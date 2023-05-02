Food has the power to make us feel many things. The scent of fresh chocolate chip cookies baking in the oven might remind you of childhood, and the ooey gooey taste of warm cookies might transport you to your happy place. A delicious Thanksgiving meal surrounded by loved ones might be pure comfort for your soul and stomach. But along with all of the wonderful things food can do for us, it also has the power to upset us.

Below, we’ve gathered some of the most disgusting and disgraceful photos from the Bad Food [Pics] subreddit. We’ll warn you right now, pandas: don’t look at this list if you’re eating. But if you’re in the mood to lose your appetite, go right ahead! Enjoy feasting your eyes on these amusing atrocities, and be sure to upvote the photos that you think should result in someone being arrested!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Eel Head Dumplings

Eel Head Dumplings

Old-Blighty Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#2

Tinned Cheeseburger

Tinned Cheeseburger

Old-Blighty Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#3

Made My Wife A Derpy Dragon With Her Bday Waffles, Derp!

Made My Wife A Derpy Dragon With Her Bday Waffles, Derp!

HauntingMouse Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#4

Chocolate Bagel With Peanut Butter

Chocolate Bagel With Peanut Butter

SaltedEg Report

9points
POST
Meow purr
Meow purr
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

looks gross but sounds delish! (ik im weird)

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#5

“Minnesota Sushi” - Ham, Mayonnaise And Pickle. Found On Facebook. Yuck

“Minnesota Sushi” - Ham, Mayonnaise And Pickle. Found On Facebook. Yuck

Jameskeenan718 Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Cockroach Bread

Cockroach Bread

Gewreck Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#7

Ah Yes

Ah Yes

Spermmaid Report

7points
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like the Spaghetti Monster is blessing the computer. Ramen!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#8

Cheesy Pasta

Cheesy Pasta

Old-Blighty Report

7points
POST
Birdy
Birdy
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pasta a la PVA glue

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#9

Pea And Corn Pizza

Pea And Corn Pizza

Old-Blighty Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

My School's Gourmet Sushi Cone

My School's Gourmet Sushi Cone

Swearinglikeasailor Report

6points
POST
#11

Peanut Butter And Jelly Deviled Eggs For Valentines Day

Peanut Butter And Jelly Deviled Eggs For Valentines Day

BodaciousDani Report

6points
POST
sbj
sbj
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Obviously you don't like your valentine

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

My Friends Dad Decided To Marinate The Turkey In Red Wine... I’m Speechless

My Friends Dad Decided To Marinate The Turkey In Red Wine... I’m Speechless

celestrialcelery Report

6points
POST
Mike Y
Mike Y
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Red is too overpowering for turkey. Perhaps, a Riesling...

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Spaguetti With Turd?! Yum!

Spaguetti With Turd?! Yum!

bvibviana Report

6points
POST
Birdy
Birdy
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sweet baby cheeses...someone's insides aren't well.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#14

I Won't Be Attending The Potluck Next Year

I Won't Be Attending The Potluck Next Year

KeishDaddy Report

6points
POST
#15

I Made An Attempt

I Made An Attempt

wednesdaytuesdaythur Report

5points
POST
Hphizzle
Hphizzle
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think you are in need of a sharper knife.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#16

Tried To Take A Pic Of My Deviled Eggs And Dropped My Phone On Them

Tried To Take A Pic Of My Deviled Eggs And Dropped My Phone On Them

CozmicBat Report

4points
POST
EarthGrowl
EarthGrowl
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

lol.. Looks like something I would do. Does the 5 second rule count with nasty phone cases?

0
0points
reply
#17

Lemonade Beef

Lemonade Beef

Classic-Argument Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#18

White Bread With Baked Hot Chicken

White Bread With Baked Hot Chicken

ravenbutanonymous Report

4points
POST
Jaaawn
Jaaawn
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bread could have been toasted a little but other than that, there's nothing wrong with this.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

I Believe This Belongs Here

I Believe This Belongs Here

cakeboy6969 Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#20

Spent $50 On Cookie Decorating Tools And Ingredients After Watching A Lot Of Food Network Competitions. Lost Interest 5 Minutes Into Baking

Spent $50 On Cookie Decorating Tools And Ingredients After Watching A Lot Of Food Network Competitions. Lost Interest 5 Minutes Into Baking

