Living with another person under the same roof requires compromise. After all, everyone wants their home to be an oasis from the stresses of the outside world. Not to mention all the responsibilities you have to share to keep everything in order, such as bills, chores, and other maintenance tasks that demand mutual understanding and cooperation.

But apparently, that's too much to ask from some people. There's a subreddit called 'Bad Roommates' and it's full of tales about the gross, the annoying, and the psychotic. So we at Bored Panda decided to compile some of the most memorable ones to remind you just how important it is to find someone that you can get along with. Otherwise, you might end up in a situation that seriously tests your patience and sanity.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Maybe I Should Try This

Maybe I Should Try This

CrysisRequiem Report

28points
POST
View more comments
#2

Thought You Guys Might Enjoy This

Thought You Guys Might Enjoy This

pax1 Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#3

I Have A Dream

I Have A Dream

kanna172014 Report

15points
POST
Tee Rat
Tee Rat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In other words "Fork you, I'm not doing the dishes again."

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#4

When Your Housemate Uses The Living Room As His Bedroom

When Your Housemate Uses The Living Room As His Bedroom

td5000 Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#5

A Solution I Made In An Old Share House To Solve A Milk Thieving Problem

A Solution I Made In An Old Share House To Solve A Milk Thieving Problem

Sumhere Report

15points
POST
Shelli Aderman
Shelli Aderman
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Brilliant! 🤣🤣🤣🤣💕

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#6

Family Member Has Cancer And No Immune System, And Is Largely Bed-Ridden. We Sanitized Her Whole House A Few Days Ago. Came To Pick Her Up And Found This. Told Her Roommate To Move The F Out, Immediately

Family Member Has Cancer And No Immune System, And Is Largely Bed-Ridden. We Sanitized Her Whole House A Few Days Ago. Came To Pick Her Up And Found This. Told Her Roommate To Move The F Out, Immediately

reddit.com Report

14points
POST
Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank you for stepping up..

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#7

At One Point In Time There Were Close To 20 Cups On The Coffee Table In The Living Room

At One Point In Time There Were Close To 20 Cups On The Coffee Table In The Living Room

imabitchnotathot Report

14points
POST
Tee Rat
Tee Rat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Mine don't need to be washed I'm not cleaning anything."

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#8

And So It Continues

And So It Continues

Futterz Report

14points
POST
Jo314129
Jo314129
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What continues And what happens next? Please update!

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Saw This On Twitter.. Felt It Belonged Here

Saw This On Twitter.. Felt It Belonged Here

pleasuregarden Report

14points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Asked My Former Flatmates Not To Use Metalware In My Nonstick Pot, Was Told I Was Being Unreasonable And That They Wouldn't Scratch It. My Sister's Identical Pot Of The Same Age Pictured For Comparison

Asked My Former Flatmates Not To Use Metalware In My Nonstick Pot, Was Told I Was Being Unreasonable And That They Wouldn't Scratch It. My Sister's Identical Pot Of The Same Age Pictured For Comparison

smemilysmems Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#11

I Was Gone For 1 F**king Weekend!!!!

I Was Gone For 1 F**king Weekend!!!!

nelsontitties Report

13points
POST
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd be inclined to go for another weekend . . . and when I say "weekend" I mean "forever".

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

#tbt To My College Days

#tbt To My College Days

reddit.com Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#13

Woke Up To This Today

Woke Up To This Today

Pilotlies Report

12points
POST
Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder where they got this info from? Web MD?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Thought This Would Fit Well Here. Any Brooklyn Roommate Stories Like This?

Thought This Would Fit Well Here. Any Brooklyn Roommate Stories Like This?

reddit.com Report

12points
POST
#15

Guess You Can’t Expect People To Know About Dryer Lint

Guess You Can’t Expect People To Know About Dryer Lint

boblogbob Report

12points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

My Roommate Thinks These Spatulas Are Clean And Still Uses Them To Cook

My Roommate Thinks These Spatulas Are Clean And Still Uses Them To Cook

fserv11 Report

12points
POST
Jo314129
Jo314129
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is so disgusting 🤢

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#17

Burn Hole I Discovered Hidden Underneath My Roommates Bed After I Kicked Her Out. Pineapple For Scale

Burn Hole I Discovered Hidden Underneath My Roommates Bed After I Kicked Her Out. Pineapple For Scale

SadClownCircus Report

12points
POST
Jo314129
Jo314129
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At first I thought the pineapple melted into the rug.

