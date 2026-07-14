“America’s Cultural Decline Into Idiocy”: 105 Ridiculous Posts
When you're on top, your every decision is bound to be scrutinized, so you have to be able to take the heat. Both from the inside and the outside. Especially if you're leading the Free World. Setting an example simply comes with the job.
But the Facebook group 'America's Cultural Decline Into Idiocy' (ACDII) thinks the country could — and should — do better.
Its 277K members share funny yet sobering memes poking fun at politics, culture, and everything else they believe is spiraling out of hand. Here are some of the ones that have received the most attention there.
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The United States has never made a penny. The penny is a British coin. The US coin is officially called the one cent coin.
Kayleigh Düring is from the Netherlands and this is clearly a joke, not a sign of American decline.
U.K. number plates and the cars look like U.K. variants, U.K. style markings on the road, I’d say this is a shcool in the U.K. not really an American decline into idiocy unless we know the painter was American or the writer of the article is American. 🤷🏻♂️
Culinary tip of the day for my foodie friends:
If you run out of whipped cream, you can substitute mayonnaise and no one will ever know!
Even though most people would know who Boba Fett is, not knowing it isn't a sign of cultural decline.
Wake me up when all supermarkets provide chairs for patrons to sit on.
That person is a flat earther. That’s some acrobatic thinking right there.
Why is there German writing on an American elevator?
"Stewart Lansbury, of Charlotte, was taken to the emergency room after reportedly inserting a packet of Pop Rocks into his rectum, then using a turkey baster to add Coca-Cola as part of an $80 bet with friends."
Is this US? I thought this store was from the Philippines.
This kind of defeats the purpose of having ears.
Having ears that don't stick out like bats, already kind of defeats the purpose of having ears.
This was far funnier as video. They laughed so hysterically and I couldn’t wipe the grin off my face for a long time.
In American English, I’ve always found 5 to be half ten. Jk
Asda? British potatoes? Yeah, d**n those Americans descending into idiocy, stocking British products from a British shop…
🎶 Oh you can't roller skate in a buffalo herd, but you can be happy if you've a mind to. 🎶
This does not look like a typical American subway.
Yeah, this one is done incorrectly on purpose.
It’s IN the U.S. but the utterly corrupt President of FIFA is Infantino and FIFA definitely isn’t an American business. More laziness by the writer.