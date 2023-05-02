“Horrible Food Pictures From Amateur Photographers!”: 56 Pics That Might Make You Lose Your Appetite
Food has the power to make us feel many things. The scent of fresh chocolate chip cookies baking in the oven might remind you of childhood, and the ooey gooey taste of warm cookies might transport you to your happy place. A delicious Thanksgiving meal surrounded by loved ones might be pure comfort for your soul and stomach. But along with all of the wonderful things food can do for us, it also has the power to upset us.
Below, we’ve gathered some of the most disgusting and disgraceful photos from the Bad Food [Pics] subreddit. We’ll warn you right now, pandas: don’t look at this list if you’re eating. But if you’re in the mood to lose your appetite, go right ahead! Enjoy feasting your eyes on these amusing atrocities, and be sure to upvote the photos that you think should result in someone being arrested!
This post may include affiliate links.
Eel Head Dumplings
Tinned Cheeseburger
Made My Wife A Derpy Dragon With Her Bday Waffles, Derp!
why is this under "horrible food photography"? THIS IS AMAZING
Chocolate Bagel With Peanut Butter
“Minnesota Sushi” - Ham, Mayonnaise And Pickle. Found On Facebook. Yuck
Cockroach Bread
Ah Yes
Cheesy Pasta
Pea And Corn Pizza
My School's Gourmet Sushi Cone
Peanut Butter And Jelly Deviled Eggs For Valentines Day
My Friends Dad Decided To Marinate The Turkey In Red Wine... I’m Speechless
Spaguetti With Turd?! Yum!
I Won't Be Attending The Potluck Next Year
I Made An Attempt
Tried To Take A Pic Of My Deviled Eggs And Dropped My Phone On Them
lol.. Looks like something I would do. Does the 5 second rule count with nasty phone cases?
Lemonade Beef
White Bread With Baked Hot Chicken
I Believe This Belongs Here
Spent $50 On Cookie Decorating Tools And Ingredients After Watching A Lot Of Food Network Competitions. Lost Interest 5 Minutes Into Baking
I Wanted Seafood Pasta
Found This Cool Bowl! But Why Is My Cereal So Spicy
My Moms "Special" Veggie Infused Water
I Tried To Make A Smoothie, I Swear Its Not Meat
Snapchat Is A Gold Mine For This Sub
Don't mind ham, cheese and onion. But onion on it's own, probably not.
Sad Nachos
Found This In The Wild On Facebook
Pineapple Pizza
4 Am Drunken Dinner. Kraft Single Stuffed Hot Dog, Boxed Au Gratin Potatoes With Preshredded Cheese. I Actually Burnt My Hand Pretty Bad Making This
I read that as "Am drunken dinner". Fight club.... I am Jack's drunken dinner...
So I Ordered Orange Chicken In A Chinese Restaurant
My Wife Tried Making Spaghetti In A Cup
Payday Is Tomorrow And I Desperately Need To Go Shopping
Freedom Curds
Why Aunt Susie? Why Would You Do This?
Microwave Steak
Stir Fried Ramen With Onions
Strawberry Flavored Jello Mixed With Coffee That Resulted In It Looking Like Raw Meat
Every Time I Put Spaghetti In A Tupperware It Always Ends Up Looking Like A Cursed Image
I Ordered A Veggie Burrito Without Lettuce And Received A Burrito With Just Lettuce
Roasted Meat Abscess
Crab Boiled In Pepsi Max For 2 Hours Served In A Baguette (Sorry For Good Quality)
Sunday Casserole
Sausages And Roast Potatoes
For Your Consideration, My Spinach & Feta Pies
Pasties! Probably still taste great. Pity the filling made a break for it.
What Do You Guys Think About My Deep Fried Baked Beans And Deep Fried Cole Slaw?
Boneappleteeth
I'd give that a whirl. Have done the same just with beans instead of spaghetti.
Saw This Halloween Pizza And Had To Share
Want Some Burger With That Cheese?
Ceviche? Cold Soupy Mashed Potatoes, Yams, Onions, Lettuce, Raw Fish. Tastes Like Lemon Juice. Paid Money For This
😦 take it back, demand a refund, and compensation for the medical/therapy expenses you’re going to incur.