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#18

My Roommate Occasionally Leaves Careless Messes In The Kitchen. I Started Labeling Them As His Art Projects

My Roommate Occasionally Leaves Careless Messes In The Kitchen. I Started Labeling Them As His Art Projects

NugsOrBust Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#19

The Living Room Was Like This For 4 Months. All From One Person

The Living Room Was Like This For 4 Months. All From One Person

beets_or_turnips Report

12points
POST
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In your own room if you must but not ever in shared spaces.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#20

Left My Apartment For About A Month Because Of Covid. Came Back To Find This, The Ac Set To 40 * F, The Sink Running,the Back Door Wide Open And The Roommate Moved Out

Left My Apartment For About A Month Because Of Covid. Came Back To Find This, The Ac Set To 40 * F, The Sink Running,the Back Door Wide Open And The Roommate Moved Out

RognogMcdogbog Report

11points
POST
Jk
Jk
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do I feel like he's not telling the whole story?

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

I Guess My Latino Culture Triggered My Roommate 😔

I Guess My Latino Culture Triggered My Roommate 😔

MyNameStartsWithGU Report

11points
POST
The Chocolate Gecko
The Chocolate Gecko
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Congrats, gentrification can now be spread from person to person. "Embrace your new culture"? Jesus, dude

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#22

“I’ll Do It”

“I’ll Do It”

sazzles59 Report

11points
POST
Cori
Cori
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What in the Flying Spaghetti Monster even is this!?!

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

I Come Home To This Fairly Often

I Come Home To This Fairly Often

angelface_kermit Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#24

This Was The Only Way To Ward Off My Roommate From Sipping Out Of My Mouthwash Without Me Knowing... She Used 3/4 Of The Bottle, Does She Really Think I Am That Dumb That I Won’t Notice? Hope She Freaks Out

This Was The Only Way To Ward Off My Roommate From Sipping Out Of My Mouthwash Without Me Knowing... She Used 3/4 Of The Bottle, Does She Really Think I Am That Dumb That I Won’t Notice? Hope She Freaks Out

beesbuzzlots Report

11points
POST
Saint Tim the Godless
Saint Tim the Godless
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The aggressor sets the rules of engagement. This is more than fair.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#25

Saw This On Fb And Thought It Might Help Some People Here!

Saw This On Fb And Thought It Might Help Some People Here!

swirl23 Report

11points
POST
JM
JM
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

too bad they’ll most likely be ignored by the offending roommates

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#26

My Boyfriend (22m) And I (21m) Live With A 23f And 28m. I'm Sick Of Constantly Playing Mommy To Them

My Boyfriend (22m) And I (21m) Live With A 23f And 28m. I'm Sick Of Constantly Playing Mommy To Them

purpleopium Report

11points
POST
JM
JM
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You and your bf need new roommates

0
0points
reply
#27

Went Home During Quarantine, Let My Roommate Use My Room For "Storage", Came Back To This

Went Home During Quarantine, Let My Roommate Use My Room For "Storage", Came Back To This

localbogmonster Report

11points
POST
Tee Rat
Tee Rat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Throw each piece back into their room and be sure to send the person before and after shots.

1
1point
reply
#28

Day 6 Of Living With A Roommate For The First Time. I’m Looking For A New Place

Day 6 Of Living With A Roommate For The First Time. I’m Looking For A New Place

bigshrimps Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#29

He Broke The Plunger, Clogged The Toilet Again, Let It Sit For 3 Days And Then Left The State

He Broke The Plunger, Clogged The Toilet Again, Let It Sit For 3 Days And Then Left The State

no_shadow Report

11points
POST
Snazzy Smurf
Snazzy Smurf
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If the toilet was out of order what was he using and where did he dispose of it?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Accidentally Locked My Roommate Out Of The Bathroom For 2 Minutes, I Promptly Unlocked Once She Notified Me, And Her Natural Reaction Was To Remove The Doorknobs From The Doors In Our House

