ADVERTISEMENT

With all the competition in the restaurant business, it’s no surprise that some institutions want to stand out from the crowd. A great way to do that is through interesting food presentation and unique dishware. However, some chefs go too far with their creativity and, at times, start to inconvenience their customers, making them exclaim, “We want plates!”

In this article, we collected the best-of-all-time instances where diners were served some of the most bizarre-looking dishes. From magnetic pillows to tires, scroll down to find the weirdest vessels people had to eat food out of.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Here’s Your Beef Wellington Starter. Is There Anything Else I Can Get You?”“Tetanus Shot, Please”

“Here’s Your Beef Wellington Starter. Is There Anything Else I Can Get You?”“Tetanus Shot, Please”

wewantplatesofficial Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can get me the Beef Wellington I ordered please

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

“Don’t Eat The Rocks” - Waiter Upon Serving

“Don’t Eat The Rocks” - Waiter Upon Serving

swflmeli Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
zoedianni avatar
Moë
Moë
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is something you never expected a waiter to say to you….

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Bread Chips On A Comb

Bread Chips On A Comb

Ralph_Cane Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The comb looks more appetizing than the bread chips and the mini log comes a close 2nd

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Most seasoned chefs know that eating is more than just the taste. After all, people start judging the flavor of a dish just by looking at it.

In fact, it has already been proven that people do eat with their eyes. 

A team at Oxford University tested this by observing the reactions of diners to food presented in different ways. A chef and one of the authors of the study designed a salad resembling the abstract artwork "Painting Number 201" by Wassily Kandinsky to find out how plating dishes affects the dining experience.
#4

My Bread Served Inside Roadkill

My Bread Served Inside Roadkill

urdsrevenge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Most Expensive Restaurant I've Ever Been. Chef Literally Made The Starter In Our Hand

Most Expensive Restaurant I've Ever Been. Chef Literally Made The Starter In Our Hand

Zero_Boss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
catherrera15 avatar
Cecilia Herrera
Cecilia Herrera
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like a large bird flew by you. People pay for these items?

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

It’s Getting Out Of Hand

It’s Getting Out Of Hand

psburton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

30 men and women were served one of three salads with identical ingredients, resembling the painting, a regular tossed salad, and a geometrical formation. Before the participants tasted the dish, the Kandinsky-inspired plate was rated higher for artistic presentation and general liking.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were even ready to pay twice as much for the meal as for the other options. After finishing their portion, participants also rated the artwork salad higher for taste.

#7

Caesar Salad Or Charlie Brown Christmas Tree?

Caesar Salad Or Charlie Brown Christmas Tree?

nonsonosvizzero Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Espresso... To Go

Espresso... To Go

Vitou-Galeno-131 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Blood Pancakes In A Mask

Blood Pancakes In A Mask

louiseverard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
j-vagabond avatar
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For the rest of the day I'll be thinking, "don't leave me hanging here, á la what for Pete's sake?"

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

The authors believe that this research adds to the evidence that the appearance and presentation of food can affect the dining experience.

Tableo, a restaurant booking system, further explains that a beautifully served dish attracts attention and increases appetite. It also makes the restaurant stand out from the crowd and leaves a lasting impression on customers. The company also mentions the social media potential, as visually appealing dishes are more likely to be shared, giving the restaurant free exposure and advertising.
#10

Why?????

Why?????

dayzdai Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Turns Out The Best Plates Are At Arm's Reach

Turns Out The Best Plates Are At Arm's Reach

pophya Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

Saw This On Twitter

Saw This On Twitter

WafleFries Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

However, the rectangular plates decorated with colorful dots, squiggles, and swooshes and gastronomy dishes embellished with microgreens somehow got transformed into bloody marries topped with giant burgers and pizzas served in tires. Sure, it may be a creative and interesting presentation, but it often becomes too gimmicky for people to eat, and not all restaurants are appreciative of being shared on the “We Want Plates” project.