JaBeBr Report

3points
POST
#21

I Wanted Seafood Pasta

I Wanted Seafood Pasta

Jazzy_Junebug Report

3points
POST
DustTea
DustTea
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is cute. Totally appetizing and does not belong on this list

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#22

Found This Cool Bowl! But Why Is My Cereal So Spicy

Found This Cool Bowl! But Why Is My Cereal So Spicy

zxepxv Report

3points
POST
#23

My Moms "Special" Veggie Infused Water

My Moms "Special" Veggie Infused Water

Imamuffinz Report

3points
POST
sbj
sbj
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like Mom just unblocked the kitchen sink

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

I Tried To Make A Smoothie, I Swear Its Not Meat

I Tried To Make A Smoothie, I Swear Its Not Meat

plipplop125 Report

3points
POST
Mike Y
Mike Y
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Puree of microwaved steak

3
3points
reply
#25

Snapchat Is A Gold Mine For This Sub

Snapchat Is A Gold Mine For This Sub

ItBeJoeDood Report

3points
POST
Ken Beattie
Ken Beattie
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't mind ham, cheese and onion. But onion on it's own, probably not.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#26

Sad Nachos

Sad Nachos

UltimatelyKismet Report

3points
POST
#27

Found This In The Wild On Facebook

Found This In The Wild On Facebook

francaisetanglais Report

3points
POST
busymum
busymum
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love some sweet and savoury stuff together, I also have a thing for mayo. But this... no.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#28

Pineapple Pizza

Pineapple Pizza

loftusc Report

3points
POST
DustTea
DustTea
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you gonna have some pizza with that?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

4 Am Drunken Dinner. Kraft Single Stuffed Hot Dog, Boxed Au Gratin Potatoes With Preshredded Cheese. I Actually Burnt My Hand Pretty Bad Making This

4 Am Drunken Dinner. Kraft Single Stuffed Hot Dog, Boxed Au Gratin Potatoes With Preshredded Cheese. I Actually Burnt My Hand Pretty Bad Making This

BonzoMarx Report

3points
POST
Groundcontroltomajortom
Groundcontroltomajortom
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I read that as "Am drunken dinner". Fight club.... I am Jack's drunken dinner...

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#30

So I Ordered Orange Chicken In A Chinese Restaurant

So I Ordered Orange Chicken In A Chinese Restaurant

anjgaming Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

My Wife Tried Making Spaghetti In A Cup

My Wife Tried Making Spaghetti In A Cup

Peachpanther1995 Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#32

Payday Is Tomorrow And I Desperately Need To Go Shopping

Payday Is Tomorrow And I Desperately Need To Go Shopping

godofthewind Report

3points
POST
busymum
busymum
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You could have made a cheese sauce with that cheese, served the peas on the side and that without have been a better meal on a budget.

0
0points
reply
#33

Freedom Curds

Freedom Curds

ShadowsGirl9 Report

3points
POST
Mike Y
Mike Y
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If they come out the same color they go in......

0
0points
reply
#34

Why Aunt Susie? Why Would You Do This?

Why Aunt Susie? Why Would You Do This?

letsbeoutlaws Report

2points
POST
Ziggyc
Ziggyc
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yum,love peanut butter and tomato together

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#35

Microwave Steak

Microwave Steak

ACherry1234 Report

2points
POST
Shayne Randlett
Shayne Randlett
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Can do" is not the same as "should do"

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#36

Stir Fried Ramen With Onions

Stir Fried Ramen With Onions

caramel-memories Report

2points
POST
#37

Strawberry Flavored Jello Mixed With Coffee That Resulted In It Looking Like Raw Meat

Strawberry Flavored Jello Mixed With Coffee That Resulted In It Looking Like Raw Meat

arcadia222222 Report

2points
POST
Mike Y
Mike Y
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

An entirely new emetic

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#38

Every Time I Put Spaghetti In A Tupperware It Always Ends Up Looking Like A Cursed Image

Every Time I Put Spaghetti In A Tupperware It Always Ends Up Looking Like A Cursed Image

ThompsonTom Report

2points
POST
#39

I Ordered A Veggie Burrito Without Lettuce And Received A Burrito With Just Lettuce

I Ordered A Veggie Burrito Without Lettuce And Received A Burrito With Just Lettuce

reddit.com Report

2points
POST
Jaaawn
Jaaawn
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't lie- we can clearly see they also sent you a potato, which you evidently used to take this photo with.

