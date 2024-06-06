ADVERTISEMENT

Operating a restaurant truly takes a lot of elbow grease. Every industry employee has to be fast, clean, efficient, able to multitask and communicate well for it to function smoothly. All while trying to be the best of their craft, making top-notch food, and meeting customers' expectations and demands. So there’s really no surprise that workers sometimes try to do everything just to get through the day, even if it means cutting corners or committing unethical practices

However, all of this is happening behind the scenes, where such industry secrets are kept tightly shut. But mysteries exist so they can be revealed, and the online community “Kitchen Confidential” takes pride in doing exactly that. From poorer-than-poor conditions to ridiculous rules to dealing with weird customer requests, scroll down to find restaurant workers getting real and spilling secrets about the industry.

#1

Prep Guy Left A Spoon In The Fish Batter. Figured He Was Saving It To Eat Later So We Plated It For Him

Prep Guy Left A Spoon In The Fish Batter. Figured He Was Saving It To Eat Later So We Plated It For Him

thirdeyebrown_666 Report

#2

Can We Stop Glamorizing This

Can We Stop Glamorizing This

Give us cooks a break to sit and eat a meal like a human.

Honest_Concentrate85 Report

#3

Worst Day In Sauce History

Worst Day In Sauce History

gravewisdom Report

#4

About To Work The Grill In 100°f+ Weather With No A/C. It Was Nice Knowing Y’all

About To Work The Grill In 100°f+ Weather With No A/C. It Was Nice Knowing Y'all

AndyJaeven Report

#5

My Prep Cooks Got Tired Of Slicing Onions

My Prep Cooks Got Tired Of Slicing Onions

Themightyquinja Report

#6

Music Not Allowed In The Kitchen

Music Not Allowed In The Kitchen

behemuthm Report

#7

A Tally Of Pet Names My Just Turned 18 Waitress Got Called In An Hour

A Tally Of Pet Names My Just Turned 18 Waitress Got Called In An Hour

Aaron123111 Report

davidlong_1 avatar
Manana Man
Manana Man
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some of these may be acceptable depending on where you are. In the southern US darling is not rare (actually darlin').

#8

Soup Du Jour! (Dishie Refuses To Change The Water And Just Says He’s Been Washing Dishes For 40 Years)

Soup Du Jour! (Dishie Refuses To Change The Water And Just Says He's Been Washing Dishes For 40 Years)

burnedflag Report

msonntag1028 avatar
Delta Dawn
Delta Dawn
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Been washing dishes for 40 years in that exact water? That scans

#9

How Does Everyone Dry Their Mops

How Does Everyone Dry Their Mops

brisvegasvip Report

#10

Girlfriend’s Little Brother Just Worked His First Thanksgiving Double. This Was The Staff Meal

Girlfriend's Little Brother Just Worked His First Thanksgiving Double. This Was The Staff Meal

VVarlok Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Dishie Asked For A Handburger. I Had To Make It

Dishie Asked For A Handburger. I Had To Make It

amusered Report

#12

Thought You Guys Would Enjoy This

Thought You Guys Would Enjoy This

honeydewr Report

#13

I’m Not Even Mad. That’s Hilarious

I'm Not Even Mad. That's Hilarious

Wrong-Tip-7073 Report

#14

May This Person Find Their Special Pickle

May This Person Find Their Special Pickle

PedestrianMyDarling Report

#15

There's A Story Behind This Sign That I Need To Know

There's A Story Behind This Sign That I Need To Know

Bender_2024 Report

#16

Stole This Off Facebook, Sounds Like They've Had A Few Chats About This Lol

Stole This Off Facebook, Sounds Like They've Had A Few Chats About This Lol

pac-sam Report

#17

Whelp, Ok If That’s The Ticket

Whelp, Ok If That's The Ticket

moolord Report

#18

Flipping Burgers

Flipping Burgers

solside65 Report

#19

Yep

Yep

jeremyelderr Report

#20

*common Sense Has Left The Chat

*common Sense Has Left The Chat

DankSideoftheMoon420 Report

detarick avatar
Deta Rossiter
Deta Rossiter
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

hot oil and plastic are not friends... have they never worked in a kitchen before?