#13

Saw This On A Friend’s Instagram. The Horror

Saw This On A Friend’s Instagram. The Horror

SwaggerWaggon123 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
andrea-rusmane avatar
OneWithRatsAndKefir
OneWithRatsAndKefir
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Surely people would feel like toddlers playing with their food, right? And could you imagine making eye contact with the waiter as they have to dump all this good food onto your table, that is presumably already in a pot or plate?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Welcome To Hell

Welcome To Hell

WeWantPlates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

This? Oh, It's Just An Orthodontic Mould Of The Restaurant-Owner's Mouth From Barcelona

This? Oh, It's Just An Orthodontic Mould Of The Restaurant-Owner's Mouth From Barcelona

wewantplatesofficial Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
andrea-rusmane avatar
OneWithRatsAndKefir
OneWithRatsAndKefir
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hated those moulds (I had braces and still have those plasticky ones that you have to wear every night to keep your teeth from going back). They stick a putty-like substance in your mouth and let it set a bit before taking it out; in no way is that ‘plate’ sanitary.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

The creator of the project, Ross McGinnes, even started requesting a simple plate when he was given a meal that came straight from National Geographic. After sharing this with his followers, they followed suit, posting photos of before and after photos of their meals and dishware. And just like that, a simple internet joke turned into a real-life protest.
#16

Multi-Flavor Pizza Served In A Tire

Multi-Flavor Pizza Served In A Tire

fndo84 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
andrea-rusmane avatar
OneWithRatsAndKefir
OneWithRatsAndKefir
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Call me picky, but I’d rather not let dinner and dessert touch. Or add a wheel to the mix.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

Sushi For M’lady?

Sushi For M’lady?

SuperJezus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
sergyyeltsen avatar
Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thing is, while they are serving on/in rubbish like this, your eye is taken away from the minuscule serving portion. Like the rock with just 2 chips in it above.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#18

A Meringue Served On A Magnetically Levitated Pillow

A Meringue Served On A Magnetically Levitated Pillow

Couldnt_think_of_a Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

In order to avoid requests for chinaware, professional cooks should really consider the type of plates they use to display their dishes. One of the top chefs, Jim Solomon, advises, “Choose a dish vessel that makes it easy for your guest to eat.”
#19

Cheese Foam That Is Spooned Onto The Back Of Your Hand By The Waiter And Then You Have To Lick It Off

Cheese Foam That Is Spooned Onto The Back Of Your Hand By The Waiter And Then You Have To Lick It Off

prisongovernor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
rhondamoore avatar
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Saves on them washing dishes but its touching the watch and who washes there watch often if ever 🤢

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#20

Here's My Cocktail. With Ducks. In A Bath

Here's My Cocktail. With Ducks. In A Bath

littleshan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

The Jello Tasted Alright, Nothing Special

The Jello Tasted Alright, Nothing Special

CTU-24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

In addition, he recommends matching the way a restaurant presents food to its theme. Small ethnic restaurants with grandma-style cooking shouldn’t serve plates with architectural compositions. In this type of institution, guests would expect a simple and welcoming presentation served with an unfussy and rustic edge. Meanwhile, in more expensive and hip restaurants, diners would already anticipate a higher degree of artistry.
#22

Little Bite Size Appetizer Served On A Box Of Uncooked Potatoes

Little Bite Size Appetizer Served On A Box Of Uncooked Potatoes

pekkiepek Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#23

A Friend Of Mine Showed Me This Photo Today, Served In A Restaurant In Las Vegas

A Friend Of Mine Showed Me This Photo Today, Served In A Restaurant In Las Vegas

1itt1ekids1ov3r Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

This Was A Tiramisù, The Top Layer Was Crushed Oreos. Delicious, But How Did They Come Up With This?‭

This Was A Tiramisù, The Top Layer Was Crushed Oreos. Delicious, But How Did They Come Up With This?‭

WeWantPlates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

When it comes to garnishes or decorations, anything that is used needs to be edible. Everything on the plate should be placed with the intention of elevating taste first and the way it looks second. The waiter warning guests that rocks or uncooked potatoes on the platter can’t be eaten is not at all adding to an enjoyable experience.

#25

“Our Environmentally Friendly Tempura Is Made With Sustainable Seafood And Vegetables, Harvested In Ways That Consider The Long-Term Well-Being Of Our Precious Land And Oceans.”“Wonderful! How’s It Served?”“On A Large Polystyrene Block.”

