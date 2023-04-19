Cooking is an art form with endless possibilities. There are hundreds of unique cuisines around the world, and countless ingredients that can help create mouthwatering dishes. But with great freedom comes great responsibility, and not everyone out there knows how to use food wisely…

Below, we’ve gathered some of the most outlandish photos from Chaotic Foods, also known as Recipes With Chaotic Energy, on Instagram. These pics might not spark your appetite, but they’re likely to pique your curiosity. So be sure to upvote the ones that confuse you the most, and feel free to take notes on what not to do in the kitchen!

#1

#2

#3

The happy frog
The happy frog
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine a nativity scene made out of food lol

3
3points
#4

ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*DEEP BREATH IN* WHOOOO lives in a pineapple under the seaaaaa?

6
6points
#5

Biking Banana
Biking Banana
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is what we ate during the war

1
1point
#6

ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Appetite deleted, hunger depleted, phone yeeted

2
2points
#7

The happy frog
The happy frog
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don’t leave bunny in car otherwise bunny will be angry… you don’t want bunny to be angry

7
7points
#8

#9

#10

ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought they were colourless froot loops lol

1
1point
#11

#12

Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Vegetarian blood sacrifice, for the Satanist who cares.

5
5points
#13

#14

ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
40 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

☺️🔫 (relax it’s a water gun)

3
3points
#15

#16

Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't imagine the farts this will cause. Your bed sheets are going to be flying.

3
3points
#17

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I told you not to open the door"

1
1point
#18

The happy frog
The happy frog
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What have they done… THE BANANA FOR SCALE METRIC SYSTEM HAS BEEN RUINED

9
9points
#19

The happy frog
The happy frog
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well they do them :D look at how happy they are

2
2points
#20

#21

nae nae <3
nae nae <3
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*jurassic park theme plays but on a recorder*

1
1point
#22

#23

ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*veggie tales theme song starts*

2
2points
#24

ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Knowing me, I’d eat this and still be hungry

2
2points
#25

#26

#27

The happy frog
The happy frog
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

B-brother.. WHAT HAVE THEY DONE TO YOU

3
3points
#28

ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That. Is a LOT of ketchup… or tomato sauce… idk anymore

2
2points
#29

ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well that’s disgusting 😌

1
1point
#30

ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

☺️😄🙂😐😕☹️😳

1
1point
#31

Jen Samara
Jen Samara
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least its a big spagetti

1
1point
#32

ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pineapple pizza arguments, ASSEMBLE!

2
2points
#33

#34

#35

ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me before school vs me after school

2
2points
#36

#37

#38

The happy frog
The happy frog
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

~looks side to side~ hmm ~snatches mouse and puts in pocket~ What no I didn’t see and adorable little mouse here did you?

5
5points
#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is almost as bad as the frog popsicle

0
0points
#46

nini
nini
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's not impressed.

1
1point
#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
11 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pretty sure I know how this one is going to go……

0
0points
#52

#53

Biking Banana
Biking Banana
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't come out tonight, I have to organise the larder

2
2points
#54

#55

The happy frog
The happy frog
Community Member
53 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🤢 maybe pineapples on pizza isn’t so bad after all

2
2points
#56

Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh my god I think I just found my new backpacking food! That. Is. Awesome.

0
0points
#57

Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That does not look so awesome!

0
0points
#58

