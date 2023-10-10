ADVERTISEMENT

Like the British series itself, Peaky Blinders quotes have become rather legendary. The reason is that the characters themselves have become cultural icons in a way. From Tommy Shelby to Alfie Solomons, the list of memorable characters with quotable lines is long and entertaining.

Since the show takes place after The Great War, the bleakness is shown through the characters' spoken lines. This is especially seen when we take a closer look at the protagonist, Tommy Shelby.

Tommy Shelby quotes showcase how intelligent this PTSD-suffering character truly is. He has a more strategic view, emphasizing the need to strike when your enemy is at his lowest point. His words stand out among Peaky Blinders sayings and might help you to learn the slang British people are known for.

When it comes to the most iconic TV show quotes, it’s easy to say that the criminals of Birmingham have something to share. Oozing positivity, existentialism, and straight-up depression, we have compiled a list of gangster quotes the series is known for.

