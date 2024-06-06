Operating a restaurant truly takes a lot of elbow grease. Every industry employee has to be fast, clean, efficient, able to multitask and communicate well for it to function smoothly. All while trying to be the best of their craft, making top-notch food, and meeting customers' expectations and demands. So there’s really no surprise that workers sometimes try to do everything just to get through the day, even if it means cutting corners or committing unethical practices . However, all of this is happening behind the scenes, where such industry secrets are kept tightly shut. But mysteries exist so they can be revealed, and the online community “ Kitchen Confidential ” takes pride in doing exactly that. From poorer-than-poor conditions to ridiculous rules to dealing with weird customer requests, scroll down to find restaurant workers getting real and spilling secrets about the industry.

#1 Prep Guy Left A Spoon In The Fish Batter. Figured He Was Saving It To Eat Later So We Plated It For Him Share icon

#2 Can We Stop Glamorizing This Share icon Give us cooks a break to sit and eat a meal like a human.



#3 Worst Day In Sauce History Share icon

#4 About To Work The Grill In 100°f+ Weather With No A/C. It Was Nice Knowing Y’all Share icon

#5 My Prep Cooks Got Tired Of Slicing Onions Share icon

#6 Music Not Allowed In The Kitchen Share icon

#7 A Tally Of Pet Names My Just Turned 18 Waitress Got Called In An Hour Share icon

#8 Soup Du Jour! (Dishie Refuses To Change The Water And Just Says He’s Been Washing Dishes For 40 Years) Share icon

#9 How Does Everyone Dry Their Mops Share icon

#10 Girlfriend’s Little Brother Just Worked His First Thanksgiving Double. This Was The Staff Meal Share icon

#11 Dishie Asked For A Handburger. I Had To Make It Share icon

#12 Thought You Guys Would Enjoy This Share icon

#13 I’m Not Even Mad. That’s Hilarious Share icon

#14 May This Person Find Their Special Pickle Share icon

#15 There's A Story Behind This Sign That I Need To Know Share icon

#16 Stole This Off Facebook, Sounds Like They've Had A Few Chats About This Lol Share icon

#17 Whelp, Ok If That’s The Ticket Share icon

#18 Flipping Burgers Share icon

#19 Yep Share icon

#20 *common Sense Has Left The Chat Share icon

#21 So My Dishwasher Was Sent Home Beyond Drunk When He Was Caught Sleeping In The Customer Bathroom, Guess Who Has To Clean This Up. Happy 4th Of July Everyone Share icon

#22 Am I In The Wrong Here? I Called Off Yesterday After Talking With A Nurse, My Manager Told Me To Come In Today, This Is The Third Time Theyve Asked Me To Come In While Sick, Once When I Had Covid Share icon

#23 They Don’t Want Me To Scrape Or Clean It Share icon

#24 The Color Of The Water That Drips Out Of The Ceiling In Our Walk In Share icon

#25 I Was Fired For Reporting Unsafe Practices. Shrimp And Chicken Were Left Out At An Ambient Temperature Of 81° F For Over 14 Hours Share icon

#26 The Way The New Guy Labeled This Box Share icon

#27 Line Cook Quit Share icon

#28 Fired After Working A Double On Christmas Share icon

#29 New Restaurant Might Not Make It Share icon

#30 I Received This Tip Today. What Does It Mean? Share icon

#31 I’m Still In Shock Share icon

#32 He Should Probably Start Preparing His Own Food Share icon

#33 I Wonder What The Meeting Is About Share icon

#34 Sliced Tomato’s For Burgers As Prepared By My Colleagues Share icon

#35 Its Cool I Dont Need Those Fridges Share icon

#36 Reviews/Owner Responses Like This Make Me Unbelievably Happy On The Inside Share icon

#37 Nuff Said Share icon

#38 Im Positive This Has Been On Here Before But I Couldn’t Help Sharing Again Share icon

#39 Somebody Just Ordered This Share icon

#40 Please Give Me A Notice Share icon

#41 When You Go In To Eat On Your Night Off Share icon

#42 This Is From A&w Near Me Share icon

#43 Local Restaurant Posted Online Today… Share icon

#44 My Disaster Share icon

#45 I Accidentally Used Pancake Mix Instead Of Biscuit Mix. Y'all Think Anyone Will Notice? The Other Cook Doesn't Know Yet Share icon

#46 Fng Was Asked To Strain Out The Stock Share icon

#47 Fun Fact, Adam Sandler Brings His Own Ezekiel Bread To Restaurants Share icon

#48 Our Walk-In Is Just A Closet With An Air Conditioner Share icon

#49 You Already Know We Roasted Tf Out Of Jakob Share icon

#50 What Do We Even Do In This Situation? Share icon

#51 Tell The Owner We Need Potatoes For Potato Salad For A 55 Person Dinner, And He Brings In A 5lb Bag Share icon

