Many of us enjoy getting a cheeky takeaway after a hard day at work or school. Not only is it a way to reward ourselves for our efforts but we also end up supporting the local businesses and forming a bond with the shop owners. However, you can’t expect every single meal to be as stellar as what you’d get at a five-star restaurant. Some folks take it very personally if they have a sub-par experience and then vent their rage in the form of bad reviews.

That’s where the witty ‘Takeaway Trauma’ Instagram account comes in. The social media project collects the funniest and most unhinged customer reviews, and shares the savage comments that the restaurant owners came back with. Check out the freshest posts below and upvote your faves. Are we the only ones getting hungry right now? We hope not!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Sorry To Hear About Your Nan

Sorry To Hear About Your Nan

takeawaytrauma Report

12points
POST
Matt Du
Matt Du
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She's still a bit dry

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#2

Dryer Than Me Nana

Dryer Than Me Nana

takeawaytrauma Report

9points
POST
Lord Voldedork
Lord Voldedork
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nana is dry as a prune or a raisin

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#3

Says A Lot About You

Says A Lot About You

takeawaytrauma Report

9points
POST
View more comments

Takeaways are huge in the United Kingdom. Statista notes that the fast food and takeaway market in the UK amounted to 21.37 billion pounds (27.46 billion dollars) in 2022, with a forecast of 22.04 billion pounds (28.32 billion dollars) in 2023.

The fun ‘Takeaway Trauma’ project has grown immensely since it was founded back in late 2020. At the time of writing, the Instagram page has grown to house 184k takeaway and sassy comeback-loving fans. It’s a favorite of many internet users and has become a popular niche for anyone craving a big dose of negativity with a bunch of comedy poured all over it. All you need is an internet connection, as well as a big bag of popcorn or a large portion of curry fries and you’ve got an enjoyable evening ahead of you, really.
#4

Get Stuffed

Get Stuffed

takeawaytrauma Report

9points
POST
kathryn stretton
kathryn stretton
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Haha. She was recommending the stuffed crust you numpty.

0
0points
reply
#5

Meow

Meow

takeawaytrauma Report

8points
POST
Matt Du
Matt Du
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Escaped from the cage, made it to the phone and cried for help just before the butcher came back

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#6

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

takeawaytrauma Report

8points
POST
View more comments

It’s easy to see why the page is such a huge hit. The posts are incredibly relatable on so many levels. First of all, you’re dealing with the topic of food. That’s something that absolutely everyone can relate to because everyone needs to eat in order to survive. So the quality of the food and service is a touchy subject for many folks. Many of us have also eaten out at least once in our lives, so there’s another layer of relatability for you there.

Secondly, people tend to be drawn to negative news more than positive topics. Though we all enjoy wholesome content from time to time, it’s spicy takes, criticism, and drama that dominate our attention. That’s why reading negative reviews is its own form of entertainment. As is watching how business owners put overly-critical wannabe food critics in their place with their rapier-like wit.
#7

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

takeawaytrauma Report

8points
POST
#8

4 And A Half Teethed Monster

4 And A Half Teethed Monster

takeawaytrauma Report

7points
POST
#9

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

takeawaytrauma Report

7points
POST

And thirdly, there is a ton of comedy to enjoy on ‘Takeaway Trauma.’ Laughter helps us forget about our worries, improves our immune system, gives our internal organs a decent workout, and makes us feel good. So it’s no wonder that this cocktail of food, negativity, and humor has been so popular with the Instagram crowd!
#10

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

takeawaytrauma Report

5points
POST
#11

Plaster (From A Finger) In The Butter Chicken!!!!

Plaster (From A Finger) In The Butter Chicken!!!!

takeawaytrauma Report

5points
POST
Matt Du
Matt Du
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The bigger question is, how do they know the plaster was from a finger?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#12

Never Been

Never Been

takeawaytrauma Report

5points
POST

During a previous interview with the founder of ‘Takeaway Trauma,’ Bored Panda learned that the account even got featured on The Jonathan Ross Show, on the BBC. “I didn’t even realize they were airing it, they just did, and then someone just messaged the account telling me they saw it!” the founder told us earlier. 

