I'm Done

    Kitchen confidential order ticket showing a kids burger request with detailed customizations and voided status.

    wormz93 Report

    4points
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    #18

    When You Accidentally Happen To Be The Only Food Truck At A Massive Outdoor Market Event

    Restaurant worker in a busy kitchen holding a long order receipt, showcasing kitchen confidential industry secrets.

    cpmnriley Report

    4points
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    #19

    $700 Charcuterie Board We Prepped For A Client

    Long catering table with various meats, cheeses, dips, and breads arranged as a restaurant industry kitchen confidential spread.

    WasGudMahNinja Report

    4points
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    #20

    Who Woulda Thought?

    Man with long hair and glasses in a kitchen sharing a restaurant worker joke about cooking and ingredients secrets from Kitchen Confidential.

    Breeze_Jr Report

    4points
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    #21

    86 Cherries

    Text post from a restaurant worker sharing a funny kitchen secret about a mistaken order for 86 cherries on a milkshake.

    jrf92 Report

    4points
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    #22

    This Is A Real Knife That Is Used By The Fish Cutter At My Current Job. He's Been Using It For 35 Years

    Worn kitchen knife with a stained handle lying on a white cutting board in a busy restaurant kitchen setting.

    oadge Report

    4points
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    #23

    This Is Insane I Just Got Handed A Laminated Allergy Sheet For 1 Single Person

    Gloved hand holding allergy sheet listing safe foods, illustrating restaurant workers secrets in kitchen confidential posts.

    emptydimension Report

    4points
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    #24

    Frick Doordash Special Requests Idgaf If You’re A Regular Or Say Thank You

    Hand holding a restaurant receipt with detailed food preparation instructions, highlighting kitchen confidential secrets.

    WhatsAUserName23 Report

    4points
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    #25

    Meatball Braise…

    Container of sauce labeled humorously in a restaurant kitchen revealing industry secrets from Kitchen Confidential posts.

    fatsmilyporkchop Report

    4points
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    #26

    Server Came To The Back With This Note Asking What We Can Make Her 😭

    Allergy and intolerance list for restaurant workers revealing kitchen confidential industry secrets and food restrictions.

    MrThiccem Report

    4points
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    #27

    My Chef - We Don't Need A Dish Washer It'll Be A Slow Night

    Commercial kitchen dishwashing area with stacks of plates and pans, showing restaurant workers industry secrets and setup

    AlmostNerd9f Report

    4points
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    #28

    This Is Staging Behind My Store And My Staff Just Dipped Out…

    Group of men standing near a black truck outside industrial building, unrelated to kitchen confidential restaurant workers industry secrets.

    HtxBeerDoodeOG Report

    4points
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    #29

    Drunk Man Was Convinced The Foh Woman Was His Soulmate

    Bouquet of red roses and a pack of strawberries and creme iced cake cookies on a stainless steel kitchen counter.

    JelmerMcGee Report

    4points
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    #30

    My Dishwasher Is A Prisoner Of The Dish Pit

    Whiteboard with a handwritten note asking "can I have coffee?" featuring restaurant industry humor and secrets.

    KernelRebel Report

    4points
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    #31

    Eyeballed My Sugar In Front Of Chef. "That's About 600g". Chef: "You Sure About That?"

    Plastic container filled with white powder on digital kitchen scale reading 600 grams in restaurant setting.

    chocomeeel Report

    4points
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    #32

    Not Mine, Stolen From Facebook But Thought You All Would Appreciate This! "Malort... Cause These Pants Aren't Gonna Shit Themselves" 😂

    Receipt from a restaurant bar showing humorous drink orders, highlighting kitchen confidential restaurant worker jokes and industry secrets.

    incomplete_ Report

    4points
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    #33

    Carrot Brunoise Practice: The Final Cut

    Diced carrots on a wooden cutting board next to a banana, showcasing kitchen work in the restaurant industry.

    SirDucksworth1706 Report

    4points
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    #34

    I Got 99 Problems And A Touch Screen Fryer Is One Of Them!!!

    Commercial kitchen deep fryer with digital controls and baskets in a restaurant setting, showcasing industry kitchen equipment.

    Boogedyinjax Report

    4points
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    #35

    Got Sent Home For Not Taking Notes During Preshift. My "Notes" Every Day Since:

    Guest check from restaurant with detailed frog drawing, showcasing industry secrets and humor in kitchen confidential posts.

    BigOlToad Report

    4points
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    #36

    I Asked One Of My Cooks To Make Deviled Eggs

    Deviled eggs styled with a creative twist resembling a baby Yoda figure on a kitchen prep surface.

    BigTuna906 Report

    4points
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    #37

    Psa To My Coworkers, The Plates Should Look Like This Before You Put Them In The Dishwasher

    Restaurant worker washing a rack of white plates in a commercial kitchen, revealing industry kitchen confidential details.

