You’ve heard of pineapple on pizza, but have you ever dared to try pizza on pineapple? What about cheesecake that’s covered in slices of good old American cheese? Or some gas station hot dogs that have been gently nibbled on by a friendly rat? 

I’m sorry to ruin your appetite pandas, but we’ve got some fresh, hot off the grill cursed food pics for you all just waiting to be devoured down below. We’ve taken a trip to this Facebook page dedicated to unsettling food photos and ordered some of the finest offerings from their menu, so we can all enjoy dig in together. Good luck scrolling through this list without losing your lunch, and be sure to upvote the pics that you believe would make Gordon Ramsay have a conniption!

#1

#2

Absolutely a plant.
Every time I eat a sandwich this exact scenario word for word plays through my mind.

#3

If you’ve been around the Bored Panda block for a while, this likely isn’t your first encounter with unsettling, disgusting or all around frightening food photos. We’ve seen cursed foods, chaotic foods, “wreckless eating,” reasons to skip out on potlucks for the rest of your life and more. But that’s the beauty of being a culinary master (or at least a culinary creative), you’ll never run out of new ideas for how to spice up your food’s life!

This Facebook page dedicated to questionable photos of food never fails to surprise and captivate viewers. It’s only been around since 2017 but has already amassed an impressive 481k followers. The page is constantly sharing new memes, unsettling images and hilarious photos featuring food and has even created an “emotional support group” as well, where members can “support one another for the emotional damage [the page inflicts] on a daily basis.”
#4

Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This gives me Halloween vibes, yet also gives me Christmas vibes.

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

More water or more tea?☕ I really love tea! Any tea fans here?

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

I love eating a delicious meal as much as the next person, and I often spend more time than I’d like to admit salivating over gorgeous food accounts on Instagram and searching for new ideas of what to cook for dinner. But I can’t help but find it bizarre that there are two very popular extremes when it comes to food content online: photos that immediately make you hungry and those that send your appetite running away into hiding.

Cursed food pics have become a fascinating phenomenon online. These can range from low-quality images of meals people actually eat (but did not display on their plates the way an influencer or restaurant would) to gag-worthy photos of raw meat in ice cream cones and hot dogs in cake. Accounts and groups dedicated to sharing upsetting images of food have taken the internet by storm. So much so that Anna Samson at Vice actually did a deep dive investigating why Instagram is so ravenous for disgusting images of food.  
#7

Daniel Yamada
Daniel Yamada
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

100% I will have this for lunch tomorrow.

13
13points
reply
View more comments
#8

Kraneia The Dancing Dryad
Kraneia The Dancing Dryad
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Add a bowl of Campbell's tomato soup and you've got a deal 🙂

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Samson notes that “for as long as humans have walked the Earth, we’ve been fascinated by gross stuff,” so it should be no surprise that disgusting food is something we enjoy too. Well, enjoy looking at. Some of the most popular trends among gross food pics online are anything to do with hot dogs, hot dog water, putting unexpected food items in gelatin, putting any food items in places they shouldn’t be, any form of raw meat and bizarre combinations of sweet and savory foods, such as shrimp on top of a chocolate chip cookie.  
#10

Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some eggs, bacon, sausage, and then...BAM! The perfect dress!

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#11

Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Call me crazy, but I think it would taste pretty good.

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

As far as why we can’t get enough of these unsettling and unappetizing food photos, Samson points out that they might be a way of rejecting the flawless, edited photos that we so often see on social media. She notes that sharing, and taking, these pictures can be a way of calling out the superficial aesthetics and values often found online. In a way, posting terrible photos of food is like being an anti-food influencer. Most of us don’t eat off of perfectly plated dishes at every meal, and it’s ridiculous when content creators want to pretend that they didn’t meticulously plan the pics being posted of their food. 
#13

#14

#15

Chris D'Asta
Chris D'Asta
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorta. Just need some good bread.