“I’ve definitely seen a big increase in audience, especially since the TV show. People seem to be more and more involved in the humor, it’s almost like we have our own little community, which is exciting,” they said.
#13

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

takeawaytrauma Report

4points
POST
#14

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

takeawaytrauma Report

4points
POST
#15

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

takeawaytrauma Report

4points
POST

“I do see some really savage replies by business owners, some are so rude that I can’t actually post them as it’s pretty offensive—that’s how bad it's got!”

Back in late 2021, the founder of the project told us that they’d seen a surge in negative reviews about pizza deliveries. “It seems that the Neapolitan-style pizzas with the thin base seem to always fold over, or toppings fall off. It’s quite funny but at the same quite frustrating for the customer!” they said.
#16

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

takeawaytrauma Report

4points
POST
Matt Du
Matt Du
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A woodworm walks into a bar... and says, "is the bar tender?"

0
0points
reply
#17

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

takeawaytrauma Report

4points
POST
#18

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

takeawaytrauma Report

4points
POST

“Funnily enough, one thing I have learned is that most people only really write reviews if it’s really bad or really good—rarely in between. I think sometimes people are so annoyed and angry that in the heat of the moment after just receiving their ‘bad food,’ they go on to the internet and type everything they are thinking about right there and then,” they shared.
#19

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

takeawaytrauma Report

4points
POST
#20

Not One But 2 Contact Lenses

Not One But 2 Contact Lenses

takeawaytrauma Report

4points
POST
Matt Du
Matt Du
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It was so the chef could keep an eye on it while he was cooking other stuff

0
0points
reply
#21

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

takeawaytrauma Report

3points
POST
cici
cici
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i'd want to know if the food was poor before i spent £50

1
1point
reply

Meanwhile, during another interview, the page founder opened up to Bored Panda about the inspiration behind ‘Takeaway Trauma.’ "I'm a big takeaway fan and found myself going to order a delivery and thought I’d check the reviews of a particular establishment. After checking the good reviews, I thought I better check the bad ones also," they said.
#22

Don’t Think It’s The Same As Racism Barry

Don’t Think It’s The Same As Racism Barry

takeawaytrauma Report

3points
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Numerical discrimination exists... It may not be racism, but it's still discrimination.

0
0points
reply
#23

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

takeawaytrauma Report

3points
POST
Matt Du
Matt Du
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Deliveroo in Caracas, Venezuela

0
0points
reply
#24

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

takeawaytrauma Report

3points
POST
Matt Du
Matt Du
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Probably tried to pay with followers

0
0points
reply

"I came across the most hilarious reviews and was genuinely crying with laughter. Without really thinking about it, I screenshotted the reviews just for my own personal use to send to friends, etc. People seemed to find them funny so I thought, let's try and curate these and create a page out of it!" they told Bored Panda.

According to the founder of ‘Takeaway Trauma,’ folks ought to have more empathy and be more forgiving with restaurant staff. “People in general are so impatient and want things instantly. As soon as these high standards aren't met, the natural human reaction is to complain,” they said.
#25

Intoxicated

Intoxicated

takeawaytrauma Report

3points
POST
#26

Put Food In Living Room

Put Food In Living Room

takeawaytrauma Report

3points
POST
#27

Rude And Pushy

Rude And Pushy

takeawaytrauma Report

3points
POST
cici
cici
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you can still be creepy and rude and pushy to your wife.

0
0points
reply

"I think a lot of the time, people give too much stick to takeaways, however, with that being said, some of the images of takeaway food I’ve seen really do look awful, so I think you can only really determine it on a case by case basis,” they pointed out that there are two sides to this particular delicious and metaphorical food industry coin.
#28

Seek Help With Anger Management

Seek Help With Anger Management

takeawaytrauma Report

3points
POST
#29

So Much Greece

So Much Greece

takeawaytrauma Report

3points
POST
#30

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

takeawaytrauma Report

2points
POST

We’d love to hear about the very worst (and best!) takeaways that you’ve ever had, Pandas, so swing by the comment section to share your experiences with all the other readers. Have any of you ever worked at a takeaway or fast food place? If so, we’re keen to hear about things from the other side of the counter.

