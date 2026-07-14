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When you're on top, your every decision is bound to be scrutinized, so you have to be able to take the heat. Both from the inside and the outside. Especially if you're leading the Free World. Setting an example simply comes with the job.

But the Facebook group 'America's Cultural Decline Into Idiocy' (ACDII) thinks the country could — and should — do better.

Its 277K members share funny yet sobering memes poking fun at politics, culture, and everything else they believe is spiraling out of hand. Here are some of the ones that have received the most attention there.

More info: Facebook