Accidentally Locked My Roommate Out Of The Bathroom For 2 Minutes, I Promptly Unlocked Once She Notified Me, And Her Natural Reaction Was To Remove The Doorknobs From The Doors In Our House

Frosting-Federal Report

11points
POST
Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Uhhh. Red roommate flag.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

Full Disclosure: Not My Roommate, No Explanation/Story, And Found On Twitter. I Thought It Fit Well Here Anyways

Full Disclosure: Not My Roommate, No Explanation/Story, And Found On Twitter. I Thought It Fit Well Here Anyways

Vannah_say Report

11points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

Never Got To Use My Rice Cooker (-_-;)・・・

Never Got To Use My Rice Cooker (-_-;)・・・

reddit.com Report

11points
POST
#33

My Roommates Were So Bad That I Finally Said, “Screw It” And Got My Own Place. My Wallet Is Hurting But My Sanity Is Intact

My Roommates Were So Bad That I Finally Said, “Screw It” And Got My Own Place. My Wallet Is Hurting But My Sanity Is Intact

reddit.com Report

10points
POST
Tee Rat
Tee Rat
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How hard is it to clean your dishes after you cook?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

Every Single Day Since Our Quarantine Started Has Been Like This

Every Single Day Since Our Quarantine Started Has Been Like This

hoorsandrumham Report

10points
POST
#35

It's Sad That It Was Necessary To Write This. There Was A Time I Bought Pie, The Next Day, I Went To Get A Piece (Hadn't Tried Any Yet), And There Was Only One, Small Sliver Left. There's No One Else That Lives Here, He Ate The Whole Thing Himself. 😐 He Did The Same Thing To My Krispy Kreme, Rip

It's Sad That It Was Necessary To Write This. There Was A Time I Bought Pie, The Next Day, I Went To Get A Piece (Hadn't Tried Any Yet), And There Was Only One, Small Sliver Left. There's No One Else That Lives Here, He Ate The Whole Thing Himself. 😐 He Did The Same Thing To My Krispy Kreme, Rip

ScruffleMcDufflebag Report

10points
POST
JM
JM
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Robert owes you a pie and a krispy kreme

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#36

I’ve Asked Her To Stop Popping Her Pimples And Sticking The Pus On The Mirror Three Times Already.... This Is Just Embarrassing For Her Now

I’ve Asked Her To Stop Popping Her Pimples And Sticking The Pus On The Mirror Three Times Already.... This Is Just Embarrassing For Her Now

greenbeanso Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#37

I Live With My Sister. She Got Engaged Less Than A Week Ago And I Get This Text While I’m Out Of Town

I Live With My Sister. She Got Engaged Less Than A Week Ago And I Get This Text While I’m Out Of Town

TarahKat Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#38

When Your Roommate Pulls The "My Bad! I'll Clean That Up As Soon As I Can." For The 8th Time

When Your Roommate Pulls The "My Bad! I'll Clean That Up As Soon As I Can." For The 8th Time

roguespectre67 Report

10points
POST
#39

Roommate Decided It Was A Good Idea To Put An Incense Cone On The Lid Of My Telescope. Went Right Through And Landed On The Mirror

Roommate Decided It Was A Good Idea To Put An Incense Cone On The Lid Of My Telescope. Went Right Through And Landed On The Mirror

Astrofluke Report

10points
POST
Richard Ribble
Richard Ribble
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The stupidity required for this

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#40

Pulled The Foil Off Of This To See What Was In It And It’s Empty!! And Still In The Fridge! What The F**k!?

Pulled The Foil Off Of This To See What Was In It And It’s Empty!! And Still In The Fridge! What The F**k!?

