In this article, we collected the best-of-all-time instances where diners were served some of the most bizarre-looking dishes. From magnetic pillows to tires, scroll down to find the weirdest vessels people had to eat food out of.

With all the competition in the restaurant business, it’s no surprise that some institutions want to stand out from the crowd. A great way to do that is through interesting food presentation and unique dishware. However, some chefs go too far with their creativity and, at times, start to inconvenience their customers, making them exclaim, “ We want plates !”

#1 “Here’s Your Beef Wellington Starter. Is There Anything Else I Can Get You?”“Tetanus Shot, Please” Share icon

#2 “Don’t Eat The Rocks” - Waiter Upon Serving Share icon

#3 Bread Chips On A Comb Share icon

Most seasoned chefs know that eating is more than just the taste. After all, people start judging the flavor of a dish just by looking at it. In fact, it has already been proven that people do eat with their eyes. A team at Oxford University tested this by observing the reactions of diners to food presented in different ways. A chef and one of the authors of the study designed a salad resembling the abstract artwork "Painting Number 201" by Wassily Kandinsky to find out how plating dishes affects the dining experience.

#4 My Bread Served Inside Roadkill Share icon

#5 Most Expensive Restaurant I've Ever Been. Chef Literally Made The Starter In Our Hand Share icon

#6 It’s Getting Out Of Hand Share icon

30 men and women were served one of three salads with identical ingredients, resembling the painting, a regular tossed salad, and a geometrical formation. Before the participants tasted the dish, the Kandinsky-inspired plate was rated higher for artistic presentation and general liking. ADVERTISEMENT They were even ready to pay twice as much for the meal as for the other options. After finishing their portion, participants also rated the artwork salad higher for taste.

#7 Caesar Salad Or Charlie Brown Christmas Tree? Share icon

#8 Espresso... To Go Share icon

#9 Blood Pancakes In A Mask Share icon

The authors believe that this research adds to the evidence that the appearance and presentation of food can affect the dining experience. Tableo, a restaurant booking system, further explains that a beautifully served dish attracts attention and increases appetite. It also makes the restaurant stand out from the crowd and leaves a lasting impression on customers. The company also mentions the social media potential, as visually appealing dishes are more likely to be shared, giving the restaurant free exposure and advertising.

#11 Turns Out The Best Plates Are At Arm's Reach Share icon

#12 Saw This On Twitter Share icon

However, the rectangular plates decorated with colorful dots, squiggles, and swooshes and gastronomy dishes embellished with microgreens somehow got transformed into bloody marries topped with giant burgers and pizzas served in tires. Sure, it may be a creative and interesting presentation, but it often becomes too gimmicky for people to eat, and not all restaurants are appreciative of being shared on the “We Want Plates” project.

#13 Saw This On A Friend’s Instagram. The Horror Share icon

#14 Welcome To Hell Share icon

#15 This? Oh, It's Just An Orthodontic Mould Of The Restaurant-Owner's Mouth From Barcelona Share icon

The creator of the project, Ross McGinnes, even started requesting a simple plate when he was given a meal that came straight from National Geographic. After sharing this with his followers, they followed suit, posting photos of before and after photos of their meals and dishware. And just like that, a simple internet joke turned into a real-life protest.

#16 Multi-Flavor Pizza Served In A Tire Share icon

#17 Sushi For M’lady? Share icon

#18 A Meringue Served On A Magnetically Levitated Pillow Share icon

In order to avoid requests for chinaware, professional cooks should really consider the type of plates they use to display their dishes. One of the top chefs, Jim Solomon, advises, “Choose a dish vessel that makes it easy for your guest to eat.”

#19 Cheese Foam That Is Spooned Onto The Back Of Your Hand By The Waiter And Then You Have To Lick It Off Share icon

#20 Here's My Cocktail. With Ducks. In A Bath Share icon

#21 The Jello Tasted Alright, Nothing Special Share icon

In addition, he recommends matching the way a restaurant presents food to its theme. Small ethnic restaurants with grandma-style cooking shouldn’t serve plates with architectural compositions. In this type of institution, guests would expect a simple and welcoming presentation served with an unfussy and rustic edge. Meanwhile, in more expensive and hip restaurants, diners would already anticipate a higher degree of artistry.

#22 Little Bite Size Appetizer Served On A Box Of Uncooked Potatoes Share icon

#23 A Friend Of Mine Showed Me This Photo Today, Served In A Restaurant In Las Vegas Share icon

#24 This Was A Tiramisù, The Top Layer Was Crushed Oreos. Delicious, But How Did They Come Up With This?‭ Share icon

When it comes to garnishes or decorations, anything that is used needs to be edible. Everything on the plate should be placed with the intention of elevating taste first and the way it looks second. The waiter warning guests that rocks or uncooked potatoes on the platter can’t be eaten is not at all adding to an enjoyable experience.

