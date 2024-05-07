81 Times Restaurants Wanted To Stand Out With Their Food Presentations But Failed Miserably (Best Of All Time)
With all the competition in the restaurant business, it’s no surprise that some institutions want to stand out from the crowd. A great way to do that is through interesting food presentation and unique dishware. However, some chefs go too far with their creativity and, at times, start to inconvenience their customers, making them exclaim, “We want plates!”
In this article, we collected the best-of-all-time instances where diners were served some of the most bizarre-looking dishes. From magnetic pillows to tires, scroll down to find the weirdest vessels people had to eat food out of.
This post may include affiliate links.
“Here’s Your Beef Wellington Starter. Is There Anything Else I Can Get You?”“Tetanus Shot, Please”
“Don’t Eat The Rocks” - Waiter Upon Serving
Bread Chips On A Comb
Most seasoned chefs know that eating is more than just the taste. After all, people start judging the flavor of a dish just by looking at it.
In fact, it has already been proven that people do eat with their eyes.
A team at Oxford University tested this by observing the reactions of diners to food presented in different ways. A chef and one of the authors of the study designed a salad resembling the abstract artwork "Painting Number 201" by Wassily Kandinsky to find out how plating dishes affects the dining experience.
My Bread Served Inside Roadkill
Most Expensive Restaurant I've Ever Been. Chef Literally Made The Starter In Our Hand
It looks like a large bird flew by you. People pay for these items?
It’s Getting Out Of Hand
30 men and women were served one of three salads with identical ingredients, resembling the painting, a regular tossed salad, and a geometrical formation. Before the participants tasted the dish, the Kandinsky-inspired plate was rated higher for artistic presentation and general liking.
They were even ready to pay twice as much for the meal as for the other options. After finishing their portion, participants also rated the artwork salad higher for taste.
Caesar Salad Or Charlie Brown Christmas Tree?
Espresso... To Go
Blood Pancakes In A Mask
For the rest of the day I'll be thinking, "don't leave me hanging here, á la what for Pete's sake?"
The authors believe that this research adds to the evidence that the appearance and presentation of food can affect the dining experience.
Tableo, a restaurant booking system, further explains that a beautifully served dish attracts attention and increases appetite. It also makes the restaurant stand out from the crowd and leaves a lasting impression on customers. The company also mentions the social media potential, as visually appealing dishes are more likely to be shared, giving the restaurant free exposure and advertising.
Why?????
Turns Out The Best Plates Are At Arm's Reach
Saw This On Twitter
However, the rectangular plates decorated with colorful dots, squiggles, and swooshes and gastronomy dishes embellished with microgreens somehow got transformed into bloody marries topped with giant burgers and pizzas served in tires. Sure, it may be a creative and interesting presentation, but it often becomes too gimmicky for people to eat, and not all restaurants are appreciative of being shared on the “We Want Plates” project.
Saw This On A Friend’s Instagram. The Horror
Surely people would feel like toddlers playing with their food, right? And could you imagine making eye contact with the waiter as they have to dump all this good food onto your table, that is presumably already in a pot or plate?
Welcome To Hell
This? Oh, It's Just An Orthodontic Mould Of The Restaurant-Owner's Mouth From Barcelona
I hated those moulds (I had braces and still have those plasticky ones that you have to wear every night to keep your teeth from going back). They stick a putty-like substance in your mouth and let it set a bit before taking it out; in no way is that ‘plate’ sanitary.
The creator of the project, Ross McGinnes, even started requesting a simple plate when he was given a meal that came straight from National Geographic. After sharing this with his followers, they followed suit, posting photos of before and after photos of their meals and dishware. And just like that, a simple internet joke turned into a real-life protest.
Multi-Flavor Pizza Served In A Tire
Call me picky, but I’d rather not let dinner and dessert touch. Or add a wheel to the mix.
Sushi For M’lady?
Thing is, while they are serving on/in rubbish like this, your eye is taken away from the minuscule serving portion. Like the rock with just 2 chips in it above.
A Meringue Served On A Magnetically Levitated Pillow
In order to avoid requests for chinaware, professional cooks should really consider the type of plates they use to display their dishes. One of the top chefs, Jim Solomon, advises, “Choose a dish vessel that makes it easy for your guest to eat.”
Cheese Foam That Is Spooned Onto The Back Of Your Hand By The Waiter And Then You Have To Lick It Off
Saves on them washing dishes but its touching the watch and who washes there watch often if ever 🤢
Here's My Cocktail. With Ducks. In A Bath
The Jello Tasted Alright, Nothing Special
In addition, he recommends matching the way a restaurant presents food to its theme. Small ethnic restaurants with grandma-style cooking shouldn’t serve plates with architectural compositions. In this type of institution, guests would expect a simple and welcoming presentation served with an unfussy and rustic edge. Meanwhile, in more expensive and hip restaurants, diners would already anticipate a higher degree of artistry.
Little Bite Size Appetizer Served On A Box Of Uncooked Potatoes
A Friend Of Mine Showed Me This Photo Today, Served In A Restaurant In Las Vegas
This Was A Tiramisù, The Top Layer Was Crushed Oreos. Delicious, But How Did They Come Up With This?