Meanwhile, here at Bored Panda, we’re pretty big fans of ‘Takeaway Trauma,’ and you can check out our previous features about the project here and here when you’re done enjoying this list. 
#31

Mark The Rat

Mark The Rat

takeawaytrauma Report

2points
POST
#32

Oh Rita, We Always Knew You Loved A Guy In Uniform

Oh Rita, We Always Knew You Loved A Guy In Uniform

takeawaytrauma Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#33

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

takeawaytrauma Report

2points
POST
#34

Grow Up Mate

Grow Up Mate

takeawaytrauma Report

2points
POST
#35

Pubes Left In Both Sauces

Pubes Left In Both Sauces

takeawaytrauma Report

2points
POST
Lemme get the lemons
Lemme get the lemons
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, but busy bee, or at least the one that I've seen makes desserts. I don't think they'd have given you potatoes

0
0points
reply
#36

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

takeawaytrauma Report

2points
POST
#37

Uber Court

Uber Court

takeawaytrauma Report

2points
POST
#38

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

takeawaytrauma Report

2points
POST
#39

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

takeawaytrauma Report

2points
POST
#40

Dirty Fingernail

Dirty Fingernail

takeawaytrauma Report

2points
POST
#41

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

takeawaytrauma Report

2points
POST
#42

Hehe

Hehe

takeawaytrauma Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#43

Cockroach Pasta

Cockroach Pasta

takeawaytrauma Report

2points
POST
#44

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

takeawaytrauma Report

2points
POST
cici
cici
Community Member
34 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that's ominous.

0
0points
reply
#45

Ask Chefs To Watch Youtube

Ask Chefs To Watch Youtube

takeawaytrauma Report

2points
POST
#46

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

takeawaytrauma Report

2points
POST
#47

No Vaccine For Stupidity

No Vaccine For Stupidity

takeawaytrauma Report

2points
POST
cici
cici
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yeah... but..... you're STUPID....... (gottem)

0
0points
reply
#48

Assaulted

Assaulted

takeawaytrauma Report

2points
POST
#49

Awful Sweaty

Awful Sweaty

takeawaytrauma Report

2points
POST
cici
cici
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yeah... but...... you're STINKY....... (gottem)

0
0points
reply
#50

Chicken Feathers

Chicken Feathers

takeawaytrauma Report

2points
POST
cici
cici
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

means it's fresh!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#51

Drugged With Laxatives

Drugged With Laxatives

takeawaytrauma Report

2points
POST
#52

Selfish Exaggerating Git

Selfish Exaggerating Git

takeawaytrauma Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#53

Wearing A Hat

Wearing A Hat

takeawaytrauma Report

2points
POST
#54

Checked Staffs Teeth

Checked Staffs Teeth

takeawaytrauma Report

2points
POST
kathryn stretton
kathryn stretton
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe it was a small chip off a chicken bone ?

0
0points
reply
#55

Pizza Was Lifting

Pizza Was Lifting

takeawaytrauma Report

2points
POST
#56

Bye Bye

Bye Bye

takeawaytrauma Report

2points
POST
#57

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

Traumatic Takeaway Stories

takeawaytrauma Report

2points
POST
#58

Relatable Tbh

Relatable Tbh

takeawaytrauma Report

2points
POST
#59

This Is The Truth

This Is The Truth

takeawaytrauma Report

2points
POST
cici
cici
Community Member
25 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this just makes me sad. put some more responsibility on your wife, too. vulnerable or not there is a hard line on what you choose to do.

0
0points
reply
#60

Black Bird Feather

Black Bird Feather

takeawaytrauma Report

2points
POST
#61

Ribbitttttt

Ribbitttttt

takeawaytrauma Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!