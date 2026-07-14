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When you're on top, your every decision is bound to be scrutinized, so you have to be able to take the heat. Both from the inside and the outside. Especially if you're leading the Free World. Setting an example simply comes with the job.

But the Facebook group 'America's Cultural Decline Into Idiocy' (ACDII) thinks the country could — and should — do better.

Its 277K members share funny yet sobering memes poking fun at politics, culture, and everything else they believe is spiraling out of hand. Here are some of the ones that have received the most attention there.

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A sign comparing car manuals 50 years ago to today, illustrating Americas cultural decline into idiocy.

ACDII Report

12points
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    #2

    A meme showing a wife misinterpreting a -4 degrees Celsius dashboard icon as a person on a toilet. Example of cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    11points
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    #3

    An American bald eagle perched on top of McDonald's golden arches, highlighting a ridiculous post.

    ACDII Report

    10points
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    ldornell avatar
    SaraCapybara
    SaraCapybara
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He had a craving for McSquirrel.

    3
    3points
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    #4

    A woman smiling with text that says Saving 1 penny a day is $36,500 at the end of the year, an example of cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    10points
    POST
    casejustin159 avatar
    Justin Case
    Justin Case
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The United States has never made a penny. The penny is a British coin. The US coin is officially called the one cent coin.

    1
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    #5

    A can labeled Bernard Dehydrated Water, an example of a ridiculous post showing cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    9points
    POST
    casejustin159 avatar
    Justin Case
    Justin Case
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A can of dihydrogen monoxide

    1
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    #6

    A social media post with a ridiculous question about space capsules landing in the sea and a humorous, sarcastic response.

    ACDII Report

    9points
    POST
    vmblessing avatar
    Verena
    Verena
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sad to take the fun out of it, but a water surface hit with a certain speed is like hitting concrete.

    1
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    #7

    A man in camouflage shorts holding a running chainsaw precariously between his legs, exemplifying cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    9points
    POST
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    at least he wont reproduce more idiots?

    2
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    #8

    A mugshot of a woman arrested for giving out tequila samples at Costco, an example of cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    9points
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    #9

    A close-up of a pepperoni packet with a warning label that says DO NOT EAT PACKET, highlighting cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    9points
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    #10

    A funny yard sign for Ronnie Aldrich stating, Im not running for anything, I just wanted my own sign. Example of cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

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    #11

    A store notice stating closure on July 4th because they will be closed, an example of cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    8points
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    #12

    A humorous close-up of an art supply box that mistakenly reads FINE FART, highlighting cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    8points
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    #13

    A news headline and image about a woman arrested for chasing Jehovahs Witnesses naked, showcasing cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    8points
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    #14

    A tree branch and traffic cone used as a makeshift warning on a road, a ridiculous post reflecting America's cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    8points
    POST
    #15

    A social media post where a user claims to be at the Eiffel Tower, Italy, with images of the Egyptian pyramids, showcasing cultural decline.

    ACDII , historywithkayleigh Report

    8points
    POST
    chi-weishen avatar
    chi-wei shen
    chi-wei shen
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kayleigh Düring is from the Netherlands and this is clearly a joke, not a sign of American decline.

    6
    6points
    reply

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A tweet from Eden Dranger about microwaving a mug of tea too tall, then pouring some out to fit it in, a post about cultural decline.

    Eden_Eats Report

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    #17

    A road painting near a school entrance that misspells school as SHCOOL, illustrating cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    8points
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    gavinjohnson_1 avatar
    Gavin Johnson
    Gavin Johnson
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    U.K. number plates and the cars look like U.K. variants, U.K. style markings on the road, I’d say this is a shcool in the U.K. not really an American decline into idiocy unless we know the painter was American or the writer of the article is American. 🤷🏻‍♂️

    3
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    #18

    A man with a beard and sunglasses sitting on white chairs, illustrating a ridiculous post about cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    8points
    POST
    s-akimov avatar
    Slop Generator
    Slop Generator
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This case needs to be in that article

    0
    0points
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    #19

    An influencer mother holding her baby in front of a Roman numeral clock, highlighting a cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII , emileehembrow Report

    8points
    POST
    #20

    A woman holds a phone to her eye, humorously illustrating cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    7points
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    #21

    A meme with a painting of an ancient battle, questioning the cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    7points
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    #22

    A bizarre drink next to a jar of mayonnaise, showcasing a ridiculous post.