#21

So My Dishwasher Was Sent Home Beyond Drunk When He Was Caught Sleeping In The Customer Bathroom, Guess Who Has To Clean This Up. Happy 4th Of July Everyone

So My Dishwasher Was Sent Home Beyond Drunk When He Was Caught Sleeping In The Customer Bathroom, Guess Who Has To Clean This Up. Happy 4th Of July Everyone

lechuga217 Report

#22

Am I In The Wrong Here? I Called Off Yesterday After Talking With A Nurse, My Manager Told Me To Come In Today, This Is The Third Time Theyve Asked Me To Come In While Sick, Once When I Had Covid

Am I In The Wrong Here? I Called Off Yesterday After Talking With A Nurse, My Manager Told Me To Come In Today, This Is The Third Time Theyve Asked Me To Come In While Sick, Once When I Had Covid

antichristanarch145 Report

#23

They Don’t Want Me To Scrape Or Clean It

They Don't Want Me To Scrape Or Clean It

loopvroot Report

#24

The Color Of The Water That Drips Out Of The Ceiling In Our Walk In

The Color Of The Water That Drips Out Of The Ceiling In Our Walk In

EchoIsAlive Report

#25

I Was Fired For Reporting Unsafe Practices. Shrimp And Chicken Were Left Out At An Ambient Temperature Of 81° F For Over 14 Hours

I Was Fired For Reporting Unsafe Practices. Shrimp And Chicken Were Left Out At An Ambient Temperature Of 81° F For Over 14 Hours

anonymous Report

#26

The Way The New Guy Labeled This Box

The Way The New Guy Labeled This Box

nooyork Report

#27

Line Cook Quit

Line Cook Quit

Ecstatic-Ad-9322 Report

#28

Fired After Working A Double On Christmas

Fired After Working A Double On Christmas

Eradicate-Humans Report

#29

New Restaurant Might Not Make It

New Restaurant Might Not Make It

Djshitzgiggles Report

davidlong_1 avatar
Manana Man
Manana Man
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe he thinks a little cheese and pom topping makes it a good deal but lots of reasonably priced Mexican restaurants give unlimited chips.

#30

I Received This Tip Today. What Does It Mean?

I Received This Tip Today. What Does It Mean?

DrWhoisOverRated Report

#31

I’m Still In Shock

I'm Still In Shock

ScooterBobb Report

#32

He Should Probably Start Preparing His Own Food

He Should Probably Start Preparing His Own Food

Revealed_Jailor Report

williamsutherland avatar
Bobbette Bobbington
Bobbette Bobbington
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Piercings should be covered in a commercial premises. Tattoos are just inked skin.

#33

I Wonder What The Meeting Is About

I Wonder What The Meeting Is About

scampwild Report

#34

Sliced Tomato’s For Burgers As Prepared By My Colleagues

Sliced Tomato's For Burgers As Prepared By My Colleagues

hazo240 Report

#35

Its Cool I Dont Need Those Fridges

Its Cool I Dont Need Those Fridges

dreamygothy Report

#36

Reviews/Owner Responses Like This Make Me Unbelievably Happy On The Inside

Reviews/Owner Responses Like This Make Me Unbelievably Happy On The Inside

_thisjustin Report

#37

Nuff Said

Nuff Said

treeconfetti Report

darci101 avatar
deejak
deejak
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Right, but..... You charge waaaaaaaaaaay more than you pay for it, so.....

#38

Im Positive This Has Been On Here Before But I Couldn’t Help Sharing Again

Im Positive This Has Been On Here Before But I Couldn't Help Sharing Again

reddit.com Report

#39

Somebody Just Ordered This

Somebody Just Ordered This

youngchef95 Report

williamsutherland avatar
Bobbette Bobbington
Bobbette Bobbington
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Busy cooks hate these kind of customers. Cook for yourself if you're so picky! (Did the customer print that out?!?) Never seen an order ticket that detailed. Customers like these are the ones that wait the longest.