“Our Environmentally Friendly Tempura Is Made With Sustainable Seafood And Vegetables, Harvested In Ways That Consider The Long-Term Well-Being Of Our Precious Land And Oceans.”“Wonderful! How’s It Served?”“On A Large Polystyrene Block.”

wewantplatesofficial Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Please Take A Charcuterie And Have A Seat

Please Take A Charcuterie And Have A Seat

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
mmedelaney avatar
Marie Lane
Marie Lane
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it’s not identified as “chart-cutrie” on the menu, someone should be fired.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Yes, I Would Like Your "Mini Corn Dogs On A Ceramic Decorative Pillow" Please

Yes, I Would Like Your "Mini Corn Dogs On A Ceramic Decorative Pillow" Please

GimmeSomeLoven Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Chef Michael Welch recommends, when in doubt, keeping it simple. “Overcrowding the plate with unnecessary oils or spices or microgreens just takes away from the food you worked so hard to make,” he says. “Subtraction is your best ingredient. A properly seared steak with some fresh watercress and perfectly roasted baby potatoes will look better than the fanciest of plates with subpar cookery,” Welch explains.

ADVERTISEMENT
#28

Gravy In A Urinal

Gravy In A Urinal

TheBrontosaurus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

So I Went To Alinea This Weekend

So I Went To Alinea This Weekend

dabuttmonkee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Friend Of Mine Went To A Restaurant And Their Starter Came In A Book

Friend Of Mine Went To A Restaurant And Their Starter Came In A Book

deadsocial Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Got Sandy Feet As A Dessert

Got Sandy Feet As A Dessert

Texoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

They Gave Me A Mirror So I Can Look At My Lonely Ass Self Lmao

They Gave Me A Mirror So I Can Look At My Lonely Ass Self Lmao

Derockk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Raw King Crab On A Fence

Raw King Crab On A Fence

fleamarketart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

I Have A Sinking Feeling About This Quesadilla

I Have A Sinking Feeling About This Quesadilla

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Upscale Restaurant - Serves Cocktail In An Old Soup Can. Why?

Upscale Restaurant - Serves Cocktail In An Old Soup Can. Why?

Simonsaid2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Whole Ass Meal On A Cup

Whole Ass Meal On A Cup

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

This Is The Most Awful Thing Ever. Broccoli Impaled On A Metal... Thing?

This Is The Most Awful Thing Ever. Broccoli Impaled On A Metal... Thing?

juangutip Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

My Friend Was Served A Single Potato On A Tiny Chair

My Friend Was Served A Single Potato On A Tiny Chair

lu-ne Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Carrot Served On A Telephone

Carrot Served On A Telephone

MrSusan_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
sergyyeltsen avatar
Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just one carrot? I'd want it to taste like ambrosia for that.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#40

Spaghetti Bolognese In A Bread Cone

Spaghetti Bolognese In A Bread Cone

Cyclonekmb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

The Chips Come In A Rock

The Chips Come In A Rock

clarkkent34 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
verschuurerita avatar
Ge Po
Ge Po
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

okay, at least the rock can be cleaned, unlike many of these other serving varieties.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

Japan

Japan

MakeMeTea Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#43

Venison Cubes On A Deer Antler (Was Actually Incredible)

Venison Cubes On A Deer Antler (Was Actually Incredible)

dayda Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
atlassteele avatar
atlas
atlas
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wonder if the antler is taken from the deer they killed for the meat

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#44

You Could Order Barbie Meat At A Chinese Hot Pot Restaurant My Sis-In-Law Went To Last Night

You Could Order Barbie Meat At A Chinese Hot Pot Restaurant My Sis-In-Law Went To Last Night

luketherock Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Friend's Mother Went To A Restaurant And Got A Glass Of Pasta! Upside Down!

Friend's Mother Went To A Restaurant And Got A Glass Of Pasta! Upside Down!

VinWing13 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Guys... Sushi On A Tree

Guys... Sushi On A Tree

DesoleBitches Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Fish Sticks In A Croc

Fish Sticks In A Croc

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Ravioli On A Clothesline, As You Do

Ravioli On A Clothesline, As You Do

corkboy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

konigswagger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Yes That Is A Bagel Filled With Cheese Mounted Like A Deer Over A Bowel Of Tomato Soup

Yes That Is A Bagel Filled With Cheese Mounted Like A Deer Over A Bowel Of Tomato Soup

taarquinn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

The Juices Dripped Onto My Legs Through That Nice Crack In The Board

The Juices Dripped Onto My Legs Through That Nice Crack In The Board

Platinumtide Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Plates Shouldn’t Fall Over When You Stab Them With A Fork

Plates Shouldn’t Fall Over When You Stab Them With A Fork

ruspow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#53

Pancakes In Michigan. The Syrup Dripped Onto My Pants And Shoes While They Were Carrying It To The Table

Pancakes In Michigan. The Syrup Dripped Onto My Pants And Shoes While They Were Carrying It To The Table

a_complex_kid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Fried Green Beans Served In A Shoe

Fried Green Beans Served In A Shoe

Zenai Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

I Guess I'm Not Supposed To Eat My Soup?

