“Are You A Human Atlas?”: Test Your World Knowledge With These 20 Country Questions

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Think you know the world like a human GPS? 🌍

In this ultimate guess-the-country challenge, you’ll face 20 questions based on flags, landmarks, famous places, outlines, and clever clues. Some answers are obvious. Others will make you pause and reopen your mental geography book, because the real challenge is typing the answers in.

Challenge yourself, see how many you can get right, and find out if your geography skills are truly world-class. Ready? Let’s begin! ✈️

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Andrew Neel