    Culinary tip of the day for my foodie friends:

    If you run out of whipped cream, you can substitute mayonnaise and no one will ever know!

    ACDII Report

    7points
    POST
    #23

    A poorly installed ceiling fan, representing a ridiculous post and cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    7points
    POST
    #24

    A game show contestant struggles with a simple question about Boba Fett, highlighting cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    7points
    POST
    chi-weishen avatar
    chi-wei shen
    chi-wei shen
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even though most people would know who Boba Fett is, not knowing it isn't a sign of cultural decline.

    4
    4points
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    #25

    Two smartphones display different calculator results for the same equation, illustrating America's cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    7points
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    #26

    A woman sitting on a shopping cart and merchandise, showing cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII , _madis0n_ Report

    7points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wake me up when all supermarkets provide chairs for patrons to sit on.

    0
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    #27

    A pizza box with a ridiculous instruction: Open box before eating pizza, showing cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    7points
    POST
    #28

    A tweet exchange where one user mistakes the Portuguese flag for Spain's, illustrating America's cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    7points
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    #29

    A screenshot of a ridiculous post where a person claims to be 160 years old, illustrating cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    7points
    POST
    springcraterwood avatar
    Spring
    Spring
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well? You can never be too sure!

    0
    0points
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    #30

    A social media discussion about American cultural decline and accents, with users debating if Americans have accents or not.

    ACDII Report

    7points
    POST
    casey_tuohey avatar
    Ipetmykitteh
    Ipetmykitteh
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That person is a flat earther. That’s some acrobatic thinking right there.

    0
    0points
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    #31

    An elevator panel with an unusual numbering scheme, reflecting ridiculous posts about cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    7points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is there German writing on an American elevator?

    0
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    #32

    A ridiculous post from deanalexandertaylormu about bagpipes, contributing to the theme of cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    7points
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    #33

    A sign on a coffee machine says, We Are Out Of Hot Chocolate Very Sorry For The Innocence, a cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    7points
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    #34

    A 'No Running' sign submerged in deep water, humorously highlighting America's cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    6points
    POST
    #35

    A white car driving down a highway with a very long piece of wood sticking out of its trunk, a ridiculous post.

    ACDII Report

    6points
    POST
    #36

    A man in a deep hole, unaware his metal detector was picking up his boots, an example of cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    6points
    POST
    noman_2 avatar
    No Man
    No Man
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok, this made me giggle out loud!

    0
    0points
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    #37

    A grocery store aisle sign listing Beer, Pizza, Potatoes, Guns, Bibles, and Sweatpants, satirizing America's cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    6points
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    #38

    A meme contrasting 1980s prediction of flying cars with a 2026 wrapper warning Do Not Eat This Wrapper, showing cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    6points
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    #39

    A display of birthday candles labeled 0-9 for celebrating birthdays, highlighting America's cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    6points
    POST
    mjgfegent avatar
    Feej
    Feej
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is there a Question mark?

    0
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    #40

    A social media post with a question for atheists about cavemen surviving the asteroid, answered with social distancing, showcasing cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    6points
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    #41

    A screenshot of a social media post expressing a ridiculous take on showering with tattoos, part of cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    6points
    POST
    ldornell avatar
    SaraCapybara
    SaraCapybara
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My tattoos are dry clean only.

    1
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    #42

    A close-up of hands using a can opener, highlighting the cultural decline of basic skills.

    ACDII Report

    6points
    POST
    #43

    A news graphic reporting a man rushed to ER after a bet, reflecting cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    5points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Stewart Lansbury, of Charlotte, was taken to the emergency room after reportedly inserting a packet of Pop Rocks into his r‍e‍c‍t‍u‍m, then using a turkey baster to add Coca-Cola as part of an $80 bet with friends."

    1
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    #44

    A vehicle parked incorrectly in a handicapped parking spot, showing cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    5points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this US? I thought this store was from the Philippines.