I Guess I'm Not Supposed To Eat My Soup?

Sodi_Popss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

My Boyfriend Was Just Served A Bloody Mary In A Fry Basket

My Boyfriend Was Just Served A Bloody Mary In A Fry Basket

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How would you drink that without spilling it all down the front of you?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#57

Though This Really Is The Stairway To Heaven

Though This Really Is The Stairway To Heaven

yespineapplebacon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
zoedianni avatar
Moë
Moë
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How can we serve this pizza so that every slice is cold?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#58

Not Shown: The Sauce Proceeding To Spill Onto My Lap

Not Shown: The Sauce Proceeding To Spill Onto My Lap

ecapstone Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Chickenfingered

Chickenfingered

DJ_TITTYBANG Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Quality Postmodernism

Quality Postmodernism

this_is_zainab Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Our Corn Chips Came In A Rusty Bucket

Our Corn Chips Came In A Rusty Bucket

mezzoforte24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#62

Friend Of A Friend's "Curry On A Tile"

Friend Of A Friend's "Curry On A Tile"

RKips Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#63

The Cream Sauce Is Already Running Off The Sides, Can't Wait For The Gravy To Go Everywhere As Well!

The Cream Sauce Is Already Running Off The Sides, Can't Wait For The Gravy To Go Everywhere As Well!

DPick02 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

So Close, Yet So Far

So Close, Yet So Far

faucherie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Onion Ring Tower At Red Robin, Comes With Complimentary Paint Chips

Onion Ring Tower At Red Robin, Comes With Complimentary Paint Chips

ukpittfan1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

With A Side Of Blindness

With A Side Of Blindness

Turgidlyharp32 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
andrea-rusmane avatar
OneWithRatsAndKefir
OneWithRatsAndKefir
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess you have to hold it upside down… so Spiderman’s severed hand is awkwardly holding your chin.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#67

Why!!??

Why!!??

SailWithoutEm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

From A Friends Ig Story. I Have No Words, Only Questions

From A Friends Ig Story. I Have No Words, Only Questions

Hickmandude Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

I Think It's Necessary To Add That The Glasses Are Filled With Hot Pork Broth To Wash Down Those Hog Nipples

I Think It's Necessary To Add That The Glasses Are Filled With Hot Pork Broth To Wash Down Those Hog Nipples

IslayMode666 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Curry On A Chopping Board

Curry On A Chopping Board

skelto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
firstnamelastname avatar
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sure, it's a weird plate, but I'm more fixated on the tissues. Is it that hot that my nose will run, or are napkins not a thing?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#71

This Restaurant Is Rated 4.7/5 Stars

This Restaurant Is Rated 4.7/5 Stars

Edvart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#72

I'm Glad To See They Be Serving Ramen The Traditional Way

I'm Glad To See They Be Serving Ramen The Traditional Way

m0uzer22 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
zoedianni avatar
Moë
Moë
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Read the title… slowly scroll down and bam it’s a watermelon 😂

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#73

Chocolate "Horse Turd" Truffles On A Manure Fork. Just No

Chocolate "Horse Turd" Truffles On A Manure Fork. Just No

pacingpilot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#74

Why

Why

piper2112 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

From A Local Resturaunt. A Massive Breakfast Challenge On A Garbage Can Lid

From A Local Resturaunt. A Massive Breakfast Challenge On A Garbage Can Lid

Animusical Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Lamb Chops On A Baroque Framed Mirror. When Is The Cocaine Course Served?

Lamb Chops On A Baroque Framed Mirror. When Is The Cocaine Course Served?

Amylynn4215 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

A Full English Served By A Hipster

A Full English Served By A Hipster

TheOfficialSvengali Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#78

There Was An Attempt To Include A Plate... Sort Of

There Was An Attempt To Include A Plate... Sort Of

tw0_cent Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#79

Our Sharing Starter Came In A Sink

Our Sharing Starter Came In A Sink

cwsphotographer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

My Cocktail Came In A Box

My Cocktail Came In A Box

Sanchezq Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#81

Caged Chicken Buns In Hong Kong

Caged Chicken Buns In Hong Kong

Working_Vegetable212 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!