#52 I Was Told To Pick Through These And Wash Them Off To Serve. Is This Wrong? It Seems Gross To Me Share icon

#53 Got This In A Little While Ago. I Have No Words Share icon

#54 My Kitchen’s Hood Is So Loud They’re Giving Us Earplugs Share icon

#55 Chef Forgot To Order Sugar. I’m The Baker Share icon

#56 Not Sure Whether To Laugh Or Cry Share icon

#57 People Have Been Asking Why Chefs Hate Brunch… Share icon

#58 Never Thought I’d Have To Make This Sign Share icon

#59 I Know Cubes Are In The Past But.... Squid Cube! Share icon

#60 A Very Real Note Passed To Me By A Customer At My *pizza* Restaurant Share icon

#61 Fire Inspector Accidentally Set Off My Ansul System Share icon

#62 Found This On Craigslist Share icon

#63 Just Found Out What This Restaurant Uses For “Goat Cheese” Share icon

#64 Just Told Doordash To Get F**ked. Feelsgoodman Share icon

#65 Is This Legal? Share icon

#66 Table Had Just Ordered And The Server Was Already Done With Them Share icon

#67 Someone Had A Single Chicken Wing Roll Off And Touch The Table. She Asked For One More Remade For Her Share icon

#68 Seen On My City's Subreddit Share icon

#69 Wanted To Make Some Beer Dogs Tonight For A Father's Day Buffet. Asked The Bartender For Whatever Beer Was Not Moving And Got A Bunch Of Bud Light. Made "Woke Dogs" With The "Woke Beer". They Won't Drink It But They Sure Will Eat It. Every Single One Was Gone Share icon

#70 Aitah For Not Letting Them Cook Asparagus With Plastic Rubberbands Left On Them? Share icon

#71 Got Fired Over Text This Morning. Happy New Year! Share icon

#72 Owner Bought This Instead Of Reg Butter, How's This Gonna Go? Share icon

#73 One Sysco Driver Finds A New Way To Make Me Ask "Why?" Every Delivery. He Doesn't Think. At All Share icon

#74 Prepping Carrots And Came Across This Monster Share icon

#75 Work Smarter, Not Harder Share icon

#76 Love Cooking, Hate People Share icon

#77 Co-Workers Put Up A New Sticker For Our Ticket Machine Share icon

#78 Why Do You Hate Brunch? Share icon

#79 Just Experienced The Worst As* Kicking I’ve Ever Had. Happy Father’s Day Everyone! Share icon

#80 My Sister Is Having A Disagreement On Presentation With Her Head Chef Share icon

#81 I Need To Use Up 36 Gallons Of Skim Milk Due To An Ordering Error. Any Ideas How To Use It Up? Share icon

#82 Chef Is Trying To Convince Me This Is Medium Rare Share icon

#83 Thought This Group Would Appreciate… Share icon

#84 Guys... I'm The Truffle Guy From Yesterday. I'm Begging You Pls Don't Shoot The Messenger Share icon So the guy just ordered 400 oysters on top of the 200 we already had ( and are getting old) + the ones in the showcase for sale... Long story short, what do I do with 600 fresh oysters we can't sell??? Ideas so far: shuck>sousvide>freeze>fried oyster special. Home made oyster sauce.... Today I almost passed out when I realized the situation



#85 How Does This Make It To The Table? Share icon

#86 It’s Used Coffee Grounds. FoH Will Think Twice About Eating Things That Don’t Belong To Them Share icon

#87 My Dishy.. Broke Up With Me? Share icon

#88 This Is How The Kitchen Are Putting Out Chicken Wings. Should I Say Something To Management? It's An Embarrassment Share icon

#89 Walked In To Work Today And Saw This Share icon

#90 Ok Then Share icon

#91 Someone Paid $95 For This… Share icon

#92 Absolute Chad Chef Share icon

#93 “We Gotta Defrost The Shrimp” - Chef Share icon

#94 Pretty Sure I'm Never Going To This Chipotle Again. Good Lord Share icon

#95 Pervert Dishie Got Fired After Three Days And Keeps Sending This Stuff To My Boss Share icon

#96 After All These Years I Didnt Know This Share icon

#97 Allergy List From Customer! Share icon

#98 Made A Guy A Burger. He Wanted A Picture Of Me And My Ukulele. But He Also Wanted The Burger In The Photo. This Is My Job Share icon

#99 Whoops Share icon

#100 S Hook Found In Our Pasta Tonight Share icon

#101 Premise Of This Show Was Ridiculous Share icon

#102 My Demented Chefs Rules Aka "Kitchen Truths" Share icon

#103 So Owner Decided He's Going To Cook A Couple Days A Week. This Is His Station. Yes We Are Open Share icon

#104 Congealed Oil Fat. For The Grubbiest Of Waiters Share icon

#105 Another Critter Situation Share icon