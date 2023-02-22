If you’re not familiar with this unappetizing corner of the internet, let me get you acquainted with This Is Why I Don’t Do Potlucks. This group was created in September of 2020 and has amassed an impressive 153k members since then. There’s even an adorable poem on the group’s “about” page giving members an idea of what horrible photos they’re about to find lurking in the group, “Potlucks are something that I do not do, it should be so simple, just sharing some stew… Cooks that reek of the cigarettes they smoke, or they smell like cat pee so much that you choke, I’ve seen turds in a pot where a toddler shat right in the kitchen is where that pot sat.” Charming, right?

Well, lucky for us, we were able to get in touch with the creator of this group that’s caused potluck-phobia to run rampant on the internet, Sarah Slabodnik. Sarah was previously interviewed by Bored Panda the last time we featured her group as well, but she was kind enough to provide some updates on how the page is doing now. Previously when we spoke with Sarah, she explained how this shocking and unsettling page started: it was actually born as a spin-off of another Facebook group she runs called Messy Houses You Zoom In To See The Background Of.