0
0points
reply
#40

Roasted Meat Abscess

Roasted Meat Abscess

Old-Blighty Report

2points
POST
Jaaawn
Jaaawn
Community Member
34 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The pain that poor animal must have been in.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Crab Boiled In Pepsi Max For 2 Hours Served In A Baguette (Sorry For Good Quality)

Crab Boiled In Pepsi Max For 2 Hours Served In A Baguette (Sorry For Good Quality)

PM-ME-UR-PIERCED-NIP Report

2points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#42

Sunday Casserole

Sunday Casserole

temari42 Report

2points
POST
sbj
sbj
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

While there are many words to describe this 'dish', Casserole is not one of them

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#43

Sausages And Roast Potatoes

Sausages And Roast Potatoes

Old-Blighty Report

2points
POST
Mike Y
Mike Y
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a man, it's hard to look at this picture

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#44

For Your Consideration, My Spinach & Feta Pies

For Your Consideration, My Spinach & Feta Pies

thatsonecookedgoose Report

2points
POST
Ken Beattie
Ken Beattie
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pasties! Probably still taste great. Pity the filling made a break for it.

0
0points
reply
#45

What Do You Guys Think About My Deep Fried Baked Beans And Deep Fried Cole Slaw?

What Do You Guys Think About My Deep Fried Baked Beans And Deep Fried Cole Slaw?

necroslap666 Report

2points
POST
Mike Y
Mike Y
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The cuisine of Mississippi

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#46

Boneappleteeth

Boneappleteeth

bllygoat Report

2points
POST
Ken Beattie
Ken Beattie
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd give that a whirl. Have done the same just with beans instead of spaghetti.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#47

Saw This Halloween Pizza And Had To Share

Saw This Halloween Pizza And Had To Share

bvibviana Report

2points
POST
busymum
busymum
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm confused, is this some sort of candy on top?

0
0points
reply
#48

Want Some Burger With That Cheese?

Want Some Burger With That Cheese?

isthatgucci21 Report

2points
POST
View more comments
#49

Ceviche? Cold Soupy Mashed Potatoes, Yams, Onions, Lettuce, Raw Fish. Tastes Like Lemon Juice. Paid Money For This

Ceviche? Cold Soupy Mashed Potatoes, Yams, Onions, Lettuce, Raw Fish. Tastes Like Lemon Juice. Paid Money For This

shamski82 Report

2points
POST
Fool of a Took
Fool of a Took
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

😦 take it back, demand a refund, and compensation for the medical/therapy expenses you’re going to incur.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#50

I Don’t Even Know What This Is Meant To Be So I Thought It Deserved A Place Here

I Don’t Even Know What This Is Meant To Be So I Thought It Deserved A Place Here

bumblebeej10 Report

2points
POST
Ken Beattie
Ken Beattie
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are they boiled chicken (or maybe turkey?) legs?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

I’m Pregnant And Having An Awful Day, So Unwinding With A Cream Cheese And Wotsit Wrap

I’m Pregnant And Having An Awful Day, So Unwinding With A Cream Cheese And Wotsit Wrap

reddit.com Report

2points
POST
busymum
busymum
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're pregnant, so you have an excuse. Go enjoy it 😊

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#52

Want A Spookie?

Want A Spookie?

gabezgamingYT Report

2points
POST
View more comments
#53

Spaghetti Bread Sammich

Spaghetti Bread Sammich

kronicallyflipped Report

2points
POST
Monday
Monday
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This may look gross but it tastes pretty good. My mom used to pack me these for school lunch after pasta night. Loved them.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#54

Hot Cheetos And Beef?

Hot Cheetos And Beef?

thatboringasian Report

2points
POST
View more comments
#55

More Like Pastas With Bacon Bits

More Like Pastas With Bacon Bits

Gothic_Nerd Report

2points
POST
busymum
busymum
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nothing wrong with this, just don't call it a carbonara.

0
0points
reply
#56

The Lighting, The Sauce And Its Dispersion, The Disfigured Ham, The Overcooked Asparagus

The Lighting, The Sauce And Its Dispersion, The Disfigured Ham, The Overcooked Asparagus

ihaveabaguetteknife Report

2points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!