    1
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    #45

    Four images of extreme earlobe stretching with a large hole, a ridiculous body modification.

    This kind of defeats the purpose of having ears.

    ACDII Report

    5points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Having ears that don't stick out like bats, already kind of defeats the purpose of having ears.

    0
    0points
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    #46

    Aerial view of the White House surrounded by construction cranes and equipment, showing America's cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    5points
    POST
    #47

    A woman changing a diaper on clothes in a store, a ridiculous post about cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    5points
    POST
    #48

    A precarious roller coaster support structure made of wood blocks, reflecting America's cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    5points
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    #49

    News anchors laughing at a poor police sketch, illustrating America's cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    5points
    POST
    mistiefisher avatar
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was far funnier as video. They laughed so hysterically and I couldn’t wipe the grin off my face for a long time.

    0
    0points
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    #50

    Two construction workers on a rooftop with the text Safety First, a humorous example of cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    5points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one comes up on a Polish site.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #51

    A Do Not Mow sign surrounded by rocks, a ridiculous post illustrating America's cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    5points
    POST
    #52

    A store sign advertising Valentines candy, candles, and pepper spray, indicating a cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    5points
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    #53

    A tweet claiming farmers are an unnecessary relic and UberEats will replace farming, part of cultural decline into idiocy.

    DearClimate Report

    5points
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    #54

    A green pickup truck parked under two signs that say RESERVED FOR GREEN VEHICLES, a ridiculous post about cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    5points
    POST
    #55

    A dangerous slide ending abruptly over concrete, representing a ridiculous post about America's cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    5points
    POST
    #56

    A customer notice sign about adding radiator leak products to water, not engine oil, due to cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    5points
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    #57

    A handwritten sign on a pastry display reads, PLEASE USE TONGUES TO PICK PASTRIES Thx, highlighting cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    5points
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    #58

    A dishwasher installed with a cutout in the countertop above it, showing a cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    5points
    POST
    #59

    A tweet from Benji Naesen discussing cultural decline and the ridiculous difference in understanding time, specifically half 10.

    ACDII Report

    5points
    POST
    mistiefisher avatar
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In American English, I’ve always found 5 to be half ten. Jk

    0
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    #60

    A ridiculous post from @InternetHippo suggesting a prank about access to information and cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    5points
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    #61

    A ridiculous post showing a note saying I'm Pregnant Call Me!! on a car, reflecting cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    5points
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    #62

    A tweet questioning the celebration of teen pregnancy, with hands touching a baby's foot, showing a cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    5points
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    #63

    A green street sign post with two signs both pointing in different directions, both reading Seattle East.

    ACDII Report

    4points
    POST
    #64

    A car waiting at a red light with a turn arrow pointing at a pole, indicating cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    4points
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    #65

    A package of ASDA brand plant-based mashed potato, highlighting a cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    4points
    POST
    gavinjohnson_1 avatar
    Gavin Johnson
    Gavin Johnson
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Asda? British potatoes? Yeah, d**n those Americans descending into idiocy, stocking British products from a British shop…

    0
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    #66

    A disabled parking spot with a planter box in the middle, reflecting cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    4points
    POST
    #67

    A car crashed into a 'Learn to Drive' building, exemplifying the cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    4points
    POST
    #68

    A poorly maintained emergency telephone highlighting America's cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    4points
    POST
    ldornell avatar
    SaraCapybara
    SaraCapybara
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You just have to hit the 3 button nine times.

    1
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    #69

    A ridiculous McDonald's review about a divorce, exemplifying America's cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    4points
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    #70

    An illustration depicting a jumping jack with bones and a person lying without bones, highlighting cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    4points
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    #71

    A dump truck with its bed raised, caught under an interstate sign, a ridiculous post showing cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    4points
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    #72

    A page from a physical book with CLICK HERE to download the audiobook version of this book, a ridiculous post showing cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    4points
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    #73

    A ridiculous post showing a misspelled HELP WANTED sign that says INQIUR INSIDE, exemplifying America's cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    4points
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    #74

    A ridiculous post of a sign showing a person feeding a baby to an alligator, humorously pointing to cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    4points
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    #75