#40

Please Give Me A Notice

Please Give Me A Notice

ITSDIRTYDBABY Report

#41

When You Go In To Eat On Your Night Off

When You Go In To Eat On Your Night Off

HedgyWitxh Report

#42

This Is From A&w Near Me

This Is From A&w Near Me

SenatorSharks Report

#43

Local Restaurant Posted Online Today…

Local Restaurant Posted Online Today…

DangerLime113 Report

#44

My Disaster

My Disaster

saurus-REXicon Report

#45

I Accidentally Used Pancake Mix Instead Of Biscuit Mix. Y'all Think Anyone Will Notice? The Other Cook Doesn't Know Yet

I Accidentally Used Pancake Mix Instead Of Biscuit Mix. Y'all Think Anyone Will Notice? The Other Cook Doesn't Know Yet

SodaDonut Report

#46

Fng Was Asked To Strain Out The Stock

Fng Was Asked To Strain Out The Stock

Thebassistcain Report

#47

Fun Fact, Adam Sandler Brings His Own Ezekiel Bread To Restaurants

Fun Fact, Adam Sandler Brings His Own Ezekiel Bread To Restaurants

Large_Desk_4193 Report

#48

Our Walk-In Is Just A Closet With An Air Conditioner

Our Walk-In Is Just A Closet With An Air Conditioner

dietpeptobismol Report

#49

You Already Know We Roasted Tf Out Of Jakob

You Already Know We Roasted Tf Out Of Jakob

ImGolik Report

#50

What Do We Even Do In This Situation?

What Do We Even Do In This Situation?

Safari_627 Report

msonntag1028 avatar
Delta Dawn
Delta Dawn
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you mix up some gluten and garlic and serve it with milk

#51

Tell The Owner We Need Potatoes For Potato Salad For A 55 Person Dinner, And He Brings In A 5lb Bag

Tell The Owner We Need Potatoes For Potato Salad For A 55 Person Dinner, And He Brings In A 5lb Bag

rossposse Report

#52

I Was Told To Pick Through These And Wash Them Off To Serve. Is This Wrong? It Seems Gross To Me

I Was Told To Pick Through These And Wash Them Off To Serve. Is This Wrong? It Seems Gross To Me

LAVA_LAMP_N_MY_ASS Report

#53

Got This In A Little While Ago. I Have No Words

Got This In A Little While Ago. I Have No Words

jellok2 Report

williamsutherland avatar
Bobbette Bobbington
Bobbette Bobbington
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had that too once. Very rare please but cooked in the middle, is what the customer asked for!

#54

My Kitchen’s Hood Is So Loud They’re Giving Us Earplugs

My Kitchen's Hood Is So Loud They're Giving Us Earplugs

MrSmallMedium Report

#55

Chef Forgot To Order Sugar. I’m The Baker

Chef Forgot To Order Sugar. I'm The Baker

9inchSnails Report

#56

Not Sure Whether To Laugh Or Cry

Not Sure Whether To Laugh Or Cry

rva_rdf Report

#57

People Have Been Asking Why Chefs Hate Brunch…

People Have Been Asking Why Chefs Hate Brunch…

Few-Treat4618 Report

williamsutherland avatar
Bobbette Bobbington
Bobbette Bobbington
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it's not busy and the ingredients are in the kitchen a cook should cook whatever a customer wants. Price can arranged with the waiter.

#58

Never Thought I’d Have To Make This Sign

Never Thought I'd Have To Make This Sign

The_Muddy_ChicK3N Report

#59

I Know Cubes Are In The Past But.... Squid Cube!

