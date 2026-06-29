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“Are You A Human Atlas?”: Test Your World Knowledge With These 20 Country Questions
Black and white portrait of Marie Curie for a trivia quiz. Test your world knowledge with country questions.
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“Are You A Human Atlas?”: Test Your World Knowledge With These 20 Country Questions

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Think you know the world like a human GPS? 🌍

In this ultimate guess-the-country challenge, you’ll face 20 questions based on flags, landmarks, famous places, outlines, and clever clues. Some answers are obvious. Others will make you pause and reopen your mental geography book, because the real challenge is typing the answers in.

Challenge yourself, see how many you can get right, and find out if your geography skills are truly world-class. Ready? Let’s begin! ✈️

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    A pile of vintage maps, some folded, showing detailed geographical features, perfect for testing your world knowledge and country questions.

    Image credits: Andrew Neel

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    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

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    What do you think ?
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    raymondcore avatar
    Raymond Core
    Raymond Core
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    None of this information is in a Atlas. I don't know what kind of test it really is but it's not about geography.

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The last F1 race I saw with my father was the one where Ayrton Senna had his fatal crash. I lost all interest after that (which wasn't much to begin with, I guess). And the huge hand sculpture is awesome, but I have never seen it or heard of it. Gives off some Planet of the Apes vibes. 😅

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
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    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Harumph. I feel cheated. Using photos of random famous people just no fair. I got Curie, but not Kafka of Murphy.

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    raymondcore avatar
    Raymond Core
    Raymond Core
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    None of this information is in a Atlas. I don't know what kind of test it really is but it's not about geography.

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    0points
    reply
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The last F1 race I saw with my father was the one where Ayrton Senna had his fatal crash. I lost all interest after that (which wasn't much to begin with, I guess). And the huge hand sculpture is awesome, but I have never seen it or heard of it. Gives off some Planet of the Apes vibes. 😅

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    0points
    reply
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
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    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Harumph. I feel cheated. Using photos of random famous people just no fair. I got Curie, but not Kafka of Murphy.

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    0points
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