    Then-Baker-2189 Report

    4points
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    #38

    Asked My Chef How He Needed Veg Diced

    Various sizes of carrot cubes arranged in a line on a metal tray, kitchen tools revealing industry secrets.

    Aggravating_Panda382 Report

    4points
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    #39

    God Bless

    Assortment of plates that double as bowls, highlighting favorite kitchen utensils in restaurant industry secrets content.

    leeleewonchu Report

    4points
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    #40

    For Halloween, I Dressed Up As The Guy Who Spilled 4l Of Extra Reduced Down Lobster Stock

    Restaurant worker wearing a stained apron giving thumbs up in kitchen, revealing industry secrets and funny moments.

    CIAOTC Report

    4points
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    #41

    How My Italian Chef Responded Before Seeing I Dropped The Bomb My Grandma Had Cancer😭

    Text conversation between restaurant workers in a kitchen revealing personal and industry secrets with humor.

    reaperkid1 Report

    3points
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    #42

    What Do You Call This Thing For Clearing The Fryers? I Got In Trouble With The Gm For Calling It The “Abortionator”

    Metal kitchen tool resting on a stainless steel surface, illustrating restaurant worker equipment in kitchen confidential secrets.

    goshyarnit:
    Lovingly referred to as "have you seen the fryer... stick... hook... thing" while vaguely gesturing it's size with your hands.

    The_LambSaucee Report

    3points
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    #43

    Title

    Sign on restaurant door humorously explains closure involving owners wife and Mexican dishwasher, revealing kitchen confidential secrets.

    nickname2469 Report

    3points
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    #44

    This Is Why We Hate People

    Hand holding a restaurant kitchen order slip showing allergy alert for shellfish in a takeout ticket.

    AwfulGoingToHell Report

    3points
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    #45

    Bleach To “Sanitize” Lettuce? Is That A Thing Or Is My Boss Poisoning People?

    Fresh lettuce heads stacked in a container, illustrating behind-the-scenes kitchen ingredients and restaurant industry secrets.


    Satakans:
    To my understanding (not in the US so check your local regulations), bleach in a MEASURED ratio is acceptable for things like cleaning produce and to serve as sanitizer solution during service.
    But again, this should be measured not just chuck a capful in a sink of water and hope for the best.

    LadyMcMustard Report

    3points
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    #46

    Coworker Roasted My Knife Over The Burner So He Can Cut Styrofoam

    Kitchen knife held over a metal kitchen workspace, showing wear and marks from heavy restaurant use.

    Frozenbarb Report

    3points
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    #47

    I'd Hire

    Employment application filled with humorous responses, revealing kitchen confidential secrets from restaurant workers.

    Daddy_Chillbilly Report

    3points
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    #48

    Good Morning 😃

    Spilled sliced beets on tiled floor with sunlight, representing kitchen secrets and restaurant worker humor.

    LosBoyos , hexxcellent Report

    3points
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    #49

    Honor The Regulars!!!

    Person holding a card asking for patience, related to restaurant workers revealing industry secrets and jokes.

    jsquared8387 Report

    3points
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    #50

    The One Brave Chef Resisting The Urge To Put Hot Honey On Every Menu Item

    Animated man in yellow sweater grimacing and holding his wrist with sound waves around him, kitchen confidential theme.

    Over-Conversation220 Report

    3points
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    #51

    How Fd Am I?

    Text message exchange between restaurant workers discussing shift challenges and scheduling in the kitchen confidential industry.

    Head_Contest_4149 Report

    3points
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    #52

    Chef Burned A Case And A Half Of Duck

    Burnt chicken legs resting in trays in a commercial kitchen setting, showcasing restaurant industry cooking secrets.

    FincolnLlanagan20 Report

    3points
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    #53

    Weird Marks While Cleaning The Flattop?

    Commercial kitchen griddle showing burnt spots and grease stains, revealing restaurant industry secrets and kitchen use.

    HoldenR612 Report

    3points
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    #54

    Low Effort Meme After A Shifty Day

    Two characters in a conversation meme, illustrating restaurant workers revealing kitchen confidential industry secrets and jokes.

    Satchellfise Report

    3points
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    #55

    The Girl Who Usually Works Sauce Asked Me Why I Was Pan Frying The Cod... This Is An Absolute 116g Monster Of A Scallop

    Seared scallop cooking in a black pan with melting butter on a stove, showcasing kitchen secrets and restaurant industry.

    Nidrosian Report

    3points
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    #56

    I Am Not Prep Cook. I Am Chip Girl

    Plastic containers stacked with freshly made tortilla chips in a restaurant kitchen storage area revealing kitchen confidential secrets.

    Sedacanela Report

    3points
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    #57

    My GF Wanted To Be Cute And Bought Me A Chef Knife

    Hand holding a stainless steel kitchen knife with holes, symbolizing restaurant workers' kitchen confidential secrets.