#25 “Our Environmentally Friendly Tempura Is Made With Sustainable Seafood And Vegetables, Harvested In Ways That Consider The Long-Term Well-Being Of Our Precious Land And Oceans.”“Wonderful! How’s It Served?”“On A Large Polystyrene Block.” Share icon

#26 Please Take A Charcuterie And Have A Seat Share icon

#27 Yes, I Would Like Your "Mini Corn Dogs On A Ceramic Decorative Pillow" Please Share icon

Chef Michael Welch recommends, when in doubt, keeping it simple. “Overcrowding the plate with unnecessary oils or spices or microgreens just takes away from the food you worked so hard to make,” he says. “Subtraction is your best ingredient. A properly seared steak with some fresh watercress and perfectly roasted baby potatoes will look better than the fanciest of plates with subpar cookery,” Welch explains. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Gravy In A Urinal Share icon

#29 So I Went To Alinea This Weekend Share icon

#30 Friend Of Mine Went To A Restaurant And Their Starter Came In A Book Share icon

#31 Got Sandy Feet As A Dessert Share icon

#32 They Gave Me A Mirror So I Can Look At My Lonely Ass Self Lmao Share icon

#33 Raw King Crab On A Fence Share icon

#34 I Have A Sinking Feeling About This Quesadilla Share icon

#35 Upscale Restaurant - Serves Cocktail In An Old Soup Can. Why? Share icon

#36 Whole Ass Meal On A Cup Share icon

#37 This Is The Most Awful Thing Ever. Broccoli Impaled On A Metal... Thing? Share icon

#38 My Friend Was Served A Single Potato On A Tiny Chair Share icon

#39 Carrot Served On A Telephone Share icon

#40 Spaghetti Bolognese In A Bread Cone Share icon

#41 The Chips Come In A Rock Share icon

#42 Japan Share icon

#43 Venison Cubes On A Deer Antler (Was Actually Incredible) Share icon

#44 You Could Order Barbie Meat At A Chinese Hot Pot Restaurant My Sis-In-Law Went To Last Night Share icon

#45 Friend's Mother Went To A Restaurant And Got A Glass Of Pasta! Upside Down! Share icon

#46 Guys... Sushi On A Tree Share icon

#47 Fish Sticks In A Croc Share icon

#48 Ravioli On A Clothesline, As You Do Share icon

#50 Yes That Is A Bagel Filled With Cheese Mounted Like A Deer Over A Bowel Of Tomato Soup Share icon

#51 The Juices Dripped Onto My Legs Through That Nice Crack In The Board Share icon

#52 Plates Shouldn’t Fall Over When You Stab Them With A Fork Share icon

#53 Pancakes In Michigan. The Syrup Dripped Onto My Pants And Shoes While They Were Carrying It To The Table Share icon

#54 Fried Green Beans Served In A Shoe Share icon

#55 I Guess I'm Not Supposed To Eat My Soup? Share icon

#56 My Boyfriend Was Just Served A Bloody Mary In A Fry Basket Share icon

#57 Though This Really Is The Stairway To Heaven Share icon

#58 Not Shown: The Sauce Proceeding To Spill Onto My Lap Share icon

#59 Chickenfingered Share icon

#60 Quality Postmodernism Share icon

#61 Our Corn Chips Came In A Rusty Bucket Share icon

#62 Friend Of A Friend's "Curry On A Tile" Share icon

#63 The Cream Sauce Is Already Running Off The Sides, Can't Wait For The Gravy To Go Everywhere As Well! Share icon

#64 So Close, Yet So Far Share icon

#65 Onion Ring Tower At Red Robin, Comes With Complimentary Paint Chips Share icon

#66 With A Side Of Blindness Share icon

#68 From A Friends Ig Story. I Have No Words, Only Questions Share icon

#69 I Think It's Necessary To Add That The Glasses Are Filled With Hot Pork Broth To Wash Down Those Hog Nipples Share icon

#70 Curry On A Chopping Board Share icon

#71 This Restaurant Is Rated 4.7/5 Stars Share icon

#72 I'm Glad To See They Be Serving Ramen The Traditional Way Share icon

#73 Chocolate "Horse Turd" Truffles On A Manure Fork. Just No Share icon

#74 Why Share icon

#75 From A Local Resturaunt. A Massive Breakfast Challenge On A Garbage Can Lid Share icon

#76 Lamb Chops On A Baroque Framed Mirror. When Is The Cocaine Course Served? Share icon

#77 A Full English Served By A Hipster Share icon

#78 There Was An Attempt To Include A Plate... Sort Of Share icon

#79 Our Sharing Starter Came In A Sink Share icon

#80 My Cocktail Came In A Box Share icon