I love eating a delicious meal as much as the next person, and I often spend more time than I’d like to admit salivating over gorgeous food accounts on Instagram and searching for new ideas of what to cook for dinner. But I can’t help but find it bizarre that there are two very popular extremes when it comes to food content online: photos that immediately make you hungry and those that send your appetite running away into hiding.

Cursed food pics have become a fascinating phenomenon online. These can range from low-quality images of meals people actually eat (but did not display on their plates the way an influencer or restaurant would) to gag-worthy photos of raw meat in ice cream cones and hot dogs in cake. Accounts and groups dedicated to sharing upsetting images of food have taken the internet by storm. So much so that Anna Samson at Vice actually did a deep dive investigating why Instagram is so ravenous for disgusting images of food.