Cooking is an art form with endless possibilities. There are hundreds of unique cuisines around the world, and countless ingredients that can help create mouthwatering dishes. But with great freedom comes great responsibility, and not everyone out there knows how to use food wisely…

Below, we’ve gathered some of the most outlandish photos from Chaotic Foods, also known as Recipes With Chaotic Energy, on Instagram. These pics might not spark your appetite, but they’re likely to pique your curiosity. So be sure to upvote the ones that confuse you the most, and feel free to take notes on what not to do in the kitchen!