    A sign prohibiting diving above a toilet, an image representing America's cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    4points
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    #76

    A ridiculous post showing a parking sign that says RESERVED PARKING FOR BLIND DRIVER ONLY, highlighting cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    4points
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    #77

    A door with a pull sign on a metal plate, humorously demonstrating cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    4points
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    #78

    A glass door with conflicting signs: EXIT ONLY and ENTRANCE, reflecting a cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    4points
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    #79

    A sign warning that face coverings should not be worn in water due to drowning risk, highlighting cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    4points
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    #80

    A car stuck in wet cement on a street with construction workers nearby, illustrating a ridiculous post and cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    4points
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    #81

    A flat-screen TV precariously strapped to a car roof, illustrating a ridiculous post showcasing cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    4points
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    #82

    A clock with a pipe running through its center, humorously suggesting a plumber works around the clock, exemplifying cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    4points
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    #83

    A person drinking from a hand sanitizer dispenser, highlighting a cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    4points
    POST
    #84

    A classified ad for an Autistic Guitar, illustrating a ridiculous post and cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    4points
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    #85

    A person holding an inverted umbrella on their head in the rain, a ridiculous post showing cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    4points
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    #86

    A road with the word SOOTH painted incorrectly instead of SOUTH, next to an interstate 65 sign. Example of cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    4points
    POST
    #87

    A sign in a field with bison reads NO ROLLER SKATING, exemplifying cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    4points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶 Oh you can't roller skate in a buffalo herd, but you can be happy if you've a mind to. 🎶

    0
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    #88

    An overturned car next to a sign that says Thank you for driving carefully, highlighting cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    4points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't think that's a US license plate.

    0
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    #89

    A Banned Words sign in a classroom listing various slang, reflecting America's cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    4points
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    #90

    A person on a subway wearing a backpack containing a terrarium, portraying a ridiculous post and cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    3points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This does not look like a typical American subway.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #91

    Text stating 20% of the world questions the globe model, reflecting the cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    3points
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    #92

    A sign that says No Morons Allowed, showing cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    3points
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    #93

    Stewie from Family Guy reacting with shock, representing the ridiculous posts in America's cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    3points
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    #94

    A sign warning not to feed hot dogs to alligators, highlighting the cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    3points
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    #95

    A trampoline on the roof of a building, a ridiculous example of America's cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    3points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe this is from a Russian site.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #96

    A partially open door at the top of a staircase, an image highlighting America's cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    3points
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    #97

    A sign on a short pole in a rural area that reads 'SIDEWALK ENDS', an image showing America's cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    3points
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    ldornell avatar
    SaraCapybara
    SaraCapybara
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So that's where Shel Silverstein got his inspiration.

    0
    0points
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    #98

    A ridiculous note on a car with misspelled words, illustrating cultural decline into idiocy.

    ACDII Report

    3points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, this one is done incorrectly on purpose.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #99

    A sign on a pole reads This sign serves no purpose, showing a ridiculous post about cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    3points
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    #100

    A social media post incorrectly states people born in 2001 are turning 50, a ridiculous post in cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    3points
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    #101

    A knockoff Superman action figure labeled SPECIAL MAN, illustrating a ridiculous post and cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    3points
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    #102

    Image of FIFA president and flags of Israel and Palestine, related to ridiculous posts about America's cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    2points
    POST
    gavinjohnson_1 avatar
    Gavin Johnson
    Gavin Johnson
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s IN the U.S. but the utterly corrupt President of FIFA is Infantino and FIFA definitely isn’t an American business. More laziness by the writer.

    0
    0points
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    #103

    Meme showing ridiculous instant noodle instructions to pour hot water into eyes, a funny cultural decline example.

    ACDII Report

    2points
    POST
    #104

    A warning sign on a tree that reads Caution Bigfoot Mating Area, Stay on Marked Trails Do Not Make Eye Contact, a ridiculous post.

    ACDII Report

    2points
    POST
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    #105

    A Taco Bell Baja Blast Pie with green filling and whipped cream, next to a teal box. Example of cultural decline.

    ACDII Report

    2points
    POST
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