I Know Cubes Are In The Past But.... Squid Cube!

herpadertis Report

#60

A Very Real Note Passed To Me By A Customer At My *pizza* Restaurant

A Very Real Note Passed To Me By A Customer At My *pizza* Restaurant

DoctorMcTits Report

#61

Fire Inspector Accidentally Set Off My Ansul System

Fire Inspector Accidentally Set Off My Ansul System

BadFishCM Report

#62

Found This On Craigslist

Found This On Craigslist

OkayLouis Report

#63

Just Found Out What This Restaurant Uses For “Goat Cheese”

Just Found Out What This Restaurant Uses For "Goat Cheese"

inifinite_stick Report

msonntag1028 avatar
Delta Dawn
Delta Dawn
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it’s made with cows milk https://www.saputospecialty.com/en/our-cheeses/nikos/feta-cheese

#64

Just Told Doordash To Get F**ked. Feelsgoodman

Just Told Doordash To Get F**ked. Feelsgoodman

monsterscallinghome Report

#65

Is This Legal?

Is This Legal?

hornygengar Report

#66

Table Had Just Ordered And The Server Was Already Done With Them

Table Had Just Ordered And The Server Was Already Done With Them

DocThel Report

#67

Someone Had A Single Chicken Wing Roll Off And Touch The Table. She Asked For One More Remade For Her

Someone Had A Single Chicken Wing Roll Off And Touch The Table. She Asked For One More Remade For Her

Justdoingokay1108 Report

#68

Seen On My City's Subreddit

Seen On My City's Subreddit

One-Discipline6812 Report

#69

Wanted To Make Some Beer Dogs Tonight For A Father's Day Buffet. Asked The Bartender For Whatever Beer Was Not Moving And Got A Bunch Of Bud Light. Made "Woke Dogs" With The "Woke Beer". They Won't Drink It But They Sure Will Eat It. Every Single One Was Gone

Wanted To Make Some Beer Dogs Tonight For A Father's Day Buffet. Asked The Bartender For Whatever Beer Was Not Moving And Got A Bunch Of Bud Light. Made "Woke Dogs" With The "Woke Beer". They Won't Drink It But They Sure Will Eat It. Every Single One Was Gone

jlmckelvey91 Report

#70

Aitah For Not Letting Them Cook Asparagus With Plastic Rubberbands Left On Them?

Aitah For Not Letting Them Cook Asparagus With Plastic Rubberbands Left On Them?

Ragentnk Report

#71

Got Fired Over Text This Morning. Happy New Year!

Got Fired Over Text This Morning. Happy New Year!

Jtrich Report

#72

Owner Bought This Instead Of Reg Butter, How's This Gonna Go?

Owner Bought This Instead Of Reg Butter, How's This Gonna Go?

Financial-Habit5766 Report

#73

One Sysco Driver Finds A New Way To Make Me Ask "Why?" Every Delivery. He Doesn't Think. At All

One Sysco Driver Finds A New Way To Make Me Ask "Why?" Every Delivery. He Doesn't

ApocalypticNature Report

#74

Prepping Carrots And Came Across This Monster

Prepping Carrots And Came Across This Monster

Totemic_Pariah Report

#75

Work Smarter, Not Harder

Work Smarter, Not Harder

TehShew Report

#76

Love Cooking, Hate People

Love Cooking, Hate People

stonedtrashbag Report

#77

Co-Workers Put Up A New Sticker For Our Ticket Machine

Co-Workers Put Up A New Sticker For Our Ticket Machine

xenobot11 Report

#78

Why Do You Hate Brunch?

Why Do You Hate Brunch?

Altruistic_Molasses1 Report

#79

Just Experienced The Worst As* Kicking I’ve Ever Had. Happy Father’s Day Everyone!

Just Experienced The Worst As* Kicking I’ve Ever Had. Happy Father’s Day Everyone!

yeahimcason Report

#80

My Sister Is Having A Disagreement On Presentation With Her Head Chef

My Sister Is Having A Disagreement On Presentation With Her Head Chef

levitatingpenguin Report

#81

I Need To Use Up 36 Gallons Of Skim Milk Due To An Ordering Error. Any Ideas How To Use It Up?

