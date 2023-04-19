66 Weird, Funny And Downright Questionable Food Pics That Radiate Chaotic Energy, As Shared On This Instagram Page (New Pics)
Cooking is an art form with endless possibilities. There are hundreds of unique cuisines around the world, and countless ingredients that can help create mouthwatering dishes. But with great freedom comes great responsibility, and not everyone out there knows how to use food wisely…
Below, we’ve gathered some of the most outlandish photos from Chaotic Foods, also known as Recipes With Chaotic Energy, on Instagram. These pics might not spark your appetite, but they’re likely to pique your curiosity. So be sure to upvote the ones that confuse you the most, and feel free to take notes on what not to do in the kitchen!
This post may include affiliate links.
*DEEP BREATH IN* WHOOOO lives in a pineapple under the seaaaaa?
Don’t leave bunny in car otherwise bunny will be angry… you don’t want bunny to be angry
Vegetarian blood sacrifice, for the Satanist who cares.
I can't imagine the farts this will cause. Your bed sheets are going to be flying.
What have they done… THE BANANA FOR SCALE METRIC SYSTEM HAS BEEN RUINED
~looks side to side~ hmm ~snatches mouse and puts in pocket~ What no I didn’t see and adorable little mouse here did you?
Pretty sure I know how this one is going to go……
I can't come out tonight, I have to organise the larder
🤢 maybe pineapples on pizza isn’t so bad after all
Oh my god I think I just found my new backpacking food! That. Is. Awesome.