    Northstarsuperstar Report

    3points
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    #58

    15 Y/O Son Made This

    Grilled fish pieces served on fresh greens with a side of yellow sauce, showcasing restaurant kitchen secrets.

    ZimZamphwimpham Report

    3points
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    #59

    I Just Got Hired As A Cook At A Nice Italian Restaurant. This Job Means A Lot To Me And My Girlfriend Just Surprised Me With This!! 😭❤️

    Seido Tengoku chef knife set with patterned blades displayed on table, related to kitchen confidential and restaurant secrets.

    Musegirl234 Report

    3points
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    #60

    Mid Service Last Night, One Of My Cooks (Mildly Stoned) Slowly Walks Up To Me, Giggling, And Goes "I Made This For You"

    Restaurant worker wearing gloves holding a seasoned dough ball in a commercial kitchen, revealing kitchen confidential insights.

    ragerlol1 Report

    3points
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    #61

    I Think I've Struck Gold, This Is The View From My New Kitchen's Smoke Spot!

    Coastal view of a rural village by the ocean with green hills, illustrating secrets from kitchen confidential restaurant workers.

    ConcreteGardener Report

    3points
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    #62

    Donning Her Bandaid Bikini As To Not Offend The Monks At My Job

    Tattooed arm with bandages on a restaurant worker, revealing kitchen confidential industry insights and stories.

    AmbrosiaPeachh Report

    3points
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    #63

    Coworker Was Asked To Slice Strawberries. Now We’ve Got Six Quarts Of Anuses

    Gloved hand holding sliced strawberries in a container, showcasing kitchen confidential restaurant industry secrets.

    DoorstepCult Report

    3points
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    #64

    Asked The New Guy To Put Ice In The Soda Fountain Machine

    Restaurant workers reveal industry secrets with a nearly empty refrigerator holding drinks and melted ice inside a kitchen setting.

    discodeathsquad Report

    3points
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    #65

    When A Server Is Complaining To You About "Only" Making $200 In Tips In Their 5 Hour Shift

    Chef in a busy kitchen preparing food, showcasing behind-the-scenes restaurant workers and kitchen confidential secrets.

    MrBobFireman Report

    3points
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    #66

    Just Witnessed Some Big Bug Kamikaze Directly Into My Fryer. Don’t Worry I’m Discarding The Oil

    Restaurant worker wearing a glove holding a spoon with large fried insects, revealing kitchen confidential industry secrets.

    Serious-Speaker-949 Report

    3points
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    #67

    Cover Letter Strong Af

    Job application message on a computer screen relating to kitchen work and restaurant industry secrets.

    fattnessmonster Report

    3points
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    #68

    My Coworker (Jack) Requested A Day Off

    Handwritten to-do list on lined paper clipped to a board, showing a humorous note related to restaurant workers' industry secrets.

    Narkboy42 Report

    3points
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    #69

    Apparently This Is A "Massive Mess" That Is "Wasting Product" And Will "Throw Off Inventory For The Week"

    Stainless steel kitchen counter with scattered sauce drops, illustrating a behind-the-scenes restaurant secret.

    cubecasts Report

    3points
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    #70

    How The Bartender Labels Their Fruit

    Plastic containers with handwritten labels for citrus fruits on a wooden table in a kitchen restaurant setting.

    PM_ME_DIRTY_DANGLES Report

    3points
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    #71

    Heat Stroke On My First Day

    Restaurant worker grilling food over open flames in a busy kitchen showcasing kitchen confidential industry secrets.

    snowocean84 Report

    3points
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    #72

    Someone Cut The Front Off My Cake The Night Before The Order Was Due

    Partially eaten layered chocolate dessert inside a commercial kitchen oven, revealing restaurant kitchen secrets.

    Comfortable_Butts Report

    3points
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    #73

    Why Is This So Accurate…

    Four people posing together indoors with text about servers and kitchen staff, highlighting restaurant workers' industry secrets.

    playmateoftheyears Report

    3points
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    #74

    Our Pizza Cook Is Moving. Bakery Team Absolutely Killed It

    Cake decorated to look like a pizza with toppings, highlighting restaurant workers and kitchen confidential industry secrets.

    Jagasaur Report

    3points
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    #75

    Painfully Accurate 💯

    Restaurant workers humor showing front of house, kitchen, and dishwashing staff in a humorous kitchen confidential style.

    Damiancarmine14 Report

    3points
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    #76

    Cutting A Cup Of Chives Ever Day Until This Reddit Says They’re Perfect. Day 3

    Chopped fresh green herbs in a plastic container on a stainless steel kitchen surface for restaurant prep.

    F1exican Report

    3points
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    #77

    An Allergy Notification Card I Received On One Of The Busiest Nights In December

    Food allergy alert card listing common allergens, used in kitchens to ensure safe meal preparation and prevent allergic reactions.

    ArchaicInsanity Report

    2points
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