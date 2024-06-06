“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets In 106 Posts (New Pics)
Operating a restaurant truly takes a lot of elbow grease. Every industry employee has to be fast, clean, efficient, able to multitask and communicate well for it to function smoothly. All while trying to be the best of their craft, making top-notch food, and meeting customers' expectations and demands. So there’s really no surprise that workers sometimes try to do everything just to get through the day, even if it means cutting corners or committing unethical practices.
However, all of this is happening behind the scenes, where such industry secrets are kept tightly shut. But mysteries exist so they can be revealed, and the online community “Kitchen Confidential” takes pride in doing exactly that. From poorer-than-poor conditions to ridiculous rules to dealing with weird customer requests, scroll down to find restaurant workers getting real and spilling secrets about the industry.
Prep Guy Left A Spoon In The Fish Batter. Figured He Was Saving It To Eat Later So We Plated It For Him
Can We Stop Glamorizing This
Give us cooks a break to sit and eat a meal like a human.
Worst Day In Sauce History
About To Work The Grill In 100°f+ Weather With No A/C. It Was Nice Knowing Y’all
My Prep Cooks Got Tired Of Slicing Onions
Music Not Allowed In The Kitchen
A Tally Of Pet Names My Just Turned 18 Waitress Got Called In An Hour
Some of these may be acceptable depending on where you are. In the southern US darling is not rare (actually darlin').
Soup Du Jour! (Dishie Refuses To Change The Water And Just Says He’s Been Washing Dishes For 40 Years)
Been washing dishes for 40 years in that exact water? That scans
How Does Everyone Dry Their Mops
Girlfriend’s Little Brother Just Worked His First Thanksgiving Double. This Was The Staff Meal
Dishie Asked For A Handburger. I Had To Make It
Thought You Guys Would Enjoy This
I’m Not Even Mad. That’s Hilarious
May This Person Find Their Special Pickle
There's A Story Behind This Sign That I Need To Know
Stole This Off Facebook, Sounds Like They've Had A Few Chats About This Lol
Common sense really (except the killing puppies part!)
Whelp, Ok If That’s The Ticket
Flipping Burgers
Yep
*common Sense Has Left The Chat
hot oil and plastic are not friends... have they never worked in a kitchen before?
So My Dishwasher Was Sent Home Beyond Drunk When He Was Caught Sleeping In The Customer Bathroom, Guess Who Has To Clean This Up. Happy 4th Of July Everyone
Am I In The Wrong Here? I Called Off Yesterday After Talking With A Nurse, My Manager Told Me To Come In Today, This Is The Third Time Theyve Asked Me To Come In While Sick, Once When I Had Covid
They Don’t Want Me To Scrape Or Clean It
Cast iron pans need minimal cleaning, but that is pretty nasty!
The Color Of The Water That Drips Out Of The Ceiling In Our Walk In
I Was Fired For Reporting Unsafe Practices. Shrimp And Chicken Were Left Out At An Ambient Temperature Of 81° F For Over 14 Hours
The Way The New Guy Labeled This Box
Line Cook Quit
Fired After Working A Double On Christmas
New Restaurant Might Not Make It
Maybe he thinks a little cheese and pom topping makes it a good deal but lots of reasonably priced Mexican restaurants give unlimited chips.
I Received This Tip Today. What Does It Mean?
I’m Still In Shock
He Should Probably Start Preparing His Own Food
Piercings should be covered in a commercial premises. Tattoos are just inked skin.
I Wonder What The Meeting Is About
Sliced Tomato’s For Burgers As Prepared By My Colleagues
Its Cool I Dont Need Those Fridges
Reviews/Owner Responses Like This Make Me Unbelievably Happy On The Inside
Nuff Said
Im Positive This Has Been On Here Before But I Couldn’t Help Sharing Again
Somebody Just Ordered This
Busy cooks hate these kind of customers. Cook for yourself if you're so picky! (Did the customer print that out?!?) Never seen an order ticket that detailed. Customers like these are the ones that wait the longest.
Please Give Me A Notice
When You Go In To Eat On Your Night Off
This Is From A&w Near Me
Local Restaurant Posted Online Today…
My Disaster
I Accidentally Used Pancake Mix Instead Of Biscuit Mix. Y'all Think Anyone Will Notice? The Other Cook Doesn't Know Yet
Fng Was Asked To Strain Out The Stock
Fun Fact, Adam Sandler Brings His Own Ezekiel Bread To Restaurants
Our Walk-In Is Just A Closet With An Air Conditioner
You Already Know We Roasted Tf Out Of Jakob
What Do We Even Do In This Situation?