0
0points
reply

The idea of disgusting food going viral on social media is being discussed more and more, and Emma Beddington at The Guardian also dipped her toe into the topic earlier this year. Beddington sought to find out what the goal of gross food on TikTok is: “to eat, provoke – or arouse?” First, she points out that TikTok has a host of food trends circulating at any moment. Blended baked oats, baked feta pasta and “magic shell” yogurt bowls are just a few that have been popular in recent years. But there are always more absurd videos out there too. “There’s a whole genre of sponsored-by-diabetes content, where beautiful, young, slim women combine terrifying quantities of marshmallows, sweets, chocolate, butter, cereal, pre-prepared cookie dough and the like into ‘incredible’ desserts that should be illegal,” Beddington writes.
#16

#17

#18

Clint
Clint
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a photo of a delivery van from a restaurant in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Some of the most unappetizing atrocities Beddington has come across on TikTok recently include “tacos” made by boiling beef, eggs and cheese in a bag of Doritos, boiling chips to make “mashed potatoes,” baking dry ramen in the oven with tomato sauce and cheese and blending up dry pasta then adding raw eggs to make “fresh pasta.” As ridiculous as these combinations sound, they are often eaten unironically, which brings up another great point: what one man finds utterly disgusting, another might actually make for dinner.
#19

EP
EP
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least you got it. My order would come with no sauce at all on anything.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#20

Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It would be better if the shirt on the pizza read: I ❤ New York

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YAS! I love brie cheese, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, mascarpone cheese, parmesan cheese, pepper jack cheese, ricotta cheese, string cheese, swiss cheese...but for some reason I dislike American cheese.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Not everyone creates culinary monstrosities simply to enjoy them, however. There’s actually a niche on TikTok called “rage-bait cooking,” where creators intentionally put together creations that they know will infuriate and disgust viewers. One such creator, @Elis_kitchen, refers to themself as “the most evil chef on TikTok.” Eli told The Guardian, “If anyone asks, I say: ‘Yeah, I do this for attention.’ I think it’s pretty obvious I do.” One example of Eli’s work is a controversial sandwich they made featuring blended peas, pineapple, cheese and nuts, bread coated in mayo and then pan-fried.
#22

Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The things we did during the pandemic to stave off boredom.

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#23

️ ️lefty libra️ (she/her)
️ ️lefty libra️ (she/her)
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

no thank you sticky child but thank you for your kind offer.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#24

These photos might have you saying, “Everybody’s so creative!” This phrase was coined by TikToker @Tanaradoublechocolate, who often comments this sentiment on videos of cooking atrocities. But who are we to judge what other people eat? Or what they create to enrage fellow internet users? Obviously, the pics on this list might invoke some strong feelings in you, pandas. Pineapple on pizza seems like nothing compared to these concoctions! But whether they were created ironically or not, we can all agree that everybody is so creative…
#25

#26

EP
EP
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Love this!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#27

FeelingFrisky
FeelingFrisky
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I kind of like that!

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Are these photos giving you some ideas of what to make for dinner tonight, pandas? Cooking is all about creativity anyway! We hope these pics haven’t traumatized you all, and if you’re strong enough to keep scrolling, be sure to upvote all of the ones that you find particularly fascinating. Then, if your stomach can handle even more, you can find another Bored Panda article featuring cursed food pics right here!
#28

Hey!
Hey!
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I never do it like this but to each its own.

0
0points
reply
#29

~cornstarchi~
~cornstarchi~
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*What's wrong honey! You've barely touched your Jabbacado toast!*

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#30

#31

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Talk about doing something dumb just for the likes. Still better than Logan Paul.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#32

Coralinea
Coralinea
Community Member
56 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's not even medium rare. That's "stitch it back together and it runs away-rare"

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

#34

#35

JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"We've been tricked, we've been backstabbed, and we've been, quite possibly, bamboozled."

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

#37

Why Knot
Why Knot
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see nothing wrong with this.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#38

Stinky
Stinky
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep I'd eat that lol with an extra side of bacon....

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#39

Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The decorations won't pay for themselves.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#40

#41

RebanesWrath
RebanesWrath
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are actually decent lol I've eaten them (everyone in my family knows I'm a cheese rat.. stuck my hand in a mouse trap once to get sun cheez :p)

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#42

#43

#44

Corlissa
Corlissa
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe use a tray next time?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#45

#46

#47

That guy Nic B.
That guy Nic B.
Community Member
53 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How the turns have tabled

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#48

Mark Wilson
Mark Wilson
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

radicalized onions are even scarier

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#49

Minnie Not Mouse
Minnie Not Mouse
Community Member
31 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That frosting looks like something from your bowels

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#50

That guy Nic B.
That guy Nic B.
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In Homer Simpson voice: "mmmm donut holster!"

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#51

#52

#53

EP
EP
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like this. Maybe change the word streets. Sounds like the person is going back to drug dealing or something. But the cake is cool

0
0points
reply
#54

Hey!
Hey!
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I sent this picture to my adult children the other day, right after buying an air fryer on Prime day. My husband, who was also included, almost cried. LOL; he's almost 70.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#55

Depressing-Bad-Food-Pics