I Need To Use Up 36 Gallons Of Skim Milk Due To An Ordering Error. Any Ideas How To Use It Up?

dkote3 Report

#82

Chef Is Trying To Convince Me This Is Medium Rare

Chef Is Trying To Convince Me This Is Medium Rare

Cute_Tradition_7074 Report

#83

Thought This Group Would Appreciate…

Thought This Group Would Appreciate…

lisamon429 Report

#84

Guys... I'm The Truffle Guy From Yesterday. I'm Begging You Pls Don't Shoot The Messenger

Guys... I'm The Truffle Guy From Yesterday. I'm Begging You Pls Don't Shoot The Messenger

So the guy just ordered 400 oysters on top of the 200 we already had ( and are getting old) + the ones in the showcase for sale... Long story short, what do I do with 600 fresh oysters we can't sell??? Ideas so far: shuck>sousvide>freeze>fried oyster special. Home made oyster sauce.... Today I almost passed out when I realized the situation

mikulashev Report

#85

How Does This Make It To The Table?

How Does This Make It To The Table?

renzonelisanchez Report

#86

It’s Used Coffee Grounds. FoH Will Think Twice About Eating Things That Don’t Belong To Them

It’s Used Coffee Grounds. FoH Will Think Twice About Eating Things That Don’t Belong To Them

Matty-Slaps Report

#87

My Dishy.. Broke Up With Me?

My Dishy.. Broke Up With Me?

FOOFOOAZZLAME Report

#88

This Is How The Kitchen Are Putting Out Chicken Wings. Should I Say Something To Management? It's An Embarrassment

This Is How The Kitchen Are Putting Out Chicken Wings. Should I Say Something To Management? It's An Embarrassment

FluBone Report

#89

Walked In To Work Today And Saw This

Walked In To Work Today And Saw This

XohXwiseXoneX Report

#90

Ok Then

Ok Then

Nocamin1993 Report

#91

Someone Paid $95 For This…

Someone Paid $95 For This…

Resident_Rise5915 Report

#92

Absolute Chad Chef

Absolute Chad Chef

tattvamu Report

#93

“We Gotta Defrost The Shrimp” - Chef

“We Gotta Defrost The Shrimp” - Chef

mcflurvin Report

#94

Pretty Sure I'm Never Going To This Chipotle Again. Good Lord

Pretty Sure I'm Never Going To This Chipotle Again. Good Lord

Famusmockingbird Report

#95

Pervert Dishie Got Fired After Three Days And Keeps Sending This Stuff To My Boss

Pervert Dishie Got Fired After Three Days And Keeps Sending This Stuff To My Boss

Marqueso-burrito Report

#96

After All These Years I Didnt Know This

After All These Years I Didnt Know This

elmurfudd Report

#97

Allergy List From Customer!

Allergy List From Customer!

puffintoucan123 Report

#98

Made A Guy A Burger. He Wanted A Picture Of Me And My Ukulele. But He Also Wanted The Burger In The Photo. This Is My Job

Made A Guy A Burger. He Wanted A Picture Of Me And My Ukulele. But He Also Wanted The Burger In The Photo. This Is My Job

Heavy_breasts Report

#99

Whoops

Whoops

FoxDaim Report

austinshannon avatar
Realistic Optimist
Realistic Optimist
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hated when people did this. They are always the worst tippers too.

#100

S Hook Found In Our Pasta Tonight

S Hook Found In Our Pasta Tonight

New-Blackberry8300 Report

#101

Premise Of This Show Was Ridiculous

Premise Of This Show Was Ridiculous

jeffsaidjess Report

#102

My Demented Chefs Rules Aka "Kitchen Truths"

My Demented Chefs Rules Aka "Kitchen Truths"

lizthebeth Report

#103

So Owner Decided He's Going To Cook A Couple Days A Week. This Is His Station. Yes We Are Open

So Owner Decided He's Going To Cook A Couple Days A Week. This Is His Station. Yes We Are Open

rossposse Report

#104

Congealed Oil Fat. For The Grubbiest Of Waiters

Congealed Oil Fat. For The Grubbiest Of Waiters

DragonBassist Report

#105

Another Critter Situation

Another Critter Situation

Affectionate-Log-885 Report

#106

Local Spot Enforcing Their Own Rules. Thoughts?

Local Spot Enforcing Their Own Rules. Thoughts?

FeastorFugu Report