Tell The Owner We Need Potatoes For Potato Salad For A 55 Person Dinner, And He Brings In A 5lb Bag
I Was Told To Pick Through These And Wash Them Off To Serve. Is This Wrong? It Seems Gross To Me
Got This In A Little While Ago. I Have No Words
I had that too once. Very rare please but cooked in the middle, is what the customer asked for!
My Kitchen’s Hood Is So Loud They’re Giving Us Earplugs
Chef Forgot To Order Sugar. I’m The Baker
Not Sure Whether To Laugh Or Cry
People Have Been Asking Why Chefs Hate Brunch…
If it's not busy and the ingredients are in the kitchen a cook should cook whatever a customer wants. Price can arranged with the waiter.
Never Thought I’d Have To Make This Sign
Some types of metal are not harmful to microwaves.
I Know Cubes Are In The Past But.... Squid Cube!
A Very Real Note Passed To Me By A Customer At My *pizza* Restaurant
Fire Inspector Accidentally Set Off My Ansul System
Found This On Craigslist
Just Found Out What This Restaurant Uses For “Goat Cheese”
it’s made with cows milk https://www.saputospecialty.com/en/our-cheeses/nikos/feta-cheese
Just Told Doordash To Get F**ked. Feelsgoodman
Is This Legal?
Table Had Just Ordered And The Server Was Already Done With Them
Someone Had A Single Chicken Wing Roll Off And Touch The Table. She Asked For One More Remade For Her
Seen On My City's Subreddit
Wanted To Make Some Beer Dogs Tonight For A Father's Day Buffet. Asked The Bartender For Whatever Beer Was Not Moving And Got A Bunch Of Bud Light. Made "Woke Dogs" With The "Woke Beer". They Won't Drink It But They Sure Will Eat It. Every Single One Was Gone
Aitah For Not Letting Them Cook Asparagus With Plastic Rubberbands Left On Them?
Got Fired Over Text This Morning. Happy New Year!
Owner Bought This Instead Of Reg Butter, How's This Gonna Go?
One Sysco Driver Finds A New Way To Make Me Ask "Why?" Every Delivery. He Doesn't Think. At All
Prepping Carrots And Came Across This Monster
Work Smarter, Not Harder
Love Cooking, Hate People
Co-Workers Put Up A New Sticker For Our Ticket Machine
Why Do You Hate Brunch?
Just Experienced The Worst As* Kicking I’ve Ever Had. Happy Father’s Day Everyone!
My Sister Is Having A Disagreement On Presentation With Her Head Chef
I Need To Use Up 36 Gallons Of Skim Milk Due To An Ordering Error. Any Ideas How To Use It Up?
Chef Is Trying To Convince Me This Is Medium Rare
Thought This Group Would Appreciate…
Guys... I'm The Truffle Guy From Yesterday. I'm Begging You Pls Don't Shoot The Messenger
So the guy just ordered 400 oysters on top of the 200 we already had ( and are getting old) + the ones in the showcase for sale... Long story short, what do I do with 600 fresh oysters we can't sell??? Ideas so far: shuck>sousvide>freeze>fried oyster special. Home made oyster sauce.... Today I almost passed out when I realized the situation
How Does This Make It To The Table?
It’s Used Coffee Grounds. FoH Will Think Twice About Eating Things That Don’t Belong To Them
My Dishy.. Broke Up With Me?
This Is How The Kitchen Are Putting Out Chicken Wings. Should I Say Something To Management? It's An Embarrassment
Walked In To Work Today And Saw This
Ok Then
Someone Paid $95 For This…
Absolute Chad Chef
“We Gotta Defrost The Shrimp” - Chef
Pretty Sure I'm Never Going To This Chipotle Again. Good Lord
Pervert Dishie Got Fired After Three Days And Keeps Sending This Stuff To My Boss
After All These Years I Didnt Know This
Allergy List From Customer!
Made A Guy A Burger. He Wanted A Picture Of Me And My Ukulele. But He Also Wanted The Burger In The Photo. This Is My Job
Whoops
I hated when people did this. They are always the worst tippers too.