When it comes to garnishes or decorations, anything that is used needs to be edible. Everything on the plate should be placed with the intention of elevating taste first and the way it looks second. The waiter warning guests that rocks or uncooked potatoes on the platter can’t be eaten is not at all adding to an enjoyable experience.
“Our Environmentally Friendly Tempura Is Made With Sustainable Seafood And Vegetables, Harvested In Ways That Consider The Long-Term Well-Being Of Our Precious Land And Oceans.”“Wonderful! How’s It Served?”“On A Large Polystyrene Block.”
Please Take A Charcuterie And Have A Seat
If it’s not identified as “chart-cutrie” on the menu, someone should be fired.
Yes, I Would Like Your "Mini Corn Dogs On A Ceramic Decorative Pillow" Please
Chef Michael Welch recommends, when in doubt, keeping it simple. “Overcrowding the plate with unnecessary oils or spices or microgreens just takes away from the food you worked so hard to make,” he says. “Subtraction is your best ingredient. A properly seared steak with some fresh watercress and perfectly roasted baby potatoes will look better than the fanciest of plates with subpar cookery,” Welch explains.
Gravy In A Urinal
So I Went To Alinea This Weekend
Friend Of Mine Went To A Restaurant And Their Starter Came In A Book
Got Sandy Feet As A Dessert
They Gave Me A Mirror So I Can Look At My Lonely Ass Self Lmao
Raw King Crab On A Fence
I Have A Sinking Feeling About This Quesadilla
Upscale Restaurant - Serves Cocktail In An Old Soup Can. Why?
Because they can. People in Dystopian Movies wouldn't try this.
Whole Ass Meal On A Cup
This Is The Most Awful Thing Ever. Broccoli Impaled On A Metal... Thing?
My Friend Was Served A Single Potato On A Tiny Chair
Carrot Served On A Telephone
Just one carrot? I'd want it to taste like ambrosia for that.
The Chips Come In A Rock
Japan
Venison Cubes On A Deer Antler (Was Actually Incredible)
You Could Order Barbie Meat At A Chinese Hot Pot Restaurant My Sis-In-Law Went To Last Night
Friend's Mother Went To A Restaurant And Got A Glass Of Pasta! Upside Down!
Fish Sticks In A Croc
Ravioli On A Clothesline, As You Do
Yes That Is A Bagel Filled With Cheese Mounted Like A Deer Over A Bowel Of Tomato Soup
The Juices Dripped Onto My Legs Through That Nice Crack In The Board
Plates Shouldn’t Fall Over When You Stab Them With A Fork
Pancakes In Michigan. The Syrup Dripped Onto My Pants And Shoes While They Were Carrying It To The Table
Fried Green Beans Served In A Shoe
I Guess I'm Not Supposed To Eat My Soup?
My Boyfriend Was Just Served A Bloody Mary In A Fry Basket
Though This Really Is The Stairway To Heaven
Not Shown: The Sauce Proceeding To Spill Onto My Lap
Quality Postmodernism
I hope the stain came from the fries, and not from the report.
Our Corn Chips Came In A Rusty Bucket
How is there not an epidemic of food poisoning at these places?
Friend Of A Friend's "Curry On A Tile"
The Cream Sauce Is Already Running Off The Sides, Can't Wait For The Gravy To Go Everywhere As Well!
So Close, Yet So Far
Onion Ring Tower At Red Robin, Comes With Complimentary Paint Chips
With A Side Of Blindness
I guess you have to hold it upside down… so Spiderman’s severed hand is awkwardly holding your chin.
Why!!??
From A Friends Ig Story. I Have No Words, Only Questions
I Think It's Necessary To Add That The Glasses Are Filled With Hot Pork Broth To Wash Down Those Hog Nipples
Curry On A Chopping Board
Sure, it's a weird plate, but I'm more fixated on the tissues. Is it that hot that my nose will run, or are napkins not a thing?
This Restaurant Is Rated 4.7/5 Stars
What's the size of that Lego? Is that dessert for ants??
I'm Glad To See They Be Serving Ramen The Traditional Way
Chocolate "Horse Turd" Truffles On A Manure Fork. Just No
From A Local Resturaunt. A Massive Breakfast Challenge On A Garbage Can Lid
Lamb Chops On A Baroque Framed Mirror. When Is The Cocaine Course Served?
A Full English Served By A Hipster
There Was An Attempt To Include A Plate... Sort Of
Our Sharing Starter Came In A Sink
My Cocktail Came In A Box
the pizza stairs - ok, fair enough - everything else, I'm outta there - not staying, not eating, not paying.
I’d probably stay only for the chicken buns in the bird cage.Load More Replies...
A lot of these are wasteful, unsanitary, and/or being served on items that were not meant to touch food for safety reasons. Many of the paints, plastics, materials, etc. shown in these pictures contain lead (among other chemicals) that should never come in contact with food. I will never support restaurants that do this nonsense.
the pizza stairs - ok, fair enough - everything else, I'm outta there - not staying, not eating, not paying.
I’d probably stay only for the chicken buns in the bird cage.Load More Replies...
A lot of these are wasteful, unsanitary, and/or being served on items that were not meant to touch food for safety reasons. Many of the paints, plastics, materials, etc. shown in these pictures contain lead (among other chemicals) that should never come in contact with food. I will never support restaurants that do this nonsense.