SneezyHydra Report

10points
POST
Mell
Mell
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is just laziness

3
3points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Update On My Jobless Roommate Who Won’t Do His Dishes. My Latest Invention: The Bad Roommate Box :)

Update On My Jobless Roommate Who Won’t Do His Dishes. My Latest Invention: The Bad Roommate Box :)

NiceGrandpa Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#42

Love Trying To Make Myself Breakfast Before Work In My Lovely Kitchen 😍

Love Trying To Make Myself Breakfast Before Work In My Lovely Kitchen 😍

reddit.com Report

10points
POST
Mell
Mell
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't get it. Why are people so disgusting?! Just clean after yourself!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#43

Break My Stuff And Don't Tell Me About It Why Don't You!!!!! Leave Me To Search The House To Find It In The Recycling 😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠

Break My Stuff And Don't Tell Me About It Why Don't You!!!!! Leave Me To Search The House To Find It In The Recycling 😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠

Gemgemgemgemgemy Report

10points
POST
Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That would p**s me off unbelievably.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#44

Why Is Replacing The Toilet Paper Roll So Hard?? The World May Never Know

Why Is Replacing The Toilet Paper Roll So Hard?? The World May Never Know

LewIsLost Report

10points
POST
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Each time you find this put it on the roller the "wrong" way round. Hopefully it will annoy them enough to do it the "right" way themselves.

0
0points
reply
#45

When I’m Happily Chillin At Home Alone And Hear My Roommate Unlock The Door

When I’m Happily Chillin At Home Alone And Hear My Roommate Unlock The Door

skittlesnmypussy Report

9points
POST
#46

Mfw One Of My 5 Roommates Gets A Dog, Without Asking Any Other Of The Roommates 3 Of Which Have Dog Allergies/Asthma, Or The Landlord And Is Forced To Give Up The Dog Or Face Eviction And Then Says He Hates Us For Taking Away His Dog

Mfw One Of My 5 Roommates Gets A Dog, Without Asking Any Other Of The Roommates 3 Of Which Have Dog Allergies/Asthma, Or The Landlord And Is Forced To Give Up The Dog Or Face Eviction And Then Says He Hates Us For Taking Away His Dog

reddit.com Report

9points
POST
Sexual Harassment Panda
Sexual Harassment Panda
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel bad for the dog. They didn't ask for any of this.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#47

Roommate Used My Favorite Turtleneck As A BBQ Rag Last Night :-/

Roommate Used My Favorite Turtleneck As A BBQ Rag Last Night :-/

notmadehere Report

9points
POST
Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ooohhh... Minimum a*s whoppin.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#48

Asked Roommate To Do His Dishes And He Said ”im Not Allowed To Clean"

Asked Roommate To Do His Dishes And He Said ”im Not Allowed To Clean"

ThisIsNotTex Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#49

Leaning Tower Of Garbage

Leaning Tower Of Garbage

catserole Report

9points
POST
Sue User
Sue User
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At this point, there is just as much outside the can as inside the can.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#50

Thought You Guys Would Appreciate This Page In My Adult Coloring Book

Thought You Guys Would Appreciate This Page In My Adult Coloring Book

facethecrowd Report

9points
POST
JM
JM
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

IDK, judging by all these examples, doing the dishes DOES seem to be a pretty big deal!

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Found This On Craigslist. Kinda Want To Respond. At Least She’s Honest!!

Found This On Craigslist. Kinda Want To Respond. At Least She’s Honest!!

Growmorebees Report

9points
POST
Mell
Mell
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Got the feeling it is not Amy who put it up....

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#52

They’re Not For A Snake, They’re Her Dead Pet Rats That She Kept In Our Fridge. Pet Semetary Maybe??

They’re Not For A Snake, They’re Her Dead Pet Rats That She Kept In Our Fridge. Pet Semetary Maybe??

bluebird723 Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#53

Thou Shall Never Happen

Thou Shall Never Happen

LoktinWong Report

8points
POST
#54

The Gag Is...she Had Already Eaten All My Hash Browns The Night Before, This Text Was Just An Attempt To Cover Her A*s!

The Gag Is...she Had Already Eaten All My Hash Browns The Night Before, This Text Was Just An Attempt To Cover Her A*s!

Depth-Immediate Report

8points
POST
#55

Am I Being Unreasonable For This?

Am I Being Unreasonable For This?

Dostoyevskee Report

8points
POST
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m picturing all those ‘lol’s being forced through very gritted teeth.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#56

Gone For A Week, Just Came Home To This

Gone For A Week, Just Came Home To This

du_hund_du Report

8points
POST